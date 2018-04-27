ITV Journo accuses Russian OPCW Ambassador of threatening a child…

Please note, that as of the time of posting, NO evidence has been cited that these people have changed their story, and NO evidence has been cited that they have been threatened in any way.
The British @itvnews reporter was so butt-hurt by the Russian #OPCW reps bringing the #Syria/n witnesses to the Hague from #Douma to expose the #WhiteHelmets chemical hoax, he accused the Russians of threatening them & young Hassan who was sprayed with water in the staged video pic.twitter.com/AE8rr6uVI1
— Walid (@walid970721) April 26, 2018
Rupert Evelyn from ITV news.
A question first for our Syrian visitors: How threatened do you have to feel to change your story and deny a chemical weapons attack?
And a question for you ambassador: How low do you have to go to bring a little child all the way here and threaten them?
Press TV: Syrian forces discover UK, German-made chemical weapons depot in Douma
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2018/04/26/559809/Syria-chemical-weapons-Germany-Britain
Ah, Mr Rupert Evelyn. Cut from the same cloth as the ex-BBC reporter Mr Ian Pannell, perhaps?
Either way, they don’t appear to be saving Syria’s children.
Presstitute media. There’s lots of those about nowadays, alas. Rupert Evelyn is obviously just another loyal flunky to the imperial court. Here in Canada, only one msm journo questioned the official narrative. Scott Taylor of the Chronicle Herald. So good on him only.
On Target
http://herald.ca/ZGca#.WuNpNoQn17.c
Question for Rupert Evelyn: how low do you have to go to bring many little children, babies, and adults; all the way to wherever the [Jaish al-Islam supporter] Fadi Abdullah video was shot (very probably NOT Douma); murder them*; then arrange the cadavers to create a heinously criminal cassus belli to prolong the inhumane suffering of a totally unnecessary seven year war: just so you can stand up and ask a fucking outrageously murder-enabling question beneath the contempt of every living soul on the planet?
https://www.rt.com/news/423968-douma-gas-attack-aftermath-footage/
BTW: amongst their other war crimes; Jaish al-Islam have got a record of gassing Kurds with chlorine in Sheikh Maqsoud (a district of Aleppo) in 2016. They even admitted it.
http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/news/7a0f6294-ab7f-4d15-b5af-3ff4b444ab3f/Syrian-rebels-admit-chemical-use-against-Kurds
[*Unless anyone can explain how they got the bodies humanely; I’m calling it murder.]
Who will spare a thought for the poor journalist not questioning the official narrative when his income and reputation depends upon him not questioning the official narrative?
Rupert Evelyn ? A sick joker from the corrupt MSM. How low do you have to go Rupert to work for the lying scum who proliferate their lying agenda here in the West ?
The TV lie has to be protected otherwise their embarrassment will be a source of humiliation. It’s not the Russian Embassador who doesn’t know the depths of depravity – that particular accolade belongs to the ITV – who really know how to sink low.
i thought we were going to a bad place during the early days of the Ukrainian crisis, it was taking on a distinctive Orwellian turn as neo nazis stomped around Kiev, however this is now the completion of that Orwellian phase, almost a two minutes of hate from the MSM at this news conference
all we need now is for the state to completely ban and censor all news, its comming folks be under no illusions, its comming!
