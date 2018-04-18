by SouthFront, April 15, 2018
A day after the US-led attack on Syria, the suspicion run deep in the public over the results of the massive missile strike carried out by the US, the UK and France.
The Pentagon says that 105 cruise missiles were launched at 3 targets in Syria adding and all of them hit their targets. The Russian Defense Ministry says that 71 missiles were intercepted adding that there were 8 targets of the US-UK-French missiles strike.
Since April 14, SouthFront has been receiving indications that the US military leadership is concerned over the results of its military action.
Informed sources close to the Pentagon say that the US military is about to launch an internal probe in order to get a true picture of the situation, a real number of missiles, which had hit their targets, the reasons behind a minor damage delivered by the strike and the explanations how the Syrian Air Defense Forces had been able to intercept a part of the missiles using their old-fashioned air defense systems.
The Pentagon’s statement that all the 105 missiles hit their targets raises eyebrows because videos showing at least a few missile interceptions are available online.
For example:
It’s also hard to expect the Russian Defense Ministry, which is under a constant media pressure from the Western MSM, may have made a stunning statement about the 71 missile interceptions without an obtained confirmation. [For example, tracking data from Syrian and Russian radar systems]
On April 14, SouthFront noted questionable results of the US-UK-French missile strike on Syria, pointing out that the 71 interceptions could be a result of the employment of Russian state-of-the-art electronic warfare (EW) systems.
On April 15, former head of the Armaments Department of the Russian Defense Ministry Colonel General Anatoliy Sitnov supported this EW warfare impact version in own remarks to the Russian TV channel Tsargrad.
The most disturbing thing about this episode is that the ‘head choppers now have an air force. “Mattis said the mission was over but the U.S. stood ready to strike again if Assad once more used chemical weapons” This means the head choppers are encouraged [are obliged] to stage a chemical attack using chlorine, a chemical so easily obtained it is used in every home, used to make drinking water safe and to treat swimming pools. Large amounts of chlorine are used in many industrial processes, such as in the production of paper products, plastics, dyes, textiles, medicines, antiseptics, insecticides, solvents and paints. Remember, there has to be no proof, just an accusation, then ‘bombs away’. TPTB are crazy.
LikeLike
And I think to myself – what a wonderful world. . . .
LikeLike
I don’t know why there is all the hype over the downing of these missiles
1/ They travel on a preset course.
2/ They travel at the speed of a commercial aircraft approx 550 MPH.
3/ They have a low trajectory.
All the above means they can be brought down with a range of defensive measures including MANPADS which have a range of 5 to 7 Kilometres.
“Over water, the Tomahawk uses inertial guidance or GPS to follow a preset course; once over land, the missile’s guidance system is aided by terrain contour matching (TERCOM). Terminal guidance is provided by the Digital Scene Matching Area Correlation (DSMAC) system or GPS”.
LikeLike
I am certain the Pentagon will do a stellar job investigating itself for doing something it has been doing with impunity for decades. If there is any investigation it will likely involve an inquiry into why so many of their “state of the art” missiles were shot down by Soviet era AA rockets.
Most people still buy the official narrative or don’t care one way or another. South Front/the Saker are dreaming if they/he believe public scepticism over this event is on the rise. Stop pretending the Pentagon/MSM are trustworthy when part of their narrative says something you want to hear.
LikeLike
“71 interceptions could be a result of the employment of Russian state-of-the-art electronic warfare (EW) systems”
The no.1 result for the Israeli and US military is exactly to test and probe Russia’s state of the art EW. Those fake chemical weapon sites are just the excuse for PR purposes and they know it well. Their no.2 intention was to launch Sunni Jihadis from Jordan into Damascus during the ruckus the but that apparently failed.
LikeLike
what a stupid bunch the Russians are, aren’t they?you trck them time and time again, and they still don’t get it!
LikeLike
By Syrian Girl.
Published on 17 Apr 2018
This video is posted as a citizen journalist for the purpose of documenting news.
LikeLike
@Vierotchka. I thank you, Syrian Girl from Oz, and the Citizen Journalist in Syria who filmed those Tomahawk missiles coming toward them slowly, silently, relentlessly, a fiery eye in the night sky — and being shot down, Praised be Allah!
Talk about calm! I think my Buddhist friends could learn about calm from those Muslim and Christian Syrian voices on that video. I’ve noticed the same calm in Gaza city: Palestinians were crossing the road without even bothering to look up while the F16s of the IDF were dropping bombs, and buildings were going down. I suppose when one is up against that sort of “irresistible armed might” (UK War Minister Robertson) one simply says to oneself, That one won’t get me unless it has my name on it.
LikeLike
Second that. I’m in awe of these people, especially Palestinians, those in Gaza, who have nowhere to go in this obscene Medaeval siege and constant threat of israeli ultra-violence. Such dignity.
LikeLike
It’s so disgusting to watch so many high explosive missiles aimed at such a heavily populated city… Absolute disregard for human life.
Nothing but praise and awe, in relation to the composure of the people living here… No doubt there was alarm in their nervous system, but that is of course understandable and natural when confronted with such an aggressive attack upon their sovereign boundaries by an alien force, and to know that the hungry wolf pack is prowling within striking distance again.
So so glad that so many of the terrorist missiles were shot down, and yes it was perhaps the Ugly imperialist States of Aggression testing out the defence capabilities, but if more of the missiles had landed then many innocent people would have been killed or seriously maimed.
Whether you align with the spiritual dimension of life or not, then let’s keep sending out powerful thoughts of wellbeing and empowerment to all people caught up in the violence of the warmongering institutions..
LikeLike
some of the clips are fake, the one at the start with multiple rockets is a gran launch from Ukraine i believe.
LikeLike
*grad launch
LikeLike
What do psychopathic war criminals do after they launch a murderous illegal and immoral attack on another nation? They ask each other why their missiles didn’t kill more people! But of course!
I mean what other question could possibly come to mind?
LikeLike
They mourn that they did not kill enough innocent women and children.
LikeLike
In stead of worrying about how many targets they hit, they should be worrying that their original premise in striking in the first place. It is very possible that the whole accusation related to a false flag!
LikeLike
Of course it did!
LikeLike
Of course it was related to yet another false flag! They do very well at creating those don’t they? Honestly speaking, if the Ziocons had the sensibility of reflecting upon their actions – looking at why they do what they do and why they say what they say, the world would not have been the battlefield, it is today.
LikeLike
Zara Ali. I think not: “they” [the FUKZUSA regimes] do not “do very well” the pretexts for their atrocities. They are unashamed, arrogant, bare faced Liars: like Lincoln’s jocular farmer, “Cain’t lend you this here axe, Neighbour, cos I needs to shave today”. A million people marched against TB.Liar’s mass murder in Iraq; but the regime exercised its power “naked and unashamed”. They peddle obvious falsehoods because they know that Great Britain is The Servile State. So are France, USA, the Nordic countries etc. All of them issue crude propaganda, mere fig leaves that hardly cover their criminal intentions: this is naked abuse of State Power Combined with Capitalist Power (the classic definition of Fascism).
LikeLike