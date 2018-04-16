Labour’s commissioned Legal Opinion on legitimacy of UK Air Strikes on Syria

This is the text of the legal opinion by Professor Dapo Akande, commissioned by Tom Watson, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party on the recent airstrikes on Damascus by the UK armed forces
Opinion of Professor Dapo Akande, Professor of Public International Law & Co-Director, Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law & Armed Conflict, University of Oxford 16 April 2018
1. I have been asked by Tom Watson MP, Deputy Leader of the Labour Party, to prepare a brief opinion responding to the UK government’s position on the legality, under international law, of military action taken against the Syrian government on 13/14 April 2018. As set out in this opinion, the position taken by the government is significantly flawed. The military action taken was not in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.
2. The United Nations Charter (Article 2 (4)) prohibits the threat or use of armed force by states against other states. The International Court of Justice has held that prohibition of the use of force is also a principle of customary international law (Nicaragua Case 1986). The United Nations Charter provides two explicit exceptions to the prohibition of the use of force. First, states may use force in individual or collective self-defence (Article 51). Second, force may also be authorized by the UN Security Council acting under Chapter VII of the Charter, to maintain international peace and security. In addition, a use of force on the territory of a state that is consented to by the government of that state will not be in breach of the prohibition of the use of force. In recent years, the UK has relied on each of these three legal bases for force: the UK’s use of force against ISIS in Syria is being conducted on the basis of the collective self-defence of Iraq; the use of force in Libya in 2011 was authorized by the UN Security Council; and the UK’s use of force against ISIS in Iraq is being conducted with the consent of the Iraqi government.
3. In seeking to justify the airstrikes against the Assad government, the government relies on a legal position that is different from those stated in the previous paragraph. The UK government states that “The legal basis for the use of force is humanitarian intervention . . .” and then sets out three conditions for such a use of force. This argument asserts that under international law, states may, on an exceptional basis, take action in order to alleviate overwhelming humanitarian suffering, even where such action is not carried out in self-defence, authorised by the UN Security Council nor undertaken with the consent of the government of the territorial state.
4. However, despite the fact that the UK has advanced this legal position on a number of occasions, including in August 2013 when the government proposed to take military action in Syria, it is quite clear that the position advocated by the government is not an accurate reflection of international law as it currently stands. International law does not permit individual states to use force on the territory of other states in order to pursue humanitarian ends determined by those states.
5. Although the government appears to suggest that the so-called doctrine of “humanitarian intervention” is an established principle of customary international law, there is very little support by states for this legal position. For the formation of a rule of customary international law, two elements must be shown. First it must be shown that there is general state practice and second, such general state practice must be accepted as law (the requirement of opinio juris). There is neither a general state practice of humanitarian intervention nor is any such practice accepted as law. The UK government is one of only a handful of States that accepts that international law provides a right of humanitarian intervention. Indeed, neither the United States nor France has ever advanced such a view of the law nor have they sought to provide any legal justification for the recent strikes. With a couple of exceptions (namely Belgium and Denmark), other European states have also refused to endorse a legal principle permitting humanitarian intervention. On the contrary, a large number of states has rejected this legal position. In April 2000, the Declaration of the South Summit issued by the Group of 77 (which is composed of about 130 member States) states explicitly that: “‘We reject the so-called “right” of humanitarian intervention, which has no legal basis in the United Nations Charter or in the general principles of international law” (para. 54). In short, there is little opinio juris on which a doctrine of humanitarian intervention might be based under customary international law.
6. Although the matter has not been expressly considered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Court did seem to reject the doctrine of humanitarian intervention in Military & Paramilitary Activities in and Against Nicaragua (Nicaragua v United States of America) (1986). In that case, the Court stated that: “while the United States might form its own appraisal of the situation as to respect for human rights in Nicaragua, the use of force could not be the appropriate method to monitor or ensure such respect.” (para. 268).
7. The responsibility to protect doctrine “R2P” does not change this position in any way. The 2005 World Summit Outcome document, agreed by consensus at Head of State level in the UN General Assembly, is the definitive document on what the “R2P” doctrine is intended to mean. Paragraph 139 of the document speaks of collective action, through the Security Council, should peaceful means fail. In other words, forceful action to prevent mass atrocity crimes is reserved to the Security Council. The notion that where the Security Council is deadlocked, “R2P” provides a legal framework for the international community to use military force – either by way of a regional coalition or a so-called “coalition of the willing” is absent from the document and would not have been approved were it suggested.
