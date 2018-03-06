Five days after Putin’s warning about the dangers of western warmongering & this is where we are

Less than 24 hours after alleged former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, have allegedly been found in a collapsed state on a park bench in Salisbury, with no official claims of foul play and no announcement of likely cause, UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is already announcing what he plans to do “If things turn out to be, as many members on both sides of the House suspect they are.”
If it turns out the “malign and disruptive” (Johnson’s own words) Kremlin poisoned them (which is what Johnson all but told the House of Commons he believed to be the case), then there are going to be more sanctions against Russia and possibly a UK boycott of the World Cup.
Speedy response is it not? Almost as if he were ready on the starting blocks for this latest tragedy to unfold.
The media of course are rolling in it like dogs in ordure. The Guardian has three front page stories going at the time of writing.
The Telegraph has two:
The Daily Mail has this going on:
And the Independent is bannering this:
Meanwhile the BBC, not content with pumping out the required xenophobic hysteria on the front page:
also takes its own tabloid track in the sub pages, with a story suggesting Putin may also have had a hand in murdering his former boss Anatoly Sobchak. This is the grimy hit piece in question:
…suddenly, just as Putin was running for president for the first time, his old friend Anatoly Sobchak died…The autopsy said it was cardiac arrest but can’t find any trace of a heart attack. Sobchak’s widow suspected foul play and had her own autopsy done.
Her name is Lyudmila Narusova. I met her recently and asked her if she thought her husband had been murdered. She paused long enough to say “Yes” 10 times over, and then replied: “I don’t know.”
Some have suggested Putin may have had a hand in his death. Did Sobchak have something on him?
Evidence presented? Zero.
Gabriel Gatehouse, Newsnight’s “Foreign correspondent” is forced to leave a gaping hole in his story where the slightest hint of genuine suspicion should be. He accepts by elision that all available sources show Putin was loyal to Sobchak and probably personally fond of him. He even admits Sobchak’s widow “dismisses out of hand” any suggestion Putin was involved. He admits Putin helped Anatoly Aleksandrovich flee Russia in 1996 when he was about to be arrested by factions loyal to Yeltsin, and – yes – even has to acknowledge Putin’s obvious grief at Sobchak’s funeral:
I went back and looked at the footage of the funeral.
Putin really is distraught. His eyes are red, he seems to struggle to swallow as he embraces Lyudmila Narusova. Putin is not an actor. Nor is he prone to public displays of emotion.
A lot of people would have had the respect to leave this particular non-story right there and find another way of working up the Russia hate. But not Gatehouse. He continues (our emphasis):
So it’s reasonable to assume that he is struggling with some genuine grief. Or is it something else. Guilt?
Well, what’s a bit of human decency when you have a narrative to sell?
Just five days after Putin’s plea for an end to the warmongering that endangers all life on earth – and this is where we are.
This is far from good.
Forgive me for skipping comment on the ridiculous, even desperate, efforts of MSM to tar Russia with another assassination by toxin event directly and focus on what links Livinenko, Yassar Arafat and Rafsanjani. Well it’s not much of a quiz I know but in case you don’t know all were poisoned with Polonium. Arafat and Rafsanjani both were targets of Mossad and Litvinenko became ill directly following his return from Israel on an aeroplane found to be contaminated with Polonium and prior to his meeting with the two Russians the UK shoehorned into culpability. It is clear that it is Mossad who loves a poisoning.
Chavez?
I also find it laughable that amid the pure xenophobic hysteria throughout the establishment there is an extremely quite caveat at the end of all the faux outrage;
lets wait for the toxicology report before passing judgement………………….
Like the ‘results’ of such tests will be independent of the state. The toxicology results where probably entered into the system a week or two ago. Its a complete fraud.
The absolute soul numbing criminality of the West is on full display for anyone who might still have a couple of functioning neurons to rub together. One can predict these hand-ringing events almost like clockwork. Yes the Russians will be blamed for this death, yes they will be blamed for interfering in each and every upcoming Western election sans any evidence whatsoever, yes the Western supported jihadists in Syria will stage a false flag chemical or gas attack and blame Assad, and yes the Western media will repeat their lies over and over and over, and in mock outrage will valiantly call for “regime change” as they are paid to do. But not until the population has been totally propagandized to the point of brain death.
If our “collective reality” can be defined as being somehow related to “events that actually occur in the physical world” – then we are currently dealing with an elite assault on said “reality” that is every bit as irrational, bizarre and absurd as when Mother Church and Crow began blaming and burning – “witches” – for death of the neighbor’s cow and all manner of “ills” effecting the populace. The vaunted “reason” and “rationality” of the West has now melted into the grandiose, narcissistic, psychopathic war-babble of the idiots running the planet.
