What did the Salisbury physician mean by “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning”?

Since we posted a tweet about the seemingly anomalous statements made in a letter to the Times by a senior doctor at Salisbury hospital we’ve seen the issue being raised in many places, most recently on Moon of Alabama.
To recap:
On March 14 Steven Davies, “Consultant in Emergency Medicine” at Salisbury hospital, wrote the following letter to the Times (our emphasis):
“Sir, Further to your report (“Poison Exposure Leaves Almost 40 Needing Treatment”, Mar 14), may I clarify that no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning. Several people have attended the emergency department concerned that they may have been exposed. None had symptoms of poisoning and none has needed treatment. Any blood tests performed have shown no abnormality. No member of the public has been contaminated by the agent involved.
STEPHEN DAVIES, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust”
The phrase that puzzled us, and which has apparently been puzzling many others, is “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent.”
As a consultant in emergency medicine, Mr Davies would certainly have been involved in assessing and treating the Skripals and any other casualties when they were admitted to Salisbury hospital. And, in the current situation where there is virtually no solid information available about what happened that day in Salisbury, Mr Davies’s brief letter, coming from someone who would appear to be in a position to know a great deal, has assumed huge proportions, which of course may be unwarranted. This could easily be a detour into nothing very much. But given the hysterical politicisation of this case, and the lies already being told by senior member of the UK government, we can’t afford to simply assume that to be the case.
Taken literally, as we said on Twitter on March 17, Mr Davies’s words “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent” are a statement that no one has been poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury. And the second part of the sentence “and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning” therefore, in standard English grammar, conveys the meaning that the three people poisoned were poisoned by something that wasn’t a nerve agent.
We AREN'T claiming to know what Mr Davies meant. He may well have mis-expressed himself. Everyone does. But as they stand his words add another layer of question & contradiction in the #SkripalCase we can’t just ignore.
When will we get answers?
— OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) March 19, 2018
We can’t draw conclusions from any of this of course. That would be wildly premature and irresponsible. It could very well be – as many have suggested – that Mr Davies’s letter was hasty and his meaning unclear. It could be he meant to say no one other than the the unnamed “three” he specifies have “experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning.”
Or, of course, it could mean exactly what it literally says. Which would imply the official story was even more falsified or inaccurate than previously thought.
So far as we know Mr Davies hasn’t yet clarified his meaning, so the question remains vague and confused, as does almost every other aspect of this case.
One wonders exactly with what procedures and medication the 3 people are being treated…which would confirm their diagnosis….because surely one does not wish to overmedicate which would complicate their recovery. Can we presume that special arrangements have been put in place to protect “everyone” involved…medical staff and patients…such as presence at the hospital of military police or anti terrorist police or ordinary police or Scotland Yard etc….that any staff in particular I would think have been reminded of the need to be confidential of any medical information…medical and administrative staff…maybe by email or a merting or asked to sign a confidentially letter…could some have had to sign the official secrets act maybe….and surely the letter would have had to be authorised with hospital administration..regional health authority who else in conjunction with Minister for Health Jeremy Hunt…Home office…Foreign Ministry for example….which ones or any of these?
Is the hospital in some kind of lock down…no go areas within it or is life and death there as normal?
“… no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning…”
It could be read in many ways I suppose but I agree with others here. My guess is that he’s desperately trying to remain truthful and say that there were incidences of poisoning, but not from nerve-agents. Thus implying the official line that the Russian pair and the policeman were poisoned by a “nerve-agent” is a fictional.
Given the media focus, Mr Davies experience and position, a written format to the Times must have been carefully considered prior to submission. Mr Johnson’s recent exclamations aka Hitlers Olympics prove we are being led a merry dance. The contempt our so called leaders hold for us is frightening.
speculation- degraded stock
I believe Mr Davies means precisely what he says. I do not for a moment believe there is any confusion in his letter to The Times. My son is an Emergency doctor, it is a very stressful, very precise and very exact science. They are trained to a very high degree because their work covers a vast area of medical conditions with endless permutations, endless surprises to which these talented people must always where possible have a solution.
