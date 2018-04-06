The Empire Strikes Backwards

by John Helmer, Moscow, April 5, 2018
Now in its fifth week since the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury on March 4, the bits that cannot be flushed away are producing an odour whose obviousness is embarrassing for Salisbury Hospital and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
The hospital is treating the Skripals for their medical welfare and is required by hospital policy and UK law to be accountable to their next of kin. Their rights of access to and from the hospital are also required by European Human Rights Convention. The evidence now accumulating is that the hospital is detaining and isolating the Skripals against their will, preventing contact with their family. Requested to explain this and identify her legal authority, the response of the hospital’s chief executive, Cara Charles-Barks, is to stonewall.
The OPCW, comprising 192 states which have signed, ratified and enacted the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), is governed by a 41-member Executive Council, and administered by a Secretary-General and a staff based in The Hague. They represent the management arm of the Convention to ensure that everyone follows its provisions. But in acting on the Skripal case, the OPCW is voting in secret and violating the articles of the Convention itself. The OPCW’s spokesman, an American named Deepti Choubey, refuses to reply to questions claiming the right of confidentiality according to the Convention and the OPCW’s policy. When asked to identify which provisions of the Convention apply, and what is the text of the OPCW policy on confidentiality, Choubey’s response is to stonewall.
Yulia Skripal can hear and speak, according to the British state broadcaster BBC, but she is incommunicado. In Moscow, her cousin Victoria Skripal has told the Russian press she has repeatedly tried to telephone her cousin on the latter’s Russian mobile telephone, but that this device has been disconnected.
That was until Thursday morning, when Yulia Skripal reportedly initiated this call from the hospital to her cousin in Moscow. She was using what she called a “temporary telephone”.
Listen to the Russian tape-recording of the call here.
The BBC has broadcast an edited and excerpted version of this conversation, with English commentary over the Russian voices. Its translation of the Russian into English can be read here.
Source: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-43652574
Victoria told Yulia: “Look, if tomorrow I get a [British] visa, I’ll come to you on Monday.” Yulia replied: “Vika, no-one will give you a visa.”
Amplifying on this, Yulia said: “that’s the situation at the moment, we’ll sort it out later… Later, we’ll get it sorted later, everything’s fine, we’ll see later… Everything’s fine, but we’ll see how it goes, we’ll decide later. You know what the situation is here. Everything is fine, everything is solvable, everyone is recovering and is alive.”
On Thursday, soon after the Moscow telephone-call was broadcast, the Metropolitan Police in London issued a statement. Its veracity cannot be authenticated, and its substance is contradictory. On the one hand, the release claims to have been “issued on behalf of Yulia Skripal”. On the other hand, the statement quotes Yulia Skripal directly. Why her words could not have been given to the press and public directly is not explained.
Source: http://news.met.police.uk/news/statement-issued-on-behalf-of-yulia-skripal-301372
Because neither the Russian telephone recording nor the British police statement can be authenticated and verified independently, the only thing certain is that Yulia Skripal is not permitted by the hospital to speak directly in public. The implication is that she will also not be permitted to meet her cousin, and that, accordingly, it is unlikely the UK Government will allow Victoria Spripal to enter the UK. The British state broadcaster is reporting the contrary: “the Foreign Office said its Moscow embassy was expected to give Victoria a [British] visa, possibly on Thursday, and that she would be given full [Russian] consular help in the UK.”
The Russian Embassy in London has issued several statements that it has been unlawfully denied consular access to the Skripals at Salisbury Hospital. The British law requiring their contact and communication is in the enactment in November 1968 of the UK-USSR Treaty Number 92. Article 36 is explicit on the British law applying to Russian government officials in the Skripal case.
Source: http://treaties.fco.gov.uk/docs/pdf/1968/TS0092.pdf
The preceding Article 35 of the treaty is also explicit in allowing the Russian Embassy to identify Victoria Skripal, or a British lawyer, or both together, to represent the Skripals in hospital, and to meet with them without obstacle or hindrance.
