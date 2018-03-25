Video: Syrian Arab Army liberates key town in East Ghouta

Screencap from the video below
Hands Off Syria posted a video on YouTube:
Raw and beautiful. The liberation of East Ghouta up close. Syrian Army moves into Ayn Tarma, which was the key jihadist held town behind the Jobar-based attacks on Damascus. Watch the residents’ reactions. Main slogans: ‘Allah Mhai Jaysh’ – ‘God bless the Army’; ‘Allah, Souria, Bashar ou bas’ – ‘God, Syria and Bashar, that’s all’. Harasta is also liberated. Only Douma remains and that will be negotiated. Video: Wasim Essa.
How heartening it is to see the joy and smiles of these exhausted people after the years of horrors and hardships they had to endure at the hands of the “rebels” and terrorists (they are one and the same…).
