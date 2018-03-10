“We hates Putin…we hates him forever…”: the Guardian’s fresh ravings on Russia reflects West’s tipping point into new levels of dangerous insanity

There is ample evidence that the Guardian is now, following the re-shaping of its financing and management, reinvented as the paper of record for the UK/US intel agencies, which in turn currently harbour some of the most extreme anti-Russian pro-war ideologues in the business. As such its editorial policy gives us an insight into exactly who is currently getting most leverage in policy-making. When they go relatively soft on Russia you know the voices of sanity are making headway. When they begin ranting about Putin you know the lunatics have grabbed the steering wheel again and we’re heading back towards the cliff edge.
Currently the Guardian’s editorial style isn’t so much ranting as it is writhing on the ground screaming “Putin…curse him…and crush him…we hates him forever…”.
Since the still unexplained and increasingly odd Skripal “poisoning” hit the headlines, there has been at least one hysterical anti-Russian piece published every day over at Graun HQ. And if we thought previous bias and inaccuracy was deplorable, the journalistic standard displayed in these recent examples has become debased and frankly terrifying.
Terrifying because it shows that zealotry and pure xenophobia are driving out every other consideration. These articles are barely coherent any more. They are clearly written by people who have lost even the ambition toward perspective. They are little more than distilled Hate. Hate for an individual, hate for a culture, hate for an entire nation, hate that doesn’t even try to pretend it has higher motives than hate itself any more.
Who beside other zealots can read these outpourings and not be horrified at what they say about the state of sanity in our political class and for future peace?
Look at this editorial from yesterday.
Guardian view on the Russian spy attack: Sergei Skripal and the sowing of discord
Six paragraphs of nothing but poorly-sourced antagonism and (there’s no other word) lies. The opening sentence itself is a flagrant lie by omission of context.
When Vladimir Putin was asked recently what historical event he would change if he had the power, he said he would undo the collapse of the Soviet Union…
The source it links to is Radio Free Europe, which pulls the same trick. Everyone who knows anything about Putin knows what he meant when he said those words. Everyone knows he regrets, not the end of Communism, but the social disintegration that followed. He has said as much, unambiguously and clearly, numerous times. The Guardian just doesn’t care enough about its own journalistic reputation to apply a minimal amount of context. Hating Putin is more important than its own credibility it seems.
Second paragraph and another lie, but this time dipped in farce. Clawingly desperate to make its readers Hate as deeply as the author clearly does, it grabs at everything and anything it can find.
commentary on Russian state television observed that “traitors to the motherland” are not safe on UK soil, alluding to the “strange deaths” of other Russians in Britain in recent years, not just the 2006 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.
The author of the editorial (and indeed the author of an entire article devoted to this subject also on the Guardian a day or so back) is apparently too far gone to notice they’re quoting a joke. And a joke moreover implying the absolute diametrical opposite of what they claim it is saying.
The joke is that the British are killing Russians in the UK.
But the bigger and much darker joke, really, is the Guardian’s grim-faced inability to get it.
The disregard of anything approaching research here is best embodied by the fact an earlier version of the diatribe ascribed RT (“Mr Putin’s mouthpiece”) as a source for the above
But then sheepishly retracted when this elementary inaccuracy was pointed out to them:
In addition to the rambling poison-pen letter that is this editorial, we have also been treated to in recent days, this contribution from Mark Rice-Oxley:
This from the always reliably fact-lite Luke Harding:
This from Mark Bennetts just before the Skripal story broke (unsurprisingly the body of the article completely fails to substantiate the claim made in this ridiculous headline):
And this “review” by Sam Wollaston of the BBC’s documentary from last night:
It’s pretty clear from this that the Washington/London-led campaign against Russia is currently being ratcheted up rather than dialled back. Are we going to see “Snow Revolution#2” hit the streets of Moscow post-election? And if (when) that fails, what next? At some point the hate needs to stop and accommodation with reality needs to begin, and if it doesn’t where else can it end but in war?