8. The most significant problem with the government’s legal position is that it would require a radical restructuring of the most fundamental rules of the international legal order. The argument that there is a right of humanitarian intervention under customary international law implies that a rule of customary international law can prevail over or modify the prohibition of the use of force in the UN Charter. Such an argument is problematic for three reasons. First, it would suggest that a rule of customary international law can prevail over an explicit and binding treaty rule. Second, such an argument would undermine the provision in the UN Charter (Art. 103) which ensures primacy of the Charter since the argument would suggest that states can override the Charter by pointing to a rule of customary law. Third, the argument would undermine the rule that the prohibition of force is a peremptory or overriding norm of international law (a norm of jus cogens) which prevails over inconsistent rules. Thus, even if it could be shown that the conditions existed for a rule of international law permitting humanitarian intervention, it would nonetheless be the case that such a rule of customary international law could not prevail over the prohibition of the use of force contained in the UN Charter.
9. It is possible for parties to a treaty to collectively interpret that treaty in a way which appears at odds with the text, and for such interpretation to become binding and definitive. The government might argue that its legal position is based on an interpretation of the UN Charter. However, for subsequent practice of states to establish a definitive interpretation of a treaty, such practice must establish the agreement of all the treaty parties as to the interpretation to be given to the treaty. For the reasons given earlier, it is clear that there is no agreement among UN members to interpret the prohibition of the use of force in a manner that permits humanitarian intervention.
10. Even if there was a doctrine of humanitarian intervention in international law, along the lines suggested by the government, the strikes against Syria would not appear to meet the tests set out by the government. The first of the three conditions set out by the government is that “there is convincing evidence, generally accepted by the international community as a whole, of extreme humanitarian distress on a large scale, requiring immediate and urgent relief.” While the humanitarian distress caused by the Syrian civil war is appalling and the use of chemical weapons is brutal and barbaric, it is by no means clear that the action taken by the government was one that was designed to bring “immediate and urgent relief” with regard to the specific evil it sought to prevent. Furthermore, although the government’s test requires that the international community as a whole accept the evidence of extreme humanitarian distress, in this particular case the action taken by the government came before the inspectors from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were able to reach the affected area.
11. One significant problem with the interpretation given by the government to its legal position, is that if accepted by states globally, it would allow for individual assessments of when force was necessary to achieve humanitarian ends. It is precisely because of the risk of abuse that this may give rise to, and the consequent humanitarian suffering that will ensue from such abusive uses of force, that other states and many scholars have been reluctant to endorse the doctrine of humanitarian action. Acceptance of the government’s legal position in this particular case would essentially open up the possibility of a small group of states, or individual states, taking action based on their own subjective interpretations as to when it is right or proper to use force.
12. While the prospects of Security Council endorsement of strikes in Syria are non- existent, an attempt might have been made to conform to the UN Charter by seeking endorsement of the strikes from the UN General Assembly under the Uniting for Peace Resolution 377A (1950) which allows the Assembly to take measures in response to breaches of international peace, where the Council is blocked through the threat or use of force. This is the route that would permit collective international endorsement of both the overwhelming humanitarian suffering and of the need for military action to provide relief.
A legal opinion questioning the legality of military action against sovereign nation Syria is long overdue after the manipulation and lies surrounding the Iraq invasion. However, the acceptance by this Professor that there has been a chemical attack without actual evidence and who is to blame if indeed such a chemical attack in the Skirpal case or in Syria is also questionable given the no evidence scenario. I think while the UK, France and US may have declared international law as is a Star Chamber but when did humanitarian interventions ever involve bombing a nation into adopting humanitarian policies unless the agenda were entirely different.