Source: http://treaties.fco.gov.uk/docs/pdf/1968/TS0092.pdf
To date, Ambassador Alexander Yakovenko in London and the Foreign Ministry in Moscow have not attempted to exercise this entitlement. If the UK Embassy in Moscow refuses Victoria an entry visa, that action will be open for the Russians to engage a Queen’s Counsel to challenge under Article 35 in the High Court.
Another British law applies, too. Article 5 of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms — incorporated in the UK Human Rights Act of 1998 — orders that “no one shall be deprived of his liberty” except for six specified circumstances. These cover arrest on suspicion of crime, conviction by a court, or “for the prevention of the spreading of infectious diseases.” In all of these conditions, Section 4 of the Article allows access to the court for the person detained, or their legal representative:
Source: https://www.echr.coe.int/Documents/Collection_Convention_1950_ENG.pdf
This is also the habeas corpus provision in long standing British law, explained here.
The Salisbury Hospital’s chief executive Cara Charles-Barks was asked on March 31 to clarify the circumstances of the Skripals’ condition in the hospital:
Charles-Barks replied on April 4 through a spokesman. “In answer to questions 1,2 and 4 the [Salisbury Hospital] Trust is not commenting beyond what it has already said in public due to patient confidentiality. In response to question 3 it is the Trust’s standard procedure that patients who have capacity are asked whether they would like to receive visits and if so from whom. No-one is permitted access to patients without their consent. Due to patient confidentiality, the Trust is not able to enter into further correspondence about the clinical care of patients.”
This is a shutdown by the hospital of all communications regarding Yulia Skripal on the ground that she has given her consent, and that said, the hospital has the authority to safeguard her privacy. Neither the consent nor the privacy can be independently verified. Both claims by Charles-Barks are subject to UK law and the European human rights convention so that verification can be tested by sworn evidence in court.
If on the day after Charles-Barks’ email, Yulia Skripal made her telephone-call to Victoria Skripal on a telephone not her own, she was disputing her consent, and exercising her right to speak to her next of kin. Alternatively, as the BBC and London newspapers have intimated, the call was fabricated and she cannot communicate with her cousin because she doesn’t want to. Both possibilities lead to the same place – a test in the High Court in London of the evidence of the Skripals’ condition.
The police statement “on her behalf” implies what the hospital already claimed by putting the words in Yulia’s mouth on Metropolitan Police letterhead: “I hope that you’ll respect my privacy and that of my family during the period of my convalescence.” Since Victoria Skripal is indisputably “family”, and the telephone-call is now public, the standing of Victoria Skripal to speak on behalf her cousin and uncle, and to challenge the legality of the Skripals’ detention is also indisputable.
The embarrassingly obvious speck on the porcelain — Salisbury Hospital is in violation of British and international law. If this isn’t taken to court, it stinks.
There is also the odour from the OPCW headquarters at The Hague. On Thursday, at Russia’s request, the forty-one members of the Executive Council were called into a special session to discuss the Skripal case, and to consider a Russian proposal to implement Articles VIII and IX of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Read that here.
Article VIII sets down the rules, procedures and organizations for implementing the requirements of the Convention with which everybody, Russia and the UK included, agrees to comply. Article VIII requires the Executive Council to vote on “decisions on matters of substance by a two-thirds majority of all its members.” That’s 27 votes. Nowhere in this article is there a proviso for the Executive Council to keep its voted decisions secret.
Secrecy does not appear in the Convention at all except for agreements which members of the technical staff of the organization are required to sign covering their work and their access to classified information of member states.
Article IX sets out the requirement that when one member state suspects it has been attacked by a chemical weapon, possibly from or by another member state, it shall (that means must) cooperate with the suspected party.
