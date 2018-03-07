Video: Syrian Army progresses in rebel-held East Ghouta

Still from the video below showing the Syrian Army entering Beit Sawa today.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:39 P.M.) – After short but high-pitched battle, elite forces of the Syrian Army have taken full control of an imperative half-way point in Damascus’ East Ghouta region – the town of Beit Sawa.
According to military-affiliated sources, insurgent fighters of Faylaq al-Rahman and Jaysh al-Islam abandoned their positions in Beit Sawa after the Syrian Army breached their main defensive line on the town’s outskirts and entered its center.
Elite Syrian assault troops had their operation to take the town backed up by tank and artillery forces as well as airpower.
The capture of Beit Sawa has now burst open the door for the Syrian Army to advance on a major militant stronghold in East Ghouta – the town of Masraba – from its southern and eastern approaches.
It is yet to be seen if the Syrian Army commits to fully-fledged attack on Masraba tonight (Wednesday) or holds off operations against the rebel stronghold for another day.
BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – A large number of civilians in an East Ghouta town took to the streets, today, to show support for the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), Damascus Now reported.
According to Damascus, the residents of Al-Hammouriyah carried the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic through the streets of their town, while chanting in support of the government and army.
The residents of Al-Hammouriyah also called on the militants inside the town to leave in order to avoid any hostilities in this part of the East Ghouta.
Below is one of the videos from Al-Hammouriyah that was released by Damascus Now:
People are beginning to say (BTL of course) that the battle for Syria is like the battle for Stalingrad; a decisive battle in which the free world was saved by Russia and its allies. In the dark days of WW2 Russia’s allies were Britain and the USA against the Nazi enemy; but these days Russia’s allies are Syria and Iran while Britain and USA have joined the NATZO enemy of the free world. With this defeat of NATZO in Syria, one might hope that Britain and the USA will come to their senses and abandon NATZO’s ideology of naked aggression, same as Germany came to its senses after its defeat at Stalingrad and abandoned Nazi ideology of naked aggression. If so, there will be a great resurgpnce and rebuilding in the ME, and a great peace such as happened in Europe after the horrors of WW2.
Sorry Vex: but you are so very nearly always spot on (love the literary quotes BTW) but there is literally no chance of a NATZO demilitarisation. Conflict is only set to intensify. Macron is upping his budget and introducing conscription; Mutti has made her coalition and is rattling her sabre again; UK forces are integrating with French forces which are integrating with German forces (Lancaster House Treaties; PESCO; CARD) which are integrating with NATZO (or after the Munich Conference, at least hinting they may deploy unilaterally). There is a re-surfaced Quads dialogue between US, India, Japan and Australia. Everyone is re-militarising. Mad Dog is creating his new “more lethal” model army: in defence of capitalism (the AZC super army) to see off the ‘Mongol, Slavic and Han Hordes’ from the East. These forces are supra-state, post-democratic, and beyond the control of you or I …answering only the Masters of Fossil capital. I’m calling it the ‘synarchic supra-society’ [after Alexander Zinoviev]. Russia and China may choose to expand via a productive economy; and trade, not imperialism …but they will be challenged across the spectrum, in every theatre, by economic and ideological sabotage. How long before economic and currency proxy warfare ignites a spark?
And if and when the submissive masses do wake up (that’s a big IF, and an even bigger WHEN?) they may find that their armed forces don’t answer to them any more? Or to their governments? Factor in the inevitable decline of non-renewable resources: and you have bigger and bigger multi-polarising supra-societal forces competing for a smaller and smaller pot of reserves. You don’t have to be a Sherlock to deduce the result?
The Battle of Stalingrad analogy is apt, but not for the reasons expressed in Vexarb’s original comment: Britain and the US stayed right out of the fighting, even refusing to open a second front against the Germans to relieve pressure on the Soviet Union, until AFTER the Soviets had won and the Red Army commenced its drive to obliterate the Nazi enemy in eastern Europe; and the Soviets were forced to stand alone against Nazi Germany and its allies (Croatia, Hungary, Italy, Romania) in the German drive towards Baku and the energy resources of the Caspian Sea area.
A third reason the analogy is apt, is that the Nazi government was blind to the realities on the ground around Stalingrad, in much the same way the US, the UK and other Western governments are either deliberately blind or indifferent to what is actually happening in Syria. Hence when disaster strikes for the West in the Middle East, in Ukraine or elsewhere in eastern Europe, it will insist on pouring and wasting more people and resources in what ultimately will be a lost war, just as Nazi Germany ended up tying most of its forces and its allies’ forces in fighting a losing war against the USSR.