For this one can look to the schisms in the right wing propaganda politics. The same UK and US politicians who tell us to ignore social media when people do not agree with them are now using social media as a basis to launch an attack against a sovereign nation. It is the same US who complain of interference in domestic politics and attempts by May to explain her failure as not only a leader but even a human being, these same agents not only interfere with sovereign nations but launch an attack against a sovereign nation without evidence and UN approval, the legal basis on which to do so. This is the same UK, preventing access to alleged chemical materials allegedly found on door handles, on benches or wherever their Skirpal story rests on whatever days means guinea pigs (animals) die but people somehow spectacularly survive and speak through police officers never to be seen again by their relatives or the public. After the Iraq lies regarding weapons of mass destruction which had no evidential basis whatsoever, most people in the UK know the Iraq invasion was about oil and it is therefore ‘highly likely’ it is about propping up the oil price, the reasons hedge fund managers met the Saudis, who fund terrorism, see the wiki leak documents. The Saudis self audit their oil reserves, do they actually have any oil, I do wonder given they are about to launch an IPO worth trillions, is their company worthless? Is this the reason Saudis are busy bombing sovereign country Yemen which has oil and children which the hypocritical UK Government supplies weapons to and the British mainstream press could not care less about. The same US who launched chemical attacks and obliterated whole areas of Vietnam would lead us to believe children survive and can tell you about the smell of blood because obviously that is what children know about. The less said about France and Macron the better. The same UK Government never really explained how Dr Kelly died, let’s also not forget the case of the UK spy houdini who allegedly killed himself after a sex act but managed to lock himself in a suitcase. The UK MI6 sounds more like Danger Mouse, perhaps why James Bond was invented to counteract ridiculous and laughable Foreign Secretaries and spies like Christopher Steele. Real people who however did not sign up or agree to participate in the corrupt and despicable world of politics and spies actually die because of such events in sovereign nations or terrorist attacks in the UK and that is why evidence is really essential. We need actual evidence.It would seem evidence is a dirty word for the UK, US and France Governments unless it comes from Mickey Mouse on social media.
The US, UK, French, Israeli etc regimes, are no different from that of Nazi Germany save in that their mendacity, hypocrisy and narcissistic self-regard are without parallel in history. The only thing that will stop them from committing ever greater atrocities is military defeat and social upheaval, impossible in the age of thermo-nuclear weapons and genetic recombination in bio-warfare. So, sometime soon, they will either go too far and cause a thermo-nuclear war, or will preside over a global ecological collapse caused by their ruling elites’ insatiable greed and hatred of Life.
Russia has claimed again today that they possess “irrefutable proof” that there was no chemical attack in Douma. This puts the OPCW in a bind.
Do they call Russia’s bluff on the assumption that no proof could be “irrefutable”? Or are they worried that Russia is not bluffing? Is Russia bluffing?
What proof could they possibility possess that would be strong enough to penetrate coordinated lies of US, a corrupt OPCW, and the Western media?
Recall that Russia has said the attack on Syria “will not be left without consequence” for the perpetrating states. Was this a threat to divulge a piece of Russian intelligence pertaining to Douma, and perhaps to Skripal as well? What could that intelligence be?
we talk like they talk….we play their game, we wriggle and squirm for truth, are left twisted and manipulated, formed into a shape and led in a direction of their making, the taking of sides, the arguing over them. They who know the game so well, with thousands of years on the board – the game is over before it begins – it is fixed, as all the high players, those leaders we are led to believe are separate and individual – are working together, as one – but we the fools, generation on generation – play ourselves into following, like cattle, pushing to the front we willingly join the battle, played into surrendering possession of ourselves, a willing sacrifice – to the gods of containment.
oh please – don’t give them such credit. That kind of of uber-nihilism is just another way of asserting control. A five year old wouldn’t believe the nonsense our “leaders” are currently talking. They’re not brilliant manipulators fifty steps ahead of us, they’re privileged fools who can’t create a convincing lie even when they have the entire power of the establishment and media behind them.
And DON’T say they don’t need to make it convincing. They do. They just can’t.
If there was just ONE honest and morally sane journalist left anywhere in the Western fakestream brainwashing apparatus, the lies, hypocrisy and sheer cant of the Imperial thugs would be exposed, as they are across the blogosphere. But there is not one, just an asylum of increasingly vicious and hysterical boot-licking propaganda droogs, each vying with the others to ingratiate themselves with their rich, Rightwing, pro-Imperial owners with displays of hysterical hatemongering that are beginning to make Streicher et al look like novices.
The deceit hides in the forms of law, humanitarian concern and any other mask of acceptability in order to operate destruction through the minds of the deceived.
