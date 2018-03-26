Edward Curtin: False Flag Operations Will Start New War

Professor of Sociology Edward Curtin discusses the attempts by the US, Britain, NATO and Israel to create false pretexts for an invasion of Syria and war with Russia. He discusses how the Deep State has concocted RussiaGate and how media and propaganda make it difficult to tell fact from fiction.
Show Notes
Triggering War. A Manufactured “Catalytic Event” Which Will Initiate An All Out War? Are We Going to Let this Happen Again?
https://www.globalresearch.ca/triggering-war-a-manufactured-catalytic-event-leading-to-all-out-war-are-we-going-to-let-this-happen-again/5632549
Further Signs of More War: A Most Dangerous Game
http://edwardcurtin.com/further-signs-of-more-war-a-most-dangerous-game
The Coming Wars to End All Wars
http://edwardcurtin.com/the-coming-wars-to-end-all-wars
Denying the Obvious: Leftists and Crimestop
http://edwardcurtin.com/denying-the-obvious-leftists-and-crimestop
Podcast intro music is from the song “The Queens Jig” by “Musicke & Mirth” from their album “Music for Two Lyra Viols”: http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Does this mean that the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia were all part of “a false flag operation”???
LikeLike