Addendum:Check out the comments below the review mentioned above. Overwhelmingly represented by lowest common denominator Russia-hate. Where are the sober and sensible voices so often heard BTL on the subject of Syria and other matters, that lead to comments sections being closed as soon as they open? Are they all being deleted, pre-moderated, or are the majority of Guardian readers who are so sceptical about every other aspect of the mainstream narrative completely won over by its views on Russia?
The Guardian’s ‘feminist’ stance, is incredibly problematic and mostly for show, signifying very little. It’s like a platform, or stage, where one gets to play a role within the confines of bourgeois culture/politics, but without any real purpose or danger. Recently I’ve heard ‘feminists’ arguing for regulation of various aspects of life and behaviour along lines that mirror what the ultra-conservatives where saying a few decades ago! This is… disturbing, the lurch of ‘feminism’ to the political right.
I dunno. It’s disconcerting watching the great political pendulum swinging from the left to the right and all in the space of a single lifetime or a few short decades. But, paradoxically, it’s not the great mass of people who’ve swung, but the elite and now, especially, the so-called liberals and the soft left.
LikeLike
There used to be a time, not that long ago, when the representatives of the British ruling elite were rather formidable individuals… lying, murderous, bastards; but they had a certain style, even when butchering the natives and robbing them blind. They were so much more effective imperialists than the older, crumbling, empires. They even managed to convince themselves that their brand of imperialism was actually a positive chapter in world history and part of the white man’s burden. One could despise Churchill, but still have respect for his qualities and abilities. He fought for his corner, for his class, rather well.
Not so the miserable little fuckers that have climbed their way over the bodies of other little fuckers to reach the stinking top of the steaming heap of dung that’s the top of the British social/cultural/ scene. How on earth can one have any respect for thes people at the Guardian? They’re hopeless and pathetic. Harding the spook is really an awful little wanker bursting with conceit. And don’t get me started on the ghastly posturing and virtue signalling, the endless moralizing, and the obsession with finding and labelling others, in this case ‘Russia’ as being unworthy and in need of patronising guidance from people who write stuff for the Guardian!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I find very odd that under a female chief editor (Katherine Viner), The Guardian should have taken a direction where (mostly male) writers now start harping on about Putin, representing an outdated elite (the KGB), as an authoritarian dictator and Russia as a repressive police state that resents its loss of global power and influence. One would think this a classic case of projecting one’s desires onto a hated scapegoat; if there is any country likely to resent the loss of its empire, power and influence through its leaders’ decisions and actions in its territories throughout the 20th century, it is the UK.
The newspaper’s women writers on the other hand gabble on issues of insignificant importance through a fake feminist filter, and make themselves look foolish and irrelevant.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Absolutely. Projection. And RAGE.
Do not get me started on today’s “feminist” writers. They are walking representations of the worst sexist jokes from sixty years ago.
LikeLike
Well, if OffGuardian’s correspondents disapprove of the Guardian’s anti-Putin stance then they can always subscribe to ANOTHER paper( the Morning Star or Socialist Worker perhaps)- to my mind the Guardian( full disclosure I am a long time reader of the Guardian and its Sunday stablemate the Observer) is no more “anti-Putin” than say the Daily Telegraph!
LikeLike
Oh well yeah – if it’s no more anti-Putin than the Telegraph that’s fine. Aside for the stupid point-scoring aren’t you worried where the anti-Russian hysteria will end?
LikeLike
No, not really- if Putin wants a new “Cold War” , let him have it- his side lost the first one and there’s no reason that the Russian Federation(which is WAY smaller and weaker than even the USSR of Stalin to Gorbachev) won;t win this one!
LikeLike
“if Putin wants a new “Cold War” – he doesn’t, Terry, only those brain-washed by the Guardian hate factory think he does.
I mean that’s kind of the point of the some of output here; to help educate those who find it hard to understand the difference (the category you seem to fall into).
The Guardian is busily sowing the seeds for the next bout of western aggression and Putin, understandably isn’t especially keen for Russia to be on the menu.
