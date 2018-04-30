Corbyn should learn his lesson: compromise with the devil is not an option

by Kit
There are two kinds of compromise: the strong compromise, and the weak.
The former is where you cede an interest to uphold a principle, the latter when you ignore your principles to further your interests.
The first is an important tool in all aspects of life, the second should almost always be avoided. Jeremy Corbyn should learn that lesson.
Twice in recent weeks Corbyn’s leadership has faced an opportunity to cede a point of principle in order to further – as they apparently see it – the interests of their party. Both times they have done so, both times were a huge mistake.
Antisemitism
The first question is: What does “Antisemitism in the Labour party” actually mean?
Let’s start by acknowledging what it isn’t. Criticising the government of Israel is not antisemitic. Supporting Palestine in its struggle for emancipation and justice is not antisemitic. Opposing George Soros’s neoliberal crusade through his various NGOs is not antisemitic. Accusing a Blairite MP (who happens to be Jewish) of working hand in hand with the right-wing press to undermine Corbyn is not antisemitic. Claiming Hitler was a “zionist” may or may not be accurate, but it is not antisemitic. Even supporting the freedom of expression for a painter who makes a mural about the 1% that some third parties allege might appear to represent unflattering images of Jewish people(even though the artist denies it completely) is not antisemitic, unless specific intents can be established.
When we remove all these non-antisemitic incidents from the list of alleged “antisemitism” in the Labour Party, how much real antisemitism remains?
Very little to none would seem to be the answer. You might even argue there is less antisemitism within the Labour party than within the general population. Certainly there’s little evidence of any more. Ken Livingstone shows no signs of being antisemitic. Nor does the latest victim of the latest purge – Marc Wadsworth.
Wadsworth – a veteran anti-racism campaigner – has been expelled from the party for notionally being racist (it was actually “bringing the party into disrepute”, the evidence of racism was so little they couldn’t even officially call it that). He has been effectively sacrificed to appease the state-sponsored and state-supporting media in the UK.
This is a terrible mistake. By conceding this point of principle in order to gain a perceived strategic advantage Corbyn’s team have in fact conceded both principle and strategy to a force that has no interest in compromising with them and simply wants them gone. The result is this:
1. Labour’s right-wing, (who DO, demonstrably, work “hand in hand” with the anti-Corbyn press), have been allowed to define what “antisemitism” means, and they are going to take full advantage of this. From now on, any Labour MP or even grassroots member who criticises Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians – or who simply disagrees with another Labour member who happens to be Jewish – can look forward to being shamed and expelled. How does Corbyn see this as furthering the cause of freedom and democracy?
2. They have accepted the lie as truth. A man has been expelled for antisemitism. Even though the grounds are spurious, it will in future be cited as evidence that the left does indeed have a problem with antisemitism.
Corbyn’s team decided to play soft and weak, in the hopes that letting a little blood would sate the thirst of the media. But you don’t abate a feeding frenzy by chumming the water. You don’t compromise with the devil by selling a piece of your soul. They have made it immeasurably worse. Livingstone and Walker will follow, and slowly Corbyn’s allies in the party will be chipped away.
Russia
The same exact process is playing out with the “Russian interference” situation. When the first accusations of being “soft on Putin” were thrown around, the strong principled position to take would be to dismiss the smears as racist and stupid. Argue the issues, ignore the white noise of smear and innuendo.
Corbyn’s principles, and those of the Labour party, dictate that they should stand against prejudice, abuse, censorship and summary justice.
They COULD have made statements that RT is just as valid a medium to be interviewed on as the BBC or CNN. They could have pointed out that Russian money in London is fleeing Putin’s crackdown on the oligarchs. They could have stood by the truth, and to hell with what the press say.
Instead Corbyn’s camp saw a chance to score some easy points in the media. McDonnell decided to publicly denounce RT, whilst the “leftwing” press tried to attack the Tories for their “dirty” Russian donors.Instead of saying “this campaign of demonising Russians is degraded & offensive”, they said effectively “Yes, Russians are demons, but they like the Tories more than us!”
