Sleepers Awake, We are Heading toward Imminent Disaster

by Edward Curtin
April 10, 2018
Donald Trump is preparing to ignite the Middle East and move the world a big step closer to total war. There is a very good chance the corporate mainstream media, accomplices in massive war crimes, will be announcing “breaking news” this evening or night that the U.S., in conjunction with its evil twin Israel that bombed a Syrian air base 24 hours ago, has launched a massive attack on Syria “justified” by a false flag chemical attack on Saturday. That such an expanded and terribly dangerous escalation of the war against Syria, whose ultimate goal is Iran and Russia, should come as no surprise to anyone halfway sentient.
Open source intelligence has been available for at least 6 weeks that the world is facing a momentous point of no return unless somehow, against all odds, sane voices miraculously intervene to stop this push for world war, which could very well end with nuclear war. But don’t count on it.
I am sick at heart at the thought of what is coming. When will we ever learn? What follows were warnings shouted out in the only places – alternative media sites devoted to truth – that care to prevent such carnage. Imagine your own continuing timeline, if you can bear to do so. Somehow, some way, we must find ways to awake those Americans asleep to the evils conjured up by their own government before it is too late. I really don’t know how, but can’t resign myself to giving up, for if I do, I give up on humanity, the “humanity” Trump says so glibly is at stake as he prepares to shed more blood.
February 21, 2018
The Trump and Netanyahu governments have a problem: How to start a greatly expanded Middle-Eastern war without having a justifiable reason for one. No doubt they are working hard to solve this urgent problem. If they can’t find a “justification” (which they can’t), they will have to create one (which they will). Or perhaps they will find what they have already created. Whatever the solution, we should feel confident that they are not sitting on their hands. History teaches those who care to learn that when aggressors place a gun on the wall in the first act of their play, it must go off in the final act.
These sinister players have signaled us quite clearly what they have in store. All signs point toward an upcoming large-scale Israeli/U.S. attack on Lebanon and Syria, and all the sycophantic mainstream media are in the kitchen prepping for the feast. Russia and Iran are the main course, with Lebanon and Syria, who will be devoured first, as the hors d’oeuvres. As always, the media play along as if they don’t yet know what’s coming. Everyone in the know knows what is, just not exactly when. And the media wait with baited breath as they count down to the dramatic moment when they can report the incident that will compel the “innocent” to attack the “guilty.”
March 1, 2018
Last week I wrote that
all signs point toward an upcoming large-scale Israeli/U.S. attack on Lebanon and Syria, and all the sycophantic mainstream media are in the kitchen prepping for the feast. Russia and Iran are the main course, with Lebanon and Syria, who will be devoured first, as the hors d’oeuvres.” Those signs are growing more numerous by the day.
Israel’s mainstream newspapers, Haaretz, and the more conservative Jerusalem Post, both announce in headline news that Iran has built a new base in Syria with missiles capable of hitting Israel. One look at these newspapers with their talk of Israeli war preparations and the potential in assassinating the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah makes it very clear that an expanded Middle Eastern war is fast approaching. Russia, Syria, and Iran are being demonized as mind control propaganda spews forth. The mainstream corporate media in the United States and other countries are sure to follow.
March 14, 2018
Donald Trump’s days of playing the passive/aggressive host of a reality-television game show are coming to an end. Either he fires all the apprentices who might slightly hesitate to wage a much larger world war and lets the bombs fly, or he will be replaced by one who will. Signs are that he has learned what his job entails and the world will suffer more death and destruction as a result.
Now we have the British Prime Minister Theresa May accusing Russia of poisoning in England the double-agent Sergei Skripal and threatening Russia to give a “credible” explanation why they killed this man or else, a man who sold the identities of Russian agents to the UK for cash, putting them in serious danger. Or else, she says, the UK “will conclude that this action amounts to an unlawful use of force by the Russian state against the United Kingdom.”
Naturally she presented no evidence for Russian involvement, but the BBC, as is its wont, speculates on how the British may punish Russia, and the other corporate media chime in. But we are left to wonder where this is leading. Could it be Syria? Former British diplomat Craig Murray suggests it could be a false-flag setup aimed at raising Russiaphobia to hysterical proportions.
But to what end?
If we look to the United Nations and the accusations and threats flying from the mouth of the US Ambassador Nikki Haley, Obama’s UN Ambassador Samantha Power’s doppelganger in war lust, we see that the picture expands. Haley threatened that the US will take unilateral action in Syria against Syrian and Russian forces if the UN didn’t adopt her resolution that would have allowed anti-government terrorists plenty of time to escape from East Ghouta. She said, echoing words we have heard numerous times:
It is not the path we prefer, but it a path we have demonstrated we will take, and we are prepared to take again….When the international community fails to act, there are a Times when states are compelled to take their own action.
