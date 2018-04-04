Memory-Holing the “novichok” lie – we need to make sure that doesn’t happen

With the announcement by Porton Down they they can’t – as most of us already guessed – identify the alleged “novichok” type poison that allegedly harmed the Skripals as being of Russian origin, certain things will inevitably follow.
1. The stunned silence while the mainstream media awaits guidelines on how to handle this unexpected intrusion of reality into the narrative
2. A subsequent massive retrenchment, in which recent history is re-shaped, language tortured, tweets deleted and an entire narrative is Memory-Holed before our eyes.
The second part is already happening, and will develop over the next few days. Today’s EU statement to the OPCW shows the way. The UK’s flagrant hysteria of the last weeks, the war cries and spittle-flecked abuse is all being airbrushed away and being replaced with the idea the UK simply requested Russian co-operation and Russia refused – preferring to make nasty insinuations instead.
The BBC is taking a similar approach too:
While over at Orwell HQ (better known as the Guardian), Patrick Wintour weasels his way to the conclusion that it’s Russia’s fault for “exploiting” the UK’s lies and misinformation.
They will be making a concerted effort over the next days and week to make this latest lie – in which the UK government merely and politely “suggested” Russian involvement – the new revised reality.
We must all do our best to make sure this doesn’t succeed.
The truth we now know beyond doubt is the UK government and its state-controlled and corporate media provenly put the country on a war footing with a nuclear-armed country based on lies.
Even more than the WMD shame of fifteen years ago, this lie – and the names of all those who were prepared to support it – must not be forgotten
If humanity is fortunate enough, the Skripal affair will go down in history and remembered by future generations as the “Final False Flag On Earth”.
Well, clearly something will have to be done. Can we assume a London Eye attack, or another London Underground event?
Very well said. I love “The stunned silence while the mainstream media awaits guidelines on how to handle this unexpected intrusion of reality into the narrative”.
The dog is clearly awaiting guidance from the farmer:
Hold on: this was all the Government? Are we to memory-hole Labour’s lies too? This has been at least as much Labour’s baby: with their partisan Magnitsky agenda and “From Russia with Blood” insinuations. The very same Dianne Abbott that is now backsliding to praise Jeremy’s “thoughtful” approach is the very same Abbott that was bandwagoning to push the other 14 deaths BuzzFeed dossier …warning London and the Home Counties must not ‘become killing fields’; and ingratiate a “striking similarity” to the death of Litvinenko. As did Cooper. Thornberry used her platform to push Labour’s baby – the Magnitsky ammendment. Both of these are now Government policy: so the damage was done by Labour. The sanctions and muckraking over deaths related to oligarchs ‘funneling dirty money into London’ will continue: thanks to Labour. And I don’t think anyone can exonerate Corbyn: he did the best he could to inculpate Russia…
“Based on the analysis conducted by Government scientists, there can be little doubt that the nerve agent used in this attack was military-grade Novichok of a type manufactured by Russia. Since that analysis was revealed by the Prime Minister two weeks ago, the Russian state has had every opportunity to offer a plausible explanation as to how a nerve agent stock of this type came to be used in this attack. It has offered nothing concrete in response except denials and diversion. Indeed, the only solid assertion that it has offered so far in its defence was that all stocks of nerve agents were destroyed many years ago—an assertion that has been contradicted by intelligence reports. That suggests that just over a decade ago Russia invested in the use of nerve agents and developed new stockpiles of Novichok to that end. There is clear evidence that the Russian state has a case to answer, and it has failed to do so. We can therefore draw no other conclusion than that Russia has a direct or indirect responsibility for this.”
So there can be no partisan political point scoring: Labour was on point in our national idiotocracy. And then some.
Puzzled by why you would think this needs to be said. Since when do we indulge in partisan party-political point-scoring?
It is a matter of faith with the poster above that there is no difference between the culture of the current neo-liberal Establishment, including Blairites and Tories inter alia, and the alternatives which appear to be offered by Corbyn and his supporters.
It is an old theme in English history that there was no difference between Wat Tyler and the Lord Mayor of London, no difference between Wilkes and his fellow MPs, no difference between Cobbett and the Duke of Wellington.
Now there is no difference between the Labour Party and the government, a conclusion reached by trivialising obvious differences and exaggerrating apparent agreement.