The deceit likewise mask behind the lures of victory, dominion and self specialness in order to capture the mind of the unwary and use them to choose their own destruction through false promise and fantasy gratification. Power that has no basis or substance in open relational communication seeks vengeance upon the life that it feels denied by, deprived of, excluded from or limited and constrained by by replicated these acts under a sense of self vindication. The inducements by which one seeks to possess it or align in its ‘protection’ operate the reversal by which such a false sense of self is asserted, defended in place of true. Thus it is possessed or captured by fear and in service of its own accepted self-definition, does likewise.
Drawing the curtain away from false witness or deceit in order to reveal the true, opens the choice that is hidden within the framing of the carrot or the stick.
The abandoning, breaking and redefining of law to support the act is the naked assertion of power and enforcement or defence of the claim by further acts of the support and allegiance of the agencies and institutions of state – including the people.
Allegiance is always deeper than one thinks, and often we may feed or energize the very thing we say we do not want by focussing in it – in its own terms. And so if we would be free of destructive outcomes, we have to address destructive thinking that otherwise operates as acceptable currency.
The use of the power of the word and mind in deceiving and acquiring assets and proxy forces by which to engineer outcomes depends on an unwatched mind, such that by simply reacting to what seems as if it is, one is made captive, often unknowingly, to a narrative identity that is then automatically defended as oneself.
Post truth politics uses manipulative intent – regardless the nature of the outcome – not least because the accepted self belief is of an unworthy, inadequate set of self-illusions that cannot understand the true mechanical nature of existence, and is dangerous to the proper operation of such a system properly administered by those fit to rule. It does so through narrative personae that fit and feed such an illusion as a hidden agenda in education, entertainment, Media, legal and financial systems – in fact in every arena of influence.
It is not that there is no true – so much as that the adulteration and corruption of the true becomes both the loss of the protection of the true and the lure into false thinking.
Hateful as it is to uncover deceit in place of trust, the true correction is the awakening of responsibility in ourself and not the reactions of the discharge of hatred. If we grow in self-honesty, we align under a true governance of self. If we do not have this, the law will not do it for us – and we will see it in terms of coercive power rather than the power that holds the balance points for creative endeavour – that is living our lives as a presence of appreciation that naturally generates cultural riches.
It is the sense of fear or shame in lack of life that drives a false sense of self presentation.
@Binra: “It is not true there ismno true”.
True.
Twaddle.
This US, UK,and French breach of the UN Charter could have been much worse. Trump discussed three military options then “Finally, the most aggressive proposal might have included bombing Russian air defenses in Syria, in order to “cripple the regime’s military capabilities without touching [President Bashar] Assad’s political machinery.”
The latter option, which would have been three times as powerful as the one eventually carried out by the US, the UK and France, was reportedly particularly favored by Trump, pressing his team to consider strikes on Russian and Iranian targets in Syria. The US president was willing to go that far to “get at the Assad regime’s military equipment.”
Defense Secretary Mattis, a retired Marine general who gained notoriety during the 2004 siege of Fallujah in Iraq, took a more reasonable stance on the strikes. He argued that hitting Russian or Iranian targets could trigger a dangerous response from Moscow and Tehran, sources told the newspaper.https://www.rt.com/usa/424266-trump-russia-targets-strike/
Notice lots of Sun Tzu quotes surrounding the Syrian crisis, however, Sun Tzu surely never calculated the criminal insanity of Trump, Haley and Bolton into his logical strategies of war. It took ‘mad dog’ Mattis to bring some sanity to bear. Mattis quote, “I come in peace. I didn’t bring artillery. But I’m pleading with you, with tears in my eyes: If you fuck with me, I’ll kill you all.”
Is impeachment a tool of the UK parliamentary system ? Or what is available at the disposal of the citizens of the UK to reign back such criminal activity on the part of their government as they have broken international law to say nothing of their own laws possibly .
summitflyer, Wish there was something we could do, maybe throw her out at the next election. As for legal action
This was tried against the war criminal Blair..…”Britain’s High Court has blocked an attempt by an Iraqi ex-general to prosecute former Prime Minister Tony Blair for invading Iraq in 2003.
