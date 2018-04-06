The Skripal case and the misuse of ‘intelligence’

by Alexander Mercouris at the Duran
As the Novichok ‘evidence’ collapses, the criminal investigation into the Skripal attack has become corrupted
The events of the last few days in the Skripal case provide an object lesson of why in criminal investigations the rules of due process should always be adhered to. The reason the British now find themselves in difficulties is because they have not adhered to them.
This despite the fact that – as they all too often like to remind us – it was the British themselves who largely created them.
The single biggest unexplained mystery about the Skripal case is why it attracted so much attention so quickly.
Within hours of Sergey and Yulia Skripal being found passed out on a bench the British media were feverishly speculating that they had been poisoned by Russia.
This despite the fact that no information at that point existed which warranted such speculation, and despite pleas for the investigation to be allowed to take its course from the police and from the government minister responsible for the police, Home Secretary Amber Rudd (who has ever since been conspicuously silent about the whole affair).
Within three days of Sergey and Yulia Skripal being found on passed out on a bench – and before any information linking the incident to Russia had become publicly available – the British government’s COBRA committee was meeting – a fact which caused me incredulity – during which a highly revealing article in The Times of London has now revealed it was already agreed that Russia was “almost certainly” responsible.
A Whitehall source added: “We knew pretty much by the time of the first Cobra [the emergency co-ordination briefing that took place the same week] that it was overwhelmingly likely to come from Russia.”
(bold italics added)
“It” of course refers to the chemical agent which poisoned Sergey and Yulia Skripal, with the clear implication that by the date of the first COBRA meeting on 7th March 2018 – three days after Sergey and Yulia Skripal were found in the bench – “it” had already been identified as a Novichok “of a type developed by Russia”.
If what this article says is true – and despite the fact that the article is full tendentious reporting (of which more below) on this one point I am inclined to believe what it says – then that must mean either (1) that Porton Down is highly familiar with the properties of Novichok agents if it can identify the agent used so quickly; or (2) the British authorities already had “other” information before Porton Down completed its analysis which caused them to think that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned with a chemical agent “of a type developed by Russia”.
If it was the first then note that Porton Down took no more than three days to identify the poison as a Novichok despite the fact (1) that Novichok agents are not in general use and are supposed to be very rare and there is no known instance of their having been used before (it seems that contrary to previous reports the Kivelidi murder in 1995 in Russia did not involve use of a Novichok); and (2) that confirming Porton Down’s analysis that the poison is a Novichok is taking the OPCW’s experts two weeks.
If it was the second, and the COBRA committee came to its view on 7th March 2018 that Russia was ‘almost certainly responsible’ before Porton Down had identified the poison, then the last few weeks have been an exercise in smoke-and-mirrors, with the British authorities pretending that the reason for their belief in Russian responsibility was that the poison used was a Novichok, whereas in reality they came to that belief for some entirely different reason.
If so then that might partially why Porton Down and the French scientists were able to identify the chemical agent so quickly.
They were able to identify the poison as a Novichok by the weekend prior to Theresa May’s statement to the House of Commons on Monday 12th March 2018 because they were told in advance what to look for.
I do not know which of these alternatives is true. However, for what it’s worth, I believe it is the second because it is the one which makes most sense in light of the known facts.
That this is the likeliest explanation of what happened finds support from The Times of London article which I cited earlier. It contains this highly revealing claim
“Security services believe that they have pinpointed the location of the covert Russian laboratory that manufactured the weapons-grade nerve agent used in Salisbury, The Times has learnt.
Ministers and security officials were able to identify the source using scientific analysis and intelligence in the days after the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal a month ago, according to security sources.
Britain knew about the existence of the facility where the novichok poison was made before the attack on March 4, it is understood……
Security sources do not claim 100 per cent certainty but the source has insisted that they have a high degree of confidence in the location. They also believe that the Russians conducted tests to see whether novichok could be used for assassinations.
[…]
The disclosure is the latest part of Britain’s intelligence case against Russia, which has been undermined this week by a series of blunders.