Source: https://www.opcw.org/fileadmin/OPCW/CWC/CWC_en.pdf
The Russian proposal was for the Executive Council to enforce these provisions because the UK had been refusing to do so. The OPCW Secretary-General, Ahmet Üzümcü (right with US Secretary of State John Kerry), opened the session with a statement published on the OPCW website. Üzümcü, a Turk, was first appointed to the OPCW post in 2009. Before that, he served the Turkish Government in a variety of posts, including its embassy to NATO. Üzümcü has also been a member of the NATO staff in charge of expanding NATO military operations to the Russian frontier, as well as NATO operations in Ukraine and Syria. For a time also, he was the Turkish consul in the Syrian city of Aleppo.
On Thursday Üzümcü said the UK had invoked Article VIII to start an OPCW investigation of the Salisbury incident. He then described the OPCW inspection of several Salisbury sites and blood sampling of the Skripals in hospital. He also explained how the evidence was “split”, so that the UK received a part, and the OPCW kept the remainder.
“These samples,” Üzümcü claimed, “were sealed and brought to the OPCW laboratory on 23 March 2018. Samples were split in the presence of an expert from the United Kingdom, and the United Kingdom was provided with one split of each sample. The environmental samples were then delivered to two designated laboratories, and the biomedical samples were delivered to another two designated laboratories. The collection, splitting, and transportation of the samples were carried out in-line with the relevant procedures of the Secretariat. The chain-of-custody was fully maintained.”
Üzümcü’s use of the legal term “chain-of-custody” is odd because OPCW is not a judicial body; he is a Turkish national under Turkish law, and the unidentified OPCW personnel responsible for the “splitting” were supervised by the British. No independent verification of the chain of custody or protection against tampering was arranged or published. London lawyers say such evidence would be inadmissible in a British court. Üzümcü’s chain-of-custody claim, comments one, “has no legal merit but it does tell you which side he’s on.”
Although Russia has been officially accused by the British Government of the chemical attack in Salisbury, Üzümcü didn’t mention it. He also did not say that any of the evidence the OPCW has gathered and is analysing will be made available to the Russian Government.
“The results of the sample analyses are expected to be received by early next week,” Üzümcü told the Council. “Once the results of the analyses of the samples are received [by the Director-General], the Secretariat will produce a report on the basis of these results and will transmit a copy of this report to the United Kingdom. The report will reflect the findings of the designated laboratories. Access of other States Parties to the report will be subject to the agreement of the United Kingdom pursuant to the Confidentiality Annex of the Convention, the OPCW Policy on Confidentiality, and the consistent practice in relation to other technical assistance visits.”
It is now public information that the head of the UK Government’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, Gary Aitkenhead, refuses to identify a Russian source from the samples of the poison which the Porton Down institution received from government agents gathering them from the Skripals and the Salisbury police officer who was contaminated at the Skripal home; the Skripals’ BMW car; and from sites around the city where the Skripals stopped before their medical collapse. “We were able to identify it as novichok, to identify that it was military-grade nerve agent,” Aitkenhead said. “We have not identified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to the government who have then used a number of other sources.”
Source: https://news.sky.com/story/porton-down-experts-unable-to-identify-precise-source-of-novichok-that-poisoned-spy-11315387
“It is our job,” Aitklenhead added, “to provide the scientific evidence of what this particular nerve agent is, we identified that it is from this particular family and that it is a military grade, but it is not our job to say where it was manufactured.”
A study by British academics of this class of nerve agents reported on April 1 that identifying a state origin from the samples examined by Porton Down, or by the OPCW, will be impossible because a large number of states have bench samples in their laboratories or are known to have synthesized them; and because the molecular structure of the agents breaks down swiftly in the blood and in the environment. “Blood tests for nerve agent detect only what is left of the molecule after it has bound to the receptor. The ‘leaving group’ (the rest of the molecule) cannot be identified. For sarin (and presumably for A-234 [Novichok]) the leaving group is a fluorine atom, and for VX the leaving group is a thiol.”
