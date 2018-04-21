Another look at “that” Guardian article

Our occasional contributor VT responds to the already infamous Guardian article Russia spread fake news via Twitter bots after Salisbury poisoning – analysis After 37 hours this article remains uncorrected, despite numerous notifications of its libellous misrepresentation. If anyone would like to contact the Guardian and ask for a correction you can email Paul Chadwick, Guardian Readers’ Editor at guardian.readers@theguardian.com
Guardian political editor Heather Stewart has outdone herself with this real little masterpiece of fake news, thereby destroying any pretension she might have had to be a reputable journalist.
In short, in this crudely faked anti-Russian disinformation piece, the Guardian has published as pseudo-fact, without any doubt or criticism, a UK regime propaganda handout alleging that Russian bots are “unleashing disinformation” in the wake of the Salisbury poisoning. Most of the article just regurgitates the blather of freshly-minted war criminal Theresa May and anonymous UK regime officials; the evidential basis of the article, such as it is, is simply this:
One bot, @Ian56789, was sending 100 posts a day during a 12-day period from 7 April, and reached 23 million users, before the account was suspended. It focused on claims that the chemical weapons attack on Douma had been falsified, using the hashtag #falseflag. Another, @Partisangirl, reached 61 million users with 2,300 posts over the same 12-day period.
Obviously, the implicit characterisation of any doubt about the supposed Douma chemical attack as “disinformation” is, to say the least, unproven. But the bigger problem is that the supposed Russian bots … aren’t.
One supposed bot – @ian56789 – did indeed have his Twitter account suspended based on this slander and he is pretty upset about it, although he has now had it reinstated.
The other one, @partisangirl, is actually the very well known Syrian blogger, commentator and analyst Maram Susli. She’s not really a bot either, of course.
Nor is either of these supposed bots based in Russia.
It’s ironic that an article purporting to denounce Russian “fake news” and “disinformation” is itself blatantly faked disinformation on behalf of the perfidious UK regime, but such are the times we live in. There is nothing surprising here: this is just what we should expect to find in the main stream of the media sewer nowadays.
But let’s take a closer look at this particular fake news item to see what it can tell us about the quality of the falsehood on sale at the Guardian propaganda outlet and to gaze for a moment, with pity as well as contempt, on the pathetic hacks slaving away there, day after well-paid day, to supply the ideological pabulum needed to disinform and prejudice the public.
The first point to note is the grotesque obsequiousness and imbecilic credulity of the article. It simply repeats everything the UK regime says uncritically, as if UK official mouthpieces are never, ever, mistaken or mendacious. So-called journalism like this is justly referred to as stenography for the regime. “The need for independent journalism has never been greater,” says the Guardian. Well, yes… but that’s not the Guardian itself at all.
Verdict: infantile naïveté, chauvinism and gross servility.
Secondly, note the crassly Russo-phobic tone of the piece. A clear intent to arouse dislike and fear against Russia unmistakeably underlies the bot-panic fakery. That vicious animus is not at all innocent, especially since mass hatred against another nation, when successfully whipped up, always promotes war, death and destruction.
Verdict: bigoted, immoral hatemongering.
Thirdly, note that the supposed “Russian-based bots” are actually real – and non-Russian – human beings. Ms Susli, in particular, is famous and should be familiar to anyone who has followed the Syria crisis. But Heather Stewart’s evident ignorance provides her no excuse in any case, because even basic fact checking, if she had bothered to do any, would have disclosed that these individuals were neither robots nor based in Russia.
Verdict: utter journalistic incompetence.
Fourthly, consider what it means when dissenting voices are slandered, misrepresented and delegitimised, as this horrible piece of work does. During times of official war hysteria, dissent is at its most precious and should be promoted by all genuinely critical, independent media. Instead the Guardian has willingly become part of the regime’s repressive apparatus.
Verdict: creepy neo-McCarthyism.
