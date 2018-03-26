audio, empire watch, false flags
Published on March 26, 2018
Comment 1

Edward Curtin: False Flag Operations Will Start New War

written by

Professor of Sociology Edward Curtin discusses the attempts by the US, Britain, NATO and Israel to create false pretexts for an invasion of Syria and war with Russia. He discusses how the Deep State has concocted RussiaGate and how media and propaganda make it difficult to tell fact from fiction.

Show Notes

Triggering War. A Manufactured “Catalytic Event” Which Will Initiate An All Out War? Are We Going to Let this Happen Again?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/triggering-war-a-manufactured-catalytic-event-leading-to-all-out-war-are-we-going-to-let-this-happen-again/5632549

Further Signs of More War: A Most Dangerous Game
http://edwardcurtin.com/further-signs-of-more-war-a-most-dangerous-game

The Coming Wars to End All Wars
http://edwardcurtin.com/the-coming-wars-to-end-all-wars

Denying the Obvious: Leftists and Crimestop
http://edwardcurtin.com/denying-the-obvious-leftists-and-crimestop

Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Educated in the classics, philosophy, literature, theology, and sociology, Edward Curtin teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His writing on varied topics has appeared widely over many years. He writes as a public intellectual for the general public, not as a specialist for a narrow readership. Edward believes a non-committal sociology is an impossibility and therefore sees all his work as an effort to enhance human freedom through understanding. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/

1 Comment

  1. Terry Washington says

    Does this mean that the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were all part of “a false flag operation”???

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s