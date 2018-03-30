An Easter “thank you” to our supporters…

Next month OffGuardian will be three years old.
In that pretty short time we have reached an audience many times larger than we ever anticipated. We have 19,000 regular followers and daily visitors in the thousands.
We want to say thank you today to the small number who donate to us, either as a one-off or through regular contributions. It’s an enormous help, in fact without you OffG may have been forced to quit or drastically cut back its output this year.
So – thank you. All of you. From all of us.

Glad to have found this site after finally accepting that, that other news outlet has truly sold its soul.
I am grateful to be able to read such educated and honest pieces along with respectful and informative comments.
Power to your elbow lads – and lasses!
Thanks to you we get again what we should have been getting from the near-dead Frauniad.
