Video: BBC Interview with MP for Aleppo, Syria

The recent US-led missile strikes on several military installations in Syria changed precious little in the country’s horrific civil war. On the ground, the bloodshed, displacement and suffering continue. Regional and global divisions over Syria are as deep as ever. HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur speaks to a Syrian politician close to the Assad regime. Fares Shehabi is a powerful Aleppo business leader and self-styled ‘independent’ MP. Is Syria as we knew it broken beyond repair?
There is a link via the O-G twitter account to the Syria News review of this interview in which they take great pleasure in Shehabi rebutting every accusation thrown at him by Sackur. Interestingly there is a footnote at the end of that review which states that Fares Shehabi had noted that “the BBC cut off the piece where I revealed some names of known terror bosses who received funding from the UK’s Foreign Office as solid evidence proved”.
I have just re-read the Wikipedia entry for “Operation Sycamore” (CIA’s training and equipping Jihadis in Jordan financed by Saudi Arabia) which makes plain the US modus operandi since at least “Operation Cyclone”, when CIA did the same in Afghanistan to oust the Soviets. US and UK crimes in the Middle East can be traced back to the beginning of the 20th Century when the West set about to destroy the Ottoman Empire, not to bring democracy and freedom, but to bring a new yoke of Empire and to plunder Mesopotamia, the very cradle of Civilisation. (By the waters of Babylon, we lay down and wept as we remembered Zion). One now recalls US Camp “Alpha” which destroyed the remnants of Babylon. Perhaps the writing is on the wall? All empires fall.
How insightful and wise is Fares Shehabi. His passion for his country and his disdain and frustration at the Western establishment who are trying their damnedest to destroy everything he and his fellow countrymen had achieved prior to 2011 was reflected so fervently in all he said and in his despairing facial expressions. I wish him, President Assad and all their fellow Syrians all the success they deserve in their quest for peace in the face of such adversity.
Well said.
Eye opening to see real people speaking, while the BBC wh0re recites his Goebbelsian script.
Stephen Sackur seems much more of a company man. Painful and tragic to witness. Lavrov must have also thought he was talking to a complete pilock
Steven Sackur just got a lesson in reality .. yet how much would have sunk in ?? ..
Sackur tries to interrupt Fares as soon as he realises he’s not getting the answer that he wants and flies in the face of the UK’s and the BBC’s debunked narrative
What the West along with the Israeli-Saudi alliance has done to Syria is nothing short of an absolute disgrace ! It is the leaders of the western nations that are in Syria illegally that should be facing the war crimes tribunal .. Its just beyond belief the suffering that we in the West have inflicted on the Middle East over the past century .
Steven Sackur got another lesson in reality when he interviewed Sergey Lavrov. He was just as rude as in the above video although not quite as agressive, and he also interrupted Lavrov when he wasn’t getting the answer that he wanted.
Stephen Sackur is a presstitute. He is not the smallest of patches on his predecessor Tim Sebastian who was really good, who never interrupted the people he was interviewing, who did not lie nor push propaganda. HARDtalk, which used to be a brilliant program, lost its soul when Tim Sebastian left and Stephen Sackur took his place.