Üzümcü’s statement at yesterday’s session of the OPCW rules out the possibility that the OPCW report will publicly identify the molecular traces in the sampling which has been conducted, and that no source of manufacture will be identifiable.
Since Üzümcü told the Executive Council he was following the UK request to keep the OPCW evidence and its reported conclusion from public release or from Russian examination, the Russians, joined by Iran and China, called for a vote of the Council to require the UK to comply with the Article IX “cooperation” rule. Ahead of the vote, the OPCW published official member statements from several countries.
Fourteen of the members, including Russia (China did not join), declared: “We consider it necessary to ensure that this problem is solved exclusively within the international legal framework using the full potential of the CWC. The stake holders among States Parties of the OPCW should, in close cooperation with each other through constructive dialogue, find a solution for the current dangerous situation and prevent its further escalation.”
A separate Iranian statement explicitly invoked Article IX:
A statement from the European Union expressed “full confidence in the UK investigation and… UK’s collaboration with the OPCW Technical Secretariat, in full compliance with the Convention.”
The US statement avoided the issue tabled for the vote, announcing instead the US conclusion of the investigation:
Source: https://www.opcw.org/fileadmin/OPCW/EC/M-57/en/ecm57nat01_e___1_.pdf
The outcome of the session has not been officially reported by the OPCW. Press reports indicate that of the 41 members of the council, 3 were absent; 15 voted against the Russian proposal; 6 voted in favour; 17 abstained. According to the Russian representative, Alexander Shulgin, “unfortunately, we didn’t manage to get the qualitied majority of two-thirds of the votes, which would mean adoption of our resolution. The Britons, Americans and – following their example – EU and NATO member-states and some the Asian allies of the US voted against it. It’s noteworthy, however, that 23 countries refused to associate themselves with that viewpoint. They either voted for our proposal or refrained from voting. And this is a half of all the members of the Executive Council.”
The Foreign Office in London issued this tweet:
Source: https://twitter.com/foreignoffice
To clarify what had transpired at the OPCW council session, Üzümcü’s spokesman was asked to identify the member states which had absented themselves from Thursday’s session; and to name the countries voting against the resolution; for the resolution; and those abstaining. She was also asked to clarify the claim by Üzümcü, reported to the Council, that denial of access of state members of OPCW to the Skripal investigation report is founded on the Confidentiality Annex of the Convention. To which specific section or sub-section of the Annex was the Director-General referring? the spokesman was asked.
The spokesman of the OPCW is Deepti Choubey, an American who has worked for a series of the US funded and US directed think-tanks, according to this resume. Her media credits, she reports, include “CNN, MSNBC, Russia Today TV, Voice of America, numerous foreign outlets, National Public Radio, BBC, ABC Radio and CBS Radio…the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and U.S. News and World Report.” The British Government was one of the principal financiers of the think-tank on chemical and nuclear warfare where Choubey worked between 2010 and 2012. For more on Choubey’s background, read this. For her paymasters, click.
Choubey issued a tweet to report Thursday’s session; this republished the official statements already posted on the OPCW website:
Source: https://twitter.com/realdeeptic?lang=en
She refused to respond to a telephone call or to emails setting out the questions. Instead, an unsigned email was despatched to say:
Choubey refuses to clarify what provision of the Chemical Weapons Convention makes the secrecy of Council votes lawful. The Confidentiality Annex of the Convention also fails to provide for the secrecy of Council votes. The annex covers mostly the technical and investigative work of the OPCW. It is silent regarding cases where one OPCW member states accuses another member state of a chemical weapons attack on its territory and citizens, as the UK, the US and the European Union are charging Russia.
Read the Confidentiality Annex carefully here.
In short, the UK can order Director-General Üzümcü, a NATO ally, to accept its “designation” for information it wants to keep secret from Russia, including the names of the member states which refused to agree with the UK in the vote to implement Article IX of the Convention, and make the OPCW investigation of the British allegations open, transparent, accountable to the Convention itself.
