Systematic News Suppression in Today’s U.S.

by Eric Zuesse
Ray McGovern was a CIA analyst from 1963 to 1990, and in the 1980s chaired the National Intelligence Estimates and prepared the President’s Daily Brief. But now retired, he’s a critic of the very same government he had spent his career representing, and especially of its virtually fully controlled press, which he claims misrepresents systematically, as if it were owned outright by the controlling owners of the very same mega-corporations that manufacture and sell weapons to the Pentagon and to its allied militaries in Europe and the Middle East. Basically as a “military-industrial complex” scam upon the public, but really as a military-industrial-media complex, which is even more powerful than the more limited type that Eisenhower had warned against.
Here, then, is from an interview that Ray McGovern did on Talk Nation Radio, on April 24th:
Putin — this is in an interview; it’s March the 7th now, so six days later [than Putin’s major speech] — somebody says, Hey, listen, Mr. Putin, why would you destroy the whole world? If there were a first strike on Russia, would you really respond? It would be too late to save Russia. You know what he says? Look, He says, yes, this would be a global catastrophe, but “as a citizen of Russia and as the head of the Russian state, I ask, What need will we have for a world if there was no Russia?” So he’s saying, Look, you’ve got to take this stuff seriously. Yes, we would retaliate, even if it meant that the rest of the world would be blown up as well as Russia.
Two days later, four senior senators, okay, three Democrats — let’s see if I can remember them — Feinstein, Wyden [it was actually not Wyden but the other Senator from Oregon, Jeff Merkley], the fellow up there in Massachusetts [Ed Markey], and [in addition to those three, the independent Senator] Bernie Sanders — they issue a call, a letter to then Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Look, this is really getting out of hand. We don’t like the fact that Putin is brandishing these weapons that we really haven’t ever heard of before, but he’s calling for arms control talks, so let’s talk. Let’s talk. Guess what? That appeal appeared on all those four senators’ websites but was totally — totally — ignored by what passes for the mainstream media. So one suspects that this is an unwelcome subject, and there is proof positive.
The last thing I’ll mention, we were talking about four senior senators [Merkley is actually Oregon’s junior Senator] appealing for arms control talks on their websites but it never getting past their websites, no publicity for it. I’m thinking that Chuck Schumer [a reliable agent of the “military-industrial complex”] said, No, no. Arms control, no, no. We’re making the devil incarnate Vladimir Putin. Don’t mention arms control talks.
So that’s the reality in the mainstream media. When Trump had the audacity to say, You know, Putin won the election, he’s going to be around for six more years. Probably I’ll send him a congratulatory telegram [5:51 inaudible]. His staff says, No, no, no, don’t congratulate him. No, no, no, don’t congratulate him. Well, he not only congratulates him but he says, You know, the situation is such that we ought to get together sooner rather than later, and we ought to talk about arms control.
For those of your audience who listen to The New York Times website or read what’s in The New York Times, they are totally oblivious to that, because the Times cut out — they did a lede, a title or a headline, saying “Trump calls for arms control talks.” Now, that lasted 2 hours. What I’m trying to say here is that the only conclusion here is the old, hackneyed military-industrial-Congressional-intelligence-media complex. You ran a conference on the fiftieth anniversary of Eisenhower’s speech on the military-industrial complex. Well, it’s gotten worse, astronomically worse. And the people who make the arms, the people who sell arms, the people that Pope Francis, to his credit, before Congress two and a half years ago called “the blood-drenched arms traders,” those are the people that are running the show. And Putin and his folks are sitting back in Moscow and they’re saying, Whoa, we thought the military-industrial complex had a hold on Obama, and we were right. Now it looks even worse.
This is America’s ‘democracy’ today. How can it be a democracy if the public get deceived so systematically — both Parties, just the same? The public are deceived in order to pump up the stock-values of the privately owned (which is crucial here; and, by contrast, Russia’s weapons-firms remain state-controlled, so as not similarly to become tails that wag the Government) corporations, such as Lockheed Martin; or, for another example of this, Amazon, whose only profitable division is the one selling to the federal Government — to the CIA, NSA, and Pentagon — cloud computing services, which Amazon division is so profitable that it turns the entire Amazon corporation’s red ink, from Amazon’s consumer divisions, into black ink overall, which profitability keeps owner Jeff Bezos’s net worth rising to what it now is — and he also just happens to own the Russia-hating Washington Post. Is that anti-Russia stance a mere coincidence? Bezos’s purchase of the WP wasn’t a business decision to increase his net worth? Really? What a lucky fellow he must be!
