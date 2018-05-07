WATCH: “9/11 explosive evidence”

A free 1-hr version of AE911Truth’s documentary presenting what it sees as the powerful evidence for controlled demolition of the three WTC towers that collapsed on September 11 2001. It’s a case many readers will already know well, but which others may be discovering afresh. OffG supports the call for a new investigation in light of the numerous errors and omissions in the NIST and FEMA analyses.
The sudden, complete collapse of the third skyscraper,WTC Building 7 at 5:20pm on 9/11 at free-fall acceleration, is now being seen around the world as “the smoking gun” which disproves the official story about 9/11. These experts also introduce additional “overwhelming evidence” for a controlled demolition hypothesis of the three World Trade Center highrises – which raises many disturbing questions.