(bold italics added)
In other words the entire British case against Russia derives not from identification of the poison as a Novichok but from information about the supposed existence of a ‘secret laboratory’ making Novichok in Russia which British intelligence had obtained – or thinks it had obtained – before the attack took place.
That the British case against Russia is intelligence based and is not based on the fact that the poison used was (allegedly) a Novichok is further shown by one case of manipulation of language and one case of crude editing in some of the things which have been said.
The example of manipulation of language is the constant British harping on the fact that the Novichok allegedly used in the attack is “military grade”.
I am not a chemist or a chemical weapons expert but I cannot see how it is possibly to say such a thing given that no military – not even the Russian military – has apparently ever stockpiled Novichok agents for use as a military weapon. How can one say therefore that any particular sample of Novichok is “military grade” if no military has ever stockpiled or used it?
As for the example of editing, it is one which I admit I previously overlooked but which was noticed by the invaluable Craig Murray, whose commentary on the Skripal case has been nothing short of outstanding.
The editing is of what was said by Porton Down chief executive Gary Aitkenhead. Since it was Craig Murray who noticed it rather than discuss it myself I will link and quote to what Craig Murray has to say about it
“..It is in this final statement that, in a desperate last minute attempt to implicate Russia, Aitkenhead states that making this nerve agent required
“extremely sophisticated methods to create, something probably only within the capabilities of a state actor.”
Very strangely, Sky News only give the briefest clip of the interview on this article on their website reporting it. And the report is highly tendentious: for example it states
However, he confirmed the substance required “extremely sophisticated methods to create, something only in the capabilities of a state actor”.
Deleting the “probably” is a piece of utterly tendentious journalism by Sky’s Paul Kelso.
I did not notice that the key word “probably” had been deleted from what Aitkenhead had said, and as a result my previous article wrongly quoted his words, saying them not as he had said them but as they had been wrongly edited.
It turns out that even what Aitkenhead actually said – that the Novichok agent would have required “extremely sophisticated methods to create, something probably only within the capabilities of a state actor” is almost certainly wrong.
Here is what Craig Murray has to say about that
Motorola sales agent Gary Aitkenhead – inexplicably since January, Chief Executive of Porton Down chemical weapons establishment – said in his Sky interview that “probably” only a state actor could create the nerve agent. That is to admit the possibility that a non state actor could. David Collum, Professor of Organo-Chemistry at Cornell University, infinitely more qualified than a Motorola salesman, has stated that his senior students could do it. Professor Collum tweeted me this morning.
The key point in his tweet is, of course “if asked”. The state and corporate media has not asked Prof. Collum nor any of the Professors of Organic Chemistry in the UK. There simply is no basic investigative journalism happening around this case.
That the entire British case against Russia depends on intelligence is further shown by a further strange development in the case today.
This is that the British authorities are now apparently claiming that the fact that the poison which was used to poison Sergey and Yulia Skripal was supposedly found on Sergey Skripal’s door knob is the ‘smoking gun’ which points to Russia.
Whether that is so or not – and I share Craig Murray’s deep skepticism about this – the alleged presence of the poison on the door knob cannot be the reason why on 7th March 2018 the British government’s COBRA committee had already come to the conclusion that the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal “was almost certainly” the work of Russia.
That is because the theory that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned when they came into contact with the poison on the door knob only appeared several weeks after 7th March 2018.
All the evidence points to fact that the ‘intelligence’ the British government used to come to the conclusion – reached within hours of Sergey and Yulia Skripal being found passed out on a bench – that the attack on them had been carried out by Russia must have come from a human source.
If the British authorities really do possess what they believe to be a Russian assassin’s manual (see Craig Murray again) then that all but confirms it. How else would such a manual have come into their hands?
If that human source really was able to identify the particular poison used in the attack on Sergey and Yulia Skripal in advance, then that suggests a very well informed source indeed.
That might be because the source does have genuine access to secret information about a top secret Russian assassination programme, in which case the Russian authorities will by now almost certainly know who that source is.
