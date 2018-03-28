Some Further Thoughts on the Skripal Affair

Barrister at Law James O’Neill offers some thoughts on the Skripal case and the recent judgement by Mr Justice Williams in the High Court
Let the jury consider the verdict” the King said. “No, No” said the Queen: “sentence first, verdict afterwards”. “Stuff and nonsense” said Alice.
The furore surrounding the alleged nerve gas poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia shows no signs of abating. It continuously puts one in mind of the quote from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland at the head of this article.
For those of us with fond of memories of some of the traditional virtues of common-law justice, such as the presumption of innocence, the onus of proof upon the accuser, a verdict based upon evidence beyond reasonable doubt, and a prohibition on prejudicial pre-trial comment, it all seems like a very distant past.
The latest development has been a group of nations, largely in the European Union, but also including United States, Canada, Australia and European minnows like Albania and Macedonia, joining the collective hysteria and expelling, at the time of writing, more than 100 Russian diplomats.
That action will achieve nothing, other than to the poison the cold war atmosphere eagerly promoted by the intellectual lightweights so prominent in the governments from United Kingdom to the United States to Australia. The few sane voices in this cacophony of nonsense, such as those of the governments of Portugal, Greece and Austria, or Die Linke’s Andreas Maurer in Germany who noted in various ways that not jumping to conclusions and actually waiting for the results of the now extant OPCW’s Technical Committee investigation, might be preferable to rushing headlong to a possible nuclear confrontation with Russia, are scarcely heard.
British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn made similar remarks, only to be savagely attacked by members of his own party, as well as Tory leaders such as May, Johnson and Williamson.
The careful and cautiously worded judgement of Mr Justice Williams released on 22 March 2018 has been largely ignored by the politicians and the mainstream media alike.
Justice Williams was delivering the judgement on an application by the Secretary of State for the Home Department for permission to be given for the taking of blood samples from the Skripals for analysis by the OPCW experts in accordance with the terms of the Convention on the Prevention of Chemical Weapons.
The Skripals were admitted to Salisbury Hospital on 4 March 2018 and it took until 14 March for the British government to invite the OPC W to assist in the technical evaluation of what had caused the Skripal’s illness.
The Judge did not comment on why it took 10 days for this invitation to issue, particularly as the Russian government had correctly pointed out that it should have been done much earlier in accordance with the article 9 of the Convention.
Indeed, May had issued peremptory demands for Russia to, in effect, prove its innocence within 36 hours. The application by the Home Department was necessary as the Skripals, because of their stated medical condition (in a coma, but stable) were unable to give an informed consent. The Judge presumed, probably correctly, if they were able to give consent they would do so. They have a greater interest than anyone else in determining who was responsible and holding them (or their government) to account.
The Russian government, which clearly was an interested party as among other reasons Ms Skripal was a Russian citizen, was not a party to the proceedings, nor, it seems, were they even advised that the application was being made. The Russian government have certainly stated that, and the British government has made no denial.
The absence of the Russians from the application would ordinarily have invited a query from the Judge. He may well have done so, but as the proceedings were held in camera, we cannot establish that. His Honour appears to have accepted a submission from Mr Sachdeva QC, acting for the Skripals, that the Russian authorities had made no attempt to seek access to the Skripals or their medical records.
This is prima facie highly improbable, particularly given the case’s high profile. The Russian government to the contrary has claimed that all their requests for access, medical details and related evidence were ignored or refused by the British government.
It is not possible to definitively resolve that conflict, but the weight of logic, common sense and the evidence we do have would tend to support the Russian position.
There is no reason at this point to question the integrity of the OCPW technical evaluation. It seems likely however, that they may well not be able to ascertain precisely what substance was used to affect the Skripals. Almost certainly, neither will they be able to specify its precise origins, much less who administered it. More than three weeks after the attack we still have no clear idea as to how the poison, if that is indeed what it is, was administered.
That qualified conclusion, which is surely known to the British government, may be a major reason why such a huge propaganda effort is currently being made before the likely inconclusive results are published. It may also account for the meaningless terminology used in statements by the UK government and others that the poison was “of a type developed by Russia.”