In response we have the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warning that another US strike on Syrian government forces would have serious consequences. And the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov saying,
We have reliable information about militants preparing to falsify a government chemical attack against civilians. In several districts of Eastern Ghouta, a crowd was assembled with women, children, and old people, brought from other regions, who were to represent the victims of the chemical incident.
He added that “White Helmets” activists (proven to be financed by the US and UK) had already arrived at the scene with satellite video transmitters ready to film the scene and that the Russians had discovered a “laboratory for the production of chemical weapons in the village of Aftris which was liberated from terrorist.” After the planned false-flag attack, the US was going to bomb government held districts in Damascus fulfilling Haley’s threat.
And here in the US, Col. Lawrence Wilkinson, who was Secretary of State Colin Powell’s chief of staff when Powell lied at the UN in 2003 to garner support for the criminal attack on Iraq, spoke to The Israel Lobby and American Policy 2018 conference ten days ago and said, speaking of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, that:
They’re both headed for war. Of that I’m convinced. They will use Iran’s allegedly existential (sic) to Israel presence in Syria which is becoming even more so from a military perspective every day, Hezbollah’s accumulation of some 150,000 missiles if we believe our intelligence agencies. The need to set Lebanon’s economy back yet again, that’s important. Look at what they’re deliberating right now with regard to the new very, very rich gas find in the Eastern Mediterranean with Israel claiming Section 9 and Lebanon claiming Section 9. Take that, Lebanon. We’re going to bomb you, then you’ll let us have it. And that will be their excuse.
Now Rex Tillerson is out as Secretary of State and the head of the CIA, the far more war minded Mike Pompeo slides naturally into the role. Musical chairs for the power elite. As Trump has said of Pompeo,
We are on the same wavelength.
Riding that same wavelength is Nikki Haley, a trio whose alliance bodes very poorly for Middle Eastern peace or for any rapprochement with Russia. The game turns deadlier as the Presidential Apprentice learns the rules and the empire prepares to shed more innocent blood in an unholy alliance with Israel, Saudi Arabia, and other “team players.”
But this time the game won’t be, in the words of another CIA liar, “a slam dunk.” The opponents are ready this time. The game has changed.
And in eastern Ukraine, the snow should be melting in the next 3-4 weeks.
March 24, 2018
Edward Curtin: False Flag Operations Will Start a New War
https://soundcloud.com/geopoliticsandempire/edward-curtin-false-flag-operations-will-start-new-war-075
RT – April 9, 2018
Israeli missile strike ‘indirect response’ to Syrian Army’s success in E. Ghouta – Damascus
Published time: 9 Apr, 2018 17:03
And the epicentre of this risk to humanity is a propaganda operation emanating from London. Sure, Quantico, Langley, and Washington played a major part. But as Elizabeth Vos titled her piece for Disobedient Media: all (criminal) Russiagate roads lead to London. Both pillars of Russiagate – the Trump Tower meeting and the Steele Kompromat dossier – were set up by Brits: not Russians. [As I detailed on the previous forum “the air strikes in Syria”.]
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/49138.htm
The opening salvo in the new Cold War was the 2012 Magnitsky Act – was also set up by a Brit (as Browder has been since 1998 – for tax purposes). A fourth pillar would be the BuzzFeed “From Russia with Blood” online dossier. This would purport to chronicle at least 14 other murders carried out by Russia in the Home Counties “killing fields”. Only Alex Thomson has confirmed he is in possession of documents that show that it was HMRC, not GRU, or the FSB that made one of the victims, Scot Young, appear penniless. Young, who was a fixer for Berezovsky: was impailed on railings a year later. Another “victim” was Litvinenko. Two sources, French “Supercop” Paul Barril and RT (citing the Russian Prosecutors Generals office) have recently implicated Berezovsky. Capitaine Barril further implicated Mario Scaramella and MI6. When Berezovsky himself became a liability: he was hanged in a staged suicide, again according to Barril. So just who is killing Russian oligarchs and their associates: London or Moscow?
https://www.rt.com/news/423554-litvinenko-polonium-london-berezovsky/
The fifth pillar would be Skripalgate. It seems vanishingly impossible that Sergei Skripal is only tangentially related to this: given his link to Pablo Miller and Orbis. As Mikalina has commented: as no one has actually seen him …he could be in the Caribbean. Nothing would surprise me.