However given the complete absence of any other evidence of a top secret Russian assassination programme I must say I doubt this (as I have discussed elsewhere, the Litvinenko case does not provide such evidence).
The alternative – which of course is what many people believe – is that this whole affair is a provocation, staged by someone who then tipped the British off that Novichok – a poison of “a type developed by Russia” but which can in fact easily be made elsewhere (see above) – had been used, whilst misleading the British by giving them a trail of false leads which appeared to point towards Russia.
The claim that the fact that traces of the poison were found on the door knob is the ‘smoking gun’ which points to Russia to my mind rather supports this second theory.
If this claim was made before the poison was found on the door knob it suggests that the source knew in advance that it was there, which would tend to implicate the source in the attack.
If the source provided the information about the alleged ‘assassin’s manual’ after reports appeared in the British media about the poison being found on the door knob – which by the way is what I suspect – then that strongly suggests that the source is adapting its information to the changing news, which suggests manipulation of the intelligence in order to implicate Russia.
Whatever the case the fact that Novichok was probably used to poison Sergey and Yulia Skripal (we will only know with any measure of certainty when the OPCW reports its tests) is not proof that Russia was involved.
The British have got themselves into a total mess by pretending that it is.
They would have avoided getting into this mess – and avoided being manipulated by whoever is giving them ‘secret’ information, if that is what is happening – if they had instead done what their law and traditions dictate they should have done, which is allowed the criminal investigation to take its course.
It bears repeating that at this stage no suspect has been identified in the case and even the theory that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by touching Sergey Skripal’s door knob is pure conjecture.
Once again – as in the Litvinenko case and the Russiagate scandal – the course of a criminal investigation has been corrupted by the misuse of ‘intelligence’.
Assistant Met Commissioner Mark Rowley, in his press briefing with Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies on 7 March 2018, confirmed the above in his answer to a question, thus :
Journo Question : “You say that you are not going to give any more details about the nerve agent involved, do you yourselves know what nerve agent it was, have you worked out what nerve agent it was or are you still unclear what nerve agent it was ?”
Mark Rowley : “I’ve been very clear, we’ve identified a nerve agent, that’s helping our investigation, but I am not going to give any further details at this stage.”
Video of press briefing is here at RT, Q&A begins at 5:12
https://www.rt.com/uk/420740-russia-spy-wiltshire-agent/
The British political media elite are relying, not on logic and evidence, but intuition. This can be seen over and over, but one particularly significant example is the leaked government powerpoint that was used to attempt to persuade other governments to expel Russian diplomats. The presentation does not even attempt to provide evidence or use logic. Rather, it is designed to appeal to the natural, unconscious, immediate, effortless way of thinking.
http://viewsandstories.blogspot.co.uk/2018/04/the-skripal-case-and-governments.html
I have to say, and I know it is a serious matter, that Vassily Nebenzya’s description at the UN of the UK ‘evidence’ presentation slides (I’m showing my age, I know!) did make me chuckle because he was so right – it’s like a comic for 6 year olds.
Re ‘intelligence’ (with apologies to Aldous Huxley):
There are 5 grades of intelligence — Divine, Human, Animal, Artificial and Military.
Lowest, the Military Grade.
Very good! I’ll be using that in future!
“Empire’s are just like everything else going down the toilet. Bits always stick on the porcelain which require more flushing. Embarrassing bits. Now in its 5th week since the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury on March 4, the bits that cannot be flushed away are producing an odour whose obviousness is embarrassing for Salisbury Hospital and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons…”
The Empire Strikes Backwards
http://johnhelmer.net/the-empire-strikes-backwards/
Can we assume that Sergei Skripal was engaged in work for or against Russia, in the full knowledge of UK secret Services, and this is why UKGOV were convinced of Russian involvement before analysing any actual evidence?
As far as I’m aware no facts as to Skripal’s movements in the weeks prior to the Salisbury attack have been released into the public domain. Is this because those details would reveal UK strategy against Russia?
Three weeks into any other case we would know what Skripal had for breakfast on the Tuesday before the incident. We know nothing. What was he doing? who was he with? who was paying him?