Once blaming and burning witches was a way to use fear and scapegoating to rally some solidarity into internally fragmenting Western societies as feudalism gave way to the early capital accumulation of Mercantilism. Today blaming Putin & Russia fills the equivalent purpose. Western societies are disintegrating by the day. We are now so totally corrupt that the five wealthiest men on the planet own as much wealth as the entire bottom half of all of earth’s human population – producing of course unimaginable human and planetary suffering and ecological devastation. And this AFTER the end of Colonialism! Who would have thought? Go figure. Yet miraculously one would never know this because, well, as the press faithfully tells us daily: “Putin!” “Russia!” “Witches!” “Communists!” “Terrorists!” – oh my! You really couldn’t make this up.
I do however take some degree of comfort in the fact that I have noticed a steadily growing number of people who have woken up – I see it in comments on a number of social media and among my friends and acquaintances. Hopefully, this growth will reach and even surpass a critical mass.
I do fear for what is in the pipeline for the Russian World Cup. I fear we will witness carnage on a grand and continuous scale to a point where the tournament itself will be abandoned.
I found the set of events that surrounded the US team not qualifying for the finals deeply suspicious. The last round of matches, the US lost a match heavily favored to win, while Panama won by a 2/3 goal margin in a parallel match that they were favorites to lose. Panama took the slot.
Now England seem to have manufactured a reason not to travel.
England and US teams and their supporters will not be in Russia for the world cup. What do their governments know about the future mere mortals do not?
WOW!
I hope you’re wrong…
If I recall, the narrative has already been written; at the European Games the ferocity and viciousness of the Russian ‘fans’ was well reported (staged and photographed). The ‘fans’ were obviously a paid right wing group, I assumed Ukranian (forgive me if I’m wrong). The REAL official fan group was turned back from attending and I think deported.
I think Banjo has read the situation right.
This stinks: no, it really stinks. It’s more contrived than the inculcatainment masquerading as a well spent licence fee – McMafia – to which comparisons have already been drawn in the House. On the day before Bill Browder testifies to the Commons Select Committee on “Fake News”; and Thornberry proposes a cross party “Magnitsky” ammendment to the (Russian) Sanctions and Money Laundering Bill: former GRU Colonel and British double agent – involved in the “Anna Chapman” spy swap – and his daughter are found slumped on a bench outside Zizzi’s restaurant in Salisbury. Add in that his wife, Liudmilla Skripal died (of cancer) in 2012: and his son died in St Petersburg last year. Release a CCTV “Spy Vid” of a couple looking directly into the camera (as you do every time you poison a couple in the open?) Let Browder grandstand and say “the first operating assumption” should be assassination. Caveat everything with “it’s too early to tell, but …” and print in articles peppered with deathbed shots of Alexander Litvinenko. Yvette Cooper brings up the other 14 suspicious deaths of Russians on British soil (another Buzzfeed dossier) and we’re just about done. This might read like the tawdry script to Series 2 of McMafia: but this is the state of British parapolitics in 2018. If it weren’t that the shadow of the mushroom cloud falls on me too: I’d say the Establishment were deserving of their fate?
This is most definitely a FALSE FLAG operation if ever there was one. Shameful.
It’s rather miserable to see how truly awful the UK media has become. The decline in basic journalistic standards, the lurch towards dreadful sensationalism and the most stupid forms of patriotism and cold-war rhetoric… is obvious and everywhere, with, and this is the really depressing part – barely a voice raised in opposition or criticism of the media hysteria, the witch-hunt surrounding Russia.
The socio-paths who believe they speak for us used the corrupted IOC to try and humiliate Russian athletes, it follows they will find any excuse or corruptible body to damage the world cup. How they have the nerve to claim they represent Britain is beyond belief.
This is all about Syria and the world cup.
Skripal was the useful expendable pawn.
I’ve seen plenty of bullshit and precious little evidence.
My initial thought when I heard this story was Johnson, it was an immediate reaction. This has the current corrupted, incompetent Westminster regime mark all over it.
I have always said since many years that Boris de dickhead Johnson is a lethal weapon, capable of anything. The next few days should be endlessly frustrating as we listen to the bullshit narrative from the MSM that are realistically almost as twisted and malign as the government they support, without question.
