WATCH: The death of David Kelly: an open verdict

If David Kelly had died on March 4 this year, and had he been a Russian exile, we can be sure the media would be screaming that Putin murdered him, and the numerous inconsistencies in his alleged “suicide” would be front page news. But when Kelly actually died in 2005, the only country potentially implicated in his death was Britain. And so the UK media were silent .
Theresa May has, on the basis of no published evidence whatsoever, and without any adherence to the bare minimum of due process, declared Russia “culpable” for the alleged Skripal poisoning. The message in the media is that any other potential perpetrator is not even to be considered, even though the alleged toxin used – Novichok – would have been obtainable by other state actors and individuals, and even though other states would appear to have far more motive in creating this international incident at this time. Russian “guilt” is being established a priori by the implicit suggestion that only Russia indulges in political murder.
The Kelly case reminds us that it isn’t only Russians who die mysteriously on British soil. Here is a film by PressTV (banned from the UK as RT may well soon be) looking at some of the anomalies
I very much like the David Kelly analogy. Open verdict was a euphemism for – it looks really bad, the spook-assassins screwed up. We have conned Mrs Kelly into believing this a national security crisis and she will keep mum, and we will be knighted for the coverup unless the cover is blown – Or something to that effect.
It is essentially impossible to suicide by cutting your ulnar arteries, the pulse of which cannot be felt. Even more discerning is the fact that THERE WAS ALMOST NO BLOOD AT THE SITE. I learned this first hand from a paramedic, first at the scene. Medical groups have been unanimous about the impossibility of the official version. Despite this, the stitched up autopsy said he had bled to death. Open verdict ? Kim Kardashian’s backside! He was surely murdered and the sealing of the record for 75 years by Bliar is no casual action.
Gilligan’s statement that he could see no reason why the UK government would want Kelly dead, “because it would, and did, plunge them into a deep crisis”, is bizarre.
Blair got his war, got re-elected, cashed in on retirement to the tune of 200million squids.
Had to answer a few awkward questions but still gets to write in the national news as ‘veteran statesman’. Not too much of ‘a crisis’ then all things considered.
It occurs to me that the entire campaign of Russophobia is a production of British Intelligence (in the institutional sense.) In this I include the long US Election interference nonsense, which, increasingly, seems to have its origins in MI6 agents such as Steele and Miller and obvious contacts such as Downer and the various bit players ‘Professors’ et al featuring in the few contacts Trump’s campaign seems to have had, notionally, with anyone connected with Russia. And then there is the Ex Ambassador who gave McCain a copy of the Steele dossier and vouched for Steele’s probity. All in all everything leads back to London.
And today, in Corbyn’s refusal to ban MPs (as if he could) from talking to RT we were reminded of what the Russia/Trump connection was all about: the need to preserve the duopoly model of bi-partisan foreign policy politics. The sad reality is that had nature taken its course in November 2016 and Hillary’s comprehensive defeat (comprehensive in the sense that almost all experts in psephology were amazed and frightened by it) been followed by a changing of the guard in the DNC, there would really have been nothing much to worry the neo-cons. Sanders is on side with AIPAC, so is Ellison. There would have been no change in foreign policy- the wars (to which there has been almost no Democratic opposition) would have gone on. As to domestic policy nothing challenging the eternal capitalist order was proposed. In fact, apart from the natural disappointment of investors in the Clinton Foundation, there would have been nothing much to worry about if Ellison and whoever had taken over the reins and hesitantly introduced a milquetoast programme of pseudo reform promises to be broken.
In the UK however and therefore in Europe there is a very real fear, among the neo-cons, that the next Labour government will return to the course one Robin Cook (now deceased!) envisioned in dealing with Palestine in an evenhanded manner. Military Intelligence detests Corbyn and fears nothing so much as international peace- the rope of garlic that destroys all MI Vampires. Thus it is that the only discernible purpose of the murderous attacks on Mr Skripval and his innocent daughter is to bolster-according to the curious and idiotic reasoning of bozos who run MI- the fear that, once in office, Left Labour (which has never been close to power) will attempt to dampen down international tensions, switch capital from re-building the fleet that triumphed at Trafalgar to more profitable investments and put Mossad out of business by ceasing to give Israeli Fascism unconditional support.
In other words it was not to save the Democratic Party from peaceniks-that is a long way from becoming a worry, although it wouldn’t be if Corbyn set an example- but to save the principle of duopoly in the leaders of the Five Eyes bloc.
I should add that the basis of the Blair New Labour Project was to transform the Labour Party into a clone of the Democrats. Such projects always carry the slight risk that, in the end, the blending of the two institutions might end up with the Democrats becoming like the Bevanites… the horror of McGovernism all over again.
It’s a chilling reminder that nerve agent hysteria and invasions of sovereign countries seem to go hand in hand.
This alleged nerve agent wasn’t even much cop seeing as the victims managed a tour of Salisbury before succumbing !
Not for one moment do I believe this was suicide. Never have, never will.
Driven to suicide or just plain eliminated for convenience?
From Prof Haywards blog, Professors Paul Mckeigue and Piers Robinson confirm the Russian position that this stuff is widely obtainable.
We know the Americans filched whatever they could find from the old Soviet facility it was being developed in.
From BBC coverage:….”
“A group of American defence experts have arrived in Uzbekistan to start helping the Uzbeks dismantle and decontaminate one of the former Soviet Union’s largest chemical weapons testing facilities. US officials say the chemical research institute in western Uzbekistan was a major research site for a new generation of secret, highly lethal chemical weapons, known as Novichok…..US military scientists and intelligence experts have already visited the nearby island of Vozrozohdeniye in the Aral Sea, which was the Soviet Union’s main open air biological testing site and where hundreds of tons of the deadly anthrax bacteria are believed to have been buried…..”
The thing to note is that Russia did not ever use it’s CW’s unlike the US who sprayed civilians and their own military with Agent Orange. The trouble with slinging mud at people is that soetimes that tactic comes back to bite you in the arse. ie. During WW2 Britain was also actively pursuing CW’s ,such as Anthrax, likely it still is. Once you start making accusations, the most inconvenient truths have a tendency to rear their head. Theresa May’s latest idiocy serves to distract from her party’s utter **** up of the economy, to aid the US in it’s war against Russia and to act up big and large and make her look like the tough guy she isn’t. She’s just even more weak and wobbly than before, definitely unstable and probably unhinged.
“…unlike the US…”
And the UK:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/how-the-british-government-subjected-thousands-of-people-to-chemical-and-biological-warfare-trials-10376411.html
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2004/may/06/science.research
