Reality Check – the Tories DID NOT win the local elections.

by Kit
A brief look over the headlines this morning would have you believing that yesterday’s local elections all went very badly for Labour. The Times has two headlines on this. Firstly:
Labour fail to seize ground in biggest test since general election
And then, just to hammer the point home:
Corbyn never recovered from botched response to Salisbury spy poisoning
The Daily Mail, bastion of subtlety and common sense, simply went with:
CORBYN FALLS SHORT
Whilst Katy Balls, political correspondent for the Spectator headlined her Guardian opinion piece with:
The Tories are no longer scared. They now know Corbyn isn’t the messiah
…which is one of the most spectacular straw men I have ever seen. I don’t personally recall anyone calling Corbyn “the Messiah”, or what effect this supposed divinity would (or indeed should) have on the Peterborough council elections. As for the Tories being “afraid” of Corbyn, well that should be news to everyone…because all we’ve ever been told is how unelectable is.
The long and short of it is that the press all seem to be uniformly committed to pretending that this was a big Tory win.
The trouble is that the results don’t really show that to be the case. At all. As of 3pm on May 4th, these are the results:
Some pundits, even some Labours MPs (you can guess which ones) are spinning this as a disaster. Their argument is that the Tories are so incompetent that Labour should be wiping them off the map. A position with which there are two key problems:
Firstly, there’s the destroyed UKIP vote. They’ve lost over 120 seats, the vast majority of which will go over to the Tories. Even with this influx of UKIP seats, the Tories are running on a net loss.
Secondly, there’s media coverage. This is the most important point.
All of this happened whilst the press coverage of Corbyn, and Labour in general, has been nothing but relentlessly negative. In fact, the press coverage of Corbyn has ALWAYS been negative. The nicest language ever used about the man is to describe him as “principled but out of his depth”.
Incompetence is what Corbyn’s supposed SYMPATHISERS label him with. His enemies? Well they call him a communist, or a Leninist, or a traitor, or a racist.
For weeks before the elections the only Labour-related stories to regularly make the papers were about supposed “antisemitism”. Varying between stating the dishonest smears, slamming everyone who called them dishonest smears, and then pontificating about how the dishonest smears might “hurt labour in the local elections”. As if it were all just happenstance.
The final damage done?
Well, “antisemitism” may have cost Labour one council. Maybe. Some experts says.
This is a disaster, apparently. I’m not quite sure why, but people are definitely talking about it a lot.
You’d be forgiven for thinking that a lot of these editorials and headlines were written before the results were in, with the expectation that things would go much worse for Labour than they eventually did. One could assume the collective press assumed their “antisemitism” and “Russian bots” coverage hold more water with the public than is apparently the case.
The strength of the reaction certainly isn’t merited, given the results. It rather feels like political theatre. A pre-designed “election humiliation” that never really materialised, which was almost certainly meant to form an argument, a segue, for a new leadership challenge.
Maybe Hilary Benn would finally come out of the woodwork, or some other craven non-entity. In the end the name and face won’t matter, they will all speak with the same voice. And it won’t be ours.
For all the sound and fury, none of that can happen now. Calling for a leadership election, with a minority government in power and success in local elections, would be ridiculous.
This is just the latest example of Corbyn, and his public support, scuppering the well-laid plans of the PLP.
When Corbyn was first nominated for the leadership in 2015, he was meant to be as an “also ran”. A token lefty to make people think socialism was a dead-end in the Labour movement.
That didn’t work out so well. Corbyn got more votes than all the other candidates combined. It was the first election Corbyn won, which he was supposed to lose. The first time Corbyn didn’t do what he was told. They all found it very frustrating.
The PLP held a vote of no confidence in Corbyn after the Brexit referendum. 172 MPs demanded he step down. Corbyn refused. This was the second time Corbyn didn’t do what he was told.
David Cameron even called for his resignation during one of his final PMQs. Yelling “For heaven’s sake man, go!”.
The result of all of this was a second leadership election. Which Corbyn won with an increased majority.
The local elections in 2015 went well too. Labour candidates also won the Mayoral offices of London, Manchester and Liverpool. For an “unelectable man”, his party wins a lot of elections.
Even when he does lose, he doesn’t do it properly. The “greatest Tory landslide since Thatcher” crumbled to dust. Leaving us with an incompetent and corrupt minority government, desperately clawing at the vestiges of power it still holds.
