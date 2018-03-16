UK’s “novichok” claim exposed as lies: what is the current reality of the Skripal case?

Former UK ambassador Craig Murray has released the following information on his blog regarding Theresa May’s claims in parliament on Wednesday that Russia must be held responsible for the alleged poisoning of Sergey Skripal and his daughter (our emphasis):
I have now received confirmation from a well placed FCO source that Porton Down scientists are not able to identify the nerve gas as being of Russian manufacture, and have been resentful of the pressure being placed on them to do so. Porton Down would only sign up to the formulation “of a type developed by Russia” after a rather difficult meeting where this was agreed as a compromise formulation.
…Until this week, the near universal belief among chemical weapons experts, and the official position of the OPCW, was that “Novichoks” were at most a theoretical research programme which the Russians had never succeeded in actually synthesising and manufacturing. That is why they are not on the OPCW list of banned chemical weapons.
Porton Down is still not certain it is the Russians who have apparently synthesised a “Novichok”. Hence “Of a type developed by Russia”. Note developed, not made, produced or manufactured.
It is very carefully worded propaganda. Of a type developed by liars.
Such an admission from such a source is damning, and devastating for the government’s bid to create momentum for fresh international action against Russia. We can doubt it’s a full admission, and it may well leave out much information that would even further reduce the credibility of the government’s position (it is, after all an internal Foreign Office source), but as such it is still enough to be sure Theresa May was effectively lying to the British parliament.
It’s an indication, if any more were needed, that extreme scepticism is required here. An undisclosed agenda is driving things and driving them so hard even members of the political establishment are concerned.
Until we know what the true aims are we simply can’t accept anything told to us at face value. Everything should be open to question.
So, what do we currently know with reasonable certainty?
1. We can be fairly sure a man called Sergey Skripal really exists. He has a well-documented history in Russia and in the UK prior to this event. We can equally assume he had a wife who died in 2012, a son who died in Russia, and a daughter called Yulia, who lives in Russia most of the time.
2. We can be fairly sure Yulia really was in Salisbury at the time of the incident and has been unable to communicate with the outside world since that time. If she had been in touch with friends/family in Russia they would have said so and the Russian media would have broadcast the fact even if ours didn’t.
3. We can be fairly sure two people were found in a state of distress and collapse on a public bench in Salisbury at the approximate time stated. Occam’s Razor would suggest it’s most probable these two people were indeed Sergey and Yulia Skripal, though with no photographic or film evidence that remains simply an informed assumption.
4. We know that neither Skripal has made any public appearance or statement since that time, and that they are currently alleged to be in Salisbury hospital ICU suffering from the effects of a “nerve agent”.
5. We know a local policeman, Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, is also alleged to be in the same hospital having been contaminated by the same “nerve agent”. How he came to be contaminated is still not clear, and two conflicting stories have been promoted.
a)The first story was that Bailey became contaminated while visiting Skripal’s home.
b)A subsequent story emerged however that he had been one of the first on the scene at the bench where the Skripal’s were discovered, and had been contaminated while trying to assist them.
Given the fact Bailey is allegedly a detective in the CID (Criminal Investigation Department) and not a uniformed officer, the claim he was a first responder on the scene seems to make little sense. CID detectives are dispatched to investigate known crimes and crime scenes. They don’t do patrol duty and are not sent as emergency responders.
The first story that Bailey became contaminated while investigating the Skripal home seems to fit better with the claim that he is an officer in the CID. The change in narrative about this is currently unexplained.
Bailey’s condition is variously reported as “serious” (Amber Rudd, March 10) and as improving (the Chief Constable for Wiltshire, March 8). There has been no interview with Bailey or with any member of his family as yet, though as of today Bailey’s alleged father-in-law has allegedly come forward to criticise Jeremy Corbyn for asking for evidence before blaming Russia. No photographs of or filmed interviews with said father-in-law have yet been published.
6. We know that almost immediately upon this incident occurring a media campaign of almost unprecedented intensity began to generate what looked like a pre-prepared story that the Skripals had been poisoned by Russia. This claim has been “supported” by untruths and manipulations so questionable even anonymous FCO sources are worried about the wisdom and ethics on display. It has also been used to promote a number of agendas including:
a) finally ditching Brexit (because being in the EU would allegedly protect the UK from further “Russian aggression”).
b) closing down RT in the UK
c) moving/postponing the World Cup
d) imposing fresh sanctions on Russia
e) giving Theresa May her “Falklands moment” in a bid to revive her tanking popularity.
f) putting pressure on Trump to be more pro-active in condemning Russia.
