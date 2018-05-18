Gina Haspel and Pinocchio from Rome

by Edward Curtin
Being in Rome, Italy and thinking of Gina Haspel, the CIA nominee and admitted torturer who says her “moral conscience” has changed after the fact, seems most fitting. Wherever you go in central Rome, you can hear the screams and smell the blood of those tortured and killed by the Roman Empire and those who ably followed in their stead. And you can see the crumbled stones and the pathetic architectural remains of those who thought they had triumphed. Their triumph turned to dust, and their belated mea culpas, if and when they ever came, always rang as hollow as Gina Haspel’s, Lt. William Calley’s, and Adolph Eichmann’s excuses that they were only doing their jobs and following orders.
Throughout Rome there are hawkers dangling Pinocchio trinkets in your face, constant reminders of the cost of lying. Or perhaps more aptly, the fame that ensues from lying followed by a childish semi-apology, even when it’s as obvious as the nose on your face that you are lying still. So in the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing Haspel was asked by Senator Mark Warner, D-VA., the kind of question that allows a respondent to answer in a deceptive way that means nothing, but seems profoundly sincere. Warner asked:
If this president asked you to do something that you find morally objectionable, even if there is an [Office of Legal Counsel] opinion, what will you do? Will you carry out that order or not?
To which Haspel replied:
Senator, my moral conscience is strong. I would not allow the CIA to carry out any activity that I thought was immoral – even if it was technically legal. I would absolutely not permit it.
From all reports, neither Warner’s nor Haspel’s nose grew longer, but perhaps such deceptive phrasing slyly falls beyond the parameters of Pinocchio’s sins and the Blue Fairy’s sanctions.
So the woman who oversaw detainee torture at a CIA “black site” in Thailand tells us she has a strong moral conscience, but she doesn’t tell us what that conscience considers intrinsically evil, if anything. Nor what that “strong” moral conscience considers moral or immoral in any way, just that the “CIA must undertake activities that are consistent with American values,” whatever they might be. And if she were ordered to carry out an action – let’s say kill a foreign agent or assassinate a political leader – that was technically illegal but accorded with her strong moral conscience, would she do so? Don’t ask; she wasn’t. Even Pinocchio would get confused with this legerdemain, and his “strong” moral conscience, Jiminy Cricket, would be utterly bamboozled.
The good Senator, adept at playing deceptive verbal games as befits his stature, is happy to have his non-question answered with a non-answer, and both he and Haspel are happy. Good question, good answer, good conscience. Nothing bad about that. Then Warner goes and votes for Haspel, who he says is “among the most experienced people to be nominated” to head the CIA, and Haspel says she thinks torture – excuse me, “enhanced interrogation” – doesn’t work anyway. Practicality wins the day.
But here in Rome so many regular people are not so practical. They seem to relish life, not as a task to accomplish, but as a pleasure to enjoy. Despite the history that surrounds them, and the dismal political economy that weighs heavy on their lives and country, they seem less anxious and terrorized than Americans. Of course this may be a visitor’s myopic vision, and when seen clearly, Romans might be as stressed as Americans. But I doubt it.
But for this visiting American, it is hard to dismiss thoughts about the disgraceful charade happening back in Washington D.C. Thinking here in Rome of the Haspel vote, I am reminded of the ex-CIA Director Allen Dulles’s and long-time Chief of Counterintelligence James Angleton’s organized “Ratlines,” the escape routes for Nazi and fascist killers and torturers, so many of whom were brought to the United States and other countries after World War II through Italy to help the newly formed CIA torture the truth out of detainees and assassinate opponents. Operation Paperclip, they called it.
No big deal; just a joining of two like-minded organizations by a tiny device.
Post September 11 torture is nothing new, and Haspel is nothing if not a traditionalist just doing her job. Is this what Haspel meant by “American values”? Many victims would attest to that.
In an old city like Rome one tends to think old thoughts: that the history of torture, human treachery, lying, and violence has a long history; that secular and religious fanatics are nothing new; and that empires rise and fall and everyone dies, even those who build monuments to their own “glorious” deeds.
