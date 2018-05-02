US Court Finds Iran Liable for 9/11

by Kit
A US court has just handed down the verdict that the Islamic Republic of Iran owes the families of those who died on 11th September 2001 6 billion dollars in damages.
It behooves us to point out that no one, anywhere, ever accused Iran of being behind the 9/11 attacks for over a decade afterwards. The attempt to shift the blame to Iran has been a slow developing situation. The idea was first floated by James Woolsey, former head of the CIA, in 2015.
The official position of the United States government is that 19 people (15 Saudi Arabians, 2 Egyptians, 2 Emiratis and a Lebanese man) hijacked the planes and flew them into their targets. Whether or not you subscribe to this view, the introduction of Iran as some kind accomplice is a massive contradiction. One that makes very little sense.
This isn’t the first time a civil case has attempted to attribute blame for 9/11. A similar civil case was brought against Saddam Hussein, during the build up to the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. Hopefully this verdict doesn’t presage yet another war in the Middle East.
Perhaps the most telling part is that Saudi Arabia, the country allegedly home to 15 of the 19 people allegedly guilty of the crime, remains untouchable. No sanctions. No rebukes. They’re not on the “state sponsor of terrorism” list (Iran is). A case brought against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, filed by a different group of victims’ families and blaming them for 9/11, was thrown out of court.
Is “guilt for 9/11” simply a weapon to be deployed against anyone America deems an enemy? How much respect for the victims, or their families, does that show? How much respect for the truth?
Certainly, this verdict will get far more press coverage than the new petition, filed on behalf of a third group of victims’ families, demanding a new investigation of 9/11.
I KNEW Iran had something to do with it! The evildoers were all over 911:
Zelikow, Chertoff, Caufmann, Birnbaum, Mukasey, Zakheim, Mileikowsky, and all those other people with funny names.
America’s judicial system is corrupt from the bottom up! This is just more evidence of that fact.
“LOOK, LOOK, the enemy is over there. They don’t look like us”
(And there goes a squadron of flying pigs).
No doubt in five to ten year’s time the blame for 9-11 will subsequently be shifted from Iran to Venezuela, or Russia, or China… or whatever baddie du jour happens to find itself in the cross hairs of Washington. The ridiculousness of this accusation has reached the level of pure bathos. It would be laughable if such a fraudulent casus belli didn’t have the possibility of a very real war attached to it.
The US is Cloud Cuckoo Land!
So first of all the blame is foisted upon Saddam (which was a ridiculous assertion) double down and now the blame is foisted upon Iran! This is just plain crazy (absolutely, certifiably plain crazy), when it was Saudi nationals who carried out the operation. There are times when mere words fail one, this is one of those times.
Contrary to your statement above, the court case against Saudi government role in 911 attacks is still active due to passage of JASTA bill last year. The bill lifted immunity for the Saudi Government. So farthe same judge in above case has allowed the case to go forward against a limited number of Saudi individuals who are accused to be part of logistical apparatus that provided support to the Saudis involved in 9/11. Some of those individuals were named in the infamous, formerly secret , “28 pages” of the 911 joint congressional investigation of 911. Some of the individuals , named in the report had links to the Saudi Government .
And in Heaven there´s a big Party! If there´d be a Nobel Prize for good (better say: bad) humor, that judge would be a candidate to count on!
I have a better joke:
“Breaking News: Netanyahu Presenting the Iranian Nuclear Bomb!”: https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2018/05/02/breaking-news-netanyahu-presenting-the-iranian-nuclear-bomb-wahnsinn-netanyahu-praesentiert-die-iranische-atombombe/
Regards