This is what Üzümcü did. When he told the Council in his published statement “the United Kingdom has expressed its wish to be as transparent as possible”, he was faking. By telling Choubey to stonewall, he turned the Convention into a deadletter.
As bits on the porcelain go, this one is too big to flush away.
Brian Cloughley is good too
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/04/06/bolton-and-johnson-the-malevolent-villain-and-the-vicious-buffoon-on-the-nuclear-stage/
It strikes me that Boris Johnson may be attempting to emulate the once famous :
(from Wikipedia)
“Le Pétomane (/ləˈpɛtəmeɪn/, French pronunciation: [ləpetɔˈman]) was the stage name of the French flatulist (professional farter) and entertainer Joseph Pujol (June 1, 1857 – 1945). He was famous for his remarkable control of the abdominal muscles, which enabled him to seemingly fart at will. His stage name combines the French verb péter, “to fart” with the -mane, “-maniac” suffix, which translates to “fartomaniac”. The profession is also referred to as “flatulist”, “farteur”, or “fartiste”.[1]
“It is a common misconception that Joseph Pujol actually passed intestinal gas as part of his stage performance. Rather, Pujol was able to “inhale” or move air into his rectum and then control the release of that air with his anal sphincter muscles. Evidence of his ability to control those muscles was seen in the early accounts of demonstrations of his abilities to fellow soldiers…”
Le Petomane used to reproduce music whereas Johnson, a more serious if less talented performer, clearly seeks to be able to fart Churchillianisms on the international stage.
How’s he doing?
Funny you should say that – someone else has the same idea:
Michael Hudson in Counterpunch today on Skripal. It is worth reading.
https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/04/06/the-economics-behind-the-skripal-poisoning/
The BBC World Service is now saying that the government have denied Vikki Skripal a visa to visit Yulia in hospital, because they fear she has become pawn in the Kremlin’s game.
I’m not keen on all these toilet analogies. It’s more like we’ve stepped through the looking glass into a strange new world, with Alice. This whole thing resembles a spy-thriller written by Lewis Carrol, where everything has been turned upside down, inside out and logic has been inverted.
International laws and conventions, now mean what we say they mean, but that ‘meaning’ our interpretation may and will change, tomorrow; if we feel like it. ‘Tell us what the rules are?’ the Russians ask. ‘The rules are what we say they are, at the moment, and they don’t apply to us.’
‘Sorry, we don’t understand… British humour. Could you explain what you mean?’ ‘Look, Ivan, it’s not that hard to see, even for a bear. You do what we say, or else!’
I think we can discount a lot of the allegations of a serious assassination attempt using ‘military grade nerve agents’ as a fantasy. That the Skripals are still alive and recovering would support this view. Let’s just assume that the entire story, is nothing more than a… story with next to no basis in facts. What is real though is what happened subsequently. The extraordinary reaction of the UK government and the mass-media that launched a coordinated propaganda attack on Russia. That actually happened. It was real and it’s still going on and seemingly gathering pace even though it’s also unravelling due to the falsity and absurd nature of the original staged event. The fact of the unwillingness of the UK media to ask any critical questions and their parroting and acceptance of the Downing Street narrative, also points to the real nature of what’s happening; a coordinated provocation aimed at Russia, which also benefits the Tory Party, whilst undermining Corbyn, pulling Europe and Nato closer behind Britain and even weakens Trump’s position. And people talk about the lack of motive in this affair!
What I find most disturbing about this transparent provocation is the uniformity of the press coverage. The credulity and ‘innocence’ displayed by almost the entire journalist ‘Church.’ Where are the dissenters? Where are the people thinking and asking questions? What’s happened to them? The mainstream media seem to have collapsed as real journalism and morphed into the Ministry of Propaganda, overnight and seemingly without a murmur of oppostion or resistance or complaint. That’s not a good sign for the future of democracy in the UK and the West at all. And those facts and far more disturbing and real and dangerous, than the ridiculous details of fantasy and fake news pagent unfolding in Salisbury.