The MSM focus on Hybrid War scenarios at the expense of good old fashioned journalism. Why doesn’t anyone want to find this stuff out?
It is very plausible that Sergei Skripal was one of Steele’s unpaid intelligence “collectors” …part of a wide net of former intelligence officers that feed Orbis with snippets of information to compile their dodgy memos for profit. Or perhaps Miller met Skripal to run things by him? We will never know. Do NOT take this as an imputation of Russian motive: this was and is a Western intelligence plot aimed at both Trump and Putin …with an MI6 old boy (and girl) network at the heart of it. So little is factually established here: I could not rule out that Skripal is actively part of the plot …or perhaps he was “thrown under the bus” like Boris and Badri; or Alexander; or Nikolai; or thrown onto the railings like Scot Young? It is a bad time to be associated with Yeltsin era Russian oligarchs in the Home Counties “killing fields” …only I do not believe for one second that it is the Kremlin they need to worry about.
It’s perfectly possible that Skripal knew that the whole Trump dossier was true. There’s one very powerful interest group that has nothing to do with Putin that would be very keen to see him out of the way.
It’s equally possible that Skripal knew that the whole Trump dossier was a load of shit. There’s another completely different very powerful interest group that has nothing to do with Putin that would be very keen to see him out of the way.
This of course assumes that there was in fact somebody who wanted Skripal dead and tried to kill him – something that is becoming less and less certain as the days pass and news leaks out about how well he is. doing.
We can only speculate in fear at the depths of atrocity the Western powers are prepared to go. Their past behavior gives this fear a greater sense of foreboding. It did cross my mind with the fire in Siberia. Could this have been an arson attack. I would not put anything past the western deep state. They are now loosing ground on all fronts and even the sleeping ones are becoming suspicious and less complacent. At some point the critical mass will be weighed against them and I hope this day comes soon. The credibility of the media has begun to collapse irreversibly and the whole Skripal case has become so convoluted with each day that passes even the most passive and complacent out there must be beginning to wonder about the whole narrative and how little scrutiny the press has given to it. This slipping of power makes dangerous bullies break cover and begin to show their true colours. I fear and suspect something more is to come as the story unravels. A new story to bombard the senses on a repetition loop of fear porn to take the rising heat away from this one. I hope I am wrong about this but they have gone into true psycho derangement and no longer seem to care what we think any more.
The investigation by the OPCW is crucial to clarify the Skripal ‘event’. However the chain of custody of sample locations has long been in the hands of the British Authorities.
How can it be verified that the park bench scene of the crime ,the home.including door knob, the Skripal blood samples and car have not been ‘salted’ by the British authorities to give the ‘Novichok’ verdict.
OPCW are latecomers to the event and their conclusions cannot at this stage be verifiable on present available evidence.
The survival of the Skripals and involvement of DS Bailey raise more questions than answers. The death of the family pets is another unexplained incident., the reasons of undernourishment and lack of water do not compute.
The tardiness in which the British involved the OPCW is suspicious and indicates a delaying tactic while the requisite ‘salting’ was prepared.
Indications are that the Skripals were involved in this hoax,especially as Sergei Sripal was a prime candidate for Security Service ‘ pressure’
The OPCW verdicts from previous investigations in Syria, where the chain of custody of samples was heavily corrupted does not inspire confidence.
Many of our Western Institutions and Inspectorates have been corrupted by Political pressure, especially since Iraq WMD and have lost credibility.
I fear the ‘Russia guilty’ verdict is a foregone conclusion under the present circumstances.
Teresa May and Boris Johnson appear to have been ‘fed’ a very dubious story by the Security agencies and have been over hasty in their conclusions.
There may be another deception behind the Skripal deception to embarrass the British Govt. Much similar to the Trump ‘dirty dossier’, where intelligence was constructed around an agenda,all for monetary gain.
Heads will roll in our political ,FCO and Security agencies for this disaster in International relations.
What I simply don’t understand is going along with the story to any degree at all. How many articles on this story – with story being the operative word – now? Where is a skerrick of evidence for the tiniest bit of this story?
