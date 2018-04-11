Aftermath of the alleged gas attack on Douma, an evolving narrative: Part 2

Two days since we posted the first part of this and much has happened. Rumours abounding, threats flying. And a belated sense of fear and disquiet developing in some quarters of the media.
There is still no evidence any chemical attack occurred in Douma at all, and even less for who may have been responsible should it turn out to have occurred, but still the crazed narrative hurtles on with all the energy and disregard for reality of an hallucinating junkie. A new “coalition of the willing” (involving the US, France, UK, and some Arab states) seems to be forming, bent on “punishing” the Assad government for the potentially non-existent attacks. Those suggesting there should be a wait for evidence risk being called “Assad apologists” by people like Michael Gove.
Russia has warned it reserves the right to shoot down any missiles entering Syrian airspace, and is sending military police to Douma, presumably as an attempt to safeguard against any funny business on the ground while international inspectors are there.
The OPCW are apparently going to Douma to inspect the site for evidence.
It remains to be seen if they will have time to get there before the egregiously irresponsible Trump administration launches its now much hyped cruise missile attack on “regime targets” that could – given the insanely schizophrenic and unhinged nature of Trump’s tweets – happen any time and be directed almost anywhere, from Damascus itself to some relatively unimportant military base, depending on what level of crazy he and his staff are currently operating at.
The UNSC resolutions from US and Russia were both defeated yesterday – to no one’s surprise.
Putin appeared in public to welcome some ambassadors to Moscow and express his hope for sanity to prevail in the world. He didn’t seem to have much conviction and looked a little drawn and worn, which is probably understandable.
President of France, Emmanuel Macron, is starting to show signs of disquiet about his country’s potential role in this new and dire enterprise of the damned, and was last seen basically using diplomatic code to beg Russia not to counter-attack should he join in with the “retribution” for a thing that may not even have happened. He offered reassurances that only Syria and not its allies would be targeted; reassurances which of course mean next to nothing in the chaotic reality of war.
If Macron thinks they will help ease the situation he is as much of an idiot as he has always appeared. Possibly even more idiotic than Merkel, who at least seems to have had the sense to keep mostly quiet over this.
In the UK a similar sense of vague unease is percolating down. While the usual asses continue to bray for the world’s rapid incineration by thermonuclear fusion,
many of the more intelligent amongst the elites and their media are beginning to be awakened to the one ethical consideration they still understand – their own personal safety.
Outlets such as the Guardian are running editorials calling for caution, and staff opinion pieces that deplore Trump’s reckless language because even though Assad is, of course (on the basis of no evidence at all) a “monster”, we only want to use that as an argument for killing Syrians – not ourselves.
Even the BBC’s Daniel Sandford, not the most astute or inquisitive of state-funded journos, seemed taken aback at the lunacy of Trump’s “get ready Russia!” tweet.
British MPs are expressing disquiet at British troops being committed to what could become war with Russia without parliamentary approval.
At the same time there is a conspicuous lot of airy nothing coming from PM Theresa May, who looks incredibly anxious and shifty while failing to clarify anything at all about her intentions.
Amongst the unchecked rumours are claims the Chinese fleet is steaming to liaise with Russia in the Med (unlikely at the moment), and that the Donald Cook is heading for the Syria coast, along with a large US task force.
On the bright side “analysts” say a direct cash between Russia and US is “unlikely”.
Oh and we can’t leave this without mentioning the fact the UK representative to the UN, Karen Pierce (the lady who thinks Karl Marx was Russian), turned up for the UNSC debate yesterday wearing a leopardskin tiara and a feather boa.
It’s not the greatest crime against humanity ever committed, but it has to be up there.
Time will tell if this turns into WW3 or a damp squib. We’ll be back with more as things develop.
I would ask Off-Guardian to leave the leopard-skin tiara and the feather boa out of the discussion. At least they lent the diplomat a dignity she promptly lost once she opened her mouth.
The greater worry could be the third false flag of recent events.
As the Russians field the incoming missiles, a strike comes from one of our ‘allies’ (near Syria), wiping out a US aircraft carrier (there is a precedent for this on the 8th of June, 1967, USS Liberty, 6 day Arab/ Israeli war- worth checking out).
This would effectively wipe out all opposition to the the war (911 style), as the increasingly sceptical public are beginning to wake up and prepare massive opposition to the stupidity of what’s being told.
The likes of Peter Hitchens and Tucker Carston would be silenced and Corbyn forced into submission. The collateral damage would be worth the the PR coup. Carte Blanche to the crazies to what they want. Russian denial only adds to the venom.