That statement in itself is inaccurate. It has zero evidential value, but is clearly seen as having a powerful propaganda effect. Most casual readers of the mainstream media or viewers of the BBC and their foreign equivalents will be unaware of any of the history of nerve agents, or their possession and use by multiple countries, not least the United Kingdom itself.
Perhaps the most depressing conclusion to be drawn from this saga is the one expressed by the commentator known as the Saker (What Happened to the West I was born in? 26 March 2018). He argues that during the previous Cold War, although the West was hardly a knight in shining armour, the rule of law did matter, as did some degree of critical thinking. Now, the West is ruled by an “ugly gang of ignorant, arrogant psychopaths”.
Their hubris will lead to making fatal miscalculations about the degree of Russian resolve, and the ability of Russia, (as was demonstrated so effectively by Putin in his address to the joint sitting of the Russian Parliament on 1 March 2018), that rather than “shutting up and going away”, as Williamson hoped, the simple fact is that Britain will be a heap of radioactive ashes long before Russia “goes away”.
It is significant that China’s Global Times, an official voice for the thinking of the Chinese government, sees the current attack on Russia as a prelude to a similar assault upon China as the crumbling Anglo-American Empire tries to maintain its hegemony. China has not joined the Western chorus of condemnation of Russia. Instead it sees what it describes as the “Russia China comprehensive strategic collaborative partnership” as the best safeguard against Western attack. It is for this reason that the Saker is probably too pessimistic. For the sake of our grandchildren one hopes that he was indeed wrong.
My opinion is that the Skripal false flag was planned because of the launch of the petroyuan on March 26th 2018 which has the potential to undermune the dollar as the world oil trading currency
https://www.rt.com/business/422561-petroyuan-gold-biggest-change-markets/
http://www.golemxiv.co.uk/2017/10/chinas-rise-americas-fall/
All planned of course .With the help of their intelligence agencies .The same game they played with the MH 17.
Point the finger before any evidence ,repeat very often ,get the NATO countries on side as much as possible ,keep pointing the finger ,then let the whole matter die down and people will forget the inconsistencies but remember of course that Russia is to blame . Are there better words than to call them weasels and liars .
Based upon the current “evidence” and “who benefits” logic, this is my top 10 list of suspects who may have done the poisoning:
The CIA; Mossad; NATO (operation gladio team; MI6; hired corporate contract ex-inelligence thugs; Mickey Mouse; Elton John; Donald Duck; the Three Stooges; or Russia – in that order.
what the Russian government should do is go after one of the big so called “news” papers and take them to court, can anyone remember the case of Christopher Jefferies, the press of course went off on one about poor Mr Jefferies, and now they’re are doing exactly the same over this so called chemical weapons attack
take the bastards to court i say, starting with the Guardian, or possibly the BBC
In Canada the entire Parliament approved to expulsion of Russian diplomats. Even the so called left party, the New Democrats, didn’t say a word, nor have I heard from the Greens on it. The fact it got to Parliament speaks volumes about Trudeau… he is clearly not the man his father was.
An excellent article. I have been looking more at the lack of identification of the 37 locals who have allegedly been in contact with the alleged nerve agent. It’s now 24 days since the alleged incident and all we’ve been told by ‘the authorities’ is that there were 37 people being treated, some as out-patients. 39 hours after the tragic Manchester arena terrorist attack ITV had the faces of 22 victims up on screen in a collage, less than 2 days. So far we’ve not heard the names of these 37, their welfare, we’ve not heard from their worried friends family and relatives, we’ve heard nothing. The alleged policeman who was allegedly also infected with nerve agent, we’ve seen two photos of a man dressed in a police costume both taken at the same photo session. He has been released from hospital for several days now and yet not one TV company have scooped his interview, not one newspaper has ran with his scoop, we’ve heard not a jot from his friends, family or work colleagues. This deafening silence is not meant to be looked into, a bit like you’re not supposed to pull the curtain back on the Great Oz. We are so obviously being lied to here, and yet our media is busy making sure we don’t look in the right direction. Every time I write this on the Independent reply sections I get blocked from writing anything else.