The technique I’ve used in my website, Occam’s Razor on Terror Events http://www.occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com, is to challenge those who believe the media stories to provide pieces of evidence that support them. They cannot come up with a single one. Not a single one. What they desperately do instead is try to refute my points. Their refutations are bogus but at least they can produce some words whereas coming up with a point to support their own belief they simply cannot do despite the vehemence of their belief.
To me, the continued engagement with this story is like arguing with the story of the Emperor’s New Clothes.
Thank you. Bookmarked your site.
@FlaxGirl. You mean, arguing the Emperor has no clothes, yes he has only you can’t see them because…,
Instead of producing a verified Live video of the Emperor in his new clothes, and receipts for said materials delivered to said tailors, and chain of custody of said new clothes from tailors to dressers to Emperor’s August Person?
LOL.
About http://www.occamsrazorterrorevents.weebly.com, I just think that putting everything in doubt because of what might be journalists mistakes, public officials incompetence and other causes, is not the right approach.
I myself was a witness of cases (as probably almost anyone), where the initial version of events turned out later to be wrong and the guilt was attributed wrongly. My impression was that this happened not because of malice, but because people have their prejudice and are filling the missing information based on this prejudice.
This is not to say that there had been no western governments actions which were crimes and provocations – there were. And about 9/11 there always was a feeling of lack of transparency. Nevertheless I still think there were indeed muslim terrorists who made the planes collide with the WTC. The buildings might have been taken down by the government and might have been not, hard for me to make a judgement. For me however the main question is whether this event was piloted by someone in american “secret services” or not, since it turned out to be a key factor to shape the western politics afterwards.
The dereliction of the most basic journalistic methods and standards by the UK press, typified by the Guardian, in relation to events in Salisbury and the hysteria surrounding them, marks a new, dark, low in the degeneration of the press into something that increasingly looks like a Ministry of Propaganda controlled by Downing Street.
According to the Guardian, bursting with raging Russo-phobes like the dreadful and breathless Luke Harding… all dissent is now, basically part of a ‘conspiracy theory’ and more and more areas of public and political life a covered by the blanket label, which is rarely, if ever, subject to scrutiny or detailed examples, let alone the right of appeal.
And it all seems to be getting worse and worse and easier and easier since Iraq and the edifice of lies presented as certainties about that hapless and defenceless country. Blair, and an invasion based on ‘intelligence’ fake WMDs stories have all been erased and cannot be mentioned today, and if one does, one is automatically smeared as a ‘conspiracy theorist.’
It’s as if we’ve already declared war on Russia and the editors all agree, and are willing and eager to show how much they love their country and how patriotic they are, so any story, no matter how ridiculous and full of gigantic holes, is published without question as long at the target is Russian. Because, everyone is now involved in the war effort.
This is a terrible state of affairs and incredibly dangerous. In a half-way democratic country this scandal should lead to the resignation of scores of journalists, the fall of the government and a public enquiry into the mass media’s role in this tawdry affair.
The Guardian has back-tracked a little bit over the last few days but instead of admitting they are a news outlet with any proper journalists they are instead blaming their abject failings to investigate the case on Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson.
They really are acting like children who have been caught doing wrong but do not have the emotional maturity to take ownership of their bad behavior – its like they have already forgotten that just a few weeks ago columnists were aggitating for a co-ordinated attack (by the EU) against Russia, pressaged by anti-Putin propaganda.
It is vitally important that we have news sources like Off-G because the MSM has ceded both independence and moral authority to their ever more derranged controllers.
The editorial they have published today is sickening.
The only known casualties are Nash Van Drake the cat and 2 guinea pigs who died of neglect after being left locked in the house by authorities.
