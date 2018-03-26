Edward Curtin: False Flag Operations Will Start New War

Professor of Sociology Edward Curtin discusses the attempts by the US, Britain, NATO and Israel to create false pretexts for an invasion of Syria and war with Russia. He discusses how the Deep State has concocted RussiaGate and how media and propaganda make it difficult to tell fact from fiction.

Show Notes

Triggering War. A Manufactured “Catalytic Event” Which Will Initiate An All Out War? Are We Going to Let this Happen Again?

https://www.globalresearch.ca/triggering-war-a-manufactured-catalytic-event-leading-to-all-out-war-are-we-going-to-let-this-happen-again/5632549

Further Signs of More War: A Most Dangerous Game

http://edwardcurtin.com/further-signs-of-more-war-a-most-dangerous-game

The Coming Wars to End All Wars

http://edwardcurtin.com/the-coming-wars-to-end-all-wars

Denying the Obvious: Leftists and Crimestop

http://edwardcurtin.com/denying-the-obvious-leftists-and-crimestop

Educated in the classics, philosophy, literature, theology, and sociology, Edward Curtin teaches sociology at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. His writing on varied topics has appeared widely over many years. He writes as a public intellectual for the general public, not as a specialist for a narrow readership. Edward believes a non-committal sociology is an impossibility and therefore sees all his work as an effort to enhance human freedom through understanding. His website is http://edwardcurtin.com/