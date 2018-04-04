Skripal case: belief in Russia’s guilt looks to be based not on evidence but on a guess

by Alexander Mercouris at the Duran
British authorities admit have no proof poison made in Russia; entire case against Russia based on a classified assessment
On the eve of the meeting of the OPCW’s executive council – convened by Russia and scheduled for tomorrow – we have had a highly revealing succession of statements about the Skripal case from the British authorities.
The one which is attracting the most attention is the admission by Gary Aitkenhead, chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) at Porton Down, that whilst British scientists are able to confirm that the poison used in the attack and Sergey and Yulia Skripal was a ‘military grade’ Novichok type substance (the Russian authorities say the British have told them it is A-234), they cannot confirm that it was produced in Russia.
We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent.
We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to Government who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions you have come to…..
It is our job to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured.
Gary Aitkenhead did however go on to say that the poison used in the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal would have required “extremely sophisticated methods to create, something only in the capabilities of a state actor”.
Gary Aitkenhead refused to say whether or not Porton Down had ever produced any of the poison used in the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal. However he categorically denied that the poison could have come from Porton Down
There is no way anything like that could have come from us or left the four walls of our facility
Before proceeding further, I should say that I expect that some people are going to seize on Gary Aitkenhead’s denial that the poison could have escaped from Porton Down as an admission that there are stocks of the poison in Porton Down.
That would be a logical fallacy. A denial of one thing – that the poison came from Porton Down – should never be treated as an admission of something else – in this case that Porton Down possesses stocks of the poison.
I say this as someone who thinks it ‘highly likely’ (to borrow a phrase) that Porton Down does possess stocks of the poison.
In any event, we now have clarity on one important point. The scientific evidence does not prove that the poison which was used in the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal came from Russia.
I expect that this is also the opinion of the French experts the British authorities consulted – if it were not I would expect Gary Aitkenhead to have said so – and of the OPCW’s experts.
The current position in the case can therefore be summed up as follows
(1) the British scientific evidence is that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by a Novichok type chemical agent (probably A-234) but does not extend to this agent having been made in Russia;
(2) the British police have not yet named a suspect in the case;
(3) there are various theories about how Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned. Sputnik has summed some of them. It appears that the latest theory – that the poison was smeared on the door of Sergey Skripal’s house – is running into problems, and may be wrong.
(4) though Gary Aitkenhead says that the British have no knowledge of any antidote in a case of poisoning by the chemical used in the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal, the British authorities have said that Yulia Skripal is now recovering, which suggests either that her contact with the poison was very slight, or that the potency of the poison has been greatly exaggerated.
Theresa May on 14th March 2018 said that Russia was ‘culpable’ of the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal. Previously, on 12th March 2018 she said that it was ‘highly likely’ that Russia was responsible for the attack. Since the EU Council meeting of 22nd March 2018 the British government together with the EU have reverted to Theresa May’s original 12th March 2018 position that it was ‘highly likely’ that Russia was responsible for the attack.
Gary Aitkenhead’s comments taken by themselves in my opinion make it impossible even to say that Russia was ‘highly likely’ to have carried out the attack.
His claim that only a state possesses the resources to have made the poison is not evidence against Russia given that various other states are known to have the means to produce the poison and may actually have done so.
Besides I understand that this claim is disputed by other scientists, who however – unlike Gary Aitkenhead – have not been involved in identifying the poison.
We are left therefore with our old friends, the British government and the British intelligence agencies who have secretly ‘assessed’ on the basis of ‘other’ evidence which since it is classified they will never show us that Russia made and possesses the poison which was used in the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal.
That we are dealing not with hard fact of the sort that can be produced in court to prove a case, but with a classified ‘assessment’ the basis of which will always be secret, is confirmed by the British Foreign Office, whose spokesman is reported to have said the following
We have been clear from the very beginning that our world leading experts at Porton Down identified the substance used in Salisbury as a Novichok, a military grade nerve agent.
This is only one part of the intelligence picture.
