More on the Skripal/Douma false flag connection

In regard to our suggestion the latest move against Damascus was predominantly a UK project, a link was sent to us today to an article by Thierry Meyssan on Voltairenet that’s certainly interesting.
Published March 20 it puts forward the idea the Skripal affair was a false flag intended to be the launch pad for a wholesale diplomatic attack on Russia that Meyssan suggests would initiate a “new cold war.”
While it’s possible to question this terminology (many would suggest we already have a “new cold war” and are on the verge of it becoming hot), his narrative offers a valid interpretation of recent events, and indeed looks more persuasive today that when it was written.
What Meyssan suggests is as follows:
Back in March a projected coup was planned between the UK government and the neocons in Washington to create an irresistible drive to a) launch a full blown assault on Damascus and b) get Russia removed from the UN Security Council.
The means was to be first the Skripal incident and immediately thereafter a large scale false flag chemical weapon attack on Ghouta.
Rex Tillerson, then US Secretary of State, was involved in this plan.
However by some means (Meyssan doesn’t say how) the Syrian and Russian intelligence services became aware of the plan, and realised it was not the Pentagon behind it, but “some other agency.”
The Russian immediately alerted the media to a possible false flag (as indeed they did).
At the same time, bypassing diplomatic channels (because he was concerned to avoid others who were siding with the “plotters”), Russian Chief of Staff, General Valeri Gerasimov contacted his American counterpart General Joseph Dunford to inform him of his fears of a game-changing western-sponsored event Syria. Dunford in turn informed Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who told Trump.
Since this apparent plot was going on without the knowledge of the White House & Pentagon, Trump then told Mike Pompeo, the head of the CIA, to investigate.
As a result Trump became convinced Tillerson was involved and soon after, fired him.
This in essence is Meyssan’s story. He cites no source for the claims about back-channel communications, and we can’t verify them even slightly, but developments since his time of writing lend credence to the broad thrust of interpretation.
The orchestrated & hysterical response of the UK state machine to the Skripal event doesn’t just hint at agenda rollout, it shouts it. The idea this was indeed the first act of a make or break plan is certainly more than believable. Indeed we all heard the suggestion about removing Russia from the UNSC repeated in the media at the height of the hysteria.
Whether Meyssan is right or wrong, we absolutely did just see an orchestrated, high level operation unfold, apparently designed to discredit Russia finally and forever.
It suggests new levels of idiot-insanity going on. Not only is such a plan amateurish in conception (kicking Russia off the UNSC, even if achievable, is not going to suddenly neutralise their political and military power), it would seem to have been doubly so in execution.
The Skripal story is a farce. But the apparent attempts to go forward with the “chemical attack” when all rationale for it was gone and when Douma itself was about to fall, shows stupidity beyond comprehension. If this was the UK, as the Russians claim, rather than rescuing themselves they simply added another embarrassing failure to the list, and dug themselves even deeper into easily-exposed crime.
The entire situation must be a warning, and not just the usual cliché about the US being a danger to word peace.
It’s not “the US”, it’s an international grouping of ideologues and other cranks, focused as much, maybe even more, in the UK as in America. If Meyssan is right these people are highly placed, but operating subversively within their own governments. Of course we have always known these thing are true to some extent, but this latest event seems to be taking this subversion to a new level.
Seventeen years ago a small group of highly placed individuals in the US government may have engineered or at very least allowed 9/11 to happen for their own geopolitical ends. We’d be naive to consider a second such event to be impossible.
It also seems clear those enacting this plan initially had little idea how dangerous it really was, and were to some extent astounded by the Russian reaction, and the horror expressed by the more sane elements in international government. This is also significant.
It’s a cliché in some alt media now to say the elites want WW3 and to talk about “population reduction” or some other meme. But, while it’s certainly true there are strong eugenicist de-population cult in the upper echelons, it’s highly improbable any of them would choose a thermonuclear war as a viable method.
The real danger isn’t that a group of ubermenschen or Bond-villains want to incinerate humanity for vague and unspecified reasons, it’s that the deep heart of the Russophobic cabal is too dogma-driven and infested with idiots to understand the real world results of their plans. We can be sure they won’t have leaned from this and won’t be deterred from more of the same or worse in future. And if their next remedial scheme doesn’t get stymied by circumstance or nifty footwork, no one will be more surprised than they are when it kicks of WW3.