This would only leave the chess player, in check without queen, rook, bishop or knights, only one gambit. In schoolboy parlance, – everyone is prepared to fight until they get a hard hit on the nose. JB
Not sure about this but maybe it will be clarified?
Crazy!!!! Whatever comes to pass, a social tsunami is in the offing. If World War Last can be avoided, the social shift cannot. Financial collapse stares us in the face, and with that famine, disease, domestic conflict and God knows what else. One thing I am clear about though. Forthwith I refuse to obey any governance that lies, manipulates, or attempts to limit my inherent, inalienable rights. The red line has been crossed and we’ve been double-crossed. ——– April 15th, the anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic. Just thought I’d mention it.
As Chomsky has been saying for a while, the world faces two existential crises unprecedented in history. First there is the ecological Holocaust, where an expert UN group recently observed that ‘global ecological collapse is imminent’. The chances of saving ourselves from that approximate to zero, it being almost certainly too late, and the psychopathic Right still resolutely refusing to even admit that the crisis exists, let alone be tackled.
And, the other is thermo-nuclear obliteration, a threat once thought resolved, now plainly itself ‘imminent’ as well. Once again the Western Right is responsible, the USA never having ceased a way to achieve ‘Full Spectrum Dominance’ over all the world, even including the ability to ‘prevail’ in a ‘nuclear exchange’. To that end they abrogated the ABM Treaty, set up ‘missile defence’ sites on Russia’s borders, and St. Obama the Omniduplicitous, set out to spend one trillion on ‘nuclear modernisation’ including how to make nukes more ‘usable’.
The entire War of Terror since the false-flag 9/11 ‘New Pearl Harbor’ has been the process of a tiny, psychopathic, elite seeking to destroy all resistance to its global rule over humanity, forever. These people are Evil Incarnate and will certainly destroy humanity if they are no longer to be its Masters, in a fit of rage at the impudence, if for no other reason.
Could agree with everything here, though that would depend on what you mean by the Right (I would suggest that this should include the Right posing as the Left). The bird of prey (or carrion) with two right wings…
Where on earth did they find Karen Pierce – she’s all hair and mucus.
Are we in a “world’s worst diplomat” contest?
She looks like the spawn of the union of Boris Johnson and the Skripal’s deceased moggy.
At least the cat put up a fight when the police officer first picked it up and tried to put it in the container marked “To: Porton Down”.
You can guess what happened next to the fellow – that’s right, he was the third patient.
I’m sorry that the cat was then forced to starve.
Today in the Times May apparently reluctant to got to bomb Syria because (check this) she wants more evidence of chemical weapons attacks, whilst in the telegraph she is totally supportive of American military attacks without the need for parliamentary vote. MSM out of step?
Duff UK intel on Skripal and Douma will have to be revealed.
May has lost her bottle and is figuring out how to explain this to our allies who have just booted out a load of Russian diplomats.
Get the popcorn…
May: I think they’re all lying to me.
SPAD: (straight out of Oxford; uncle’s in the FO; Yes, Prime Minister.
May: I need some expert advice.
SPAD: (dreaming of place in House of Lords): Yes, Prime Minister.
May: Run a search for someone who can help me.
SPAD: (interrogating (deep dive) database with SPAD access but not PM): Several names have come up, Prime Minister. Do you have a keyword?
MAY: Try ‘most experienced and knowledgeable bio-chemist’.
SPAD: (very young, no memory, no history). Yes, Prime Minister
MAY: Well?
SPAD: (very excitedly) One name’s come up and it starred with high level security too.
May: Oh, thank goodness. Who is it?
SPAD: It’s……. someone called……..David Kelly!
May: Oh, bugger.
Oh, bugger, indeed.
I enjoyed that. In a terrified sort of way.
“In the case of aggression against Israel, not only will the United States stand by Israel’s side — Russia, too, will be on Israel’s side,” Russian Deputy Ambassador to Israel Leonid Frolov said. “Many of our countrymen live here in Israel, and Israel in general is a friendly nation, and therefore we won’t allow any aggression against Israel.”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/russian-official-if-iran-attacks-israel-well-stand-with-you/
A form of words from the Russian ambassador. Could well go differently in fact.
Why the faster-than-light-speed turnaround trime from alleged events and yellow journalism war hysteria from the military and security regimes?
The shooting down of the Malaysian aircraft (by Ukrainian troops probably directed by the CIA ) but blamed on Russia by Biden and the Obama regime.
The Skripal poisoning hysteria within 48 hours.
The less-than-24-hours turnaround from the alleged gas attack in Syria as well as ALL OTHER alleged gas attacks.