As the Prime Minister has set out in a number of statements to the Commons since 12 March, this includes our knowledge that within the last decade, Russia has investigated ways of delivering nerve agents – probably for assassination – and as part of this programme has produced and stockpiled small quantities of Novichoks.
Russia’s record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations; and our assessment that Russia views former intelligence officers as targets.
It is our assessment that Russia was responsible for this brazen and reckless act and, as the international community agrees, there is no other plausible explanation
That this is so has also been confirmed by Porton Down
It is not, and has never been, our responsibility to confirm the source of the agent.
This chemical identity of the nerve agent is one of four factors [NB: what were the other three – AM] used by the Government to attribute the use of chemical weapons in Salisbury to Russia.
The Government’s assessment has been clear from the start. Our chemical analysis is a key part of the Government’s assessment, and this has not changed
The word ‘assessment’ may sound impressive, but it is essentially no more than a pretentious word for a surmise or at best an analysis. As such – like any other surmise or analysis – it can be wrong.
The famous 6th January 2017 ODNI Assessment – one of the foundation documents of the Russiagate scandal – contains a lengthy discussion of what an ‘assessment’ is. It contains these now famous words
Estimative language consists of two elements: judgments about the likelihood of developments or events occurring and levels of confidence in the sources and analytic reasoning supporting the judgments. Judgments are not intended to imply that we have proof that shows something to be a fact. Assessments are based on collected information, which is often incomplete or fragmentary, as well as logic, argumentation, and precedents.
If the British government thinks it knows that Russia carried out the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal – which is all that an ‘assessment’ implies – that is one thing.
However a criminal investigation by the British police into the attack is supposed to be underway.
The British government has preempted that investigation by making public claims of Russian state responsibility on the basis of an ‘assessment’ the grounds for which can never be shown to a defendant, and which therefore cannot be produced in court.
I cannot see how that can do anything else other than undermine the whole investigation process, and prejudice the conduct of any future trial.
Perhaps that is a matter of indifference to most people. It is not to me.
As for the famous formula that it is ‘highly likely’ that Russia is responsible for the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal, I do not see how that is sustainable any longer.
The most that can be said is that the British government thinks that Russia is responsible, about which however it may be wrong.
Perhaps all those countries that expelled Russia’s diplomats on the strength of a British guess should now be inviting them back?
Oh, come on, if one person got this stuff in the country it’s quite unlikely this was a one off case.
We don’t know what kind of sample, how and were was collected and by who…Was a blood sample, or a body fluid sample or was collected from the surroundings of the “victims”? We don’t know and it is important. We are told that it is a military grade agent, which means it was weaponized, and that only a state actor would be able to produce it, meaning that only a sophisticated lab would be able to add stabilizers, inhibitors of decompositions, diluters or thickeners and so on…a process that is a lot more complicated than the making of the toxin. The lab was able to identify the additives usually used to weaponized the agent but not the specific impurities which constitutes the “fingerprint” of the manufacturer. In order to find the manufacturer one needs a sample to be able to compare against collected samples and here the problems start. It is one of the reasons Russians want samples and for the same reason the UK government refuse to provide any. It is a hoax fore sure…Cheers,
I totally agree with Richard Wicks comment.
“April 5, 2018
It wasn’t a guess.
It was a LIE.”
Furthermore it must have been a Deep Super State planned lie cleverly aimed at getting Theresa May some breathing space from the disastrous Brexit negotiations and at the same time drawing in Europe to sanction Russia’s gas and oil industry and replace Russian gas with American. It was quite a brilliant plan except that it was poorly executed, and because Russia had no motive for poisoning a long forgotten and pardoned and exchanged spy. Had they pulled it off the doomed Theresa May and some Tory Light Labour MPs would have gained a lot of traction against the scrupulously honest, just and courageous Jeremy Corbyn who wanted to see the proof.
The USA division of the DSS (Deep Super State) would have got a win too in that it would have made its push to sanction Russia’s gas and oil exports to Europe and replace it with USA oil and gas. Also by weakening Russia economically it would make it harder for it to maintain its increasing influence in the Middle East.
