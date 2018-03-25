conflict zones, latest, video
Published on March 25, 2018
Comment 1

Video: Syrian Arab Army liberates key town in East Ghouta

written by

JabarLib1Screencap from the video below

 

Hands Off Syria posted a video on YouTube:

 Raw and beautiful. The liberation of East Ghouta up close. Syrian Army moves into Ayn Tarma, which was the key jihadist held town behind the Jobar-based attacks on Damascus. Watch the residents’ reactions. Main slogans: ‘Allah Mhai Jaysh’ – ‘God bless the Army’; ‘Allah, Souria, Bashar ou bas’ – ‘God, Syria and Bashar, that’s all’. Harasta is also liberated. Only Douma remains and that will be negotiated. Video: Wasim Essa.

1 Comment

  1. vierotchka says

    How heartening it is to see the joy and smiles of these exhausted people after the years of horrors and hardships they had to endure at the hands of the “rebels” and terrorists (they are one and the same…).

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s