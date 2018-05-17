Exclusive: The Complete Moral Collapse of Labour Friends of Israel

by John Wight
It is hard to imagine anything so nauseating as a group of affluent liberals defending the mass murder of poor colonized people in the name of democracy and security. Though a species of moral turpitude associated with 19th century colonial tropes, in 2018 it remains very much alive under the banner of the UK Labour Friends of Israel (LFI).
In response to the shocking scenes of violence unleashed by Israeli security forces against Palestinian protestors on the boundary of the besieged Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least 58 people, including children, and the wounding of a further 2700, international condemnation of Israel has been near total.
Given that this latest body count raises to over 100 the number of Palestinians killed over the six weeks of Great Return March protests, organized to demand the right of return of refugees to their homes, along with a total of 10,000 wounded and injured, over 100, there is no doubting the willingness of Israel’s security forces to unleash lethal force against civilians.
Yet, as if to confirm the truth that colonialism is the toilet of the human soul, Labour Friends of Israel – a group of avowed Israel-supporting Labour Party MPs and officials – in a tweet subsequently removed amid the deluge of criticism it incurred, sought to defend this massacre by raising the spectre of Hamas.
It reads:
Tragic events on the Gazan border; all civilian deaths are regrettable. Hamas must accept responsibility for these events. Their successful attempt to hijack peaceful protest to attack Israeli border communities must be condemned by all who seek peace in the Middle East.”
Language is important, for it is the key to unlocking consciousness, and the language deployed by LFI in its response to Israel’s massacre of unarmed Palestinian protestors in Gaza confirms that for them the world is defined by a hierarchy of human worth, thus assuaging the groups collective conscience in defending the indefensible.
But though LFI constitute a particularly egregious example of moral collapse when it comes to mitigating this unconscionable massacre, there are other culprits whose foray into the swamp of equivocation is worthy of condemnation.
Consider, for example, the BBC’s coverage.
In its reporting of the massacre the word ‘clashes’ predominated, conjuring the image of two equal sides engaged in a battle of some sort.
Tell the truth, @BBCNews. Stop using the pro-Israel propaganda term, 'Gaza Clashes', and call it what it is: 'Gaza Massacre' pic.twitter.com/IEjbyJzy4n
— Media Lens (@medialens) May 14, 2018
Thus for the typical Oxbridge-educated BBC journalist and editor, a Palestinian wielding a slingshot is the moral equivalent of a Kevlar-helmeted Israeli soldier wielding an advanced sniper rifles – moreover, a sniper rifle that may well have been supplied by the UK.
As for CNN, that bastion of US liberal news propaganda (oops, sorry, coverage), here again it’s not a massacre it’s clashes, as in ‘Dozens of Palestinians killed In Gaza clashes as US Embassy Opens’.
Speaking of which, the extent of the contempt in which the rights of the Palestinians are held, and thus the contempt in which they as a people are held, was measured in the juxtaposition of the opening of the new US Embassy in Jerusalem with Palestinians being mown down by gunfire in Gaza. The headline carried on the front page of the New York Daily News, excoriating Ivanka Trump’s attendance at the event on behalf of the administration, spoke for millions.
There is no longer any hiding place when it comes to the brutal injustice of the plight of the Palestinian people. Too, the attempt to deploy Hamas as the terrorist bogeyman, used to justify Israel’s asphyxiating blockade of two million people in Gaza, is a perversion of both the history and the reality of the issue.
Hamas is a product of Israel’s brutality and violence, Israel’s brutality and violence is not and never has been a product of Hamas. Further, the roots of this latest bout of lethal violence on the part of the Israeli security forces do not lie in the stance of the Netanyahu government, or indeed any Israeli government. Instead its roots lie in Israel’s mode of existence as a settler colonial apartheid state, a key component of which is the dehumanization and subjugation of the Palestinians.
Desmond Tutu, the first black archbishop if Cape Town, South Africa, and who received the Nobel Prize for his role in the struggle against South African apartheid, understood this all too well. In 2014, he is reported to have said:
I have witnessed the systemic humiliation of Palestinian men, women and children by members of the Israeli security forces. Their humiliation is familiar to all black South Africans who were corralled and harassed and insulted and assaulted by the security forces of the apartheid government.”
