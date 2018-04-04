Memory-Holing the “novichok” lie – we need to make sure that doesn’t happen

With the announcement by Porton Down they they can’t – as most of us already guessed – identify the alleged “novichok” type poison that allegedly harmed the Skripals as being of Russian origin, certain things will inevitably follow.

1. The stunned silence while the mainstream media awaits guidelines on how to handle this unexpected intrusion of reality into the narrative

2. A subsequent massive retrenchment, in which recent history is re-shaped, language tortured, tweets deleted and an entire narrative is Memory-Holed before our eyes.

The second part is already happening, and will develop over the next few days. Today’s EU statement to the OPCW shows the way. The UK’s flagrant hysteria of the last weeks, the war cries and spittle-flecked abuse is all being airbrushed away and being replaced with the idea the UK simply requested Russian co-operation and Russia refused – preferring to make nasty insinuations instead.

The BBC is taking a similar approach too:

While over at Orwell HQ (better known as the Guardian), Patrick Wintour weasels his way to the conclusion that it’s Russia’s fault for “exploiting” the UK’s lies and misinformation.

They will be making a concerted effort over the next days and week to make this latest lie – in which the UK government merely and politely “suggested” Russian involvement – the new revised reality.

We must all do our best to make sure this doesn’t succeed.

The truth we now know beyond doubt is the UK government and its state-controlled and corporate media provenly put the country on a war footing with a nuclear-armed country based on lies.

Even more than the WMD shame of fifteen years ago, this lie – and the names of all those who were prepared to support it – must not be forgotten