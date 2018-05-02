Censored on CiF, latest
Published on May 2, 2018
Comments 5

What “community standards” did this comment breach? #16

written by

This comment – written and sent in by Jay-Q, one of our readers – was censored by the Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did it breach?

Removed comment, posted under the opinion piece “The ruins I saw in Syria stand as a rebuke to western inaction”:

The article was published at 6.00am this morning – May 1st – its comment section was closed by noon.

Screen shot of where it used to be:

  • Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?
  • Is it “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?
  • Is it “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?
  • Is it “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?
  • Is it “extremely offensive of threatening?”?
  • Is it “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?
  • Is it not “relevant”?

If none of the above – why was it taken down?

see our archive of censored comments. And if you see any egregious examples of the Guardian censoring its “free” comment sections – email us at editor@off-guardian.org, and send us screen caps if possible

5 Comments

  1. HannaB555 says

    Thank goodness for this site and all who contribute here – otherwise things would have been just too dismal and hopeless. Have turned back on mainstream UK media for years now because of the lies.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Seamus Padraig says

    What’s heartening though, is that the other comments depicted in the screenshot are also very skeptical of the official narrative. Maybe daylight is finally beginning to pierce the fog … just a little, at least.

    Like

    Reply