This government is a criminal entity working on behalf of the US, CIA and the shadow corporate state. It is my belief that May and her minions will come a cropper at some point in the next while.
. Bloated Boris is now comparing Russia to 1930s Hitlers Germany. Considering Russian loss of life in WW2 he deserves to be flogged.
Note that the “physician” referred to is in actuality a “Consultant in Emergency Medicine”. Therefore we can be confident that he knows what he is talking about in the matter of poisonings.
Also note that the last part of his statement reads:”….and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning”. This clearly implies a very long time scale indeed. Were those three people the Skripols and the police officer who was allegedly the first on the scene? Or were they other people who may have contaminated themselves with Paraquat or DDT when doing a spot of weeding in the garden back in the 80s or 90s? The mystery deepens.
I agree with those who have said that such a hospital consultant would be very guarded and precise in his language, particularly if his statement is to be reproduced in the national media.
Yes, this letter does seem slightly ambiguous, which confuses many commentators and the public in general. In such a case as this, I would think it incumbent on the Consultant to clarify what he meant. A military grade nerve gas can kill in seconds, how come officials say, if anything is suspect, just wipe it off with a damp cloth. Salisbury health officials need to clarify this in the interest of public safety.
“no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning”…
To me this doesn’t sound as though it is confirmation or denial of a nerve-agent… “in Salisbury” could indicate they may have been exposed outside of Salisbury and not be directly related to where the treatment is taking place…
His response is well worded with full intent and fails to actually address the situation in England outside of stating there were not 40 people exposed who are in Salisbury. But he does conclude with the statement “three patients with significant poisoning” in a way confirming three are/or/were treated…
Clearly there is no information to make confident conclusions in the entire situation and this response does bring additional questions but further does eliminate 40 people being impacted in Salisbury.
I agree with iafantomo. Medical consultants are habitually precise in their wording, as are lawyers and judges – and for similar reasons. Having had a few letters published in The Times, I also agree that one takes very great care in drafting such letters – and, of course, one rereads them closely to catch any errors, solecisms or failures to express the exact meaning desired.
Mr Davies was writing to The Times to correct a false impression that many readers would have got from the article to which he was responding. Clear and precise wording was of the essence. I think we can take it that he said what he meant to say, and if he didn’t say anything, that would be because he didn’t want to say it.
They use terms like “military grade” when it fits in with the narrative (e.g. Novichok in Salisbury), and ignore it when it doesn’t (e.g. nanothermite in New York).
I wonder what “non military-grade” nerve agents would be like. Organophosphate peticides, perhaps?
It is clear enough. According to the one person in a position to know: “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning.”
Had there been any ambiguity the Doctor would have made a clarification. No doubt enormous pressure was out on him to lie. He refused to do so.
The question which ought to be addressed to May and her minions is “What evidence is there that a nerve gas was used?”
Her answer of course, seconded by the British media is ” How dare you ask such a question? You must be an agent of the country’s worst enemies.”
@bevin. Is she perhaps of Polish lineage? The proverbial Polish nobleman Graf Patynski; he wasn’t a Doctor, he wasn’t a Lawyer, and God forbid anyone should take him for a Scientist; but that didn’t stop him arguing: I, Graf Patynski, am telling you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Military grade is word or term beloved of American hucksters selling cars and flashlights. It has no meaning here, except as a blatant indicator of how Theresa May is trying to inflame the public and blame Russia, to please her American masters.
I think medical consultants are usually quite precise in their wording on medical issues, and one would expect all the more so in a letter to The Times. If that had been misinterpreted I should have expected a pretty quick clarification from the consultant. Has anyone asked him? It might be as well to confirm with him that he did actually send the letter to The Times.
It sounds as if Putin was right about there being many deaths if it had really been a military grade nerve agent.
