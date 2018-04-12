International Lawyers: Strike Against Syria Would Be Illegal

via Consortiumnews, April 11, 2018
In this statement released Wednesday, a group of international law experts warn that a U.S. military strike on Syria would be illegal if not in self-defense or with U.N. Security Council authorization.
We are practitioners and professors of international law. Under international law, military strikes by the United States of America and its allies against the Syrian Arab Republic, unless conducted in self-defense or with United Nations Security Council approval, are illegal and constitute acts of aggression.
The unlawful killing of any human being without legal justification, under every legal system, is murder. And an act of violence committed by one government against another government, without lawful justification, amounts to the crime of aggression: the supreme international crime which carries with it the evil of every other international crime, as noted by the International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg in 1946.
The use of military force by a state can be used in self-defense after an armed attack by another state, or, with the approval of the United Nations Security Council. At present, neither instance would apply to a U.S. strike against Syria.
We understand the urge to act to protect innocent civilians. We strongly condemn any and all violence against civilians, whoever the perpetrators. But responding to unlawful violence with more unlawful violence, bypassing existing legal mechanisms, is a road to a lawless world. It is a road that leads to Hell.
Accordingly, we urge the United States and its allies to refrain from illegal conduct against Syria. We must point out that for the last several years, as is now common knowledge, the United States has armed rebels/insurgents to overthrow the current government of Syria. This is illegal under international law.
In 1986, in The Nicaragua Case, the International Court of Justice reprimanded the United States for arming and supporting contra militias and combatants, and for mining Nicaragua’s harbors, as acts which violated the U.N. Charter and international law. Perhaps the Syrian crisis would look differently today if the United States and its allies had consistently respected law for the last several years. They have not.
We take pains to note what should be obvious: our demand that the United States and its allies immediately comport themselves with their international legal obligations is not a justification, excuse, or some type of free pass on the investigation and accountability for international legal violations committed by other actors who may be involved in this sad affair. But our point is a simple one: the only way to resolve the Syrian crisis is through commitment to well-settled principles of international legal norms.
We urge the United States to abide by its commitment to the rule of international law and to seek to resolve its disputes through peaceful means. These means include recourse to the use of established and legitimate institutions designed to maintain international peace and security, such as the U.N. Security Council or the International Court of Justice. Unilateral action is a sign of weakness; recourse to the law is a sign of strength. The United States must walk back from becoming the very monster it now seeks to destroy.
Inder Comar, Executive Director, Just Atonement Inc.
Dr. Ryan Alford, Associate Professor, Bora Laskin Faculty of Law, Lakehead University
Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita, Thomas Jefferson School of Law
Jeanne Mirer, President, International Association of Democratic Lawyers
Dr. Curtis F.J. Doebbler, Research Professor of Law, University of Makeni, UN Representative of International-Lawyers.org
Abdeen Jabara, Civil Rights Attorney and Co-Founder of the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee
Ramsey Clark, 66th Attorney-General of the United States
The good lawyers might equally have pointed out that propagandising for war, as the corporate media do, was also established by the Nuremberg Tribunal to constitute crimes against humanity. These criminals need to be held to account. Our collective failure to do so is why they continue to act with lawless impunity.
http://viewsandstories.blogspot.co.uk/2018/04/propagandising-for-war.html
Great so when are they prosecuting Israel
So May is thinking of going it alone with an illegal attack on Syria with out all of that time wasting parliament detail ! Peter Hitchens blog http://hitchensblog.mailonsunday.co.uk/. Gives details of email address and how to contact Treason May at Downing st. It is worth a try if nothing else bombarding them with not in my name emails. I wonder if we could all bring a joint criminal case against her as this is an illegal act of aggression. Citizens arrest maybe!.
This is simple fact. An aggression without a UNSC Resolution is illegal-the ‘Supreme Crime’. But would ANY Western fakestream media presstitute destroy their careers by stating this truth? No bloody way!
The US has appropriated the rights of a global investigator, Prosecutor, and judge in one bottle (3 in 1). The United States is guilty of killing hundreds of thousands of civilians in Iraq, which led to the emergence of ISIS. They eliminated a prosperous Libya, breaking the fates of millions of people. The US staged a bloody massacre in Mosul and Raqqa. The US has no moral authority to judge others by making delusional accusations. Now, using a provocation with a fake chemical attack, arranged by the us and Britain paid “White colors” Americans are going to attack Syria to burn the whole world in a nuclear war. I appeal to the government of my country (and I ask all normal people to do this) not to subscribe to a military confrontation with the Russians. I just want me and my family, as well as all the normal people, to make sure we Wake up tomorrow. Crazy nervous Haley needs to go for treatment in a mental hospital along with the administration and the Parliament of the United States. Videos on the preparation of white helmets for staged shooting “terrible chemical attack Assad” is easy to find on the Internet (youtube) on search “Syrian chemical attack – terrorists teach children how to fake it”.