LikeLike
You won’t be cheering if the US decides defending its own shores takes first priority over assisting its allies in Europe if war should break out and the US and Russia start trading nuclear attacks and Britain finds itself on the receiving end of both waves of attack.
Also for all the trillions the US has invested in defence, it seems to have got very little, er, bang for its buck: to take one example, the F-35 joint strike fighter jet program has swallowed billions in investment yet the planes are still plagued with technical problems (many of which are obvious even to people unfamiliar with fighter jet design); and in 2017, US warships were involved in at least four collisions with cargo ships resulting in loss of life (mostly US naval personnel). Having the world’s largest armed forces is not the same as having the most effective armed forces.
LikeLiked by 2 people
But he is winning! Cold wars are fought diplomatically and intellectually. And Russia is winning hands down in the propaganda clashes- in most of the world the US, Israel and the UK have, a thoroughly deserved, reputation for bluster, bullying and hypocrisy.
In the forum of international public opinion Russia, which clearly doesn’t want any kind of war and goes out of its way to make peace and accommodate the imperialists, is winning hands down.
Just consider what sane opinion makes of this double: ‘Putin interfered in the US elections of 2016’ and now the British version “Putin orders killings in Salisbury”. Anyone with the sense to be allowed out without a keeper knows that this is all nonsense. And those promoting the nonsense do not trouble themselves to produce any evidence at all for the serious charges that they make, just “Trust the Gestapo.”
LikeLike
Bevin – no one wins this war, as Putin has made it clear he’s aware. This war only goes one way. The more he “wins” the more dangerous things become, because these people don’t stop, have no concept of how to stop. They lose, they double their stake and go again. It’s incredibly dangerous.
The only hope is – what? They are replaced with less insane people before it’s too late?
LikeLike
And it is only starting, I am afraid. On Wednesday UN security council meeting to discuss the situation in Syria; plus Turkey, Iran and Russia to design the prospect of a peace plan a few days later. Would anyone bet against a new chemical attack (and/or a few humanitarian missiles) in the coming days?
Soon afterwards we move to the Russian presidential poll. If I was one of those “liberal” candidates expected to raise from a .004% of popularity to challenge Putin, I wouldn´t go anywhere, just in case they chose me to become a symbol a la Nemtsov. Several articles on how the election was stolen, with scenes of brutal repression and all will follow (that Putin is to win the election no matter what doesn´t prevent him from stealing it, murdering his rivals and/or using unwarranted violence, of course).
If the world hasn´t exploded by then, we have the world cup with the usual xenophobic articles on how the Russians can´t even have a decent toilet, an appetizer to prepare the sheeple for the (I hope I am wrong) Ukranian Nazi squads reigniting the war, using the fresh cannon fodder product of their new conscription law and the brand new weapons that Putin´s puppet, Trump, diligently provided. The “liberal” media will praise the Nazis and call for nuclear war, for peace and prosperity.
Brace yourselves, this is going to be a dangerous year.
LikeLike
Putin/Russia provide a common enemy by which a divided and crumbling US/EU order can unite and survive. This is at least one conceivable reason for NATO’s buildup on Russia’s borders. Such recklessness indicates a truly desperate Empire unwilling to accept the new dawn of a multipolar world involving BRICS. Everyone should read “New Silk Road”.
