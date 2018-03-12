Gaslighting about the realities of “state-sponsored murder”

Theresa May has just semi-officially pronounced the Skripal case a Russian state-sponsored hit. No evidence was presented for this conclusion of course, but we are getting used to that now. Belief is the new evidence. And in this case we do seem to have belief in large quantities.
Oh and of course there’s the immensely handy fact the “nerve agent” allegedly used is Russian too. Novichok no less, a Soviet-era toxin from the 1980s, described on Wikipedia as “the most deadly nerve toxin ever made.”
So, as far as the state machine is concerned that about clinches it for Putin. He dunnit. Verdict pronounced, let’ hurry in to the sentencing. What will it be? More sanctions? A Skripal Act to rival Magnitsky’s? Moving UK troops closer to Russia’s borders? Driving Russian money out of London? Messing with the World Cup?
While the UK establishment shoots its wad fantasising about all these glorious possibilities, let’s take a quick reality check.
Russia has absolutely nothing to gain from initiating the poisoning of Skripal, and even less to gain from leaving a calling card made of Novichok.
This is so obviously true even spokespeople for the UK establishment admit it openly, for example Andrew Wood, former UK ambassador to Moscow, is quoted in the Guardian saying
it’s very hard to see what profit they can get from this
Though of course this hasn’t stopped the same people who admit this to be true also claiming to be absolutely sure Russia did it.
Absent sane motives they have had to invent insane ones instead. Russia are just crazy, bent on vengeance, spoiling for a fight. Their blatant and self-destructive action, says Wood:
advertises the fact that they are vindictive and dedicated to pursuing revenge.
Reliably deluded and fact-defying Luke Harding adds his own pulp spy-thriller spin:
The use of novichok in Salisbury not surprising but remarkable. Developed by Soviet Union in 70s and 80s, and more deadly than VX nerve agent. A brutal calling card that would inevitably be discovered. Conclusion: Putin and FSB wanted this row now
— Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) March 12, 2018
You see? Russia must have done it (even though they had no motive), so they must be driven by crazy notions of revenge or wanting a “row” that defy self-interest.
That’s logic.
The obvious consideration – if they had no motive maybe they didn’t do it has no place in this mad little universe.
This is simply gaslighting.
Motive is a first consideration in solving any crime. Absence of motive is also a primary argument for innocence. Cui bono? is a rational question. But it’s one the Western powers do not want anyone asking in this case.
Because the answer is obvious.
The timing of the alleged poisoning – the day before a prime mover in promoting UK Russophobia, Bill Browder, was due to testify at the Parliamentary Inquiry into alleged Russian “fake news”, and two weeks before the Russian election – is enough of itself to make the UK and its security agencies prime suspects.
Will be testifying tomorrow at the British Parliament on Russia’s use of fake news and propaganda at 10:30am U.K. time. Lots of examples from the Magnitsky case to educate lawmakers on Putin’s modus operandi https://t.co/lsI9tMXLJ2
— Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) March 5, 2018
And who can deny this tragic event is being fully exploited by the state machine? In just the last three days the poisoning of these two people in still murky circumstances has been used to
- add fresh weight to the push to have RT blocked in the UK
- justify moves against Russian holdings in the UK
- reinforce calls for implementation of new sanctions
- increase UK defence spending
In contrast, what has Russia or Russia’s narrative gained from this?
Absolutely nothing.
To bring a small amount of balance and sanity to the current situation we’re going to be reminding readers of some of the mysterious and possibly politically motivated deaths that have occurred in the UK. Unlike the Skripal and Litvinenko cases the media never claimed any of them were “state-sponsored murder”, because the only state they could possibly have been pinned on was our own.
Fear of penalty to self, reputation or career arises from NOT complying and conforming – at least in public utterance. It has nothing to do with ‘believing’ the story so much as believing one’s best interests lie in wearing the appropriate mask and if need be, demonstrating allegiance to the power in authority by then attacking of others who don’t wear the mask. And so the emotionally driven mob tend to provide the volunteer support for their own subjection.
The mask demands constant reinforcement until and unless the need of it passes (if it is a diversion during a particular timing of other agenda) – or if the mask can be fitted and targeted at a new or recycled enemy.