Well said. And as this metamorphosis into ‘the Ministry of Propaganda’ has occurred, free speech for free thinkers is being completely eroded at a pace.
I agree with your comments about ‘toilet’ analogues – a common occurrence with English males of a certain class who seem to be totally unaware of the offensive nature of this as a discussion subject amongst other cultures.
You ask: “Where are the dissenters? Where are the people thinking and asking questions? What’s happened to them?
Well, if they are called Assange, they are locked up in solitary confinement without phone, internet or visitors in the Ecuador Embassy. Perhaps he is still locked up because we all seem to be fascinated by ‘the rabbit’ rather than looking at murdered Palestinians, organ trafficking in Syria or the illegal imprisonment of someone who does “real journalism”, let alone the fact that we are one false flag operation away from governmental ’emergency measures’ or that the trees are disappearing to make way for the 5G network.
We need to do something about Assange.
Yes that is the way it seems to me too…Behind the Looking Glass ..
I worry that the further this story goes, and the longer it continues, the more difficult it becomes for the government and the media to step back, change tack or admit they perhaps got it wrong.
To turn back, for them may be more frightening and humiliating than pushing on with the narrative in the hope that it turns out to be a self fulling prophesy.
“The hospital is treating the Skripals for their medical welfare and is required by hospital policy and UK law to be accountable to their next of kin.” – this claim needs to be unpacked a bit, apart from anything else it can be a really complex area. For example, remember the Charlie Gard case?
https://www.judiciary.gov.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/gosh-v-gard-24072017.pdf
If a normally capacitated individual is unable to provide informed consent (because they are too unwell, or mentally ill) then doctors are legally entitled to act in ‘the best interest’ of patients, especially when life saving measures are required.
It is good practice to seek the views of relatives but such discussions should never delay immediate and necessary treatment, nor do the wishes of relatives, even first degree relatives, override medical opinion (although treatment proposed by doctors can be challenged in a court of law).
In exceptional circumstances like this it is hard to know exactly how far doctors were obliged to seek out relatives, especially when those relatives live in another country, and are not the mother/father, or brother/sister but in any event I do not see how such a discussion would have influenced the primary goal of protecting life.
And now it sounds like Yulia, at least, has recovered sufficiently to act in her own best interest so could walk out of the hospital if she wanted to – assuming she is capacitated and not an infection risk there are no legal grounds to detain her.
From everything I know about NHS doctors I strongly suspect the only concern of the team at Salisbury was the immediate medical welfare of Sergei and Yulia and as Stephen Davies’s letter to the Times suggests they are not automatically controlled by Britains intelligence services.
Harry, I agree that the doctors treating the Skripals would have more pressing issues and responsibilities than contacting relatives but I have no doubt that hospitals employ staff who have such duties. And not only that, there has been a QC acting on the Skripals’ behalf throughout to guarantee that their personal and legal interests were being respected and upheld and it appears from previous reports that he made no attempt to organise the identification and contacting of relatives in Russia.
And with reference to your last paragraph, I think it was more a case of Stephen Davies’s letter slipping through the net. Otherwise how come we have heard nothing since about his ‘clarification’ of the situation, if only to clarify his clarification?
I have a small number of (constructive) observations highlighted for me by, although not exclusively relating to, this very interesting and informative article:
1. Russia legitimately makes use of a voting procedure under the CW Convention, seeking to get some insight into what is going on, and is outvoted. How can Johnson scurrilously make the defamatory statement that by taking this step they are “attempting to derail the proper international process”? Their right to take the step IS part of “the proper international process”.
2. I am astounded that it appears that even after the OPCW has submitted their final report on their findings the UK and the OPCW both have the right to keep that report secret between themselves.