This is potentially a more egregious mistake than the antisemitism issue. Firstly, it endorses the quasi-racist idea that all things Russian are inherently tainted with evil. Secondly, it undermines RT, an important voice for alternative politicians in the UK. And it opens the gates to this:
This is the most predictable headline I have ever seen. It’s more predictable than sunrise or the tides or the waning moon. It was destined from the moment of his first leadership victory. And Corbyn has no one to blame but himself.
By allowing the “Russiagate” hysteria to blossom without challenge, by allowing the memes of “dirty Russian money” in London, and the “Russian influence” of the Brexit vote to go unchecked, Corbyn has encouraged the climate where people can be “denounced” in true McCarthyite fashion. And now he is paying the price.
Corbyn seems to think a few little compromises will get him accepted in the mainstream media. It pains me to say it, but this is fundamentally untrue. You can’t compromise with someone who wants nothing but your total destruction. Hopefully Corbyn has learned this lesson by now.
And truth in politics is important, it has power, not simply through its rarity. Corbyn’s power came from telling truths we all knew and no one else was saying, and he has undermined it by allowing convenient lies to stand.
You can’t build a greater truth on a foundation of small, convenient lies. When a person tells a lie, it is an act of weakness to allow it to stand. Responding “Yes, but”, does nothing but reinforce the initial dishonesty.
You cannot allow the deep state to use their tools in the media to set the narrative. You cannot try to meet them in the middle, because they’ll just use that leverage to pull you further over to their side. A half-truth is just a lie that lacks conviction, and by letting them slide you allow the media to set the width of the Overton window.
Jeremy Corbyn is a good man, his entire career – apparently his entire outlook on life – is built around principle. It’s those principles that got him elected leader and made him so popular. He should not compromise them now, in order to appease people who will never be appeased.
Unfortunately some of Corbyn’s appointees to the shadow Cabinet illustrate more than a little compromise. Nia Griffiths , his Blairite Shadow Defence Secretary, is a grade A1 warmonger and fan of Hillary Clinton, who goes out of her way to praise NATO and believes in sanctioning any country that the USA considers an enemy. In fact there are a substantial group of Welsh labour mps that have absolutely nothing in common with the radical party of the past and are just waiting for any excuse to get rid of Corbyn. Some of the worst examples of this Blairite clique include Owen Smith, Chris Bryant, Steven Kinnock and the aforementioned Nia Griffiths. Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones is so enamoured with the Trident missile system that if the Scots kicked it out of it’s Faslane base he would invite it to Pembrokeshire. Fortunately he has decided to retire early and Owen Smith has also resigned his post as he thought Corbyn wasn’t opposing Brexit strongly enough.
If it were left to the constituency parties on a one member one vote election, I doubt if any of these would be Labour mps.
No matter how Corbyn responds, when you have the countries TV and newspaper media out to get you one way or another, they will spin it how they want. So far as the anti semitism smear goes, from my experiences in generally white working class environments and social events, there is no problem with anti semitism in this country and probably even less in the Labour Party.
Crimes against Jews, because they are Jews are almost non existent. Black people and Muslims are at much greater danger of both physical and verbal abuse. In comparison, many of the CST (Community Security Trust) claims of anti semitism are puerile insults that a fat person or a small person might encounter from a group of youths on a street corner. Included in their figures of incidents is random graffiti that is nowhere near a Jewish community or synagogue.
In fact, in the 2015 report by the CST the only example of an extremely violent attack was an incident involving a psychologically disturbed man attacking and screaming Jewish insults at a man. However, the victim wasn’t even Jewish.
The anti semitic hate crime ‘spike’ is a complete fraud, both in the Labour Party and the wider community. The groups attacking Corbyn, the JLC and BoD are pro Israel propagandists and Corbyn shouldn’t have even given them the pleasure of his company.
