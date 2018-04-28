Video: BBC Interview with MP for Aleppo, Syria

The recent US-led missile strikes on several military installations in Syria changed precious little in the country’s horrific civil war. On the ground, the bloodshed, displacement and suffering continue. Regional and global divisions over Syria are as deep as ever. HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur speaks to a Syrian politician close to the Assad regime. Fares Shehabi is a powerful Aleppo business leader and self-styled ‘independent’ MP. Is Syria as we knew it broken beyond repair?