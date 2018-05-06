OffG site development & improvements

latest, OffG
Published on May 6, 2018
Comments 3

We’re pleased to announce, thanks to our monthly donations and one-off contributions, we are at last in a position to do some of the improvements we’ve been wanting to achieve for some time.

In the next few weeks/months we’ll be implementing a complete redesign and upgrade, improving accessibility and adding some new features.

A priority will be overhauling the comment system and installing new software to (hopefully) eradicate some of the glitches and make discussions much easier to follow and more fluid.

We’d also like to take this opportunity to hear from you about how you would like to see the site improve or grow. Add any suggestions or thoughts below and we’ll take them under advisement.

3 Comments

  1. Tony M says

    Please make the site free-standing, at present external/third-party content/scripts are pulled in from:

    wordpress.com
    wp.com
    googleapis.com
    gravatar.com
    polldaddy.com
    google.com
    addtoany.com
    typekit.net
    blogspot.com
    facebook.net
    facebook.com
    twitter.com
    pinterest.com
    youtube.com

    Quite unnecessarily as I have found it works perfectly well at present without allowing connections to any of these tracking/spyware/analytics/data-harvesting outfits.

    The implications for privacy of such insidious hidden tracking of every visitor to the site by third-parties of ill-repute hardly needs stating.

    And don’t for crying out loud use disqus as suggested above, the creeping presence of which around the web is alarming, you might as well hand control over the site and comment sytem to GCHQ/NSA or similiar malefactors. Or implement anything which requires users to login to or obtain accounts with facebook, google, twitter, disqus, wordpress or any other untrusted party in order to comment.

    We know we’re tracked relentlessly, but you don’t have to make it far easier for them to do so.

    Like

    Reply
  2. BigB says

    Excellent news: perhaps an edit feature for my one fat fonger typing! Keep calm and Vive la résistance!

    Like

    Reply
  3. always write says

    please use the DISQUS comments platform its so much easier to follow

    other wise excellent site, very good articles, keep up the resistance!

    Like

    Reply

