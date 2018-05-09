WATCH: More Skripal-weird: even head of OPCW doesn’t seem to have a clue what Novichok is

Raising the serious possibility even the director-general of the OPCW doesn’t really know what Novichok is supposed to be, Ahmet Uzumcu, incumbent of that post, claimed May 4 that a “quarter cup to a half cup” of Novichok had been used to attack the Skripals in Salisbury. This, of course, would be enough to kill every man. woman and child in the city. This led into an even odder “clarification” from the OPCW within hours, which didn’t so much correct Uzumcu’s strange claim as pretend it had never happened and replaced it with the statement that the amount used in Salisbury was presently unknown but would be measured in “milligrams”.
Perhaps they really do have a cup of this stuff and are keeping the rest for the next such event(s)?
It would not surprise me if there would be another such event(s), ahead of the World Cup in Russia, leading to Russia being accused again and a boycott of the event by NATO countries and, say, Brazil who are now ruled by neoliberals.
It would not surprise me if this “cup” of “Novichok” is released during this month in any of, or even more than one location in, let’s suppose: Germany, France, Italy, Belgium, Nederlands, Brazil?
Our Orwellian mass media and politicians will again pronounce during the daily “Two Minutes Hate” that “we’ve always been at war with Russia”.
Of course, it could even actually be Russians behind this Salisbury event and any future ones, but it would be committed by those connected to the Atlanticists or Netanyahu fan boys or Oligarchs working to undermine Putin and the Russian establishment, ie, another “civil war” or coup may be on the verge of breaking out in Russia.
They’ve dug a deep hole. Let’s hope they bury themselves in it.
Lying is easy. Telling a complicated lie is not easy.
Politicians, spooks and businessmen are notorious for their ambivalent relationship with hard facts and figures.
Just like the directors of “intelligence” bureaux such as the CIA, NSA, GCHQ, MI6, etc., and just like Gary Aitkenhead, the chief executive of the UK government’s Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), Ahmet Uzumcu knows little or nothing about the work “his” agency does. According to his Wikipedia entry, he is “a Turkish career diplomat”.
According to Sir Henry Wotton’s aphorism, a diplomat is “a man of virtue sent abroad to tell lies for the advantage of his country”. Hardly a person from whom you could expect a straight answer – even if he had the slightest clue what he is talking about, which he evidently doesn’t.
Excellent video from Vesti News:
Who’s that in the man in the mirror: Pablo Miller?
Or even,”who is the man in the mirror: Pablo Miller?”
