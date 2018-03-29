US ‘Empire of Debt’ will go to war to stop emergence of petro-yuan

RT Reports:
The imminent introduction of oil trading in yuan is a very bold move by the Chinese, because the US will not give up the basis of its hegemony – the dollar as the world’s reserve currency – without a fight, Max Keiser, host of RT’s financial program ‘Keiser Report’ has said.
The Chinese plan to roll out a yuan-denominated oil contract before the end of this year is a very brave move, since countries who “tried to exit the oil-dollar matrix have met terrible ends,” Keiser pointed out.
“Saddam Hussein wanted to trade oil in Euros and he was killed, Muammar Gaddafi wanted to trade his energy in something other than the US dollar – he was killed,” Keiser said.
China, however, has the resolve and the resources to pull-off the de-dollarization, and besides, it’s backed by several major countries which are “resistant to America’s financial cartel,” namely Russia and Iran, Keiser said.
“Kudos to China for taking this project on and of course they are rumored to be a big buyer in the Aramco offering of their state oil facilities coming down the pike,” Keiser said, referring to the anticipated sales of shares in the Saudi Aramco state oil company.
“This makes sense, geopolitical sense, in terms you’ve got China and Russia and the Saudis looking to escape the US dollar, US dollar hegemony.”
Saudi Arabia was pushed to the de-dollarization crowd only recently by the US itself, which, last year, allowed survivors and relatives of the victims of the 9/11 attack to sue the kingdom over its alleged role in the terrorist acts, Keiser stated.
“There’s decently motivation for the Saudis. They want to float Aramco, they are deeply in debt and they are running out of cash. And they wanted to do an APO [alternative public offering] of Aramco either on London or American exchange, but they prevented from doing so from the legal actions of the 9/11 survivors, who rightly pointed at Saudis as the cause of 9/11,” Keiser noted.
Countries worldwide are tired of funding the America’s “military adventurism by being a party to the ‘Empire of Debt,’ as it’s known around the world – the US dollar,” and therefore, will likely join the de-dollarization movement, Keiser said.
The US financial sector and its military-industrial complex are unlikely to give up the dollar hegemony without a fight, though, as the dollar is both the basis and the main product of America. And the US will use its other favorite tool for it – war, Keiser believes.
“Maybe they will start a war between Japan and China, and maybe they will start a war with North Korea. America will do anything to keep the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency,” Keiser said.
“They will invade the countries, like Afghanistan, they will stop at nothing. Because this is the basis of the US empire. It’s not land-based, it’s not based on material goods, it’s based on rent-seeking. It’s based on landing dollars, getting out income and when countries can’t pay they dismantle the assets and take them over. We saw it in Latin America, South America, this is how America built its empire.”
In and amongst all the celebratory and congratulatory comments about the fall of the dollar and the rise of the yuan, please spare a thought to the plight of the Tibetans, second class citizens in their own country thanks to the brutal colonialist policies of the Chinese since 1951.
The petro-dollar is a myth. And the petro-dollar, gold yuan etc are fantasies spread by gold traders. Max Keiser doesn’t know what he’s talking about.
I see this story all over the net: that China want to de-dollarise the world reserve currency and replace it with the ‘petro-yuan’. Like a lot of good stories: it is a myth. Sure, China want to get away from dollar hegemony …eventually. And they are diversifying their assets by buying gold. But as for the reserve currency, their main preference is the Special Drawing Rights of the IMF. There is no need to take my word for it: here is the Chairman of the PBOC, Zhou Xiaochuan, laying out the Chinese policy.
The ‘petro-yuan’ is a futures contract; another exotic derivative and way of betting on the upward or downward price of oil over a fixed term. It does not matter what currency it is priced in; or what it is backed by; all currencies are instantaneously convertible from an iPhone. The RMB represents a tiny proportion (1.08% in 2016) of the reserve; as opposed to the Dollar (65.34%) – and that is not to change anytime soon (in fact the RMB share has been falling). The reason for this is that China would have to de-peg from the Dollar, and commit to running a sustained balance of payments deficit …something that would COMPLETELY DESTROY THEIR ECONOMY. And everyone elses.
