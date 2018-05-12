Israel, media watch, Middle East
Published on May 12, 2018
Comments 3

Watch: Norman Finkelstein on Israel as a dangerous and suicidal state

written by

Interviewed by the BBC in 2012, Jewish intellectual Norman Finkelstein exposes the media lie about Israel as a victim of aggression by its neighbors, despite the best efforts of the – clearly out of her depth – anchor woman to keep him on message

3 Comments

  1. vexarb says

    “The times they are a-changing” — the BBC finally allowing the world’s most famous Self-Hating Jew to present a Non-Conformist opinion on Israel vs Iran. Like this week’s tiny but significant crack in the Wall of Conformity on German TV, sending a reporter to Douma and asking the locals what actually happened there. Shades of Vanessa Beeley!

    Like

    Reply
  2. Brutally Remastered says

    Such a hero, Finkelstein. The Holocaust Industry is a great essay that should be read widely.

    Like

    Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s