All of this was achieved with nothing but relentless negativity in the vast majority of the press, and constant attempts at sabotage from his own back-benches. He is playing a rigged game, and refusing to lose. The increasing desperation of the establishment voices is becoming funny.
Epitomised by truly pathetic attempts to cast him as a Czech spy.
We were never supposed to be here. This was never supposed to happen. Corbyn keeps ruining plans and breaking rules and gaining votes and making sense. He says reasonable things, quietly, and people listen. This is not how politics is supposed to go.
The bottom line is that the establishment is getting more and more frustrated with Corbyn because he simply won’t do what he’s told. He won’t bang the war drums on command, betray the unions, sell off the NHS or resign in disgrace. He won’t even lose when he’s supposed to.
Katy Balls is right he’s not the Messiah.
But, from the establishment point of view, he is a VERY naughty boy.
Craig Murray makes similar points. His blog is always worth reading:
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/
The MSM and the Tory party are becoming a pitifully idiotic mutual admiration society. With the Blairites applauding them from the sidelines. Of course the Blairites have a vested interest in this matter-if they can persuade the Tories to call another snap election, before the Labour rank and file can catch up with them at re-selection meetings, they will hold on to the jobs, salaries and patronage that they enjoy.
I have often thought that the most neglected of the six points in the People’s Charter may turn out to be the most important one: Annual Elections would quickly put an end to the ability of MPs to award themselves not only jobs for life but opportunities to prosper by selling out the poor and vulnerable, the sick and the elderly and promote massacres and war around the globe.
Thank you again.
A case of ‘ He’s not the messiah, es’s a very naughty boy’
The Polling is as malignant as the financial ratings agencies and the narratives are fueled by Confirmation Bias and Best and Psychotic delusions at worse.
I looked at the Polling before the 2017 election based upon the 2017 local elections and some other work on how relevant were the 2015 locals to the then to be 2020 General Election.
As Kit says in this article the Media and its Biases are Key, another part of that is that in Local Elections its a hardcore of regular die hard voters who have already made up their mind, the swing vote lives in the majority of people who make their mind up based upon what they read, see and talk about in the days and wekk running up to the general election, ( one of Lytton crosbys key metrics is to identify your swing vote), this time period has the crucial requirements of Media Bias Purdah where all sides get a voice, even though Corporate media is becoming a great deal less powerfull anybody who has a passing familiartity to Google Analytics knows that Traffic Spikes hugely if mentioned in the dead tree media or on The BBC or Broadcast Corporate Media.
One final ticking clock is web 3. Distributed serverless networks are now a reality, a little-discussed fact of Bit Torrent and Block Chain technology, Web 3 at the present state of development is probably 2 years away from the critical mass for network leverage it does though accelerate its development exponentially from week to week. This is the battleground where the next election will be fought and expect the draconian use of the malicious communications act in a last establishment throw of the dice.
Turnout is key ( Local elections have low turnout of voters whose minds are largely made up.
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2018/05/local-elections-2018-confirmation.html
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/06/survation-and-survey-monkey-called-it.html
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2018/05/lies-damned-lies-statistics-selection.html
Finally, how did the Tory Pig do at this Market according to Lytton Crosby’s own Measures?
Applying An analysis with the lens of Lynton Crosby’s 4 Elements in Campaigning, Namely;
Salience, ( Is it out there)
Relevance ( Do the people Give a Shit?)
Is it personally Relevant?
Differentiation ( They say That Too.)
Political Differences, Wheres the change, why change?
The point of Sale Execution (WTF?)
(Making the Lies Stick, Connect the policies to the Party.
Crosby says “if in Doubt Believe in something”, if your losing
then get someone else to do the Dirty work for you.
http://letthemconfectsweeterlies.blogspot.se/2017/05/salience-relevance-differentiation-and.html
Hilarious ending, Kit! Well done …
Reblogged this on circusbuoy.
Thank you for publishing the TRUTH. Best results since 1971!!!!!!!!!!!!! I was already making a similar point on your recent article criticising Corbyn! The UK has a dreadfully dishonest press and media at all levels. Social Media/Internet is taking over and the MSM scandal is starting to be exposed for what it is! Thanks!!!!