What is the rush here?
Where is the fire?
What is motivayting the White Western Powers and Israel to cast about frantically for a cassus belli — ANY CASSUS BELLI — for war ANYWHERE?
Is it financial like debt-driven?
Is it Pipelinistan? (Pepe Escobar’s term)
Is it government of, by and for the pyshcopaths?
A starving war economy that can’t get enough cash out of Afghanistan and the otherr small wars and drone bombings?
And complete abandonment of every pillar of Western Evidence-Based Reason and Internatonal Law.
Is it the thrashing about of the England / US / Eu / Nato collapsing empire?
Why BOTHER saving Western Civilization?
WHAT. IS. THE. RUSH.
WHAT IS DRIVING THIS?
I’d go for the psychopath theory. All this is entertainment for the masses – we have very short attention spans and need constant feeding. Also keeps the anxiety levels really high and lots of negative energy.
Meanwhile, the rulers are taking away: every. single. one. of. our. freedoms.
We KNOW something is terribly wrong but are still can’t quite see that the world around us has changed and been taken over completely by the ‘elite’. I think this description by Phil Rockstroh describes us now:
” deracinate an animal from its natural habitat and it will evince, on an instinctual basis, a fight-or-flight response.
…If caged, the unfortunate creature will pace the confines of its imprisonment, chew and tear at its fur and flesh, become irritable, enervated, languish and even die from the deprivation of the environment it was born to inhabit. A caged animal, even if the unfortunate creature endures captivity, is not the entity nature conceived; the living being has been reduced to A Thing That Waits For Lunch.”
https://consortiumnews.com/2017/10/17/human-anxiety-in-late-stage-capitalism/
I don’t think it is the late stage of capitalism. I think it is the realisation of totalitarianism.
Interesting reflection. “Inverted totalitarianism” as Chris Hedges frequently refers to our polity.
A $53 trillion black hole in the finances, is my bet.
Population reduction? The ‘useless eaters’ Final Solution? But why war with Russia? It does not compute. Bio-warfare is so much more efficient and doesn’t destroy lovely property.
Are you forgetting the neutron bomb?
It’s the “Carpe Diem” version of what Naomi Klein might call “shock therapy”.
The parallels with Libya are striking and Syria will, no doubt, end up as a similar broken state if the US have their way – the techniques for regime change are now well established (illustrated very nicely in this documentary)
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/video/detail/B077NL7RVB
As with Libya do we have ………
Massive intelligence flaws – check
Demonisation of leader – check
False flag human rights concerns (threatened genocide in Libya – chemical weapons attack in Syria) – check
Mobilisation of complicit MSM – check
Slippery western political figures relying on an ill-informed or at least apathetic public – check.
Of course this time the fly in the ointment is Russia, and perhaps to a lesser extent anti-war voices in Britain.
In reponse Corbyn has been tarred as a supporter of anti-semitism while Putin is apparently killing former intelligence personnel (or trying to) in Salisbury.
Assad is of course is ‘gassing his own people’ – at least these are some of the things the Guardian would have you believe, the war loving bastards.
The Guardian editorial yesterday calling for a calming down left the CiF open for over 24 hours and might still be open. I wrote something that I thought they would remove as I implied the chemical attack might be a false flag but my comment was still there this morning and it had got 95 likes, and I’ve never had anything like that before.
I noticed other people were more direct about it being a false flag and some had over 135 likes. It’s unusual for the Guardian to allow such decent. Maybe they are scared.
Congrats.
I”ve been having a lot of fun on that thread myself 🙂
They ought to be. Streicher got his neck snapped for less enthusiastic war-mongering aggression than the Fraudian has practised for years now. Simon Tisdall, this week, in my opinion, was truly deranged in his bellicose aggression.
How come teaching your dog to do a nazi salute for a giggle (Scotland) is prosecuted as hate crime whereas Tisdall can spew his hate everyday to millions (well, several hundred) and get away with it. It is equally a crime. Someone phone the police.
An instant & overwhelming EWS strike by Russia should US & Co. attack would be the best solution all around!
BUT can this be done in such a way in which all US missiles are eliminated & no US personnel are killed ? If so I say bring it on as after a response like that the US would lie down and shut up for ever in fact.
We all saw what the Russians did with EWS Khibiny to the USS Donald Cook on April 10th 2014 !
https://www.voltairenet.org/article185860.html
EWS over USA was floated BTL on Saker and approved because it would bring home to the Yanks the horrors of Real War by depriving them of TV.
I am pretty sure that account re: the Cook has been shown to be false.