The more serious Western MSM is scrambling to rephrase their direct claims that Russia has poisoned the Skripals with the Guardian’s Patrick Wintour saying that –
“Russia seeks to discredit UK with special meeting of UN security council
Moscow move follows blunders by Boris Johnson and Foreign Office over Skripal poisoning.”
It seems that the lies that they repeated and Boris told are somehow Russia’s fault and that Russia has no right to point out that the British Government and the so called MSM repeated those lies without bothering to stick to the facts or seek out evidence.
It seems that these days Wintour and his co-conspirators gets all his their facts from GCHQ or indirectly from GCHQ through the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights aka the Muslim Brotherhood.
The Guardian is not alone in this new way of framing Russia’s guilt although the Australian ABC has handled their step back by conveniently forgetting their previous fake news and have now acknowledged that the proof against Russia is non existent. They do not however, acknowledge that they had previously misled their Australian audience and failed to demand evidence of the British Government before sprouting the lies of Boris and actions of May.
Yesterday they joined the Murdoch press in mocking the Russian Ambassador and calling him a clown. I watched the interview and the Ambassador was trying his best to keep a friendly tone in his denials of their accusations despite the goading. I think Lavrov needs to talk to them to put them straight. Perhaps he should also talk to Foreign Minister Julie Bishop to demand an apology for deporting the two Russian consular officials whom are being described as spies by Government MP’s and the media again without any proof supplied.
It wasn’t a guess.
It was a LIE.
When are people going to start calling out this propaganda? Stop playing nice with them. These scum have been waging war after war in the Middle East for the last 16 years, and it’s ALL based on lies.
Find that weapons of mass destruction program in Iraq yet?
Oh, well, at least that “humanitarian crisis” was prevented by bombing Libya, right?
Oh, and let’s not forget Assad keeps gassing his own civilian population.
For 16 years, we’ve had literal fascists running the entire western world. When are you pussies going to call it out, directly? Stop pussy footing around this. If Skripal and his daughter were REALLY poisoned, the top suspects are CIA, MI-6, and Mossad.
Technically, the lie was about their level of knowledge, not about Russia’s guilt. Russia could be guilty, until we see some evidence anything is possible.
Richard I was thinking that this may be Theresa May’s theme song.
Said it is only a paper moon
Sailing over a cardboard sea,
But it wouldn’t be make believe
If you believed in me.
Say it is only a canvas sky
Hanging over a muslin tree,
But it wouldn’t be make believe
If you believed in me.
Without your love,
It’s a honky-tonk parade.
Without your love,
It’s a melody played in a penny arcade.
It’s a barnum and bailey world,
Just as phony as it can be,
But it wouldn’t be make believe
If you believed in me.
“or left the four walls of our facility” – Such a statement implies that there indeed is something within the four walls, so o do take it as a tacit admission that it is there. Backed up by the admission that they have samples to test against, no less.
LikeLike
You simply can’t make this stuff up. Reality as theatre of the absurd. My personal theory is that Boris Johnson was in the fictitious hotel room with Trump when the fictitious Russian prostitutes conducted their much reported golden showers experiments. However, unknown to anyone else present, one of these said fictitious Russian prostitutes was actually a chemical warfare researcher and her particular “shower” contaminated Boris with a powerful urine delivered nerve agent rendering him basically senseless and incoherent ever since. However, given the tenor of our current political times, Boris’s total “lack of contact with reality” actually happens to dovetail nicely not only with Ms. May, but basically with the entire Western political class – so that no one in mainstream media even notices this amazing state of affairs – unless of course some un-electable-commie-anti-semite-spy like Corbyn points out reality to them. Mind you this is just my “theory,” but I can assure you that if I personally knew any Russian diplomats I too would swiftly expel them!
Hey, it’s as good as anything the batshit Brits have come up with.
Ben Wallace, UK Security Minister, in an interview broadcast on the BBC News tonight stated that Russia is still regarded as culpable ‘because Novichok was designed, made and stockpiled only in Russia’. I presume the interview took place today so has nobody kept his briefing material up to date or is he the next one to be found guilty of wilful lying? And why didn’t the interviewer, as far as we know, challenge this statement?