This is not all the government, the Cabinet Office, the JIC, and current and past members of MI6: the Labour party and Jeremy Corbyn played an active and complicit part in this. At shortly after 12:41on 06/03/2018 when Boris Johnson announced, without proof, that it was Russia that poisoned (no mention of Novichok at this stage) the Skripals. First to rise in response was Thornberry who drew comparison to Litvinenko, pushed the BuzzFeed dossier, and another Magnitsky sanctions ammendment – even if “I do not believe it is appropriate for us to indulge in speculation”. Shortly after Yvette Cooper tabled a request for a “National Crime Agency investigation, or other form of police investigation, and review of all 14 cases should now take place?” – which was subsequently granted. Shortly after, Chris Bryant rose to call Putin a “murdering dictator” and call for a “proper” Magnitsky Act; Ben Bradshaw asked for an investigation into “Russian interference” and the BuzzFeed dossier. Labour have been on point – and then some – from the getgo.
The question is: how far are London and Washington prepared to go to discredit Vladimir Putin? Does their geostrategic aims in MENA include Armageddon? It would be complacent to assume not: even if just by triggering an accidental engagement. Further to that: presuming we have time to ponder such things …what damage has been done to democracy in this country? Do we even have a functional democracy if both our major democratic parties are compromised? How do we diffuse our institutionalised Russophobia if both sides of the House are promulgators of it? How do we witness that Vladimir Putin and the Russian people are not our enemy if both our major parties characterise Russia as a vengeful kleptocratic “regime”? And who do we witness this to: given that both parties are committed to a sanctions program …for crimes that they did not commit? Crimes that it would seem more plausible we ourselves committed? Who interfered in the US elections …the UK or RF? I know who my money is on. Who benefits from a strategy of extreme tension: the few or the many? If the sleepers awake: there is a great deal of work to do to redress the balance. That is, if we have not already slept too long?
LikeLike
I don’t think anyone’s dropped an h.bomb on a gas field yet.
LikeLike
The USS Donald ‘sitting duck’ Cook has sailed to within 100 Kilometres of the Russian Syrian base of Tartus without informing the Russians, this has infuriated the Russians since it is common International practice for potential participants of events in the area should be notified. The US has also sent the carrier group led by the Harry S Truman to the Mediterranean, as it will take at least 7 days to cross the Atlantic it may be that a full blown attack may not take place until after April 22 or so. Could be more ‘willy waving’ from Trump, he did have three? carrier groups off North Korea not long ago. Then again I could be wrong. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-10/us-deploys-truman-carrier-strike-group-and-7-warships-cruise-missiles-mediterranean
LikeLike
When the USS Donald Cook approached Crimea it was sent packing! Its Aegis system was disabled by Russian flyover jets. Perhaps the Yanks think they have solved the problem. They do not mind putting lives at risk as long as it is not the lives of Trump and Bolton (draft-dodgers).
LikeLike
Troops on the ground are just collateral cannon fodder for these psychos (and I include May, Johnson, Williamson and all the usual suspects in the cabal). And troops ‘for the other side’ are just sub-human.
LikeLike
I understand why you say you don’t want to give up, but the fact is that trying to awaken your fellow Americans is an impossible task. Collectively Americans, both conservative AND liberal, prefer blind obedience to their chosen tribe and remain fully enclosed in their personal echo chambers. When the missiles start flying they will be completely perplexed and still unable to recognize their own complicity in bringing about Armageddon.
LikeLike
“No-one is neutral on a runaway train, Howard Zinn(?)
LikeLike
You lot are fucking nuts.
LikeLike
Hmm there are two Pauls on this site. I’m not this one. Needs fixing please Admin. I’ll be Paul X or whatever
LikeLike
Paul ‘X’ -I think there may be a third (yellow) one (see even higher above) unless you’re asserting a split personality!
LikeLike
I want to be Paul X. Sounds sexy. You lot should visit inforwars.com, he’s as mad as you lot.
LikeLike
If any consolation over there Gaby Hinsliff’s attempt at rabble rousing a rerun of the 21013 Syrian anti war vote got a weak response, maybe the armchair warriors weren’t briefed that the rare “comments open” light would flash.
LikeLike
Here is what logic demands.
Having experienced the false flag nuclear missile attack on Hawai’i island, I realized the following:
The actual flight time for a ICBM coming from North Korea is approximately 20 minutes. These ICBMs are not of the sophisticated design in Russian and Chinese possession. For those an equal flight time of 20 minutes to reach any target in the US can be presumed – especially when launched from submarines.
