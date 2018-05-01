WATCH: The Weaponisation of Social Media

Now openly admitted, governments and militaries around the world employ armies of keyboard warriors to spread propaganda and disrupt their online opposition. Their goal? To shape public discourse around global events in a way favourable to their standing military and geopolitical objectives. Their method? The Weaponization of Social Media. This is The Corbett Report.
Transcript of this video, along with download links, sources and an audio-only version are available here.
“Now openly admitted, governments and militaries around the world employ armies of keyboard warriors to spread propaganda..”
My personal impression is that at least in what regards the people leaving comments, in general the majority of them, both pro western and anti western, do not get paid and express themselves voluntarily.
LikeLike
I find it is always helpful to periodically review what we know about the government trolling activities from the Snowden documents. I find there are considerably fewer obvious “trolls” here at the Off-guardian than at sites that are more middle of the road in their content. Those sites are the obvious places where the government trolls logically can be more effective in spreading doubt and discord because a good deal of their audience is less well informed than those at a site like this.
https://theintercept.com/2014/02/24/jtrig-manipulation/
LikeLike
There’s a wonderful Black Mirror episode that follows a sincere and authentic young man who falls for a woman he believes to be a talented singer. He encourages her to enter a televised talent show. Victory means escape from a hellish life powering their society on exercise bikes positioned in front of large TVs in what look like converted gyms, the lot of all ‘commoners’. Her attempt fails, but does land her a job as a horribly exploited porn star, held in that role by means of cynically administered, pacifying drugs. Enraged by this outcome, our hero then enters the talent show himself, and gives a very corruption-exposing, heartfelt and emotionally powerful speech, during which he holds a shard of glass at his throat, threatening suicide on live TV. Exciting stuff! But he too is tempted by escape from his hellish existence. His authentic, glass-shard ‘act’ becomes yet another item of consumption for a public in constant need of distraction.
The problem is that we are in constant need of distraction. The solution lies in understanding why this is so and then addressing it.
I believe we are in need of constant distraction because we are deliberately kept emotionally immature our entire lives by ‘The System’ from birth, up through of our educational experience and into the workplace. However, even though we are ‘victims’ in this, only we can do our growing up. In other words, it’s up to us to fix it. The Great They will not and cannot do it for us. Anger won’t get us there. Nor will blame. Nor will any lust for revenge. Though they, or any other emotion, might trigger us onto the path.
In the end, we can only produce a society that reflects our aggregate maturity level.
So, while we remain immature, even if we do manage to abstain from all social media and build new networks, they too will be co-opted and abused using exactly the same techniques explained above, until we are mature enough to resist this manipulation of our psychologies. That resistance, if it is to be healthy, durable and creative, can only emerge from mature or high-quality consciousness.
Ergo, any revolution worth its salt has to be a revolution of consciousness driven by love, hence the clever slogan: reloveution.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting this
LikeLike