WATCH: This is extremely dangerous to our democracy…

A few days ago, every local news station in America owned by the Sinclair Broadcast Group – a massive media conglomerate – read short a statement about the spread of “fake news”. The same statement, word-for-word. CBS, ABC, NBC and Fox, it didn’t matter. They were united in their chant.
As you watch the montage – put together by user “D” on youtube – you have to ask yourself: What is the mechanism behind this? Who wrote the statement, and what structure allows their words to be spoken by hundreds of mouths to millions of viewers?
Most importantly – how revealing is this of our media? How often has this united-front of opinion been present, but less obvious?
what democracy!!!!???
Here in the U.K. the fear from the Media, Corporate State and their owned corrupt politicians is now palpable. The vicious onslaught against a man like Corbyn who has repeatedly shown himself to be one of the country’s main advocates for world peace and equality in the U.K. is like nothing I have ever seen before in my 60 odd years alive. Daily the attacks continue even over Easter, unrelenting. This man recently won a peace prize for a lifetime devoted to challenging illegal wars and supporting poorer sections of society.
It does have one positive and that is that more and more people are turning away from the now almost defunct MSM as they are becoming almost irrelevant, their lies and propaganda now a standing joke among many.
It is however becoming more dangerous as they are using ( like the Skripal case) a grossly exaggerated anti- semitism to smear the democratic left and to a certain degree it’s working. The establishment is now targeting FB and other social media sites in an attempt to shut down conversation and the spread of knowledge in the face of a population slowly waking up to the reality of a hard right authoritarian government. One can only hope that the suffering of the disenfranchised and marginalised, the state of the NHS, schools, social care, prisons, rising prices, poverty and hunger will be enough to defeat the war mongering conscienceless Theresa May and her army of sociopaths.
What a pathetic show from the Sinclair Broadcast Group; it isn’t even slick! Abbey is always brilliant!
After watching the puppet show I imagine what I’m thinking is extremely dangerous to our democracy.
“As you watch the montage – put together by user “D” on youtube – you have to ask yourself: What is the mechanism behind this?” – what is the mechanism, the usual one I would imagine, corporate greed?
The hand full of corporations that hold US media in a vice like grip know a frightened audience is an easier audience to manipulate – and the audience fall for it everytime, the daft bastards.
Don’t forget 6 corporations control 90% of MSM output, what level of self-delusion is required to think their primary concern is democracy?
Looks like Coca Cola took lessons from Joseph Göbbels. It was him who discovered that one has only to repeat a lie ad infinitum for it to be believed.
Back to the present mass propaganda:
The exact thing is happening in Germany and likely in all US vassal states through out the West. Nobody should be at a loss regarding the underlying current. The most employed technique by the propagandists though is the one of psychological projection. If citizens would be able to understand this practice, then they would also be capable to separate the lies from the truth.
At this point the manipulation is so thorough and all-encompassing that resignation has become the order of the day. It will be interesting to see how mankind is getting itself out of this one.
If it doesn’t creep you out it should. It proves we don’t and probably never did have anything remotely resembling a ‘democracy’.
Jesus wept, it’s the Stepford Wives – writ large.
“Thou needst not Lie, provided thou forbidst others to reveal the Truth” — First Book of Mammon.
It’s the Coca Cola technique.
Repeat a message often enough and the people believe it.
Liked by 1 person