7. We know Russia has completely denied any involvement in the Skripal poisoning. And the lack of obvious motive for them to initiate such an attack has been acknowledged even by members of the Uk establishment.
8. We know the UK has refused Russia’s request to give them samples of the alleged “novichok” for analysis. No specific reason for denying the request has yet been given.
9. We know the UK has blocked Russia’s Resolution in the UN calling for a “co-operative international investigation in line with OPCW standards”. Again no specific reason or this obstruction has yet been given.
Clearly we currently are in no position to know what really happened to the Skripals, how it happened, where it happened or who was responsible.
Just as clearly the government and media are lying.
In addition the media are trying to work up a jingoistic anti-Russia hysteria that has no parallel in recent times. Not even the 2003 media frenzy to get pubic opinion behind the illegal war on Iraq reached these heights.
The obvious conclusion from this, if Russia were not a nuclear power, would be that the British state machine is trying to prepare the people for war with Russia. Unless the entire British government has lost its mind this specific aim would seem unlikely. However that something fairly major in terms of escalation in the “New Cold War” is being planned seems a reasonable inference at this point.
It may well be that in future days or weeks Porton Down scientists will announce they finally do have proof of Russia’s involvement in creating this still largely mythical “novichok”.
We suggest taking any such future declaration with a great deal of scepticism.
One use of nerve agent that we do know happened: Halabja 30 years ago today.
I was in Kurdistan on 16 March one year when I heard a loud siren. I jumped out of my skin because it sounded like an “take action” alarm. I had never heard an air raid alarm but I had heard “chemical spillage” alarms when I worked in a large chemical industry.
I found someone who spoke English and they told me that every year, on the morning of 16 March, a siren is heard all over Iraqi Kurdistan in memory of the 5,000 Kurds gassed in the town of Halabja.
within weeks of this gassing, where people just dropped where they stood, Britain increased the arms sales credit to Iraq by millions. I see there is no mention of this 30 year anniversary in the MSM, even though “today’s topic” is nerve agents. Irrelevant, I guess.
Orlov’s take :
https://russia-insider.com/en/shocking-diplomatic-incompetence-theresa-may-and-boris-johnson/ri22802?
I’m unsure whether that is a link, the piece is at Russian Insider.
If you try to open your last post “Of a type developed by liars”, you just get “Page Not Found”.
What a surprise!
From the outset , the main purpose of this operation has been to attack Corbyn.
There is a tendency, especially on the ‘left’ with its sectarianism and its tradition of talking endlessly about the correct theoretical approach to socialism, to take it for granted that a Corbyn led government would rapidly descend into the long road which used to end with Ramsay Mac and Jimmy Thomas but which we now understand circles even further into Tony Blair and, his inspiration, the former editor of Avanti..
This cynicism is not shared by the ruling class and its Tory agents. They understand very well how unstable their system, with its enormous reliance on the media and the academy to control debate, actually is. One of the great memories that I have of the Grosvenor Square march fifty years ago was the way that most of the West End was shuttered. To us it seemed as if we were in a demonstration to the press and the ruling class it seemed that the country was on the verge of an insurrection.
Capitalism, especially in a time of endemic economic crisis, falling living standards and a shifting of the tectonic plates under imperialism, teeters on the brink of revolution. Youth longs for change, the world of the middle aged is collapsing around them and the old no longer believe in themselves.
Which is where Corbyn comes in: all that is needed to bring about an immense change for the better is a steady campaign building the numbers, confidence and intellectual independence of a people ‘for itself’. A people determined to use the implicit sovereignty of representative democracy to make the few, relatively mild, reforms 90% of the population want.
And end to the dangerous and humiliating poodle relationship with the US oligarchs. And end to the waste of current defence expenditure.
A welfare state in accordance with the Beveridge report of 1942(?) – a revitalisation of the NHS.
Free public education with an end to the special tax treatment enjoyed by the private sector (based on the theft of the Public Schools from the people and their capture by the ruling class).
Nationalisation under co-operative control of all the utilities and their provision of services at cost, which is to say not for private profit.
