The Skripal Case: an open thread

The reality behind the alleged poisoning of Sergey Skripal and his daughter remains murky and apparently contradictory. Six days in to the investigation and little more is known beyond the original announcements made mere hours after the supposed discovery of the crime. Questions proliferate and answers are few.
We are opening this thread as a place for posting links to aspects of the merging story. This is going to be particularly useful as the narrative develops and changes. Today’s headlines might slip down the Memory Hole tomorrow. So documenting them as they arise may be useful.
Here are a few of the questions currently outstanding that may be answered in future (or may simply vanish from the record):
What “nerve agent” was used?
Six days in and no statement about that has been made yet.
Where exactly were the Skripals poisoned?
a) Was the poison “sprayed” on them in the street as suggested by police March 6-7 quoted here?
b) Was it added to Sergey Skripal’s drink at a pub he allegedly visited that morning, also suggested as a police suspicion in the same article?
c) Was it in Skripal’s home as suggested March 9 here?
d) More specifically had it arrived there by “parcel” as suggested here?
e) Was it delivered in a bunch of flowers as suggested March 10 here?
At first glance it seems as if some of these theories are incompatible with each other, and it’s initially hard to see how the same evidence could point to all of them at once.
The poisoned policeman
The story of “Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey” allegedly poisoned during his investigation on March 5 remains currently another poorly defined aspect.
How was Bailey contaminated more than any other officer called to any of the scenes?
Was he poisoned while he was “attending” the Skripals on the legendary bench where they were found “collapsed” as alleged by the Telegraph on March 8? Or was he contaminated while investigating Skripal’s house as suggested by the Telegraph March 9? If the latter, doesn’t this establish beyond doubt that the Skripals were also poisoned there?
How is Bailey doing? is he currently much improved as stated by the Chief Constable of Wiltshire on March 8 (“he’s well, he’s sat up”).Or is he still “seriously ill” as stated by an unknown source two days later on March 10.
Why was the Sarum House office block next to Zizzi’s restaurant closed off?
And who was the woman in her 40s who was taken from the office building to an ambulance? Was this one of the unnamed 18 other alleged victims?
If so, how did the office become contaminated?
The 18 other alleged victims
The claim that 21 people in total (including the two Skripals) had been”treated following Russia spy poisoning” was first made around March 8 (see the Independent and CNN for that day). According to the Mirror March 11 the figure includes “members of the public and emergency staff, some of whom have had blood tests as well as receiving support and advice.” No further information seems to have been forthcoming.
Who are they?
How did they become contaminated?
Are they hospitalised?
With all the hysterical publicity surrounding this entire event why none of the usual “human interest” details about these innocent victims? Why no names, no background stories? Why no interviews to date with any of them or their families?
The 240 alleged “witnesses”
The story of “240 witnesses” emerged around March 10 (see Huffpo for that day)
What are they supposed to have witnessed and where?
With all these “witnesses” (plus CCTV footage from the most closely surveilled country in the world) how are the most basic facts of the case still proving so hard to pin down?
The spy who came back from the dead?
This was the headline today in the Times print edition:
As far as I am aware, Sergei Skripal is not dead. This @thetimes headline is a bit bizarre unless they know something we don't?
— Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) March 11, 2018
Skripal isn’t dead, or so they tell us, so what does this mean exactly?
If its known what the nerve agent is, then it should be known how soon it takes effect.
Surely then it can be narrowed down without all this speculation .
If the policeman, the hero of the day can determine when he started to feel ill, that also should tell us how quickly the agent has its effect.
There seems to be no talk of supplying the local authorities with an antidote, which I would have thought the medics would be stocking up on , seeing as how dangerous and pervasive they’re making the toxin out to be
Goodness, evil Russians could be dispersing this dreadful poison all over the place
I reckon Bellingcat’s all primed to go
On the first day there was a video clip of a witness describing the victims sitting on the bench, the witness described them as looking like they were on drugs, the woman slumped asleep against the man having vomitted, the man waving his arm around pointing upwards, if I remember it right. I think it would be odd to confuse a nerve gas victim with someone high on drugs, other than vomitting the witness didn’t describe symptoms of nerve agent poisoning, like blue skin, convulsions, difficulty breathing, soiling themselves, foaming mouths.
Initial reports before Skripal was named as a victim mentioned the opioid fentanyl as the drug involved
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/salisbury-hospital-closes-ae-deals-12130467
Third possibility……Internal Russian intrigue ? Does Putin have enemies in the Kremlin or elsewhere who want to embarrass him prior to the elections ?
Pro-Navalnys, especially abroad (Soros and Khodorkovsky being his backers and financers and who detest Putin with a vengeance), perhaps, or some Ukrainians (think the neo-Nazi factions in the Ukrainian government)? NeoCons in the US and the UK?
That would make sense if it was a bigger deal over there in Russia. They don’t really care much about it. This is for domestic , meaning UK and US, consumption. It’s to pave the way for massive financial impositions that will in turn pave the way for the overthrow of Putin by driving a wedge between him and his less devoted supporters in the Kremlin and in the business world. That’s the plan, probably won’t come off but if just makes enough chaos that could be dangerous enough. Interesting times.
How come those alleged 240 witnesses were not also hospitalilzed? If they were close enough to be reliable witnesses (what a huge crowd, though…), they would also have been poisoned and hospitalized…
Sarin or Sarin-like substance being used…
You know that how? And where was it used?
That no UK paper has highlighted the complete lack of any information od substance strongly suggests that information is being withheld. Primarily this has resulted in a large amount of speculation on the basis of anti-Russian input which the authorities seem perfectly happy to perpetuate. One feels that the incident is being handled for propaganda on an agenda, rather than any legitimate investigative process. After 7 days they are telling people who were in the pub and the restaurant to wash their clothes and themselves! No-one will say what the “nerve agent” was and how the poiceman was affected and when. We also don’t know how badly he was affected, nor do we know the current state of the spy and his daughter. The total lack of informationfrom “our side” is staggering.
https://openparachute.wordpress.com/2018/03/12/where-could-you-get-a-nerve-agent-in-salisbury/
Not everyone is so easily lead. But there are 2 possible government entities of relvance here.
But it is staggering just how many people have been so easily led.
Thank you. This thread could be interesting and useful.
I’ve just posted this in the Telegraph (https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/03/11/theresa-may-make-russia-link-salisbury-poisonings-comes-pressure/):
“This is obviously a false flag event designed to further demonise Russia, which has been the ongoing Western strategy for some time.
Nothing really adds up about this so-called dastardly poisoning. Not least the failure to account for the policeman’s alleged infection (a mystery which even confounds a former intelligence and security officer, as reported elsewhere in the Telegraph – https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/03/11/salisbury-public-warned-wash-clothes-nerve-agent-attack/)
The suspicion must be that the producers and casting directors (MI5/6?) thought that the critical illness/death of a dodgy Russian and his daughter wouldn’t be enough on its own to sway opinion in favour of taking a hard line against Russia. But hey, when they start messing with our police…”