But if one wanders around Rome and through life with no itinerary, one also encounters beautiful people and small pockets of faith, love, and devotion. One encounters magnificent art that embodies the heights to which humans can aspire. One realizes that despite the gory history of the human race, the killers and torturers, humans have and do rise above their worst inclinations and do the work of angels, despite the devils.
As we were sitting at a café in the Piazza della Rotonda, my wife said to me, “You have your back to the Pantheon.”
It was true. Those monumental gods bored me. My glass of vino rosso whirled my mind to better things. Lighter. Not stone idolatry. Not empires, except their death. Not stone gods, nor inquisitors or black sites or hooded torturers with Ph’ds from Harvard. No palaces to Renaissance princes or Central Intelligence agents, corrupt bastards of different times and places. No Wall Street/CIA nexus. No dastardly gross stupid rich Trump with his orange hair and phallic towers, nor his doppelganger Berlusconi here in Italy. No basilicas, nothing petrified, despite the city of stone that enclosed me. Like the sparrow that alighted on the next table and was pecking at the bread in a basket, my thoughts flew to lighter and more sustaining images of life and love and the spirit of care that sustains this beautiful world despite the torturers and killers.
Gina Haspel seemed so far away – yet so very near. My thoughts kept returning to all the U.S. Senators who have voted for this torturer to lead the CIA. Will they say they were only doing their jobs and following orders? Do they think of themselves as civilized?
I then looked up as the bird took flight and saw a cross silhouetted against the blue sky. Enough said.
Where will we conduct the next Nuremberg trials?
When we were still tribal societies we had a variety of ways to deal with the psychopaths in our midst, either marginalizing them because their behavior threatened group safety, or expelling or even if necessary physically eliminating them. However, in our modern capitalist Western “democracies” we instead promote and offer power positions to these very same dangerous amoral human beings which our tribal ancestors knew enough not to follow or allow to wield power. What is fascinating about such confirmation hearings is that it is typically a room full of malignant narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths both asking and answering the questions. We “the tribe” are simply left out of the discussion, with rather predictable consequences.
LikeLike
The real problem here is not Ms Haspel, who is what she is. And the world knows it.
But the Congressmen (and women) who voted for her, and what she does, and will be running for re-election and boasting, when they do, that they are ‘strong and determined’ defenders of the US way of life.
Can anyone doubt that they are?
LikeLike
Reblogged this on circusbuoy.
LikeLike
One of Haspel’s very own CIA shitwipes, Robert Seldon Lady, was involved in the illegal kidnapping and extraordinary rendition of the Egyptian imam Hassan Nasr in Italy – afternoon noonday prayers in Milan.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Robert_Seldon_Lady
No matter where we travel, some shitty little CIA operative like Lady could always be there to take the law into his own yankee-doodle hands, and behave like he’s a Lord Of The Universe.
Although Lady was finally arrested in Panama, he was immediately released the next day (presumably after some furious emailing from CIA HQ, and put on a flight to the United States.
Let’s hope someone finds Lady and smashes his skull in with a baseball bat.
LikeLike
P.S.
A little levity here… I just noticed the avatar assigned to me….. a perfect likeness of me….. 🙂
LikeLike
My God… what a beautiful essay. The ending gave me shivers.
Thank you, Sir.
LikeLike
Thought Operation Paperclip was just the name given to the program to actively recruit selected Germans/ex-Nazis after WWII; not one that saw active torture activities?
LikeLike
It recruited men with blood on their hands, including (human) vivisectionists, torturers and men who had organised, punished, starved and killed thousands of POWs into slave labourers and spirited them away, removing them from the war crimes tribunals intended to ensure that such acts could never again be committed with impunity.
This Paperclip kept the tradition alive and ensured that authority would in future e able to re-assure its torturers that they would be protected, and had no need to fear the consequences.
LikeLike
From a feminist ‘glass ceiling’ perspective, as someone noted on the naked capitalism blog the other day, to rise that far, Haspel must have tortured twice as many victims as a man would have had to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
some glass ceilings are not worth breaking
head of cia? thats not a ceiling. quite the opposite.
LikeLike
whoosh
LikeLike