Right on cue the Liberal class and its allies and pals in the media have already decided the whole issue beyond any doubt: it is axiomatic that Putin ordered it. So there! Their unanimity is quite breathtaking as they gear up for yet another two minutes hate in tomorrow’s news stories. It bears comparison to the Nemtsov assassination a while back when the said gentlemen was murdered – as it turned out by two Chechen gunmen – right outside the Kremlin. A very odd place to commit an assassination, too good in fact. As with the demise of the present unfortunate person, it seems to good to be true as propaganda descends like manna from heaven. In these types of situations I always ask myself – cui bono? Who gains? And this is crucial in an information war. If Russia had anything to do with it, it would represent the most stupid act of self-flagellation imaginable: right on the eve of the World Cup and the ongoing war in Syria and possible (probable) war in the Ukraine. I don’t think the Russians are this stupid.
The complexities and possibilities of this unfortunate episode are yet to be made clear and may result in a reasoned and rational explanation, although this may be wishful thinking on my part.
Not for the Liberal class media types however. Expect a ‘two minutes hate’ on steriods, with Putin as Emmanuel Goldstein guilty by definition and the howling mob of the ‘outer party’ political and media hacks pumped up on their own paranoid bullshit. A demonstration just how far mass psychosis, hate and hysteria have permeated the social order by the very people who were once held up to be the critical conscience of society – truly an avant garde leading from the rear.
Cui bono- who stands to gain- is a traditional way of seeing who should be the most likely suspect in a murder investigation. If a defector from the Soviet or Russian intelligence services dies under unexplained or mysterious circumstances, then common sense suggests that his former employers are to blame!(Pace Litvinenko, Khokhlov).
He’s had a house bought under his own name for the last 8 years and he gets it justefore the world cup?
It’s not like he was hiding away is it?
Personally I am inclined to suspect Kremlin involvement unless I see compelling evidence to the contrary!
Several of the posters on this forum seem to take anything and everything said by Putin as the equivalent of Holy Writ-ignoring the demonstratable fact that as a veteran KGB operative, dissimulation and deceit is second nature to him!
off course you are. Thoughtful, observant people, not so much.
Washington by name and by nature. My commiserations
”Personally I am inclined to suspect Kremlin involvement unless I see compelling evidence to the contrary.”
Really! presumption of guilt (rather than innocence) – guilty until proved innocent, is that it. What a strange universe you inhabit. Believe it or not this is not the way the law is supposed to work old chap. It should be the other way around: presumption of innocence, and this is even if it gets to trial. It is incumbent on the accusers not on the accused to determine guilt (possible or actual).
This is a good example of the thought processes of the MSM. It is startling and they are not even aware of it!
I think even if Terry Washington were to see compelling evidence that Moscow had no hand in Skripal’s predicament, he would not be convinced.
The Fraudian article linked to above admits that before Skripal and his “daughter” were found in a state of collapse on a park bench, they had been drinking at a pub. Being very drunk, alcohol poisoning or mixing alcohol with other drugs could put a person in that state.
If dissimulation and deceit are second nature to former KGB operatives (though I doubt Terry Washington knows what Putin had been up to in the Dresden office of the KGB in the former East Germany), then these qualities should be second nature to MI6 and foreign intel agencies generally, and we should not trust anything they say until more information about Skripal’s state is known.
That reading of cui bono doesn’t make any sense, actually. The only ones who actually benefit from such an interpretation are not, say, Litvinenko’s former employers but precisely those who want us to believe they did it. Similarly, Nemtsov’s assassination, carried out within sight of the Kremlin, was also and quite obviously meant to lead us to believe the Russian government had something to do with it. The cui bono approach asks us to think who’d benefit from such a staging of the assassination and from the ensuing evidence-free insinuation in the Western media that Putin had ordered it.
Your post doesn’t actually make sense. Cui bon? How does Russia/Putin stand to benefit from the death of a double-agent? In light of the Russian election? Or the imposition of yet more sanctions against the country? Think you are looking in the wrong place for your answer.
Precisely. That struck me too.
Almost daily we are told that various events taking place in the world are Russian or Putin instigated. These are never presented with any evidence, except that “everyone knows”. It strikes me that people wishing to reinforce these accusations have more to benefit, than the state of Russia. If Russia wanted to retaliate, why did they wait until now?
Very quick indeed to announce retaliation. The strategy almost works, “Quick, lets shelve anyone who we don’t like, and blame it on the Russians. Think about how many people we can put down!” Lets remember what’s happened since Vitaly Churkin’s mysterious death one morning at the UN. Officials of the city of New York ordered the autopsy not be released.
‘Pawns’ like this man Skripal and his daughter, don’t have much real ‘value’ once their ‘usefulness’ ends; except as expendables that can be sacrificed on the chessboard of a far, far, bigger game.
It’s uncanny that these incidents always seem to happen in the UK, never in other countries.
His idea we should boycott the World Cup in July isn’t going down well. He forgets he’s in England.
On the light side: if the England team do not travel to the World Cup – it will save the customary national embarrassment and humiliation of having to return at the end of the group stage!