As an intellectual exercise this is not an unalloyed loss, there is much to be said for being on one’s guard. The problems really arise when, as is likely to happen next, Corbyn and Labour attack the government for warmongering, abuse of public trust, politicisation of the scientific civil service and the dangerous escalation of international tension.
The Tories will reply “we did nothing that you would not do, that all governments do not do”. And our critics, in their faded ‘Neither Washington or Moscow tee shirts’, will be bound to agree. Where there is no hope all men may conscientiously apply for jobs in the concentration Camps.
Well said BigB.
Why isn’t Corbyn demanding Bojo’s resignation? Oh yeah, because he (and McDonnell) were as bad if not worse in their presenting speculation as fact and needlessly escalating global tensions.
The Tories had zero credibility at the beginning of this affair.
For me, Labour has lost what cred it had over the past month.
He hasn’t called for his resignation: but he has been trying to shift blame.
“Where does that leave the Foreign Secretary? Egg on his face for the statement he made on German television.”
He’s not the only one with egg on his face?
“Boris Johnson seems to have completely exceeded the information that he had been given and told the world in categorical terms what he believed had happened and its not backed up by the evidence he claimed to have got from Porton Down in the first place. Boris Johnson needs to answer some questions”
On Sky tv: Corbyn trying to memory-hole Corbyn?
https://www.rt.com/uk/423189-labour-johnson-russia-novichok/
“..It is time that May, Johnson, the rest of this failing flailing cabinet and their light weight untalented superficial media were tossed to the four bloody winds..”
Rarely talked about but of immense significance throughout this long campaign around the Salisbury matter is the fact that this is a last throw by a media which has been told that its days of unaccountability, its ability to lie without fear of consequence and, above all, its semi-official role as state propagandist are over.
So far the C21st has been the century of lies in which deliberate misrepresentation by the state has been used to fuel a succession of imperial/commercial wars of adventure in which millions have died with complete impunity.
The first action, in this matter, of the next Parliament must be the re-convening of an enquiry, undertaken by honest and trustworthy citizens, to follow up and expand on the Leveson enquiry which was, quite clearly, closed down to enable lies such as these to be concocted and decanted to order by a government which sees itself as the household staff of criminal oligarchs.
Sorry Bevin, I’m not on your case: but the Leveson enquiry was a set up by David Bell, Brian Leveson, and the pernicious stalking horse Common Purpose, a political “charity”, to destroy any last vestige of media independence and make them a fully dependent 4th Estate arm of government propaganda. As such, it was not closed down to enable such lies: it was convened to enable such lies.
https://www.ukcolumn.org/series/leveson-inquiry
I agree 100% sadly the people don’t, if the polls are to believed this imbecile has jumped four points, the people can’t get enough of her apparently , what can be done when we have a crowd of idiotic psychopaths, and ultra right wing zealots being supported by the government controlled press.
I thought for a moment I was reading an article from Off Guardian, then I realised it was an unusually good piece in the Guardian by Ellie Mae O’Hagan, a freelancer, ‘Once again, Boris Johnson is a liability to Britain, why is he still in the job’. https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/apr/04/boris-johnson-liability-porton-down-russia “Surely one of the most basic requirements of being foreign secretary is not lying on the international stage and deteriorating relations with other countries?”
This is truly plunging the depths of the criminal and the ridiculous. Are we here in the U.K. expected to tolerate such appalling abuses of power and such divisive and dangerous behaviour toward another sovereign nation doing their utmost to prevent an escalation of a war no one can win? Are we as citizens expected to watch the country our children live in, where we work, pay taxes, give birth, grow old, become a travesty and a world leader in vicious manipulation, war mongering and what is looking now like an authoritarian state that even Orwell would be astounded at?
I am incandescent with fury at these charlatans, thieves and fools now running this country right into the ground. Lies, deceit, idiocy, stupidity is their only trademark, whilst the country and it’s people suffer under an austerity that seems to know no bounds. Thousands of vulnerable people have died under their nasty watch, homelessness increasing to ridiculous levels whilst the psychopaths in power play dangerous games with a nuclear power who has done nothing to provoke this.
It is time that May, Johnson, the rest of this failing flailing cabinet and their light weight untalented superficial media were tossed to the four bloody winds so we can begin to pick up the pieces after what has been an extremely traumatic 8 years under these fools.
Fantastic. Every bloody word. Thank you.