But they do have some opposition within the state machine, and always have. There were people in the US and UK intelligence agencies who didn’t want to lie about WMDs, and there are people today in the UK FCO who off-record told Craig Murray abut the lies being forced on them about the Skripal case. These are people with enough smarts to want to avoid real confrontation with Russia, however prepared they are to play the public word games.
I think it’s important we address this more nuanced reality rather than opting for the security of familiar memes.
I think readers interested in Meyssan’s analysis should read two other supplementary pieces, that fit together to give an overall possible shape of a UK/US conspiracy linking Salisbury to Ghouta:
Elijah Magnier’s latest here:https://ejmagnier.com/2018/04/15/the-us-secret-plan-on-damascus-foiled-the-russian-role-before-and-after-the-us-uk-france-attack-revealed/
Sputnik or Global research write up of Fars news agency account of captured U.K. operatives in Ghouta here: https://sputniknews.com/military/201804121063460158-british-forces-syria-ghouta/
LikeLike
next Wed. some questions to the PM. What is Porton Downs product and how much of it is being sold to other countries. Are US interests in PD. selling their research products to other countries? Have, during the last 7 years any of PD’s products been sold to Syria, Saudi paid for mercenaries and ior other rebel groups in Syria? Has PD, directly or indirectly, ever been in business or trading with Sergei Skripal? Should the two non signatory countries to OPCW treaties, the US and Israel, be sanctioned and shut out of OPCW business, its certifications and ‘unbiased’ ehem, inspections until both countries have signed up. Should these countries be removed from UNSC for the same reasons? until they have signed the treaties and agree to an inspection regime?
LikeLiked by 1 person
” …the deep heart of the Russophobic cabal is too dogma-driven and infested with idiots to understand the real world results of their plans. ”
In normal circumstances these people would be kept under control. But these are extraordinary times in the UK. The convergence of Brexit issues with the weakness of the Tory government in the face of Corbyn’s rather old fashioned socialist programme means that the government is desperate for an easy deliverance.
And the extreme elements within The Establishment are thus in a position to get away with ‘cunning plans’ of the sort that Baldric, the model of bungling courtiers, famously, concocted.
The situation in the US is not very different; there too the government hangs by a thread and the grown ups are deeply divided between the pros, centred on the Pentagon and the neo-con maniacs centred in the media business and the Intelligence oligarchs who keep it going.
As to France, the situation there is completely attributable to the idiocy of the ‘left’ indulging in its irrational fear of the phantom of Action Francaise and Petain while merrily letting the real fascism of Macron in the front door. Now Macron is reprising the role of mini-Napoleon while the National Assembly is full of his unlettered cronies.
Unlike the World Trade Centre buildings this empire is about to collapse without the explosives needed to ensure that it falls into its own footprint- very messy, very dirty and very dangerous.
LikeLike
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2018/04/zionism-calvanism-and-jewish-national.html
Theresa May the new Lord Protector of The Commonwealth
Aha Moment The Calvanist Strain in Neo-Liberal Misanthropy penny drops.
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/04/timonism-calvanist-strain-in-neo.html
LikeLike
What on earth is “Calvanism” and “Calvanist”? If the author meant Calvinism and Calvinist, he/she cannot be taken seriously if he/she cannot spell it right.
LikeLike
Sorry for the pedantry but it’s ‘Calvinism’ not ‘Calvanism’.
LikeLike
I cannot see how the Skripal case can vanish into thin air. Some day, short of their execution, the very thing Russia was accused of trying to do, they are going to speak to someone. Our spooks are going to have to answer a lot of questions and it could cause the downfall of May’s government.
The Douma Hospital affair has already been shown to be fake. There was never rationale for an attack, and it seems likely that Putin allowed Trump some face-saving grace after showing him the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am shocked that the intelligence (pardon the pun|) agencies of the leading Western nations continue to hatch ridiculous plans guaranteed to fail, in this age of instantaneous communication and information disclosure. When we have Assange, Manning, Snowden and Kirkou willing to put their lives on the line to help prevent WWIII, then these agency liars in chief don’t have a chance.
LikeLike
Putin’s reputation “to friend and foe alike”: the man who says what he means and means what he says. From the Saker BTL: Grieved on April 14, 2018 · at 12:14 am UTC
Saker, I think there’s a much bigger message coming from the US tonight, revealed by the extraordinary care the US took not to cross a Russian red line.
It seems that the US executive believes that Russia will respond without hesitation if a clearly communicated red line is crossed.
In fact, the attack may have crossed a red line slightly [but withdrew?], it’s not clear yet. The attack appears to have been scheduled for 3 waves, and stopped after 2 waves – I think – when Russian planes took to the air. it’s not clear where they were going. We’ll learn more about this.