Here is that letter, from Feinstein, Merkley, Markey, and Sanders, which was ignored by the press.
The letter that McGovern referred to, opens:
We write to urge the State Department to convene the next U.S.-Russia Strategic Dialogue as soon as possible.
A U.S.-Russia Strategic Dialogue is more urgent following President Putin’s public address on March 1st when he referred to several new nuclear weapons Russia is reportedly developing.
It then states:
Senior officials from the United States and Russia have said that the INF Treaty plays an “important role in the existing system of international security.” As such, we urge the State Department to resolve Russia’s violation through existing INF Treaty provisions or new mutually acceptable means.
Second, we urge the United States to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). The Trump administration’s own 2018 Nuclear Posture Review (NPR) references Russia’s robust nuclear modernization program as a main justification behind the U.S. need to recapitalize its three legs of the nuclear triad. An extension of New START would verifiably lock-in the Treaty’s Central Limits – and with it – the reductions in strategic forces Russia has made…
Lastly, as the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review notes, Russia maintains a numerical advantage to the United States in the number of non-strategic nuclear weapons. The Senate, in its Resolution of Ratification on New START in 2010, took stock of this imbalance and called upon the United States to commence negotiations that would “secure and reduce tactical nuclear weapons in a verifiable manner.” Attempts by the Obama administration to negotiate an agreement on this class of weapons met resistance from Russia. However, even absent the political space for a formal agreement or binding treaty with Russia, we urge the State Department to discuss ways to enhance transparency on non-strategic nuclear weapons.
Extending New START, resolving Russia’s INF violation, and enhancing transparency measures relating to non-strategic nuclear weapons will also help quiet growing calls from many countries that the United States is not upholding its Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations.
A Google-search of the concluding key phrase — the one which is essential to any news-report about this letter, the phrase beginning “Extending New START, resolving Russia’s INF violation, and enhancing transparency measures relating to non-strategic nuclear weapons will also help quiet growing calls from many countries that the United States is not” — produces no major media at all, and few even of alleged ‘alternative’ media. That is breathtaking, and Ray McGovern pointed it out. Thank you, Ray McGovern! Was this letter, from four U.S. Senators, not “News That’s Fit to Print”? Not in any of those ‘news’ media? Really?
The present news report is being submitted for publication, without fee, to all U.S. newsmedia, many small media, and also to many major media in America’s allied countries.
I don’t think in the country Britain anyone has ever known a free and uncontrolled media, total-control was exercised before and during the 1st world war over print media, though it might arguably have relaxed slightly during the twenties, probably only to disseminate the prejudices of their proprietors. No sooner than had wireless reached an audience outside of enthusiasts for the technical aspects poking at hit-and-miss crystal-set point contact rectifiers (which were only ever viable for those living in very near range of transmitters) then it too came under government control, with Reith as head of the then newly formed British Broadcasting Company, later Corporation, very probably blackmailed over homosexual relationships quite at odds with his upright and religious public persona, submitting to becoming a government mouthpiece around the time of the miners and then General Strike (1926), when the government itself was driven to produce a propaganda newsheet which was with the commercial presses closed-down, all that was available. By the late thirties and the approach of war, and with consolidation of press ownership making it far easier, total control was again resumed for the duration of hostilities. Orwell would have it that thereafter it was never really relinquished. Though I don’t think he could have anticipated the reverse, where media corporations control government, by deciding who will and will not be elected or retain power by giving or with-holding support.
In America with its geographical spread regional and independent newspapers possibly recovered and held out post-war for a little while, but advertisers and thus corporations soon enough would call the shots.
If there ever was a golden-age of press freedom it was short-lived and a long, long time ago. It was probably just a figment of everybody’s imagination. The internet I’m afraid is no substitute. Print media are not much more than comics, TV a baby-sitter and soother for geriatrics, the radio background noise to drown out people’s screams whilst in the dentist’s chair.
