by SouthFront, April 15, 2018

A day after the US-led attack on Syria, the suspicion run deep in the public over the results of the massive missile strike carried out by the US, the UK and France.

The Pentagon says that 105 cruise missiles were launched at 3 targets in Syria adding and all of them hit their targets. The Russian Defense Ministry says that 71 missiles were intercepted adding that there were 8 targets of the US-UK-French missiles strike.

Since April 14, SouthFront has been receiving indications that the US military leadership is concerned over the results of its military action.

Informed sources close to the Pentagon say that the US military is about to launch an internal probe in order to get a true picture of the situation, a real number of missiles, which had hit their targets, the reasons behind a minor damage delivered by the strike and the explanations how the Syrian Air Defense Forces had been able to intercept a part of the missiles using their old-fashioned air defense systems.

The Pentagon’s statement that all the 105 missiles hit their targets raises eyebrows because videos showing at least a few missile interceptions are available online.

For example:

It’s also hard to expect the Russian Defense Ministry, which is under a constant media pressure from the Western MSM, may have made a stunning statement about the 71 missile interceptions without an obtained confirmation. [For example, tracking data from Syrian and Russian radar systems]

On April 14, SouthFront noted questionable results of the US-UK-French missile strike on Syria, pointing out that the 71 interceptions could be a result of the employment of Russian state-of-the-art electronic warfare (EW) systems.

On April 15, former head of the Armaments Department of the Russian Defense Ministry Colonel General Anatoliy Sitnov supported this EW warfare impact version in own remarks to the Russian TV channel Tsargrad.