General Abdulwaheed Shannan Al Rabbat’s case centred on the concept that a “crime of aggression” would be recognised under English law. But the High Court said that while the concept exists under international law, it does not exist in domestic law at present”. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/07/uk-court-blocks-iraqi-general-bid-prosecute-blair-170731161620916.html
assuming elections are not rigged
Relying on the class and elite favouring jurisprudence of the UK to deliver justice to anyone but the rulers of society is self-delusion at its worst. The example of the loathsome Tory Arbuthnot,and her vile ‘judgment’ against Assange, including the swinish arrogance of her contemptuous dismissal of the findings of the UN Committee on Arbitrary Detention, a legal body each of which members have more legal expertise in their little fingers than she in her whole carcass is utterly typical.
The May regime have very effectively destroyed any remaining shreds of democracy we had left over from idiot Cameron’s reign. This has all been intentional from 2010 to date, very thoroughly dismantled with the MSM on board from the off. I no longer have much hope, am considering how to leave, I have adult children here. The ignorance and greed of Tory voters is astonishing.
Yes, with regretful despair I have to agree that all hope is disappearing. My life has been spent, seemingly ineffectually, fighting against tyranny. But the tyranny today is like a tsunami, threatening to engulf us. The MSM is diabolical, our ineffective demos and rallies are pathetic and even more morally repugnant, all eyes are averted from the barbaric attack by Israel, on the Palestinians.
If you dare to look at Palestine or dare to mention the horror of the Palestinians’ eternal torment, then you are clearly an ‘antisemite’, and will soon be locked up for it.
The contextual discussions must arise around true underlying motives for intervention and the cover stories used to provide plausible deniability.
The US is known to use a variety of NGOs to channel warmongering materials to chosen rebels, thereby stimulating civil uprisings and wars. Legitimate governments must either step aside or put down the rebellions. As a result, lives can be lost. Hundreds of thousands in some cases….
The US also is the only judge in history to have been rehabilitated from a former life as a genocidal murderer (Hiroshima, Korea, Vietnam etc etc). Assigning fitness to judge to that sovereign entity is open to interpretation but will generally be regarded as beyond the pale….
Long term goals of interventions predominantly concern exploitation of assets, notably minerals, raw materials for narcotics and new supplies for human trafficking. Only such strategies see a return on investment for warmongers, if not for underwriting taxpayers. There are no cases recently where benign intervention led to the intervening nations remaining on the sidelines as democracy established itself….
Therefore, there is currently no precedent for appropriate intervention by Western Axis Powers and hence no justification for unilateral action….
This is exactly right. What is more, it was known to be right already in the 1960’s. Gore Vidal and Noam Chomsky, to name only two, have been arguing just this for several decades.
If it is a truth not generally known or accepted today, then that just testifies to the amazing success of American and British domestic propaganda–by which I mean the public (and private) institutions of education, journalism, and the media in both countries.
The UK and US are both seeking to exercise eventual control over web-based communication–the “internet”–for a reason, after all. In current form it is the single freest and most democratic avenue of political knowledge in the world. “Fake news” is the justification for what otherwise would seem (and in fact is) an essentially fascist project of citizen thought-control.
The USA does not have a ‘former’ life as a genocidal murderer. It still is a genocidal murderer and has been since long before 1776.
It seems that May and probably her co-conspirators, Trump and Macron have committed a war crime by launching an illegal military attack on Syria without any form of international legal authority, like a UN resolution, and have done so merely on the basis of wild allegations without any proof to support them and sourced exclusively from the anti-Assad rebels.
In a democracy can one simply allow a handful of politicians to attack a foreign sovereign state, which isn’t carrying out acts of military aggression against the UK, just because they ‘feel like it’ because they are outraged by some event in Syria, without any real evidence that the event actually even happened? What if the rebels ‘staged’ the attack in order to tip the balance of the conflict in their favour? As they are losing, is that really such a outlandish thought? The losing Islamist rebels are in a desperate state militarily and would stop at nothing to avoid total defeat and being routed by Assad’s forces. Yet, for some bizarre reason the UK government goes to war against Syria based on their trusting the rebel’s story 100% and their can be no other explanation that the images they provided are ‘real.’
What democracy?
Parliament had no say – but the previous times when they did – they mostly conformed and complied.
You will get a vote one day, but politicians do not hold power except they align under and serve it.
This is the issue is it not?
