Watch: Norman Finkelstein on Israel as a dangerous and suicidal state

Interviewed by the BBC in 2012, Jewish intellectual Norman Finkelstein exposes the media lie about Israel as a victim of aggression by its neighbors, despite the best efforts of the – clearly out of her depth – anchor woman to keep him on message
yesterday the BBC wrote: "Iran has repeatedly called for an end to the existence of the Jewish state."
Norman Finkelstein explains how this is pure ideology and the exact opposite is actually true: Israel has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran pic.twitter.com/epJMsVXgmB
— ☀️👀 (@zei_nabq) May 11, 2018
“The times they are a-changing” — the BBC finally allowing the world’s most famous Self-Hating Jew to present a Non-Conformist opinion on Israel vs Iran. Like this week’s tiny but significant crack in the Wall of Conformity on German TV, sending a reporter to Douma and asking the locals what actually happened there. Shades of Vanessa Beeley!
This is from 2012! Says so above.
Such a hero, Finkelstein. The Holocaust Industry is a great essay that should be read widely.