I don’t think it is the media that has changed as such. It is more the sheer volume and amount of that propaganda. Also it is the general public and their media habits. It has become a constant companion for a lot of people now. I remember when I was a child my gran used to tell me about a friend she had. Who having just got a radio for the first time said.. My radio ses tes gonna rain today. What en your,n say. I think it was such a small part of the peoples over all narrative in years past. Unlike today where its a constant presence and a relentless bombardment all around people. I also think that people in general had a more sensible and rounded approach to it. They were not so sucked in. Television has been a great tool for the state. People are far more likely to take advice from it then from each other. All this manipulative and so called reality TV. Encouraging mass participation of cheer or jeer. There is also the brainwave frequencies that are used to transmit it on.
I’m glad McGovern expanded the far more cliched ‘military-industrial complex’ to ‘military-industrial-Congressional-intelligence-media’, drafts of Eisenhower’s speech did include Congress too but it was edited down to the more catchy MIC. Media is less of an addition but a multiplier.
It’s the missile-gap, or the Brown-Windsor Soup gap all over again. But do these Senators (was it? I’m a bit of a naif on American politics) really want to bring about de-escalation or to ramp up Amercian spending and weapons stockpiles to match possibly incorrect guesstimates of Russian capabilities? I certainly don’t want to see more, and more deadly toys in the hands of these loons. The horrifying spectre of a unipolar world seems to be receding, but Putin won’t be around for ever, sadly (and I mean that most sincerely, folks) though I no more want a bi-polar (lol) world than a multi-polar world, but a non-polar world. A nuclear-weapons and a nuclear-power -free world, is the only sustainable future, because these things will kill us and most highly-evolved life on earth, even with the best will and intentions, the cleverest brains, they’re dangerous without even factoring in the inherent craziness of human-beings. Without nukes, we’d still have the chemical and biological equivalents, but even at their worst they’d still leave an inhabitable planet for the survivors in the medium-term.
It’s a people thing really. The mad and the power-mad, and those who seek it.
Peel away the many layers of obfuscation and, much like economics, it’s really very simple, significant number of people are amoral, the immediate rewards of instant gratification over-rule the shared-out, far smaller portions of reward and benefits of the co-operative and communal approach. They’re dangerous, they’re possibly insane, they may have some genetic flaw which if not perpetuated and increased by selection would still arise naturally too but would be on a lesser scale we could deal with by care-in-the-community or treat as we once dealt with the related affliction of religion, which is harmless on the individual scale but dangerous when they combine, and seclude them in monasteries, nunneries and similar, with bars on the windows and strong doors. Mad as hatters from mercury poisoning or swallowing lumps of lead, or the least increase in exposure to radiation which damages IQ and behaviour long before and physiological symptoms become apparent, or environmental poisoning, electromagnetic radiation perhaps, who knows. They shouldn’t be walking the streets, they do want locking-up, not for their own good but for ‘ours’, all of us. Keeping their hands off WMD should be done for the same reasons as keeping them away from sharp-objects.
In the hopes to get newer pictures on the lava eruption in my neighborhood of Leilani Estates on the Big Island of Hawai’i, I had tuned into ‘NTV’, the German dependent of the Western media Krake. The quality of this propaganda outlet is sub par to even the ‘Bild’ printed rag, but I would endure great mediocrity to get more info on the rapidly spreading lava eruption now 500 yards from what I consider my home.
Then I had to turn this liquid manure spreader like outlet off when, instead of informing people about important developments in the world, a report was shown about the putting into operations of the new presidential limousine. Under the title:
“Zar Putin’s new limousine.”
Like all the other main feces media outlets –
willfully and eagerly only serving their Fascist masters, that can no longer be identified by wearing knee high shiny black leather boots, if they ever were.
The indoctrination is so advanced and thorough that the masses of frogs in the ever hotter turning water only look outside their own pot with empty eyes. No quacking – just death through political heat stroke.
However, the real sad part about all this is the fact that 50 years after the last attempt to bring about change to the dictatorial political regimes of the West, things have only gotten infinitely worse. Populations the globe over were and still are bribed with shiny, superfluous shit and sports to keep them from thinking about their own dire situation.