Do you know, thats what makes me angrier than anything
All this self righteous condemnation of THE RUSSIANS..all this puffing up about European values, and the Skripals animals die of starvation and neglect because the British simply failed to take care of them
Absolutely unbelievable. Somebody was ultimately responsible for knowingly closing the door on these poor animals and condemning them to death without a second thought. Speaks volumes about the mentality of our investigators or security services. President Putin is well known for his love of all animals…I know he has bigger issues on his plate at the moment but I know how he would view this completely unnecessary disregard of innocent lives. No doubt someone would say that they couldn’t move them in case they were contaminated. Well, at the very least, if not fed, they should have been euthanised.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Fletcher BTL Indie 23 minutes ago:
So all those sods poncing about in yellow suits would not go in and feed them. Wankers
+10
It’s all so simple, really, just ask a few elementary questions and do a bit of clear thinking. Otherwise one’s emotions and beliefs, what one ‘knows’ can take over and before long one is tying some old woman to a stake and burning her alive because she’s a witch. Due process isn’t some theoretical luxury. It’s part of a process a strong tool, designed over centuries to strip away layers of confusion, contradiction and chaos and lead us calmly towards the truth. If, every time a crime is committed we knew who had done it, automatically, we wouldn’t even need laws or courts. We could just jump to the sentencing part and save an awful lot of time and effort, unfortunately an awful lot of innocent people would be wrongly convicted and loads of real criminals would go free, if we replaced due process and actually proving anything, by just hanging a label around the accused’s neck based on what we believe and know and dragging them off to the stake to be burned.
One would imagine that this direct assault on due process and the rule of law and even basic common sense, all spearheaded by Downing Street, would cause liberals and others in the media to throw up their hands in horror, but no, they are totally onside for this process of undermining the rational and replacing it with the irrational fear, rumours, stories, prejudice, racism about Russians.
It’s just very dangerous to employ the same kind of madness and hysteria that was aimed at witches, to entire countries, a country like Russia; that in contrast to some poor old woman with a black cat, is a powerful state with a huge and effective nuclear arsenal and the will to defend itself if atttacked.
@MichaelK. You mean, don’t be a Spoilsport, play the Due Process game. Like this?
https://punch.photoshelter.com/image/I0000Tu9dutDMIPg
The article still contains a key assumption which requires answering.
This relates to the alleged agent used. The reports indicate widespread contamination from a claimed military grade chemical agent known to be several times more potent than previous known NA series. Yet no one has died, not even the alleged targets. This fact alone, at the very least, casts doubt on the claim that a nerve agent was used.
Then we have the letter published in a national newspaper from a senior medic at Salisbury hospital categorically stating no one was treated for nerve agent poisoning.
The door handle story is pure nonsense and has been demolished elsewhere as a viable and serious option.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed. The implications of the doctor’s letter are so significant I’m absolutely amazed that no ‘journalist’ appears to have attempted to seek clarification from the doctor, whose identify is known of course. There has been much debate on alternative media sites and by some more aware contributors to msm reader pages about whether he intended to express it in this way. In spite of this nobody appears to have followed it up. And, more significantly, the doctor himself has not gone into print anywhere to clarify the meaning of what he said in order to clear up the mystery one way or another. I have visions of discussions behind the scenes in which he was being pressured to retract his words, refused to do so, and has now been silenced with threats about his career etc… There is just a complete wall of silence over this potentially pivotal matter.
LikeLike
What will happen if any Russian oligarch in England is killed? Diplomats were deported. They say the high-flying diplomats did not help, what remains?
A sample from comments BTL on today’s Indie:
TinCanMan 9 hours ago
Princess under a bridge, WMD expert in a field, GCHQ man in a locked sports bag, folks in Salisbury. Why, the British Establishment’s agents are getting awfully busy these days!
+2
Tom Sharp 9 hours ago
I presume Boris Johnson wants to keep the girl and her double agent father away from the public eye as long as possible!
+8
afurada 9 hours ago
Indeed. They might well say something to undermine his version even more.
+6
Peter Permyakov 1 hour ago
Skripals’ pets somehow survived exosure to military-grade nerve agent, but died malnourished. Guinea pigs died of thirst and cat was put down by Vets. All three were providently incinerated [like Dr.Kelly’s mortal remains], so no samples for cross-check.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/politics/sergey-skripals-cat-guinea-pigs-12311861
[To which last Vexarb adds: She left them on the mat / But they paralysed the cat / The old red flannel drawers that Maggie wore / O Maggie, Maggie May ….]
