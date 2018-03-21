What did the Salisbury physician mean by “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning”?

Since we posted a tweet about the seemingly anomalous statements made in a letter to the Times by a senior doctor at Salisbury hospital we’ve seen the issue being raised in many places, most recently on Moon of Alabama.

To recap:

On March 14 Steven Davies, “Consultant in Emergency Medicine” at Salisbury hospital, wrote the following letter to the Times (our emphasis):

“Sir, Further to your report (“Poison Exposure Leaves Almost 40 Needing Treatment”, Mar 14), may I clarify that no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent poisoning in Salisbury and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning. Several people have attended the emergency department concerned that they may have been exposed. None had symptoms of poisoning and none has needed treatment. Any blood tests performed have shown no abnormality. No member of the public has been contaminated by the agent involved. STEPHEN DAVIES, Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust”

The phrase that puzzled us, and which has apparently been puzzling many others, is “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent.”

As a consultant in emergency medicine, Mr Davies would certainly have been involved in assessing and treating the Skripals and any other casualties when they were admitted to Salisbury hospital. And, in the current situation where there is virtually no solid information available about what happened that day in Salisbury, Mr Davies’s brief letter, coming from someone who would appear to be in a position to know a great deal, has assumed huge proportions, which of course may be unwarranted. This could easily be a detour into nothing very much. But given the hysterical politicisation of this case, and the lies already being told by senior member of the UK government, we can’t afford to simply assume that to be the case.

Taken literally, as we said on Twitter on March 17, Mr Davies’s words “no patients have experienced symptoms of nerve-agent” are a statement that no one has been poisoned with a nerve agent in Salisbury. And the second part of the sentence “and there have only ever been three patients with significant poisoning” therefore, in standard English grammar, conveys the meaning that the three people poisoned were poisoned by something that wasn’t a nerve agent.

We AREN'T claiming to know what Mr Davies meant. He may well have mis-expressed himself. Everyone does. But as they stand his words add another layer of question & contradiction in the #SkripalCase we can’t just ignore. When will we get answers? pic.twitter.com/sVvzXF1NxO — OffGuardian (@OffGuardian0) March 19, 2018

We can’t draw conclusions from any of this of course. That would be wildly premature and irresponsible. It could very well be – as many have suggested – that Mr Davies’s letter was hasty and his meaning unclear. It could be he meant to say no one other than the the unnamed “three” he specifies have “experienced symptoms of nerve agent poisoning.”

Or, of course, it could mean exactly what it literally says. Which would imply the official story was even more falsified or inaccurate than previously thought.

So far as we know Mr Davies hasn’t yet clarified his meaning, so the question remains vague and confused, as does almost every other aspect of this case.