WATCH: “No Russia, no world!” – World Order 2018

Posted on Vimeo by Inessa S. The film is blocked worldwide on YouTube.
“World Order 2018” is a new documentary movie by TV host, Vladimir Soloviev, in which he discusses with Russia’s President Putin all the major events of the past few years: the Syrian situation, the destruction of the Middle East, the expansion of NATO, the immigration crisis in Europe, the destabilisation of Eastern Ukraine and the situation in Crimea, US-Russian relations, and of course the nuclear arms race. They also touch on topics rarely answered by world leaders: the eradication of national identities, the re-writing of history, and the essence of the Holocaust.
The film is 1.5 hours long, so make sure you put some time aside, instead of your next Netflix doc! If you’re specifically looking for the quote in the title – it’s at 1:22:00.
PLEASE SHARE TO HELP COMBAT SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP
There’s some inaccuracy in the title. It can embarrass the reader and make him think that Putin says smth like “There will be no Russia – there will be no World!”, i.e. smth like this – “if you will not let us to live – we will destroy all of you”.
This is totally wrong.
Actually Putin said not “No Russia, no world!”, but “<e,>If there will be no Russia in the World, then why should we (i.e. Russians) have such a world?“. It correlates with the phrase, for example, “if there is no love in the world, then why should we have such a world?” or when lovers say to each other “if there is no you in the world – why should I have such a world?”.
That’s the point.
LikeLike