Well done Kit. It was not the politicians who elected Corbyn as the leader of the opposition but the members. Whilst Momentum membership is increasing with new sign ups, some of those who originally threw their lot in with him now feel betrayed. His success was based on his supposed integrity, honesty and principles which he seems content to chuck out with the baby’s bathwater. I am still a member of momentum and donate each month, I have nothing to do with them beyond that. He has failed me on NATO, Trident, then Russophobia and RT and Syria and anti-semitism. One might ask: What’s Left?
It’s a bit like the first cuckoo; ‘we’ve been betrayed!’ It’s surprising it comes before anything has happened. It’s a well worn even well oiled track.
On the issue of Anti-Semitism within the Labour Party, it is absolutely despicable that Marc Wadsworth has been expelled for bringing the party into disrepute, when in no way could what happened at that meeting be described as Anti-Semitic. To falsely accuse a person of being an Anti-Semite has the potential of destroying a persons life and career, if Livingstone is found guilty his life long service to the Labour Party and his campaigns against racism will be for nought. In reality it is Smeeth who should be charged with bringing the Party into disrepute.
Marc Wadsworth was especially eloquent about the racism that blighted the Stephen Lawrence investigation.
Using sensitivities around Jewish identity as a political device to get at people is a dangerous road to go down.
My guess is that the attitude being taken towards the Israeli Embassy funded anti-semitism campaign is that, given a bit more rope, the Zionist/Blairites will hang themselves long before their messiah returns. It will take a local Labour Party with a stomach of tempered steel to put up with one of the Fifth Columnists to represent them in the next Parliament.
So far as Corbyn is concerned I hope that his attitude is that there must be well defined limits on what the elected leader can or should do. He comes from a democratic tradition in which the ‘strong leader’, after whom foolish people yearn, is to be guarded against rather than revered. It is just not his business to interfere in the workings of the disciplinary procedure. Were he to do so he would be sparing the Constitutional Committee members from taking responsibility for what they have done to Wadsworth, Greenstein, Walker and Ken Livingstone. All of which cases ought to be dealt with by the Party Conference as part of the vital and barely begun process of making the Party democratic.
The careful reader will note that I have merely been guessing and hoping: I have no idea what is actually happening in the leadership of the party and I doubt that anyone else commenting here does either.
What I do know is that there is not a more promising breach in the iron wall of neo-liberalism in the world than that being offered by the current movement within the Labour Party.
Everywhere else neo-liberal ideas are rampant and virtually unchallenged. And, because they are, all the anti-imperialist governments are weak and open to subversion since none of them is ready to side with the people against the oligarchs. In the admiration that we tend to feel for the courageous resistance of Russia, Iran and Syria to US hegemonic bullying we tend to forget that each of these countries is riven with class tensions and is deeply divided between a highly privileged, albeit anti US, elite and masses of impoverished people desperately struggling to survive. In Russia, for example, the Central Bank is run on principles of the most reactionary nature by disciples of Alan Greenspan.
Across Europe and throughout North America the role of the opposition has fallen into the hands of the right- the left has run out of ideas and softened in office into Blairism/Hollandeism/PASOKification.
In Britain both in global policies and in socio-economic policy something different, opposed to neo-liberalism and zionism is being offered.
In the actual context of reality in the world that is a massive difference and an historic opportunity. This is the quickest route to Revolution, the traditional route: first a reform movement takes office, then it is thwarted and cheated and subverted at every opportunity, the state refuses to surrender its power to the people. That is how revolutions begin, provided that the people understand what is happening and the reformers are backed by a mass movement.
That is how revolutions begin, provided that the people understand what is happening and the reformers are backed by a mass movement.
This is why MacDonnell’s boycotting of RT is so disturbing.
I get the impression that there are plenty of people in the Corbyn Labour movement who have very little idea of what is happening: in Syria, in the A/S scare, in the Salisbury/ Douma charade.
Paul Mason has 601,000 followers on Twitter. As one of Corbyn’s most high profile supporters, he is either clueless or extremely corrupt.