Once again – evolution is not something done by homo sapiens – it is happening to homo sapiens based on his own behavior.
sarcasm on:
Homo Sapiens went extinct, because he really believed that the worshiping of the physical body and all matter outweigh the focus on spiritual and mental growth.
Sorry, got to go, there is a football/soccer/tennis/polo/rugby/game on, a boxing/golf/running/swimming/surfing championship, a nascar/formula 1/motorcycle race – some penile measuring competition of some sorts.
Will some Aliens later say:
“Wow, a few years ago and the planet was packed with humans. They must have exterminated themselves. Looks really bad. Oh, well. Another one bit the dust.”
As I have said before here, in Roman times there was “Panes et Circenses” (Bread & Circuses) but now we have to pay for both. But the gladiators under Spartacus were much smarter than we are, though it didn’t end well for them…
Meanwhile back at the M,S,M. Kim Kardashian wore a dress, Megan and Harry are getting married, Some random cleb took some cloths off. Well we cant have hoi polloi thinking or gaining knowledge can we. It is so blatant and so obvious. The tendrils of the deep state have enveloped and permeated all media. Every thing has become an exercise in manipulation and mind control. It is rolled out in mantra over and over. On all sides, on all channels and in all the papers and magazines. We will tell you what to think. We will tell you who to trust, War is peace because. We are waging it. We are the good and the good are the bad. This all enhanced by the stream of brain numbing, soul corrupting vacuous tittle tattle. It is like the snake that consumed the world. The control of the narrative is obviously now in danger of being corrupted by :Truth Seekers: How very dare they. Talk about peace. Exposing our lies. They must be stopped. We must call them fake news. That will work. The people will never suspect a thing. It is no surprise that any news of positivity or peace making is swallowed whole by the leviathan. But the truth will out in the end. We must all keep the faith.
On the matter of the congratulation of Vladimir Putin: Jeremy Corbyn’s exact words (from Hansard):
Full quote: https://off-guardian.org/2018/04/22/alexander-shulgin-to-the-opcw/#comments
Full Speech: https://hansard.parliament.uk/commons/2018-03-26/debates/B5EF4CEE-D0E9-4613-81C4-DDD9F03015EE/NationalSecurityAndRussia
He will be our prime representative and chief negotiator (along with Emily “we need a to re-arm” Thornberry) if there is a Labour government. Just in case anyone thinks the present Russophobia will be diffused: especially when they put a Magnitsky sanctions law into force …for Bill Browder: on the advice of Alexei Navalny.
Corbyn said in that HoC debate on 26th March 18…
“Based on the analysis conducted by Government scientists, there can be little doubt that the nerve agent used in this attack was military-grade Novichok of a type manufactured by Russia”. and
“That suggests that just over a decade ago Russia invested in the use of nerve agents and developed new stockpiles of Novichok to that end. There is clear evidence that the Russian state has a case to answer, and it has failed to do so. We can therefore draw no other conclusion than that Russia has a direct or indirect responsibility for this”.
Craig Murray refuted that analysis in his blog on 22nd March 18 “Boris Johnson a categorical liar”
This sworn Court evidence direct from Porton Down is utterly incompatible with what Boris Johnson has been saying. The truth is that Porton Down have not even positively identified this as a “Novichok”, as opposed to “a closely related agent”. Even if it were a “Novichok” that would not prove manufacture in Russia, and a “closely related agent” could be manufactured by literally scores of state and non-state actors.
This constitutes irrefutable evidence that the government have been straight out lying – to Parliament, to the EU, to NATO, to the United Nations, and above all to the people
Corbyn knowing all this [or he should have] backs up the Government. Also if the UK government knew the Russians had been stockpiling these chemicals for 10 years they had a duty to inform the OPCW, why did the not do so?
Good proof if there ever was that the news media in the US – and by extension in other English-speaking countries – now simply functions as the self-censoring, self-filtering public relations arm of an almighty octopoid-like monster that has grown within the shell and structures of governments and their bureaucracies, but whose brain is directed by corporations (with their fingers in several pies including the arms industry and finance), think tanks and their lobbyists.
Whatever doesn’t register in the mainstream media of the Police States of America also won’t register in the Australian MSM.
Blissfully walking into nuclear Armageddon is the best way to describe it .Get me another beer hon , will you ….