That politicians and most everyone else aligns under the power of fear and so appease to mitigate penalty and win favour. This is not what we imagine or set out to do – so much as uncover in our world and our self.
The term ‘deep state’ may also apply to deeply set habits of thought, belief and reaction.
‘Consensus’ as to what is going on may very well be a collective fear given power by acting as if it is true.
Recognizing that in part, sets off the attempt to generate ‘consensus’ artificially – that is to harness the power of unconscious fears, hates and shames. And so the will to power becomes an unwitting tool of denied life in doing the very things it accuses in the other. And nothing the ‘other’ does or says will but provide further ammunition and reinforcement for distrust and enmity, excepting disregard to the baiting and an extension of worth to the capacity that resides in everyone to recognize and accept it for themselves. But this is in the realm of freedom to choose and not a manipulative carrot and stick.
When a madman threatens havoc, and is holed up or under siege, there is the attempt to talk them down from whatever scenario they are believing they are in, by opening a channel of communication in which some measure of trust can grow. The other way will kill the madman but also the hostages. In some sense the world is being held hostage by an insane investment in ‘fear of losing’. It is known that the more you have, the more you fear to lose it – unless of course you have it all on trust and do not assign it a personal sense of worth – that can then be taken back.
Twaddle part 2.
Yes, the UK/US/France thought it might be a splendid idea to bomb Syria. Why not? After all ‘we’ are the good guys and they are unspeakably wicked and evil, this much is axiomatic, and moreover we just ‘felt like it’. There is nothing quite like the thrill of dropping fragmentation bombs, agent orange or depleted uranium on unarmed civilians. (And that can be extended to mowing down Palestianians by the Heroes of the IDF, such Brave boys). So having an insatiable craving to bomb someone is apparently okay? Welcome to the post-modern world of moral relativism and unrestricted nihilism. Mass Murder!? Fine, after all morality is a purely subjective state of mind. ‘God is Dead’ (Nietzsche); but that of course opens the Pandora’s Box of ethical relativism. In Dostoyevsky’s masterpiece the conversation between Ivan the westernised liberal and Alosha his brother priest in ‘The Brothers Karmazov’ Ivan put forward the liberal atheist case the God was indeed dead, to which Alosha replied ”If God is dead, everything is permitted.” no absolute laws, no morality, no common decency, indeed no civilisation worthy of the name. Such is the end of goal of the liberal ideology. An updated version of Attila the Hun.
All Hail Assad…bin the Tories and bin the SNP
There is no rule of law in Britain anymore so why should the regard for international law be any different?
Britain is now a plutocratic, anarcho-tyrannical kakistocracy.
Close….but it’s a lot worse than that. The UK is a constitutional monarchy.
@James Graham. Even worse, a constitutional Monarchy without a Constitution, and controlled by Anglo-Zio-Capitalists; in other words, what Hilaire Belloc called a Servile State. As Belloc says, the money men who backed Cromwell eventually made the of Crown their salaried servitor.
“In the place of a powerful Crown disposing of re-
venues far greater than that of any subject, you had
a Crown at its wit’s end for money, and dominated
by subjects some of whom were its equals in wealth,
and who could, especially through the action of Par-
liament (which they now controlled), do much what
they willed with Government.
In other words, by the first third of the seventeenth
century, by 1630-40, the economic revolution was
finally accomplished, and the new economic reality
thrusting itself upon the old traditions of England
was a powerful oligarchy of large owners overshadow-
ing an impoverished and dwindled monarchy.”
— Hilaire Belloc, The Servile State
Update. The Commons has become so deranged from reality it’s address has been changed to The Commons Ward, Broadmoor. Nobody said you had to be sane to know the truth. They’re on BBC just now. I have never heard such a pack of lies in all my life.
Left as well as Right, even though there is — At Last! — some sort of honest socialist heading the Labour party. But even Corbyn feels obliged to mouth some of the Lies (for protective colouring?) thus abandoning most of the Moral High Ground that he has so painfully won.
Yes, indeed the UK is a banana monarchy. A non-elected Head of State, A non-elected Second Chamber (The House of Lords), An unwritten constitution (which means no constitution, or an infinitely malleable one) and an electoral system based upon first-past-the-post, which results in minority governments which have been in power since 1945. And this is held up as the exemplar of a modern democracy. A ‘regular country’ in the Bimbo Haley’s words
