Wikipedia disappears article on “Philip Cross” & life-bans author

Wkipedia contributor “Mojito Paraiso” recently tried the experiment of creating an entry for “Philip Cross” the apparently pseudonymous editor/contributor who has been a persistent defamer/disinfo source, making rapid-fire and negative editing of the Wikipedia entries for many alt-media and “pro-Russia” journalists and commentators.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the article was disappeared very rapidly. And in what looks a lot like overkill, Mojito_Paraiso was then banned from editing in perpetuity. Apparently defaming John Pilger, George Galloway, Media Lens etc is acceptable Wikiconduct, but drawing attention to the persona responsible is a banning offence
Here is the text of the now-vanished entry on Philip Cross. Judge for yourselves if the response was deserved,
Philip Cross is a self-described jazz and drama enthusiast. He is also a controversial Wikipedia user and editor who dedicates considerable effort to editing Wikipedia entries for well-known British anti-establishment journalists, bloggers, authors and academics such as:
- George Galloway
- Neil Clark
- Craig Murray
- Media Lens
- Gilad Atzmon
- Tim Hayward
- Piers Robinson
Cross’ edits in relation to the above parties are generally disparaging, however, the quantity and frequency of the edits suggest that “Philip Cross” may be a pseudonym for a group of like-minded individuals acting in concert.
Edit references are provided below:
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Craig_Murray&action=history
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=John_Pilger&offset=20170512174605&action=history
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Media_Lens&action=history
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=George_Galloway&offset=20180114204444&action=history
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Gilad_Atzmon&action=history
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Tim_Hayward_(academic)&action=history
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Piers_Robinson&action=history
I never use Wikipedia for information on anything controversial, anything that does not toe the ‘official’ line gets edited and re-edited by dedicated and enthusiastic gate keepers. It is an excellent resource for non-controversial and very factual things. I judge pages on the number of sources cited and check their quality.
Likewise – you must have read one of my comments on that subject as yours is like a condensation of what I wrote. 🙂
See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Philip_Cross
I wonder if the fate is contagious ?
You mean wikipedia promotes propaganda?
How is wikipedia funded, and who is funding them?
Zionists control the commanding heights of the Internet, and Wikipedia CANNOT be an exception. That would be dweadfully ‘antisemitic’.
Funded largely by private individual donations, average is around $30. However, they have moved a long way from their original roots. https://www.theregister.co.uk/2012/12/20/cash_rich_wikipedia_chugging/ is worth a read, although a little out of date.
It was an excellent idea, but has suffered from people using it to take advantage of a free and (once) respected source, promoting their ‘truth’ rather than the actual truth or reality.
I love it when things like this happen – gives me more interesting people to research/follow that I hadn’t known about before.
Thanks Wikipedia!
The frequency and consistency of edits of the Phil Cross account suggests potentially a paid commentator hasbara type operation whether that is a private operation or backed by an intelligence agency such as GCHQ or the Mossad.
However making an article on a Wikipedia contributor like this is a big no no and unsurprising to see he was banned as a result.
A daft result when a better choice would be to fight on certain pages to maintain a more neutral line.
Indeed. I recall from my time as an active editor that doing something like creating a fake page to make a point is considered disruptive and hence a banning offence. As you say there were probably better ways to highlight the problem with Mr Cross.
Cross is most likely working with the intelligence agencies, and with the full knowledge as well as approval of Wikipedia.
There is no way to “deal” with Mr. Cross. You have to expose Wikipedia itself.
Jimmy Wales has a lot to answer for. He even got into an anti-Syrian government campaign. So much for claiming to be neutral. I even donated money to Wikipedia. They emailed again for more. No chance.