3. The article refers to Aitkenhead “refusing …” to give the source of the nerve agent. On the assumption that PD genuinely cannot identify the source it would perhaps be better to say he “is unable…” to give the source.
4. With regard to the supposed telephone conversation between Yulia and Viktoria Skripal, and of course much depends on whether it is genuine or not or how it has been interpreted in translation, the expression that has some resonance for me is “everything is solvable”. To me that isn’t something that someone who has just been the target of a ‘hitman’ would think to say. To me it comes across as something someone would say if they had pre-existing problems.
“Everything is solvable” is an interesting phrase. It suggests there has been a ‘problem’ of some sort and Julia knows what it is. Perhaps it relates to Sergei’s stash of stolen money; maybe he’s fallen out with other Russian criminals on the lam in the UK; as we know they often kill each other.
The British Govt.(both sides of the aisle, because the Blairites and other right wingers are goose stepping to the Tory tune)are trying to set a World Record to beat America’s, on how many International Laws we can obfuscate, terminate or violate whilst trying to plumb the depths of the cesspit through which they have been wading for several decades in a bid to sink this country to the very bottom of that toilet excretia – IN OUR NAME!
Nevermind Salisbury hospital: what is happening in the rest of the country? The fictionalising effects of Novichok were never containable and seem to have contaminated outward countrywide: with a seeming particular left-sided bias.
As the ‘evidence’ of Novichok collapsed: it took less than a day for the Cargo Cult of Corbynism to carry their Great White Hope away from the scene …borne on the palimpsest of promised future creature comfort and the cushioned mirage of a false promise of insular economic well-being …borne aloft by the epistemically unchallengeable indifference of the party faithful: his “right side of history” reputation enhanced by the ideologically purblind.
There has been a list circulating of the quislings who signed Woodcock’s EDM: calling for deselection of those who were UNANIMOUS in their support of government lies. To which a perfectly reasonable and unbiased contention would be: why is Jeremy’s name not on the list? Cue derision. In response to factual representation of the Great Man’s own words (their ink barely dry): cue worse.
The conversations I have had (not here) over the last few days with my erstwhile Labour colleagues have led me to believe we have entered into another dimension …a twilight zone of Labour’s alternative factual complacency sphere …where Jeremy can do no wrong. I must have just imagined he too was UNANIMOUS in support of the government. Apparently he is immune and still offers a viable alternative?
There is a collective crisis of imagination and lack of vision among the Left as to how a true alternative could be achieved without a locked Parliament …that can so quickly – and so totally – be brought to heel by transparently false intelligence or dog whistle anti-semitism. Followed by a palpable cognitive dissonance: one of our binary parties must be independent of Establisment control: there must be a choice …right? Not if the last few weeks have been the model: invoke an external enemy to our core British values and both parties march in lockstep to the authoritarian drum. The ‘alternative’ can only be sustained by a sudden collective amnesia and default reversion to the inculcation of history: that the Parliamentary route is the only route. Well I would contend from recent events that route is forever blocked. Cue defiantly obstinate cries of “Jeremy, Jeremy!”
I can only conclude that the faux-left liberal Labour mind is much as it was In Orwell’s day: another valency for capitalist imperialism. It is not politically charged enough to make the necessary commitment to a real anti-capitalist anti-war iconoclastic ripping up of the rules: and the visionary rewriting of history toward a universal egalitarian ecology and economy …prefering instead a promisary slight return to a fake historic recollection of wealth for the comfort insularised neo-colonial UK. Indeed, those I have spoken to recently want only the return to the military Keynesianism of capitalism’s “Golden Years”. Well, if you will. But I would contend those days (of cheap hydrocarbon fueled inauthentic ‘prosperity’) are forever gone: and history will continue to march past and on without us …to the beat of an authoritarian drum …
Unless we can imagine a post-historic socialist future: which we will have to commit to building communally and on our own: without Parliament. We do not need to settle for the liberties and freedoms imperial capitalism may or may not offer: but only on its own terms. And with its own hidden costs to humanity and the environment. And whenever so desired: the authoritarian beat can be incrementally increased: and perceived freedoms reversed. Can someone explain how this will lead to a truly equitable society for the many: not just the few? I don’t see it. And no amount of cultish chanting of “Jeremy, Jeremy” can ever change that.
