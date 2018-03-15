The farcical reality behind Theresa May’s “novichok” story

We already know UK PM Theresa May misrepresented the Russian law on executing terrorists in foreign lands, in order to bolster her currently evidence-free claims of Russian culpability in the poisoning of ex-MI6 employee Sergey Skripal. Her narrative remains, as of March 15, bald and unconvincing. But it seems things may be about to get even worse for her and what some see as her bid to “Falklandise” her flagging premiership. It seems the “nerve agent” she claims was used to attack Skripal and his daughter may not actually exist.
Incredible as it may seem given the tale of certitude told by May in Parliament, and given the column inches used up in the media assuring the UK public how terrifyingly toxic “novichok” really is, the evidence for this alleged super-poison’s existence currently rests solely on the unproven claims of a dissident soviet “military chemist” named Vil Mirzayanov.
Mirzayanov told his western handlers a group of new (“novichok” in Russian can be translated as “new stuff” or “new arrival”) and allegedly highly dangerous compounds which he claimed could be created by combining commonly available substances, but it turns out western scientists were far from convinced by his claims, and, even as recently as two years ago, the efficacy and even the existence, of these “novichoks” was still deemed to be entirely speculative.
For example in 2013 the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (the body the UK refuses to work with in the Skripal case) had this to say about the potential reality of novichoks:
Regarding new toxic chemicals not listed in the Annex on Chemicals but which may nevertheless pose a risk to the Convention, the SAB makes reference to “Novichoks”. The name “Novichok” is used in a publication of a former Soviet scientist who reported investigating a new class of nerve agents suitable for use as binary chemical weapons. The SAB states that it has insufficient information to comment on the existence or properties of “Novichoks” Report of the Scientific Advisory Boardon Developments in Science and Technology for The Third Review Conference p. 3, section 8
And again in 2016 Dr Robin Black, former head of the detection laboratory at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down made the same point:
In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published. Robin Black (Dr), Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents. Royal Society of Chemistry 2016, cited in “Doubts about novichoks” by Piers Robinson & Paul McKeigue
What these publications are effectively saying is – there’s no evidence any of these compounds work in the way claimed and Mirzayanov may very possibly be exaggerating or inventing.
Which raises the question – how did the scientists allegedly sourced by May suddenly feel able to not only identify this previously poorly understood and questionable substance, but identify where it came from and lay claim to it being massively deadly and toxic? As Craig Murray says (our emphasis):
…now, the British Government is claiming to be able instantly to identify a substance which its only biological weapons research centre has never seen before and was unsure of its existence. Worse, it claims to be able not only to identify it, but to pinpoint its origin. Given Dr Black’s publication, it is plain that claim cannot be true.
But that’s not all. There’s also problems with May’s claim that the “novichok” formula is a deep secret, known only to the Russians. Mirzanayov was interviewed by AFP about the Skripal case and this is what he said:
“Only the Russians” developed this class of nerve agents, said the chemist. “They kept it and are still keeping it in secrecy.”
Exactly what May said in Parliament. Great. Just one problem. Mirzayanov neglected to mention that this “secret formula” known only to “the Russians” had been published in 2008 in his own book – still available on Amazon today.
Given the fact that anyone with an internet connection and $8.16 to spend could have obtained the “secret” recipe for novichok (which it seems most scientists don’t think would work anyway), and anyone with a decent professional laboratory could presumably manufacture it (again supposing it even works as claimed) will May correct her deceptive claims to Parliament and the British public?
Will the media continue to help her maintain her crumbling narrative? Are we watching WMD#2 with added depths of cynicism?
This Prime Minister is turning out to be a female Tony Blair!
One thing is sure, unless any hard evidence is produced [which looks increasingly unlikely] it appears the British Public are being lied to yet again.
Why we are in this current situation where the government and MSM are in cahoots projecting a narrative which is neither cogent nor verifiable is the question to ask. What is their agenda?
Let’s briefly summarise:
A failing weak government fighting for survival. Desperately trying to look capable…
A failing [financially] weak media fighting for survival. Desperately trying to look credible…
No better example do we see of this than at the Guardian who despite their opposition to May and her shambolic premiership, they seem to rabidly concur with this travesty of justice.
So far there is not a shred of evidence that points to Russia and I doubt any will be produced. The echo chamber of manufactured consent cranks on and on like a cracked record.
You’d have to be cracked to believe it!
Jeremy Corbyn (obvious Kremlin stooge) actually had the effrontery to ask if there was any evidence!!!
Whatever next!!!
I thought all the Red Tory Blairites would explode with rage.
Dodgy Dossier is back, and this time he’s far-fetched with a vengeance!
Reading about the so-called whistle-blower dissident chemist Vil Mirzayanov on Moon of Alabama, Craig Murray and Tim Hayward’s blogs gave me an odd feeling that I’d read about his type before … Yes! Reminds me of the whistle-blower dissident chemist Grigory Rodchenkov who was the main source among others of claims that Russia runs a state-sanctioned sports doping scheme!
Just what I was thinking. Couldn’t remember Rodchenko’s name.
I’m sure they can come up with another “Curveball” for this.
Cue another wild goose chase looking for chemical weapons labs in Russia.
Maybe they’ll dust off those diagrams of the mobile labs they provided for Iraq.
Strange how Putin’s assassins didn’t manage to kill anyone with their “incredibly deadly, 10 x more dangerous than VX” nerve gas. Standards must be slipping at the FSB. Putin should do something about it.