My own feeling is that love of truth will not find the willingness to align in false witness even though there is risk in ‘coming out’. But love of opinionated assertion in which to identify also seeks only the witnesses that provide the cover story of self justifying narrative for acts that would otherwise not find support.
Nothing I say will change anyone else, but it may be that those who are in the change recognize a resonance to their own desire for coherence in place of secrets and lies.
It is obvious to me that journalism is not required in the MSM – we get all this from their handlers. Governance is not required in political institutions…. etc
Secret,hidden or masked agenda is normal behaviour for anyone who seeks to get something by seeking manipulative advantage rather than through openly communicated settlements.
But to anyone not tuned into the mind-control signal, the lack of substance and outright lies appear grotesque and absurd. However, beneath such behaviours are secrets and lies of the same energetic patterning as that which they tend to evoke.
There HAS to be the development of a specific agent in order to correspondingly develop the antidotes. Sure, the Russians might have made the initial formulation but this has had to have been mimicked in order to be able to take countermeasures. Seems as though the only thing for which the Russians can be blamed is making the stuff to begin with. How can anyone know that an antidote will work if the targeted substance is not known AND possessed? Let’s see … which nation’s poison factory complex is close by? Could it be that the only ones being “gaslighted” are the proponents of the blame someone else narrative? https://www.niaid.nih.gov/research/chemical-countermeasures-program
Glad others detect a whiff of rattus odoriferous. I surely mistrust the MSM and Vicki Nudleman Nuland Kagan more than I mistrust the less familiar Russians.
I suspect larger agenda is….”prove” Russia uses chemical weapons….therefore any statement that Assad is innocent of using chemical weapons is worthless….eject Russia from UNSC …remove veto…Haley says today at UN that usa is ready and prepared to syrike at Assad…SAA…Syrian government……all this just as the world is becoming increasing cynical of these claims against Assad by western sponsored white helmets…rebels etc .. although evidence is they use chlorine gas etc…..so it can be viewed as a big cover up all this being proven…and that still continue to protect their own and totally demonise Rusdia for everything….repression of russian peoples…Putins secret billions…state sponsired terrorism breaking all the norms of international law etc etc
I heard a BBC journalist linking the shooting down of the Malaysian airliner over the Ukraine, by the Russians, as an example of how they work and how they deny it afterwards. In fact the Russians denying allegations, is twisted to show proof of their guilt! So, like with so much else, one has to prove ones innocence. The strength of the allegations are enough.
Of course, to be fair, it’s now extremely difficult, not that it was likely, for a journalist to question the government’s version of events, their narrative… when they’ve come out so strong in linking Russia to the events in Salisbury. To question any of it… is really difficult, because to do so would put ones career on the line. One would effectively be saying that one didn’t fully trust the official government story and that they might be lying for base political motives, to perhaps divert attention from how hopeless and unpopular they are and control the news agenda for a few weeks in their favour. It would take a brave journalist to do that in the current political climate. One that was skeptical of the state itself and the idea that a democratically elected government would ever do such a thing.
But think of all the people they killed in Northern Ireland during the ‘dirty war’ over there, or the killing of the IRA operatives, gunned down in broad daylight in Gibraltar years ago; unarmed civilians. Or Bloody Sunday. The list goes on and on and I’ll bet the farm that Luke Harding won’t be producing that kind of list in the Guardian anytime soon!
I am very greatful to OffGuardian for providing an alternative, cogent and regular voice to that of the ever more absurd and dangerous MSM.
It is also a great distraction from Everything Else while giving the Government a boost for waving the flag. But bottom line it’s licking America and its ambitions to dethrone Putin. British reaction to the Ukraine showed that.
Who says it was Novichok, that was used? Sounds as fake as a ten bob note.
The reason Novichok was identified is either:-
1 It WAS novichok
2 Novichok was developed in the USSR and could therefore be linked to the Russian Federation.
Curiously, it wasalso manufactured in Uzbekhistan where according the the internet, the US was “helping” to “get rid of” chemical weapons.
Treason May – around 17:25 today:
*”It is now clear that Mr Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent of a type developed by Russia.
This is part of a group of nerve agents known as ‘Novichok’.
Based on the positive identification of this chemical agent by world-leading experts at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down; our knowledge that Russia has previously produced this agent and would still be capable of doing so; Russia’s record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations; and our assessment that Russia views some defectors as legitimate targets for assassinations; the Government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal.”*
