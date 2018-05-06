Why did State Dept. Freeze White Helmets Funding?

by Sophie Mangal

A breaking piece was published via CBS news recently that the U.S. frozen funding for Syria’s “White Helmets”.

Why did it happen, probably you would like to ask us…

First, the delay in approving the financing may be connected with the revision of the strategy of using White Helmets as East Ghouta had been lost for the opposition. It impossible now to use the pretext of ‘regime crimes in Ghouta’ using Civil Defense. The militants have lost both an enclave and the resources invested (chemical laboratories, chemicals, studios, staff, weapons, money etc).

Second, some activities in Idlib are hampered by the growing influence of Turkey, which gradually gains control over terrorist groups previously backed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar. That is why there are numerous reports of a possible transfer of White Helmets activities from Ghouta to Deir Ezzor province where US-controlled terrorists operate and there are a lot of room to work for White Helmets.

The more so, State Dept. support is only a visible part of the funding. The participation of White Helmets in various provocations has been funded with equity of special services (closed funds of the CIA and others). As a rule, they do not report on this item of expenditure publicly as well as on weapons supply to Syria through the Balkans.

Besides, White Helmets are financed not only by the U.S. through the State Department structures but also by various European funds, as well as by the monarchies of the Persian Gulf. So, the possible reduction of funding from Washington does not mean a complete halt to the project. The war hasn’t been over yet and this ‘importing peace’ organization can be used from time to time.

Thus, the opportunities for the White Helmets’ activities are being reduced and the project is gradually losing its significance, which may be the reason for the revision/delay of financing issues, plus in recent months it has become too ‘toxic’ even in the West. Even the founder of Pink Floyd accused White Helmets of having links with terrorists.

You shouldn’t be surprised if the U.S. tried to put White Helmets’ funding on satellites’ shoulders within the overall strategy of shifting military spending to other countries.

Probably we will see not the disappearance of White Helmets but the modification of their work to solve more narrow problems. It means the probability of provocations with their participation will only increase. They will be disappeared completely when the entire territory of Syria will be liberated from the radicals. It is also highly likely that we will see its new rescue operations in Idlib when a new phase of SAA’s offensive starts.

Yet another option is a scheme in which the United States really plans to leave Syria in the long-term. So the State Dept. begin the process of getting rid of all the useless non-performing assets.

Briefly, the so-called White Helmets is the media wing of the jihadist-terrorist organizations that exists for informational support of the activities of opposition on U.S. and Gulf monarchies dime. In fact, U.S. tool to fight Assad, White Helmets, is part of the terrorist infrastructure that is weakening along with other terrorist groups in Syria.