The greatest chemical warfare onslaught in history was the US war of poisons in Indochina, where millions of litres of various chemical toxins were sprayed over the region. This killed numerous animals and thousands of square kilometres of highly diverse forest, poisoned the soil, probably for centuries, and poisoned and killed numerous humans.Moreover the poisons have disrupted the genetic make-up of the locals, and the various foreign invaders, leading to hideous birth defects, already into the third and fourth generation. The last people entitled to decry chemical warfare are the genocidal thanatocrats of the US Murder Incorporated.
BTL on Saker Vineyard:
Mulga Mumblebrain on April 11, 2018 · at 4:07 pm UTC
Any act of war without UNSC approval is the Supreme Crime under International Law, that of aggression. You will have noted that not one Western fakestream media presstitute vermin dares to mention that inconvenient fact. For a blatantly phony ‘gas attack’, staged by insanely Evil jihadist killers and long predicted for just this time, ALL humanity is put in deadly danger, yet not one of these filthy fakestream media scum breaks ranks from the lying hysteria. Has there ever been a cadre of hypocrites, liars and hate-mongers more foul than these?
and now we have to find caution and reason from a totally unexpected source,namely fox news,this world has gone absolutely mad
Yulia Skripal’s latest ‘freely given’ statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, sounds like it was written by a male police lawyer pretending to be a Russian woman. Nobody actually speaks like this.
I still expect them to kill her, if she cannot be fully brainwashed. A ‘tragic relapse’.
Cat (Level 1 novice on SyrPer) asks:
“If Syria and Russia have real evidence of US, UK and Israeli CW in Syria and have captured personnel – why aren’t they parading them for the world to see? RT has a viewership of some 700M.”
To which the following reply on SyrPer 8hr ago:
CasablancaMoon
I would take anything on VeteransToday (as posted by TruthMonger) with a pinch of salt. Porton Down is not and was never a CW weapons production facility. UK CW production took place at Rhydymwyn in Wales and then Nancecuke in Cornwall.
That said, the British destroy their CW weapons at Porton Down, so it is possible a small number of rounds got lost behind the sofa.
And Bundy follows up BTL on SyrPer with news from Britain’s very own Vanessa:
Bundy☭
Dr. Bashar al-Ja’afari [at UN]: “We will not allow anyone, big or small, permanent or non-permanent, to repeat in Syria what they did in Iraq and Libya”.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ECKb2ktMAA …
280 British passport holders will be allowed to leave ghouta to idlib to turkey to go back to the uk according to Vanessa Bailey from sources on the ground.
Sorry, Vanessa Beeley. Bundy adds:
Bundy☭
Iran has informed Russia that any Israeli intervention means direct Iranian involvement in this war under the agreement of defence with Syria.
Putin has informed Netanyahu of the Iranian intention.
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/984140788719325184.html
I would take anything on Veterans Today with a ton of salt.
Duff literally said he posts disinfo in the mix with truth “otherwise I’d be killed”
didn’t they say a nuclear weapon had been used several years ago?
if i remember correctly they showed a very large and unusual looking explosion claiming it was a nuke, of course there’s been no fll out or contamination recorded
…I’m sure there would have been dont you?
BWAHAHAHAHA!
Iraq was illegal
Libya was illegal
Israeli settlements are illegal
Mining the oil from the Golan is illegal
NSA nationwide spying is illegal, and unconstitutional
Everything that has been done to Syria is illegal
So what? Who is going to stop them?
@Richard Wicks. It’s still illegal under International Law. A subject in which Putin has a degree, and on which he is very strict. Which means that, like Dr.Assad who has sworn the Hippocratic oath and means to keep to it, Pres.Putin is continually being reproved by voices on his own side — reproved for “harmful mildness”.
“Milk livered man, that bearest a cheek for blows” — Goneril in King Lear.
Immanuel Kant, On Perpetual Peace. The great 18th century philosopher of Freedom thought that individual nations ought to be treated with the same respect as individual humans: “Treat each individual as an end in itself”. Just as the freedom of each individual person is guaranteed for all, under the Law of the State, so the freedom of each individual nation is guaranteed for all the world, under the Law of the Nations.
For the psychopathic butchers of Thanatopolis DC, ‘every individual’ is The Enemy, and a ‘target opportunity’.
As opposed to the Hypocritic oath signed by Western leaders!
NZ will launch an Inquiry into possible war crimes in Afghanistan https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/launch-an-independent-inquiry-into-the-nz-sas-s-involvement-in-civilian-casualties-in-afghanistan . The point is that governments (and all bullies) will hesitate if challenged. Lawyers everywhere need to get involved in launching similar urgent petitions and letters to let the warmongers know that we are onto them.
…thats al, well and good but its the average foot slogger who ends up in court, not the people who ordered the war
basically Blair, Cameron, Clegg, Brown, should be hung as war criminals, and all those who’ve voted for war in our so called parliament should be jailed for life, its simple then they’d never dare do it again
