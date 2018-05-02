What “community standards” did this comment breach? #16

This comment – written and sent in by Jay-Q, one of our readers – was censored by the Guardian. Which of the well-publicised CiF “community standards” did it breach?
Removed comment, posted under the opinion piece “The ruins I saw in Syria stand as a rebuke to western inaction”:
The article was published at 6.00am this morning – May 1st – its comment section was closed by noon.
- Does it “misrepresent the Guardian and its journalists”?
- Is it “persistent trolling or mindless abuse”?
- Is it “spam-like”? Or “obviously commercial”?
- Is it “racism, sexism, homophobia or hate-speech”?
- Is it “extremely offensive of threatening?”?
- Is it “flame-wars based on ingrained partisanship or generalisations”?
- Is it not “relevant”?
If none of the above – why was it taken down?
Thank goodness for this site and all who contribute here – otherwise things would have been just too dismal and hopeless. Have turned back on mainstream UK media for years now because of the lies.
It was taken down because it was true!
That easy to answer: it violates Big Brother’s community standards, The standards on Ingsoc.
And it was such a well-written comment too. Shaaaaaaammmmmmmeeeeeee.
What’s heartening though, is that the other comments depicted in the screenshot are also very skeptical of the official narrative. Maybe daylight is finally beginning to pierce the fog … just a little, at least.