I wouldn’t trust the upvotes too much (neither on Independent, neither on Guardian), I think these are manipulated easily. But yes, there are many comments skeptical about the British version of events.
Some of the comments come from Labour voters, some from people generally skeptical about the government, some from people of Russian origin like myself, who live in the west and who saw the hatred campaign against Russia and the Russian people unfold over the years before their eyes, and some comments even, hear hear, from indignated Russian people living in Russia (which acccording to the western media and politicians in power should not be allowed to express their views so that not to contaminate the unbiased judgement of western public).
And Pepe Escobar of Asian Times adds the EurAsian connection, in today’s Saker:
“As presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey met in Ankara for a second Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on the future of Syria, Moscow hosted its 7th International Security Conference attended by defense ministers from dozens of nations.
A more graphic illustration of the synchronicity drive towards Eurasia integration would be hard to find.
Crucially, China sent not only a high-ranking delegation to Moscow, but most of all a loud and clear message. General Wei Fenghe, the new Chinese Defense Minister, side by side with Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, said: “The Chinese side came to let the Americans know about the close ties between the Russian and Chinese armed forces.” …Even before the meeting the Global Times stressed the point that non-stop Russia demonization coupled with the now rolling US-China trade war will only strengthen the “special character” partnership.
And then Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Amir Hatami, expanded the scope, saying “foreign plans” related to security in the Middle East would inevitably fail….
What happened in Moscow necessarily must be crossed over with what happened in Ankara. The final joint statement is unmistakable, emphasizing their common commitment to the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Syria.
The fact that Ankara is Putin’s first foreign trip after reelection speaks volumes. …
Northern Syria, however, remains a much trickier proposition, as we have a de facto NATO versus NATO subplot; Turkish NATO troops versus the YPG Kurds, a proxy US NATO force.”
[Pepe and Ziad are revealing the real world that lies outside the Whitehall Theatre where a captivated audience guffaws loudly while Maggie May and Boris Buffoon play starring roles in a “carefully scripted farce of anti-Putin nonsense” (Ziad’s critical appraisal)].
Given the Anglo-Zionist bull-in-the-china-shop foreign policy posture this development has hardly been surprising. The fact that an anti-hegemonic bloc is at present coalescing in Eurasia was always going to be the West’s self-fullfiling prophecy. For every action there is a reaction. In its insufferable hubris the west has brought about a counter-force that is growing in strength and resolve as each day passes. Exactly what it didn’t want!
As Richard Sakwa explains:
”A disparate but nonetheless strengthening tide of anti-hegemonic of arrangements and organizations has begun to emerge … The creeping universalization of American law and practices of universal jurisdiction represented a new type of power that threatened the sovereignty of states everywhere. In response counter-hegemonic movements gained vitality and dynamism … In all of this Russia was in the vanguard.” (Russia Against the Rest, p.322)
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Exactly what it didn’t want!”
Exactly what it claimed not to want.
Ziad Fadel, editor of SyrPer, comments on the Syrian connection:
“Folks, the reason for all this anti-Putin nonsense is the one fact that the Syrian government now holds over 11 British officers who were liaised with the terrorists in the Ghouta. They were captured 2 weeks ago by Syrian Army commandos and are being held in separate jails around the Damascus area inside heavily guarded military bases. The Brits want them badly before they are used to implicate England in the mess it helped to create in Syria. Damascus won’t budge on this issue and, evidently, the English are assuming Moscow is not putting pressure on Dr. Assad to release them to Old Blighty. Too bad. And they were caught out of uniform, such that they could be executed as spies under international law.”
Ziad also speculates: “There is a rumor floating around which is quite credible to those of us who have studied British history [such as 911 WMD and Dr.Kelly]. The poisoning of the double-agent spy, Skripal and his daughter, Julia, is linked to the horrific fire in Siberia which killed scores of children. The fact that the alarm was turned off while the exits were blockaded all point to another MI6 atrocity.”
