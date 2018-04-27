latest
Published on April 27, 2018
Comments 10

ITV Journo accuses Russian OPCW Ambassador of threatening a child…

written by

Please note, that as of the time of posting, NO evidence has been cited that these people have changed their story, and NO evidence has been cited that they have been threatened in any way.

Rupert Evelyn from ITV news.

A question first for our Syrian visitors: How threatened do you have to feel to change your story and deny a chemical weapons attack?

And a question for you ambassador: How low do you have to go to bring a little child all the way here and threaten them?

If you have an opinion you wish to express to Mr Evelyn re:journalistic standards of behaviour, feel free to contact him through his twitter. Please remember to be polite.

  2. Captain Kemlo says

    Ah, Mr Rupert Evelyn. Cut from the same cloth as the ex-BBC reporter Mr Ian Pannell, perhaps?

    Either way, they don’t appear to be saving Syria’s children.

  4. John Gilberts says

    Presstitute media. There’s lots of those about nowadays, alas. Rupert Evelyn is obviously just another loyal flunky to the imperial court. Here in Canada, only one msm journo questioned the official narrative. Scott Taylor of the Chronicle Herald. So good on him only.
    http://herald.ca/ZGca#.WuNpNoQn17.c

  6. BigB says

    Question for Rupert Evelyn: how low do you have to go to bring many little children, babies, and adults; all the way to wherever the [Jaish al-Islam supporter] Fadi Abdullah video was shot (very probably NOT Douma); murder them*; then arrange the cadavers to create a heinously criminal cassus belli to prolong the inhumane suffering of a totally unnecessary seven year war: just so you can stand up and ask a fucking outrageously murder-enabling question beneath the contempt of every living soul on the planet?

    https://www.rt.com/news/423968-douma-gas-attack-aftermath-footage/

    BTW: amongst their other war crimes; Jaish al-Islam have got a record of gassing Kurds with chlorine in Sheikh Maqsoud (a district of Aleppo) in 2016. They even admitted it.

    http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/news/7a0f6294-ab7f-4d15-b5af-3ff4b444ab3f/Syrian-rebels-admit-chemical-use-against-Kurds

    [*Unless anyone can explain how they got the bodies humanely; I’m calling it murder.]

  7. Andy says

    Who will spare a thought for the poor journalist not questioning the official narrative when his income and reputation depends upon him not questioning the official narrative? :-/

  8. Grafter says

    Rupert Evelyn ? A sick joker from the corrupt MSM. How low do you have to go Rupert to work for the lying scum who proliferate their lying agenda here in the West ?

  9. mohandeer says

    The TV lie has to be protected otherwise their embarrassment will be a source of humiliation. It’s not the Russian Embassador who doesn’t know the depths of depravity – that particular accolade belongs to the ITV – who really know how to sink low.

    • always write says

      i thought we were going to a bad place during the early days of the Ukrainian crisis, it was taking on a distinctive Orwellian turn as neo nazis stomped around Kiev, however this is now the completion of that Orwellian phase, almost a two minutes of hate from the MSM at this news conference

      all we need now is for the state to completely ban and censor all news, its comming folks be under no illusions, its comming!

