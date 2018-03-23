conflict zones, latest
Published on March 23, 2018
Comments 2

Syria: Six year long war in 4 East Ghouta suburbs ends

written by

ghoutaA bombing raid by the Syrian Army in a terrorist-held Ghouta suburb near Damascus. Photo Ammar Suleiman/AFP

Al Masdar News reports:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:55 P.M.) – For years, the battle in the Jobar suburb of the East Ghouta has been one of the bloodiest battles in Syria.

The Syrian Arab Army’s Republican Guard and their allies from the Palestine Liberation Army (PLA) and National Defense Forces (NDF) had repeatedly tried to retake Jobar, but all attempts would ultimately fail, as the Islamist militants were deeply embedded in this East Ghouta suburb.

The battle for Jobar would be costly, as a large number of military personnel and equipment were lost during the countless offensives to seize this suburb from the militant forces.

However, as of today, it appears that long battle for Jobar and its neighboring suburbs is finally over after an agreement was put in place with the primary militant groups there.

According to a military report from Damascus, the Syrian Army and Faylaq Al-Rahman have agreed to peace terms in four East Ghouta suburbs, with the latter agreeing to leave to Idlib.

Based on the agreement, Faylaq Al-Rahman will surrender all of their weapons, except for their small arms; they will release all Syrian Army prisoners from their jails; they will inform the government of all explosives they placed around the suburbs of Zamalka, Jobar, ‘Ayn Tarma, and Arbin; and agree to exit these suburbs on Saturday.

The militants are now scheduled to leave these four East Ghouta suburbs by noon tomorrow.

 

2 Comments

  1. sevenepsilonseven says

    OPINION SAYS: 5` minutes before the game is over… after then, none wrong… not recognized !!!
    * Attention a proverb in Hellas says: ‘whatever shines is not gold’ !!! … more>

    Like

    Reply
  2. summitflyer says

    Finally .After so many lives lost and for what ….Israel’s desires .Now the SAA and allies can replenish their energy and then move on to other areas of Syria that need to be cleansed of the rats.

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s