Social Media will be his Saviour on this one. AntiSemitism is irrelevant to most people and many people hate Israel. SkripalGate has been a total farce and no-one takes it seriously. Syria bombing has not been popular and the MSM and BBC have been cruelly exposed for their endless lies and distortions over this time. Corbyn has been too cautious on the AntiSemitism issue but the new general secretary and NEC will be a turning point on matters disciplinary in the Labour Party. Windrush will be the dominant issue this week, as will Grenfell, and the other issues will simply fade away. This will prove how out of touch the Westminster Bubble has come.
In both instances Corbyn might have played a different hand but neither issue (fundamentally) makes that much difference to what has made him such a terrifying figure for Britains rotten establishment – in other words Corbyn is an idealist who, if given the chance, will use political office to further the common good rather than the naked self interest of neoliberal asset strippers.
If anything, despite negative coverage across virtually all of Britians media, his stock has grown, evolving from a joke figure, reminiscent of Citizen Smith in the early days, to someone who almost over turned a sizable tory majority at the last election.
More and more people have finally realised there is a simple, and stark choice between a 1,000 year tory reich or a return to a more balanced, and less socially divided society, and Corbyn for all his faults is the only left of centre political figure who can deliver on it.
The anti-semitism and Russophobia tropes are merely further signs of how desperate his opponents have become – yes, a good socialist would like to put the world to rights, but the first priority is a living wage, decent homes, education and accessible health care, all of the things that are in the process of being rested from mean income families and handed over to the likes of Richard Branson.
RT – this a useful source of news/information and offers a valuable alternative to the BBC who increasingly seem to tow the Government line on the big Foreign Policy issues. One wonders whether this is something to do with licence renewal. My problem with RT is that whilst it is interesting and illuminating on news outside Russia it rarely reports on what is going on inside Russia from a critical perspective of the Russian Government. You could say that this is because it is geared towards a UK audience, in it’s UK edition, and that’s fair enough but have we ever ever heard any criticism of Mr Putin on RT? Whilst I abhor the way that the West is trying to attack Russia, on multiple fronts, it is certainly fair to reflect that Putin is, in all probability, not a good man unless of course you happen to be a Russian nationalist.
I don’t think for a minute that Corbyn is willing to make compromises “in order to be more acceptable to MSM”. He faces a rabid and ruthless opposition from the Rightwing media as well as from inside the Party. He tip toes around antisemitism for good reason knowing it’s a trap and is baseless. Few non Jews think there is anything in it except a chance to kick him. But I agree not speaking out about a possible ban of RT is regrettable as it’s a principle of freedom of speech (as well as a very good and informative TV station). There are powerful people ready to smoother him at the first opportunity and it’s sensible not to give them fuel for their fire. He needs to reserve his condemnations to the coming war on Iran,
How is ‘reserving his condemnations’ not ‘making compromises’ ?
By reserving his condemnations of the anti semitism nonsense and the attack on RT he loses nothin* because they are both baseless and in regards to RT will never happen. They are red rags designed to draw him into a position that they can attack with confidence. If you reserve condemnation on issues that don’t really exist it makes condemnation of the enlarging war more powerful. There’s no point in demanding Corbyn sacrifice the movement to a false flag, unless you want to see him on the sacrificial stone.
I don’t understand your argument.
I agree with Kit’s article that he has appeased UK Establishment forces that seek to undermine him – an approach with a poor success rate whether one thinks the tactics outweigh the morals or not.
Kit puts it at the top:
There are two kinds of compromise: the strong compromise, and the weak.
The former is where you cede an interest to uphold a principle, the latter when you ignore your principles to further your interests.
Great article Kit.
Maybe what we need is a political party that completely disregards the corporate media on principle, from the outset. No interviews, no articles, no press releases except through a people’s media- one that is provably separate from vested interests. A party that seeks to build a base solely through independent media through a political narrative wholly outside of the corrupt sphere of propagandists.
