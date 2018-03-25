Video: Syrian Arab Army liberates key town in East Ghouta

Hands Off Syria posted a video on YouTube:

Raw and beautiful. The liberation of East Ghouta up close. Syrian Army moves into Ayn Tarma, which was the key jihadist held town behind the Jobar-based attacks on Damascus. Watch the residents’ reactions. Main slogans: ‘Allah Mhai Jaysh’ – ‘God bless the Army’; ‘Allah, Souria, Bashar ou bas’ – ‘God, Syria and Bashar, that’s all’. Harasta is also liberated. Only Douma remains and that will be negotiated. Video: Wasim Essa.