Finally, once the article fell apart and was exposed as fakery, the Guardian did nothing about it. It’s sill there on the site, still misleading readers, without any correction (at the time of writing). Heather Stewart herself made the risible excuse “it’s not my analysis – as the piece makes clear – it’s the government’s”.
So, even when caught out promoting a lie, the Guardian has persisted with it instead of retracting it.
Verdict: shameless dishonesty.
Is it false memory that prompts me to hanker for the good old days at the Guardian – when the warmongering lies were competently manufactured, slickly packaged and often appeared deceitfully credible?
Surely we can expect a better standard of disinformative propaganda from the flagship organ of British imperialist liberalism? Because otherwise even the imperial regimes and their individual oligarchs will be disinclined to shake their money trees to cover the bloated deficit of an organ whose journalistic bankruptcy is approaching even faster than its financial one.
I feel comparisons with 1984 or Orwell’s MiniTru may apposite: but also slightly misleading. Sure, the surveillance capitalism, the algorithmic dehumanisation of dissent, perpetual war scenario, and and indoctrination to an ever changing simulated meta-reality [“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.”] are praeternaturally prescient …but it is the Inner Party as benefactor and hidden repository of power that is disempowering. The modern concept (or confusional fudge of multi-conceptualised theories) of the “Deep State” is also furtive and hidden. It is vertically integrated into material society, but buried and secretive (synarchic). This does not aid clear conceptualisation or redefining of the internationalised class structural analysis of modern society.
To say the stenographers of the Guardian does not speak for the people but serve a deeper, hidden agenda is probably obvious to most who visit this site. It is possibly the common causal factor in coming here. Yet, the new Cold War agenda is not a national agenda, but a supra-national one. The Guardian is now a propaganda organ not of the Deep State: but of the ‘supra-society’*. As such, it serves a superior agenda (a ‘supra-ideology*’) that transcends national boundaries, interests and sovereignty. Like the Inner Party regulating IngSoc: only VISIBLY integrated, ABOVE the national interest.
The Guardian is among the lower echelons of the supra-society (correspondent to Orwell’s Outer Party); creating, amplifying, and sustaining supra-ideological algorithmically-generated information porn (“prolefeed”) for the Proles. Information porn like the Skripal conspiracy theory that defies rational and logical analysis: and is reliant on existent or non-existent authoritarian reports secreted outside the open source public domain. Thus belief is an article of faith in the status hierarchy of the Outer Party. We do not have a Thoughtpolice just yet [the con-Fusion Doctrine?]: but virtual “vaporisation” of online purveyors of alternative rational conceptual analysis or “dissent” is on the cards. Or dehumanising their relevance. Particularly, under the cover of the coming “Russian” cyber-attack: a covert ideological attack on the West by the West.
Allegiance is thus implicit or explicit loyalty to Western supra-society: the very trans-national few who will benefit from the demonisation and eventual collapse into supra-societal vassal status of the RF. Yet with a re-visualisation and reappraisal of West-East dynamics (such as I am advocating): this is the HIGHLY VISIBLE weakness and attack point of their ideological overreach. Do the mass populations of the UK and US benefit in any way from such a perpetualised stand-off? Not in any way I can imagine. Even the lower dregs of the supra-society that conduit without reasoned thought the supra-ideological groupthink benefit in only an ancillary way (self-serving status, authority, and a modicum of wealth and security to continue to comply).
Exposure of the agenda and fostering of trust in an West-East accord thus becomes an act of resistance. It may not stop them: but it really seems to be pissing them off …which is some sort of victory. Resistance is NOT futile! I am not a bot!
[*These concepts are borrowed from Alexander Zinoviev, who unfortunately did not live long enough to see Vladimir Putin revive the fortunes of the FSU. But he was uniquely positioned to contemporaneously critique BOTH capitalism and communism from first hand experience. As we are inveigled by the very few of the superclass ‘Inner Party’ to re-conceptualise West-East relations as a monomythical Cold War dynamic: so Zinoviev’s prescient insights regain their former relevance and power to paradigmatically understand the situation, IMHO. And, at least potentially, exposes and overcome.]