A progressive tax system and an end to tax havens and tax avoidance/evasion. ..
the list is long but nothing on it is particularly new: in many instances these are reforms that involve a return to the status quo pre-1970, picking up the strand of progress from the 40s.
My point, which I apologise for stretching out so tediously, is that Corbyn and what he represents constitute the real and only alternative to the fascism which is developing throughout the EU and the US Empire- a fascism simultaneously lamented and enabled by the ‘liberal’ leadership of the ruling class. Corbyn represents the same impulse, within the electorate around the western world, that gave rise to Podemos, Syriza, Melenchon and the Independents in Ireland. Except that the threat he represents is far more serious-Labour is on the brink of power, all that stands in the way is the alliance between the Blairites and the Intelligence agencies.
The Skripal case is often compared to the Falklands. But it wasn’t the Falklands that defeated Labour in 1983, nor was it the ‘radical’ manifesto. It was the proto-Blairites of the SDP. And the tactical squeeze that between Thatcher and Jenkins crushed Michael Foot.
I just read Corbyn’s piece in the Guardian yesterday:
‘Theresa May was right on Monday to identify two possibilities for the source of the attack in Salisbury, given that the nerve agent used has been identified as of original Russian manufacture. Either this was a crime authored by the Russian state; or that state has allowed these deadly toxins to slip out of the control it has an obligation to exercise.’
…
‘We [Labour] agree with the government’s action in relation to Russian diplomats,’
I can no longer support a politician who says these things.
This is about empire isn’t it? The empire cannot back track, it must go forward to a conclusion of its ‘logic’. Global domination, control of all resources, markets, ideas. They [the Anglo-American-Israeli imperialists] cannot allow a Corbyn or a Putin.
I cannot see a way of even modest reform being allowed without an overturning of the Establishment and the undisclosed networks of power that the Left seem unable or unwilling to really acknowledge.
In fact Corbyn’s reaction seems to be much more nuanced than you suggest. And fits in perfectly with the way in which the May story is falling apart.
Corbyn is well positioned to expose the charlatanism to which the Tories have nailed their colours.
We will see.
A couple of further reasons:
The announcement of a new bioweapons lab to match all the other bioweapons
labs the US has opened around the world very recently;
On behalf of the US, to prepare for their attack on Iran.
Is anyone in the area can they go to the hospital?
(Humor!) “Giftanschlag von Salisbury: Britische Polizei findet Putins Ausweis am Tatort”
(“SALISBURY POISON ATTACK: BRITISH POLICE FINDS PUTIN’S ID CARD AT THE SCENE”)
http://www.der-postillon.com/2018/03/putin-salisbury.html
I lead this comment in with “Humor” – to protect The Guardian from an all to fast shot
The article you link to says ‘Putin’s identity card was hidden under a leaf’ which just goes to show how difficult forensic work can be.
I seem to recall it took a while before the perfectly formed passport of 9/11 hi-jacker, Satam al Suqami was found.
The Manitowoc police needed 3 visits to Steven Avery’s home before a set of car keys mysteriously appeared on the floor which at least deflected attention from the blood sample that was tampered with before being matched with traces allegedly found on Teresa Halbach’s car.
Anyway, it looks like an open and shut case now making it hard to argue the case against for an all out nuclear strike against the Soviet Union, sorry I mean t Russia, probably by 24:00hrs, Boris-time.
Craig Murray plaintively asks ‘I don’t suppose there is any sign of the BBC doing any actual journalism on this?’
Well, I wouldn’t call it journalism, exactly, but the BEEB has certainly been doing its bit to tarr anybody who might be feeling slightly apprehensive about unleashing WWIII.
They have depicted Corbyn in front of a Kremlinesque building looking redolent of Trotsky (from 12:10)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b09w3nps/newsnight-15032018#
Not exactly what you’d call subtle, is it?
As Off-G says the million dollar question is why – I would add one more item to the list of hypotheticals.
Maybe its a US operation on UK soil (after all we are no more than a client state) in order to leverage more military action against Russia (or their proxies)?
The anti Russia hysteria matches that of 1854 as Britain, France and Turkey decided to attack the Empire by seizing Crimea. Nothing much changes. In those days Palmerston sent cash and weapons to Jihadis in the Caucasus, the time honoured way of striking Russia in its soft underbelly. Palmerston was eventually persuaded that aiding Jihad only meant Christians were massacred.