What matters is that the US has proved that it won’t cross a Russian red line.
This is vast and welcome news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2018/04/syria-illegal-strikes-aftermath-mission.html
I think Meysanns analysis is very strong, his work is heavily shadowbanned and there is a good reason for that
https://wikispooks.com/wiki/Thierry_Meyssan
Trump is Clearly fully on Board with Netanyahu and the Greater Israel Plan and Ryan Dawsons video is very insightful as to the strategic purpose of a sighting shot.
This is only just getting going, The Neo-Cons want to get at Iran and so do Israel. There is a Challenge to Petro Dollar hegemony, the Petro Yaun, The New Silk Road and an Unsustainable bubble in all of the Wests Rigged Markets.
Expect some assassinations both Character and Physical further false Flags and further intrigues when the Us Carrier Group continues to the Gulf.
Cast your minds back to the Parliament Vote against action in Syria, the media was stymied as all the pre-prepared narratives had to go on hold.
As Mac Millan said Events Dear Boy Events.
LikeLike
The idea put forward by Chris Leslie MP in a question to PM May [see your link] and rightly rebuffed by her [although she said she would look at it] that some way must by found to limit the Russian veto at the UNSC.
The veto is baked in the cake, no Russian veto, no UN. China would see to that, besides combined Russia/Chinese populations over 1.5 billion, USA, UK, French combined populations Approx 450 million.
LikeLike
Meyssan’s theory and logic falls flat, considering Trump clearly has gone along with the Douma lie, ordered the strikes, and never prevented/stopped it from happening. It’s more likely that Tillerson opposed Trump. Whatever the truth of Tillerson – and considering Trump (according to Nikki Haley at the UNSC) remains “locked and loaded” in the event of another chemical attack – focus upon exposing the historic criminal deceptions of Skripal and Douma and those behind them becomes paramount.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t agree!He followed it reluctantly, since there was no other way for him to stay in power!I don’t likehim, but in this case, he was forced in to action by those, who oppose him in USA!
LikeLike
Let’s not be reductionist. Even if he does vehemently oppose the confrontation with Russia, what do you think Trump can do? He is already being demonised and vilified by the entire neoliberal establishment and the deep state. He is barely hanging on. Any overt opposition – particularly to the anti-Russia narrative – would probably end him. I think we need to withhold judgment on his intentions for the present.
It certainly look as if Mattis isn’t on board with the most recent escalation – at least not at the moment.
LikeLike
In this world of rumour, counter rumour, propaganda and black, black arts it’s hard to know what is what. However, I had this from a Palestinian friend in the West Bank this morning (written yesterday), who is certainly nearer to Damascus than I. The last paragraph is interesting!
“Today was the day that International inspectors arrived to examine the
unproven claim by the US/Israeli backed terrorist rebels that chemical
weapons were used in Ghouta (‘white helmets’ were known previously to have
manufactured media events). Today at 3 AM the US, UK, and France attacked
targets in Syria with >103 missiles (71 of them were shot down by Syrian
air defenses, old Soviet Era weapons). Russia, China, Bolivia, and Iran
condemned the attack as a violation of the UN Charter and Russia is now
considering supplying Syria and “other countries” (perhaps Iran and
Lebanon?) with S-300 and other advanced air defense systems. Originally
Russia said it will target missiles and their launch facilities which could
have led to WWIII. It seems there was some sort of “understanding”: 1)
US/UK/France target unused fields and facilities with no damage for
domestic propaganda purposes (to appear tough and satisfy the
Israel/Zionist lobbies who have been pushing for war like they did in Iraq,
Yemen, and Libya and now pushing for war on Iran), 2) Russia and Syria also
get a propaganda “win” having shot most of the missiles using “old” Soviet
era weapons and Syria gets to get more advanced weapons.
They lied to us about Yugoslavia, about Ukraine, about Iraq, about Libya
and now they lie about Syria and Iran. If these lies continue, World War
is the price not just bankruptcy of US taxpayers (already $21 trillion in
debt) and millions of lives lost
.
Recent report of Chinese analysts being examined by Evgeniy Satanovskiy –
Russian leading expert in the field of Middle East. British and American
forces have been destroyed on a large scale in the Ghouta region, with the
22nd regiment of the SAS, those surviving the pinpoint Russian bombing,
that is, having to flee on buses in disguise. This is the reason for
skripal plan and the chemical weapons false flag
LikeLike