LikeLike
The BBC as Guardian mirror image in terms of Russophobic propaganda has also upped the ante with not one but three anti-Putin documentaries designed to coincide with and discredit the upcoming election: “Putin: the New Tsar” (directed by Patrick Forbes who alse directed ‘Wikileaks Secrets and Lies’ to condemn Assange; offers a Daily Mail-style reduction of current affairs to psychologically-impaired personalities [complete with testimony and analysis from an ‘esteemed’ Scottish academic, whose theories on power and narcissism do nothing to suggest that the Daily Mail analogy is unfair], with a definite classist bias in that Putin’s revlatively ‘poor’ origins have apparently made him a liar, an insecure, paranoid loner who is intoxicated with power; unlike the “charismatic, eloquent, principled” Nemtsov [whom, incidentally, Yeltsin “hated”!! because Nemtsov opposed the Chechen war!] Putin is an unreconstructed, ex KGB tough guy seeking to enrich himself at the expense of the whole country etc etc ); most amazingly , this ‘documentary’ grants significant air time to the disgraced, indicted and corrupt Mikheil Saakhashvili, while portraying none other than George W. Bush as a trustworthy and dignified world statesman; all in all, an unsophisticated hatchet-job of a documentary, then. The other two documentaries are by BBC Russia-specialists (read: BBC propagandists who speak Russian) Gabriel Gatehouse’s “Russia’s Fake Election” and Sarah Rainsford’s “Russia Rejecting the West”. All three are available on Iplayer and all released over the last week or so. Also, a somewhat surprising HardTalk interview with Boris Titov. Interesting because no matter how ‘hard’ Stephen Sackur attempts to cajole Titov into condemning Putin with the standard western MSM narrative, Titov disappoints by offering a common-sensical, measured view of Russian foreign policy, corruption etc. Sackur responds by suggesting that Titov cannot be regarded as truly ‘oppositional’ to Putin precisely because he does not toe the MSM line.
LikeLike
We should never forget that insane people-however inconvenient and annoying they may be-deserve our sympathy.
The Guardian desperately wants to turn back the clock and re-establish, the newsprint grounded, certitudes of the Cold War, when Britain was a welfare state and most of China was starving, but it can’t.
They might long for war but it is difficult to see them getting anything better than what they have in Syria and creating Chechen style havoc in New Russia and the Donbas.
So this is the rage of the impotent, panic stricken and howling for security in the face of that threat, which has ruined the lives of intellectuals through the ages, manual labour, work,
LikeLike
how are we going to avoid war between the West and Russia if this rhetoric keeps building and building?
LikeLike
Don’t you sense that the rhetoric is so overblown and so distanced from reality that it is unlikely to persuade anyone that war is justified?
LikeLike
On its present offensive trajectory the Anglo-Zionist geopolitical project will terminate in war. I don’t know what they expect Russia to do in this situation other than hope that enough pressure and threats will force it to surrender. That, however, is not going to happen. The media led suicide campaign drunk on its own bullshit is reaching lunatic levels of Russophobia which will climax in earthly oblivion. I seem to recall that there is, or rather was, a term in diplomacy called modus vivendi. This meant a way of living or at least co-existing with someone who you don’t particularly like or who has rather a different lifestyle, including eating babies for breakfast.
But hey, modus vivendi be damned! that is so passe. Carthage must be destroyed! Something must be done! The West must fight to the death to support Pussy Riot to conduct themseleves in a pornographic act in front of women and their children in a Russian Orthodox cathederal.
Russia in general and Putin in particular have been demonised to a level which will very difficult to reverse, the whole process has now taken on a systemic momentum and the jackals and hyenas in the media elite will have got what they yearned for; but they will be sorry – as of course will the rest of us – when the outcome of their insane bleatings comes to pass.
There used to be a bitter song that British and Commonwealth soldiers sang during WW1 as they slogged it out in the trenches of the Somme and Ypres. It went something like this:
Whoosh here comes a Whizzbang
Whoosh here comes a Whizzbang
Come on you solider boys
Get down those stairs
Into you dugouts and say your prayers.
Whoosh there comes a Whizzbang
And its headed straight for you
And you’ll see all the wonders
Off No-mans land
When that Whizz-bang
Hits you.
Now for an updated Geopolitical version
Whoosh here comes a Szarmat
Whoosh here comes a Szarmat
Come all you neo-cons
Get down those stairs
Into your fall-out Shelters
And say your prayers
Whoosh here comes a Szarmat
And its headed straight for you
And you’ll all wonder of nuclear holocaust
When that Szarmat hits you.
LikeLike