In case you haven’t noticed BigB, the left is no longer left – it’s somewhere on another planet and it’s faithful proponents are dicking around re-writing all that socialism stands for in order to fall in line with the Washington “foreign interventionist” and “democratisation” playbook with a big F**k you to the masses. I limit my socialist reading to REAL support of the Marxist ideals such as I ever understood them to mean and stick with them only. The faux left are in a popularity contest and the only ones qualifying to take part are those who toe the neoliberal line.
Sorry I can’t be more optimistic.
“It is not politically charged enough to make the necessary commitment to a real anti-capitalist anti-war iconoclastic ripping up of the rules: and the visionary rewriting of history toward a universal egalitarian ecology and economy …prefering instead a promisary slight return to a fake historic recollection of wealth for the comfort insularised neo-colonial UK. Indeed, those I have spoken to recently want only the return to the military Keynesianism of capitalism’s “Golden Years”. Well, if you will. But I would contend those days (of cheap hydrocarbon fueled inauthentic ‘prosperity’) are forever gone: and history will continue to march past and on without us …to the beat of an authoritarian drum …”
I’m not going to get drawn into a discussion of Parliamentarism, the revolution and dialectical analysis, this is not the place for that and the subject is very complex. Suffice it to say that most of what people who call themselves Marxists say on the matter differs greatly from Marx’s own conclusions and, unlike his thoughts, bear a very distant relationship with reality.
Read again what you have written; what does it mean? No doubt much of the incidental reference (Keynes, cheap hydrocarbons..) is recognisably true but what it means is that until people wake up and think as you do-which is to say as you feel that you do- there is no hope of them bringing about change.
Talk of ‘faux left’ and real ‘marxism ‘ is cheap it is part and parcel of bourgeois culture, pumped out by the Academy and easily accommodated within the imperialist world view.
The reality is that the road to revolution always leads through reform-you cannot have a revolution without a massive insistence by society that change, viewed as reform, is necessary. Inevitably much of the impulse for reform will be grounded in popular ideas that ‘things used to be better’,; even that “we want great changes but… nothing
that is new…”.
Nor are the masses necessarily wrong- for many people, and this is particularly true of the post peasant portions of society, the first demand made is for a restoration of rights. Trade Union rights for example. Or the cultivator’s right to land or pasture. Or the student’s right to free tuition and maintenance.
You cannot have change without reform movements running their course, unless the change that you want involves the suppression of reformers.
It seems to me that the position that you are taking, nicely camouflaged as impatience with the timidity and weakness of reformers, is that of someone who feels he knows better than the people what they need and yet fears that to tell the people what you feel is likely to be a waste of time.
Here is a thought: nothing very much has been added to revolutionary or socialist
theory in two centuries: the relations between reform and the masses and the over riding question of imperialism have changed very little. What has changed, has consumed the energies of tens of millions has been the attempts to canalise the need for change into the means of providing livelihoods for intellectuals and their cronies.
Look at the immense effect that the International Socialist tendency has had on the ideas of several generations. Then consider what its foundations are: some moderately adept intellectual gymnastics, performed to an audience new to logic chopping, and the exercise of precisely the same sort of organisational techniques that lie behind every business and cult-the organisation of individuals to exploit each other and themselves.
Why don’t they ask Julia if she called her cousin? The police statement said to be on her behalf says virtually nothing except she’s been ‘disoriented’. I imagine we’ll be hearing more of that when the inconsistencies come clear.
It seems that the UK believes that if it just keeps doubling down on this lie and nonsense (and kidnapping), someone somewhere will eventually believe them.