LikeLike
https://www.rt.com/shows/renegade-inc/424239-weapons-mass-distraction-issue/
This is from the Brilliant Rosh Ashcroft of Renegade Media & Four Horseman fame.
Off Guardian extensively namechecked essential viewing
LikeLike
“… journalists who are utterly detached from the consequences of the pro-war, pro-establishment agenda they do so much to promote.”
I wish that you were right, nobody wants to accept the sad truth that the journalists in question are utterly corrupt, riddled with the cancer of careerism and conformism that has been a hallmark of the British middle classes the high noon of the Empire.
Alas I am sure that these people are, insofar as the poverty of their imaginations allows them to understand anything, very well aware of what their poisonous words are doing to the world- that without their covering fire the snipers would not be mowing down Palestinian protestors in Gaza, that without their barefaced lies public opinion would rise up and condemn not just the bombing of Syrian targets but the wholesale creation of the war there, financed by the same taxpayers who find it financially impossible to maintain the minimum standards the elderly and vulnerable need.
They are, in the old British middle class tradition, doing their bit to maintain the horror of Empire in the face of a global movement for national autonomy and self rule. Fascism has always been Imperialism at home and the middle class in Britain, the quintessential imperialist class, regards all the world as untermenschen.
The Guardian treats its readers with contempt because it holds them in contempt-the sincere convictions of a million of them are not worth the merest whim of a few people with real power. As the constitutional facade, never very convincing, crumbles the death’s mask of fascism is revealed. And at this moment fascism in the world sports a Star of David alongside its more familiar emblems.
LikeLike
My view is that never visiting the Guardian website and never buying the paper is the best way to ignore the nonsense. Hopefully if their figures keep going down they will either go bust or change policies……
LikeLike
Excellent assessment. Had I not already commented on the equally brilliant article “The Guardian as George Orwell’s Ministry of Truth” by Eric Zuesse, I could transfer the comment without need to edit it.
While some of the reasons for these ‘Verdicts’ are somewhat excusable for whatever conceivable reason of coercion, others are absolutely inexcusable. No journalistic publication – even under the lowest standards for what goes as ‘journalism’ – should be allowed to spread such vile and disgusting propaganda, without being compared to the worst Fascist rags there ever have been.
And my infinite gratitude for calling the UK administration what it indeed is, a regime – administering policies malevolent to the public and beneficial to the string pullers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A very good piece in the Indy referring to a Baby Milk Factory bombing back in first Iraq War.
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/syria-assad-uk-government-christian-persecution-isis-foreign-office-a8314616.html
Roger Glyndwr Lewis
@RogerGLewis
More
Rise of the Russbots V Corporate Clinton Thumb http://www.wetube.io/video/rise-of-the-russbots-v-corporate-clinton-thumb/ … #IseenoBots
11:42 AM – 21 Apr 2018
LikeLike
“Surely we can expect a better standard of disinformative propaganda from the flagship organ of British imperialist liberalism? Because otherwise even the imperial regimes and their individual oligarchs will be disinclined to shake their money trees to cover the bloated deficit of an organ whose journalistic bankruptcy is approaching even faster than its financial one.” – yes, its high time minitrue at the Guardian raised its game.
They’re doing their best of course, so as well as invoking cold war rhetoric the Guardian continues to attack anyone who might have the tiniest doubt about the neocon’s version of events in Syria.
Today for example we more hysteria about Corbyn’s alleged antisemitism, and how it is leading us down the road to the next Aushwitz – but that’s the sort of shite one has come to expect from journalists who are utterly detached from the consequences of the pro-war, pro-establishment agenda they do so much to promote.
https://www.theguardian.com/global/2018/apr/21/people-dont-know-about-the-holocaust-they-dont-care
LikeLike