If Russia-China deliberately collapse the Dollar there will be nowhere to hide from the fallout and ‘contagion’. If the Dollar does weaken over a thirty or so year period (which is position that may well be manipulated): the next reserve is likely to be the SDR or gold backed SDR. If that happens, ladies and gentlemen, we are all completely fucked …as the scions of Soros will have complete singlepoint control of the worlds reserve through the IMF. So, careful what you wish for. The premature or sudden collapse of the dollar will precipitate the next Great Financial Crisis on steroids. From the carnage will rise the pheonix of the NWO.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/why-the-chinese-yuan-wont-be-the-worlds-reserve-currency-2_2250139.html
Mr B You seem to be suggesting (and this is an honest enquiery) that it did not matter that Saddam Housien was planning to sell all his oil in Euros as soon as he got the UN sanctions lifted, because that is the only reason I have ever found for the 2003 Iraq war; the threat to the dollar, Libya was planning to initiate a Pan African finance system using the gold based Dina instead of the dollar and so it was attacked and Quaddafi murdered. As far as I can see any threat to the position of the Dollar as reserve currency is met with violence. If I am wrong, (why not?) then what justification could there possibly be for these two massacres?
http://www.wetube.io/video/the-3-coming-false-flag-attacks/
Both of these videos are well worth watching
Who are we going to fight? And with what?
OK, ca. 1990 NATZO (pop.700Million) managed to “take out” Serbia (pop.7M) — a country 1/100th our size. And boy, didn’t we feel good about it!
So ca. 2000 “We’re gonna take out 7 countries in 5 years”. Starting with Iraq (pop.30M) — a real biggie, almost 1/20th the size of our Coalition of the Killing. But funnily enough, instead of feeling good about this heroic exploit most of the cheerleaders are silent or apologetic.
But never say die, ca. 2011 NATZO have persevered and taken out 3 more little countries — notably Libya pop.7M. But it’s taken 11 years for 5 countries not 5 years for 7 countries. We are feeling a little worn and weary, Especially as there are 2 real biggies coming up: Syria plus Iran — combined pop.100M, wow! 1/7 our size. A bit daunting but never say die, say Inherent Resolve.
ca. 2018 Seven years of Inherent Resolve and we haven’t even cracked Syria (pop. 23M) — Let alone Iran (pop.80M). That’s because something unforeseen has happened — all our noise has roused an enormous big bear from hibernation: Russia (pop. 200M). Now we really have a problem; if it took us 18 years to take out 5 little countries how long is it going to take us now?
The POTUS has an idea: Let’s take out Russia’s ally China (pop.1000M).
Nice comment vexard, Dispute your figures slightly, China’s population in 2016 1.379 billion, USA population 325 million. The Chinese army have to walk normally, because if they marched in unison the earth might fall off its axis.
US hegemony was built on its reserve currency. It is maintained at the end of a gun but those days are quickly drawing to a close. Why? Because American Administrations have themselves. destroyed their own soft power by using the reserve currency and financial control of the world to attack other nations’ economies. The US overreached and is now going to pay for it!
They deserve to get it good and hard as Mencken said about the common man in democracies
Ps is that a simian crease in the hand holding the Franklin? How poetic!
You’re probably already hearing reports that interests rates in the US are on the rise. No pun intended here, you can google “Consumer is Maxed Out” – and read on how americans are finding it harder than ever to increase credit. This means that US foreign policy couldnt pick a worst time to antagonize its so called idealogical enemies. Its the US own fault that their will be major losses coming to its hegemony in the next few years which will ultimately impact the way of life in America in a very bad way. If we even make it that far. The US may start more wars as Max Keiser suggests to delay the crushing weight of its debts, but at this point in history, starting a war anywhere outside the US military’s sandbox which is the middle east, may start a conflict like the world has never seen.
I’ve been saying it for many months and I’ll saay it again. The US would rather plunge the whole world into a nuclear war even at the cost of it’s own citizens(like they’ll have any say in the matter)rather than give up it’s pole position of supremacy. If it can’t have it all, no-one will, believing that if they destroy half the planet they will still be on top.
If Japan is smart, they’ll do a deal with Russia: Russia returns the Kurils in return for Japan kicking the Yanks out of the Ryukyus and declaring neutrality.
Japan would also be sensible to return Diaoyu to China and Dokdo to Korea and finally make friends with its neighbours instead of continuing as an expendable pawn in America’s warmongering.
Finally, Japan could sweeten the deal with Russia by heavy infrastructural investment in the Russian Far East.
Mr Xi has just been entertaining Mr Kim to make sure they are both in agreement before Mr Kim goes to Washington.
Mr Putin has kept in touch with the Japanese government so that they are aware of realities.
The difference between Mr Xi’s China and Mr Hussein’s Iraq or Colonel Qadafi’s Libya? The reason why Mr Xi will neither be hanged nor sodomised with a bayonet?
S-400, anti-ship cruise missiles, hypersonic anti-ship missiles, undetectable diesel submarines, Su-35, J-20A…