The times for Europe are less than 20 minutes.
In the worst case scenario, as is alleged above, a full scale automated self-dynamic will unravel. Everybody will/must launch everything they got. That includes a disturbing high numbers of Nations. For the majority of these (also multiple) warheads, no less than 25 megatons each should be presumed.
Those who are old enough might remember the movie “The Day After” (1983). That was a horrifying movie at the time, but absolutely falling short in depicting what will happen now. It will be much worse today, comes the whole shit to hit the fan.
Hiroshima and Nagasaki were in the kiloton range. 25 megaton is 2500 times more devastating. It might well be that no one will see it coming, that there will be no forewarning, no missile alert. That should be considered the worst case scenario.
Should one be warned of an incoming missile – especially after the first mushroom clouds already rose on TV/Internet – one is strongly advised to head as quickly and fast to the closest known possible target site. Head towards the closest known target site.
Because the worst case scenario is nothing one would want to ‘survive’ initially. Committing suicide is not that easy and even facing certain death, the survival instincts might prevent it from happening.
While I personally believe in the Universe as having the last word and not one of its manifestations, I concede to the wisdom of old: “What goes around, comes around”. And if only for being one of the basic laws of the Universe. No action will ever remain without reaction. It is left to the individual to ponder about the crimes perpetrated against humanity, the genocides on entire ethnicities and races and by whom those were perpetrated.
We all have to go at one point, there is no way out. When my late partner passed away, I was exposed to the most peaceful smile I have ever seen in my life. A smile that cannot be generated by anything on Earth – there is no experience that can bring about this smile- but death.
Not only in the case of an unfolding nuclear holocaust: spend time with your loved ones. Open your arms towards the Universe as others, because it is always the Universe you are dealing with.
No fear ever.
LikeLike
Well that’s cheered me up no end. Eminently wise comments, I’ll concede.
LikeLike
On ‘death’
LikeLike
This bloke has taken ALOT of acid. Jesus Christ you lot are loony tunes.
LikeLike
It’s a great summary of where we stand – and daunting! As for the Ukraine do you see an attack on the Independent regions to open up another Front against Russia and to tie down their resources? Kiev has now got or is receiving the heavy weapons it wants and billions in cash, courtesy the EU and IMF. It’s an open wound on Russia’s border and close to its heartland.
LikeLike
If I may borrow Theresa May’s article of probity “it is highly likely”, may I humbly ask, is it not highly likely that the Salisbury Incident was a fifth column stitch-up, preparing the ground for the so-called ‘chemical attack’ near Damascus, again an example of deep-state mischief, executed solely for the purpose of removing yet another obstacle to US hegemony in the person of Mr Assad who can now join both the Iranian Foreign Minister and the President of the Russian Federation as persona non grata. We are told that the ‘International Community’ is united in its resolve, yet when we consider that this so-called ‘International Community’ consists solely of those countries high in the index of the Military Industrial Complex, the greater proportion of nations of this world who do not subscribe to this frenzy of belligerence now need to be united as an International Peace Community. As this tapestry of lies, deceit, and duplicity becomes ever more transparent, those in positions of power who are so possessed of evil as to be willing to sanction the annihilation of humanity will be shown for the liars, cowards and bullies that they are.
LikeLike
We can only hope. The problem is many of the ‘outsiders’ will be thinking that it’s best to lay low rather than be on the receiving end of a US nuke or be next in line for ‘regime change’.
LikeLike
Arthur: I can read the wisdom of bodhicitta in your perceptive words.
One of his students asked Buddha, “Are you the messiah?”
“No”, answered Buddha
“Then are you a healer?”
“No”, Buddha replied.
“Then are you a teacher?” the student persisted.
“No, I am not a teacher.”
“Then what are you?” asked the student, exasperated.
“I am awake”, Buddha replied.
Shanti.
LikeLike
How many weeks do we all have left to live? I am a resident of a large city but I also have a country house away from any population centre. Should I plan to travel there in the coming week to be out of direct reach of the nuclear holocaust on its way?
LikeLike
So you see your choices as waiting??:
..to be fried to a crisp at 2500 degrees C OR
..for a slow lingering disintegration due to radiation sickness..??
I think SEER Edward Curtin is suggesting a more active approach:
..Letting your loved ones know you love them, even unto eternity
..Heading down to whatever political power centre is close by and making
a huge fuss. Preferably in the company of those of a like mind
LikeLike