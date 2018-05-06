OffG site development & improvements

We’re pleased to announce, thanks to our monthly donations and one-off contributions, we are at last in a position to do some of the improvements we’ve been wanting to achieve for some time.
In the next few weeks/months we’ll be implementing a complete redesign and upgrade, improving accessibility and adding some new features.
A priority will be overhauling the comment system and installing new software to (hopefully) eradicate some of the glitches and make discussions much easier to follow and more fluid.
We’d also like to take this opportunity to hear from you about how you would like to see the site improve or grow. Add any suggestions or thoughts below and we’ll take them under advisement.
Please make the site free-standing, at present external/third-party content/scripts are pulled in from:
wordpress.com
wp.com
googleapis.com
gravatar.com
polldaddy.com
google.com
addtoany.com
typekit.net
blogspot.com
facebook.net
facebook.com
twitter.com
pinterest.com
youtube.com
Quite unnecessarily as I have found it works perfectly well at present without allowing connections to any of these tracking/spyware/analytics/data-harvesting outfits.
The implications for privacy of such insidious hidden tracking of every visitor to the site by third-parties of ill-repute hardly needs stating.
And don’t for crying out loud use disqus as suggested above, the creeping presence of which around the web is alarming, you might as well hand control over the site and comment sytem to GCHQ/NSA or similiar malefactors. Or implement anything which requires users to login to or obtain accounts with facebook, google, twitter, disqus, wordpress or any other untrusted party in order to comment.
We know we’re tracked relentlessly, but you don’t have to make it far easier for them to do so.
Excellent news: perhaps an edit feature for my one fat fonger typing! Keep calm and Vive la résistance!
please use the DISQUS comments platform its so much easier to follow
other wise excellent site, very good articles, keep up the resistance!