Oh Judy, Judy, Judy in my best Cary Grant imitation. Because the interviews at the Beeb are rigged to promote the prevailing “wisdom” of the government?
MSM no longer challenge any report regardless of whether the truth in the report is obvious, even to the skeptics. The blatant refusal to accept a truth staring us all in the face is indicative of the Roman Empire on its very last legs. The cognitive dissonance this provides us with is an indication of the red pill / green pill matrix we now live in.
I believe the MSM , corporate state and their obedient servants the political establishment have lost all contact with reality and live entirely in a perverse bubble of their own making.
I understand that it was invented by the Soviet Union but not in Russia and that the Soviet stockpiles of all chemical and biological agents were destroyed by the USA under a mutual agreement on disposing of all such weapons. The particular nerve agent Novichok or Novice was not under production as it had not been fully developed. Given that a scientist working on this agent defected to the USA it means that the USA had the formula and scientific experience. We also know that both the USA and UK have not carried out there obligations under the agreement with Russia and have still got facilities like Porton Downs that are continuing to produce chemical and biological weapons. USA of course is still making or at least storing these weapons like anthrax.
Aitkenhead said that “possibly only a state actor would have capabilities” to make the nerve agent. “Possibly” features in the clip of about 3 mins and 50 secs embedded in a SkyNews tweet yesterday. The clip most often linked to is about 1 min 42 secs long and lacks the comment about possible producer. Mind you, despite employing the inerviewer, Sky wrote in its headers that it was a state actor. But, to their credit, Guardian, The Times and Beeb included the word “possibly” in their reporting.
Question following comments that Porton Down only had to establish what the poison was and not who or where it was made: it seems Porton Down has not checked for markers that could shed light on country of origin. Why? OPCW also seems unlikely to do that given today’s proceedings.
Also, it seems neither Porton Down nor OPCW will check samples were indeed from Skripals and nothing was injected in those samples on their way to the lab. Cynical? Perhaps, but Yulia Skripal has recovered and it took hours for the poison to cause symptons while most military-grade nerve agents work imminently and fatally.
Anyone with time might find it worthwhile to read this piece by Elizabeth Vos
“All Russiagate Roads Lead To London: Evidence Emerges Of Joseph Mifsud’s Links To UK Intelligence ”
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49138.htm
and this, written by Joshua Funnell but turned down by Huffington Post
“Skripal with Hindsight: Salisbury May Yet Be Corbyn’s Finest Hour”
https://www.thecanary.co/uk/2018/04/04/huffington-post-refused-to-publish-this-report-on-the-russian-spy-case-here-it-is-in-full/
It seems to me that in this matter May and Johnson are simply ‘useful idiots’. And that their utility stems from the weakness of their political positions which has them constantly reaching out for straws, their amorality and their curious belief that Russia is responsible for everything that frightens them.
The media, in Britain in particular, probably know much more about this case than the government if only because their power is presumed to be permanent to the degree, at least, that they will have time to cover up traces and destroy evidence.
One of the indications of the crystalisation of a revolutionary situation is the utter corruption of government, indicated in this instance by the way that it is being left red handed to explain its lies by oligarchs who regard it with contempt.
I think that the world awaits, breathless, the explanation of how it is that this dreaded nerve agent, chosen weapon of skilled assassins, doesn’t seem to work. Which is confirmation of the meaning of the term ‘military grade.’
The damage has been done. Russia was disconnected a bit more from the West.
Now who cares for the details? The next hoax must be in preparation already.
Any government responsible for the absurd conclusion that David Kelly killed himself by bleeding to death from cutting his tiny ulnar arteries (~no blood at the scene), and for the whitewash on the “non-weapons of non-mass non-destruction” in Iraq leading to the murder of 200,000 Iraqis has form.
And since they dug him up and cremated his remains ,it pretty well seals it .No one will ever know.
The autopsy was pretty clear but then the obviously manufactured bullshit began to fly with lots of air given to his coronary artery disease, nearly ubiquitous for men his age, but highlighted when they found his killers had cut the wrong side of his wrists, a mistake no suicidal person would make because there is no pulse on that side.
Not quite no one. His killers and their masters know.