He goes on:
In South Africa, we could not have achieved our democracy without the help of people around the world, who through the use of non-violent means, such as boycotts and divestment, encouraged their governments and other corporate actors to reverse decades-long support for the apartheid regime.”
It is no accident that the post-apartheid South African government peremptorily announced the withdrawal of its ambassador from Israel in light of the massacre in Gaza. After all, on the most prosaic of levels, who more qualified to recognize today’s victims of apartheid than yesterday’s victims of apartheid?
Labour Friends of Israel, a key pole of opposition to Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party, has plumbed new depths of indecency with its mealy-mouthed apologia for Israel’s dreadful and appalling massacre of Palestinian protestors in Gaza.
Shakespeare was right:
Hell is empty and all the devils are here.”
To the discerning it should be evident that the recent pressure applied to Corbyn by the Zionist mafia has been specifically tailored to hamstring his commentary on Israeli actions these past weeks. The implicit effort to tar him as sympathetic to antisemitic individuals and groups has indeed served to limit his direct involvement in condemnation of Israeli actions over the past few weeks. Without this assault on him it is hard to imagine he would not be making a lot more waves over the issue than he is. His few statements have been in line with his known and stated position on Israeli apartheid violence but have fallen a long way short of the demands he should be making on parliament to declare Israel a pariah state.
It is time he grew a pair. It is time to declare LFI a proscribed organisation that supports a racist and murderous regime that ignores international law. He has to lead the party not be dictated to by Zionist whores. As Labour is, by common membership, the largest political party in Europe and has grown so in support of Corbyns stated socialist and humanitarian ideals he has to gather that membership behind him in ejecting all supporters of aparthied Israel from the party. I would imagine if he took courage and did so labour party membership would double or triple.
LikeLike
If you were in any doubt WHO controls ALL our media/MSM look at the Independent who have been allowing comments on every article except any about Israhell.
Robert Fisk has never been so right…
https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/gaza-palestine-israel-conflict-us-embassy-jerusalem-jared-kushner-donald-trump-a8355631.html
I want this to be the beginning of getting rid the pernicious cancer inveigling our Political Parties on the pretext of being inclusive… As has been said previously, the only people the Jewish Lobby work for are themselves. I want them to create their own Political Party and then let us see exactly what their policies are and how many people vote for them. You only need to read what Zionist Hertzl 1896 wrote prior to any mention of Israel… Argentina was the first choice?
https://www.jewishvirtuallibrary.org/quot-the-jewish-state-quot-theodor-herzl
It is a long meandering read but it’s worth it..
The thing that struck me most was that they have been victims from the day of their inception. I guess they never got over being descended from Abraham’s second child…
According to the Midrash (quoted in Rashi, Genesis 25:1), Keturah was actually Abraham’s one-time concubine, Hagar. mother of his first child Ishmael. Who, although she and her son Ishmael had been banished from Abraham’s home by Sarah, Hagar remained faithful to Abraham. The Torah now calls her “Keturah,” meaning “bound,” for she had kept her faithful bond to Abraham who married her after Sarah died….
Hertzl had it all planned. All the unskilled would emigrate first paid for by themsleves.. And they would work to clear the land and build houses, roads and water courses.. for NO PAY… They would then make way for the skilled workers who also paid their own way, who would install electricity and other utilities for no pay, but received food and shelter – and a new suit.. They would be followed by the rich who would create businesses, followed by the super rich bankers who oversaw all the sales of the homes and businesses in the countries they were leaving and used the money to invest ethically into the ‘new land.’ No mention of what they would do with the indigineous except they would be encouraged to leave….
The best part of all this is that we the ‘ un chosen/un godly’ are nothing more than jealous of them…
Jesus Christ… You couldn’t make it up… But someone did?
LikeLiked by 1 person
That deleted tweet must have been handed to Joan Ryan by the Embassy.
LikeLike
Do you have a list of prominent members of this odious group?
