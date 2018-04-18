WATCH: Russian ambassador to UK presser on eve of “allied” strikes on Damascus, April 13 2018

Ruptly broadcast of the presser held by Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Alexander Yakovenko on Friday, April 13 regarding the alleged Skripal poisoning and the alleged chemical weapon attack on Douma. Worth watching for the video comparison of Tony Blair, lying about WMDs in 2003 to promote war in Iraq, and proclaiming his support for war in Syria in 2108, based on the lies about the certitude of Russian culpability promulgated by the current UK govt.
The statement took place the day after the release of the report by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which backed the U.K.’s assessment that a military-grade nerve agent was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.
The US/UK/French air strikes took place the night of 13-14 April, just hours after this
This excellent analysis by a Russian scholar reinforces the sense that civilisation has shifted eastwards as has the Ugly American, now a Londoner working in the media.
LikeLike
oops- I almost forgot:
https://southfront.org/six-consequences-of-us-strike-on-syria/
LikeLike
And for a US minority viewpoint, the marvelous Freedom Rider Margaret Kimberley:
https://blackagendareport.com/freedom-rider-syria-and-press-propaganda
LikeLike
I agree with James Bate’s assessment of Ambassador Yakovenko above, though I watched the presentation over breakfast so missed a few points. However, a few points leapt out at me:
1. Beautiful fireplace behind…
2. The Ambassador was impeccably polite, fair, dignified, humorous, and very well informed. His communication skills and logic were impeccable – compared with US and British equivalents. Of course, it is always easier to believe someone whom you instinctively like, but his comfort in his own skin seemed to indicate an assurance in the truth. We know instinctively when we are being lied to: as (Groucho) Marx said, if you can fake honesty and sincerity, you’ve got it licked.
3. When did we last hear a Russian politician quote from the Book of Ecclesiastes? And what a quote!
4. To continue in the biblical mode: Blessed are the Peace Makers.
LikeLike
What a star, listened to his presentation while cooking and ended up hearing the lot. Was struck by how casual , unprepared and downright amateurish most of the journos were, i suppose as there’s no way any of this is going to be reported they only sent interns, shameful.
LikeLike
I agree. I liked his opening line about doing his best not to smile – a barbed reference to the criticism he incurred previously for not taking the anti Russian (Skripal) accusations seriously. I wasn’t impressed with Libby Wiener haughtily asking for his explanation as to “why Russia vetoed the [US] proposal at the UN for an inspection of the site of the chemical weapons attack in Douma.” She clearly hadn’t even bothered to research how the UNSC discussions went and who proposed what and why each proposal was vetoed. Mr Yakovenko had to explain it in detail. I got the distinct impression she probably didn’t even know that the OPCW were on their way to Syria at the invitation of the Syrians and Russians.
LikeLike