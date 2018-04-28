Western Press Descend into Insanity as Syria Narrative Collapses

Syria has disappeared from the front pages of the Western press recently, and for good reason. It’s not going well over there, as far as the “allies” are concerned. Yesterday the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed what many of us had already deduced – there were no chemical weapons present at the sites targeted by the US/UK/French missiles.

That’s not been reported in the Western press, at all. Exemplified by the eternally on-message Guardian, who haven’t had a headline regarding Syria in over a week. The Royal Baby and ABBA’s new song and a stuffed anteater, all apparently too important to be bumped from the front page.

Also yesterday, the Russian and Syrian authorities transported 17 witnesses of the alleged Douma “chemical attack” to the Netherlands. The witnesses, including the little boy who featured strongly in the White Helmets propaganda video, spoke at a press conference before taking questions (video is embedded above). All denied a chemical attack had taken place.

This, along with Robert Fisk et al’s reporting on the ground, pretty much puts the final nail in the coffin as far as the official narrative on Douma is concerned.

We nearly went to war – and nearly instigated WWIII – on the back of a complete lie.

A shocking state of affairs…but one that hasn’t been covered in the Western media much. At all really, except to quote the French ambassador to the Netherlands who called it an “obscene masquerade”. An oddly strong opinion, considering neither he – nor any diplomats from the US and UK – were present at the event, or heard the testimony of the witnesses. They all refused to attend in protest.

ITV “journalist” Rupert Evelyn was particularly bizarre. Displaying his open mind and keen sense journalistic objectivity by first accusing the witnesses of changing their story, (they had not, at all), and then directly accusing the Russian ambassador to the OPCW of threatening a child. An incredibly odd performance.

Just as we saw with the absolutely ridiculous – and never retracted – accusations against certain twitter users of being “bots”, it seems the only recourse the MSM have when their narratives crumble, is to fling abuse. Their only defense when their lies are revealed? Tell more lies.

It would be funny if it weren’t so sad.