Naming names is a good way of activating protest. Protest against individuals can often be as effective as protests against cover organisations.
Leaflets in constituencies saying ‘Your MP supports mass murder of unarmed Palestinians by rifle toting Israelis. Is that who you want representing you??’ may goad public opinion……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wikipedia gives a list (which is not stated to be complete) of prominent members. There are some ‘big names’ on that list:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Labour_Friends_of_Israel
But there are some ‘big beasts’ on the membership list of the Conservative Friends of Israel too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conservative_Friends_of_Israel
LikeLike
I think there’s about 70 in the PLP alone.
LikeLike
The organisation itself has a website, and lists its current MPs.
There are loads of them.
LikeLike
Tutu is typically sagacious with his observation – it is a state of apartheid in Palestine, but this time, economic sanctions are impotent when you consider who controls the central banking system. Don’t bite the hand that feeds you, would be a charitable description of our predicament. But bite it we must. The ideology that is Anglo-Zionism has corroded and corrupted generations for far too long – and the events of the last few weeks in Gaza, Salisbury and Syria simply exemplifies the irreversible decline in moral acceptability.
There are so many things we need to change right now – the environmental catastrophes inflicted on our oceans and atmosphere are desperate for dramatic and reversible action – but we are consumed with stupidities and cravings and blinded to reality – and worse, enslaved to a creed that threatens everything humanity might ordinarily have achieved.
Had it not been for the greed of a few.
LikeLiked by 1 person
”Peace and love to the Palestinians.”
Little wonder that the Guardian’s moderators decided to delete this disgraceful, anti-Semitic comment of mine…
LikeLiked by 2 people
That doesn’t surprise me. I was banned for mentioning Palestinian women in Israeli prisons on International Women’s Day.
LikeLike
They also wouldn’t allow mention of the fact that Jews, including a son of holocaust survivors, were being chucked out of the party for ‘anti-semitism’. This fact would
seem to be curious enough for a real journalist to write a piece on it.
But it seems it is not even to be mentioned, let alone investigated.
LikeLike
Meanwhile here in the “post-reality” U.S. – the state of South Carolina has become the first to pass legislation that officially equates criticism of Israel with “anti-semitism.” One can only suppose that publicly defending the humanity and human rights of Palestinians is also now an officially recognized form of anti-semitism. Of course this is both as amazing as it is disheartening.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/south-carolina-passes-law-defining-criticism-of-israel-as-anti-semitic-just-as-they-kill-60-civilians/5640837
LikeLike
Reblogged this on circusbuoy.
LikeLike
Labour Holocaust Groupies, I mean Friends of Israel, are now totally redundant.
They always were an odd notion, giving the impression that Israel needs/has no friends – precisely the sort of professional victimhood Israel likes to project, rather than (self-)examine why this might be.
The USA will always ensure Israel are not friendless.
LikeLike
“The USA has no friends, only interests.”
LikeLike
Al Jazeera exposed Israel’s meddling in British politics.
https://www.aljazeera.com/investigations/thelobby/
The British government was completely relaxed about this foreign interference.
LikeLike
Board of Deputies of British Jews shames the Jewish community with an almost identical statement as that withdraw by LFI; Seems Peter Oborne was a little to premature in referring to BDBJ as a “respectable organisation”‘.
LikeLike
Labour friends of Israel have been plotting against Corbyn ever since it dawned on them there was growing grass roots support for a leader willing to place recognition of Palestine in the party’s manifesto (“A Labour government will immediately recognise the state of Palestine”)
Anyone apart from Nick Cohen and Jonathan Freedland can see the accusations of anti-semitism are a manufactured trope orchestrated by LFI (and others) with the all too obvious aim of damaging Corbyn’s reputation while seeking at the same time to censure any Labour MP who might expresses disquiet about Israels inhuman treatment of the Palestinians.
As John Wight says the tweet highlighted in the OP reveals a level of hypocrisy that is breath-taking given endless complaints directed by them toward Corbyn or any other Labour figure sympathetic to a two state solution – their tweet is all the more disgusting given the murder of civilians by armed forces is still unsufficient to derail their sense of victimhood.