Recent events have made it abundantly clear that Westminster’s political opposition (Labour, SNP, Greens et al) is a sad joke until this matter of the whopping-lies-being-told-every-day is addressed.
Those who play with the devil’s toys will be brought by degrees to wield his sword. Buckminster Fuller
One has to wonder why Corbyn has been so spineless. This can only harm him. One cannot mobilise a force for social and economic equality by cowardly appeasing the forces of social and economic inequality. Corbyn needs to remember that it was not the Parliamentary Labour Party or the corporate media that elected him leader; on the contrary, they did everything they could to prevent it and continue to do everything they can to undermine it, if not overthrow it. He needs to remember that it was taking a principled stand against the immorality of the political media elite that resulted in his election(s).
Jeremy Corbyn is just another example of a politician who has taken too many donations from too few people who now curtail his character until the original man is no more.
Spot on, Kit.
I have been saying the same. With the Skripal case, f.e., he tried to look mainstream and “moderate” by merely requesting the evidence, instead of firmly pointing out the inconsistencies, the lies, the stupidity and the violation of international norms. The response? Corbyn with a Bolchevik hat with the red square on the background on Newsnight.
His advisors need to understand that his popularity in fact stems for his record of boldness when speaking about matters that no other politician would dare to touch. Many are feeling disenchanted with this new mainstream posture that is, by all means, counterproductive.
Corbyn only had one ‘weapon’, that was his integrity.
He’s blown it in my opinion.
As I said to the Labour rep on the door step, “He’ll have to do something to win me back”.
What “something” are you thinking about?
He could make a noise about the lack of evidence in Skripal and Douma.
For a start.
There is no way out for him except radical truth telling.
He could explain that Livingstone’s history of Zionism is actually correct – Overton window be damned.
The electorate are communicating much more through Social Media and the Douma and Skripal issues are not being believed by the vast majority of the public. Corbyn does not have to elaborate as the MSM and the BBC are declining in importance. The Telegraph lost 18% of its readership in ONE YEAR! Most comments sections online are crammed full of endless skepticism.
I wish I was as hopeful.
I do see the change, but I am not sure how significant it is. I keep speaking to people who are both intelligent and pretty well brainwashed with Russophobia – it’s rife.
It takes more time and effort than most people are prepared to give in order to make an informed opinion beyond the mass media. I think the declining sales of hardcopy are not necessarily an indication of people ‘waking up and questioning’. Maybe some of them are, some are just reading online, maybe some are going to Guido Fawkes instead of the Telegraph….
Those in comment sections are an unrepresentative cross section I would say.
Corbyn has played a shrewd hand with the Establishment media until recently. I think he has broken form, probably because he was cornered and wasn’t prepared- I have a hunch that Skripal, Douma and the A/S witchunt are all timed and from the same source.
Maybe Corbyn wants to win now, perhaps feels the weight of all the expectations. Before, he wanted to do what was right, and that is something else entirely.
But neither Salisbury or Douma have yet run their course. It would be foolish to fly a kite that was later shot down. To accuse the UK, France and America of staging an atrocity so they could wage a bogus war is a big call and to get it wrong a disaster. It may well be another Suez but the information has to come out, as no doubt it will. Just proclaiming it in speculation isn’t good enough. So Corbyn thinks ahead rather than rushing in? Sounds very sensible to me, As for the anti semitism row I think he has handled it brilliantly. Anti semitism is a form of racism and he has always been in the forefront of the protest. Rightwing religious groups want to argue anti semitism is somehow different from other forms of racism. They don’t equate it with anti Muslim which is now widespread in the media or old fashioned British prejudice against blacks, browns and yellows. To argue with those religious groups is to accept their case that they are different from a Muslim in some peculiar way and deserve their own argument. They don’t because it’s a political ploy. Corbyn refuses to play their game which clearly infuriates them to the point of overreaching and pricking their own media bubble. Corbyn seems particularly good at giving his enemies enough rope etc.