The Skripal saga helps to railroad the EU and esp Germany into abandoning Nordstream2, together with the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Apologies for repeating myself. No Nordstream2 would also increase Ukraine’s future cashflow and importance to the EU and on the margin help gain support for an all-out war in the east of that country.
Skripal saga is also embraced by politicians and media who allege the Brexit vote was swung by data firms that can be linked to Russian clients and the hardly 2 pounds of adverts on twitter and facebook that potentially can be linked to Russian twitter or facebook accounts.
Trump and Brexit happened because of Russia. Damn it!
I totally agree with that comment on north stream2,the ultimate goal is to wreck rhe russian economy and sell much more expensive shale gas to the european market
….but what it will also do is effectively wreck the German economy, so America has every incentive to push for its closure, and Britain has every incentive to use the threat of this closure in its Brexit negotiations, not that any of this will be disclosed in public
and than you can ask yourself why the brits interfere in european affairs,I thought they brexit?or is there more drama to come?
The OPCW will prove nothing. May and her little gang know this. A false flag is flying all over this vindictive cabal of CIA/MI6 lackeys and a minority Tory government of America’s little helpers. To accuse without hard evidence is a measure of how low UK and European administrations will sink. To base your economy on weapons of death shows how sick America is today and for the UK to play along with this charade without parliamentary criticism
suggests that the greedy psycopaths are in charge.
The British proof of the ‘track record’ of Russian evildoing to support their alleged culpability for the Salisbury incident includes:
assassination of Litvinenko
DDOS attack on Estonia
Invasion of Georgia
Occupation of Crimea, destabalisation of Ukraine
MH17 shoot down
Interference in US election
Hack on Bunderstag
Disinformation campaign against Germany
Hack in Denmark
Coup attempt in Montenegro
Cyber ransomware attacks
Attempted assassination of Skripals.
The common denominator for literally ALL the above is that they are not proven and in fact, compelling evidence in most cases that Russia was not involved. But hey, if Britain says so, who needs proof. Disgusting.
Along with the disgusting and unproven “anti-semitic” attacks on the Labour Party, this is part of the Tories attempt to try and gain support for the local elections at the beginning of May. They do not want any proof that it wasn’t the Russians to arrive before the elections – hence the delaying tactics.
It is so obvious that this whole affair is serving another purpose, that of setting up Russia as a scapegoat in order to unite a floundering western democracy consisting of the UK,, USA, Europe, Canada, Australia and some minor countries cow-towing to the former. it is so reminiscent of how WWI and WWII was set up, then blamed on Germany that eternal irritation of those beholden to the global capitalists from which, especially, Adolf Hitler liberated his Volk. This liberation is also again occurring with China on the move and Russia frustrating the plans set up to create a larger “from the river to the sea” Eretz Yisrael.
Why are basic procedures in this police investigation frustrated. The Russian Ambassador to Australia on this evening’s news complained about the lack of transparency in the investigations where Russian requests that it participate in them has been rejected.
Such one-sided affair offends against the principles of Natural Justice – Russia is blamed for having attempted to poison two people in Britain, but no physical evidence, no proof is offered to sustain such an allegation.
It is reminiscent of what occurred during the infamous 1945-46 Nuremberg War Crimes Trials, and more recently, in the allegation that Germans during WWII used homicidal gas chambers with which to kill concentration camp inmates. This particular murder weapon has never been forensically investigated, let alone found.
It is curious that the UK Government has officially sight OPCW assistance here, seemingly outside of Article IX para 2.
Last September the OPCW officially and publicly certified all CW stock destroyed and production facilities decommissioned in the RF.
https://www.opcw.org/news/article/opcw-director-general-commends-major-milestone-as-russia-completes-destruction-of-chemical-weapons-stockpile-under-opcw-verification/
The implications of the official UK position and by extension those States who have supported that position is that this cannot be the case. Logically, the stocks canot be destroyed and production facilities decommissioned AND at the same time it be possible for the RF to have been responsible for this incident.
However, this position, of the UK, USA, et al, goes further because it clearly implies the OPCW are incompetent.
Consequently, the question arises as to why it is the UK Government are using an international agency they ready believe acid sufficient competence to carry out its functions?