LikeLike
“Sharpeville moment” may be but not so much as to sway Emily Thornberry apparently. More pressure obviously required. https://skwawkbox.org/2018/05/17/exclusive-thornberry-on-lfi-not-the-only-avenue-for-dialogue-with-israel/
LikeLike
@thefrenchsheep. Thanks for the link. That’s the second bull’s eye scored by Emily today. Labour is looking up.
LikeLike
Good to read John Wight here.
It’s hard to fathom why LFI took down the tweet, I mean, if they were sick enough to post it up in the first place…
LikeLike
“Good to read John Wight here.”
Seconded.
LikeLike
Their purpose is always to control opinion; this kind of statement is usually successful, as most listeners pay little attention to the facts. What they absorb is something along the lines of, “murderous Palestinian terrorists have been trying to kill innocent Israeli civilians again”.
This time, because of the much greater volume of publicity, a few of the salient facts have reached public consciousness. The same people who were quite happy to take Israel’s self-serving propaganda at face value before their face was rubbed in the awful facts, are now liably to get morally outraged – from one extreme to another.
Under such circumstances, the professional propagandist’s playbook dictates shutting up and lying low till next week, when the sheep will have forgotten all about it.
LikeLike
@mog. Chutspah is not the same as having the courage of one’s convictions. See bevin’s post below.
LikeLike
Corbyn is a weak leader. I don’t mean he should kick out everyone who disagrees with him, but he could at least tell what he really thinks about these people. And he should just say that he is against EU. Otherwise, voting Labour is not better than voting for the Democrats and Republicans in the US, a party that is behind so much brutality is not suddenly OK because they have a little bit more decent leader. Plus remember what happened in Greece with Syriza. I doubt much would/will change with a Corbyn government. Solutions need to be found outside Labour.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Greece has the Euro, so the ECB could easily squeeze Syriza. The UK has sterling and the BoE, and under Labour government Corbyn’s manifesto promise is is to inaugurate a UK Public Investment Banking network, which is the BIG elephant in the room scaring the shit out of the Tory’s and their backers, since a public banking sector exposes the ‘austerity’ lie for what it is: a confidence trick. When debt is owned by everyone, nobody is in debt, since you can’t be in debt to yourself, and the definition of money is debt, i.e. no debt = no money. The only relevant question is who owns the debt? Already wealthy private bank shareholders, or the nation as a whole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Labour friends of Israel is crumbling. Sadly it has taken this graphic reminder of the nature of the Israeli state to be the cartalyst.
There is nothing new about these massacres in Gaza. We have seen much worse in the past ten years. What is new is the situation in the Labour Party where there are cracks in the political duopoly: there are not many Labour MPs speaking out, but there are some and those include Corbyn.
The clowns in the Israeli Embassy are going to learn to their cost how they went too far in their attempts to purge Labour of socialists and anti-imperialists: the long awaited push back against the false antisemitism campaign is now in motion. I have always argued that, given the nature of the fascist psyche, all that was needed to prompt them to suicidal action was to ensure a plentiful supply of rope.
We can thank the LFI for that, in a way: they have given Israel a false sense of its invulnerability, they and the many opportunists, moral weaklings and careerists who, sensing the weakness of the Palestinian position have been emboldened to join in kicking the defenceless victims, made the obscene displays (in Gaza and in Jerusalem) earlier this week possible.
This has been a Sharpeville for Apartheid fascist Israel.
LikeLike
I hope you’re right, but perhaps not.
When deciding whether to affiliate our Labour Party Branch to JVL,
(on Monday the worst day), it was clear that some members were afraid to do so.
They assumed that if we did, we’d be punished.
I do wish Corbyn would stop kow-towing to the intimidation. It’s
not helping.
LikeLike
There has been an infiltration of most Western governments by the Zionist entities in order to sway /cajole/lie their way into manipulating politics for what is good for Israel and to hell for what is good or just for the rest of the world .I find it totally nauseating to put it mildly.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good article. That attempted “defense” of Israel’s reckless violent actions was laughable from the LFI.
LikeLike