What Would Sherlock Holmes Have Made of the Government’s Explanation of the Case of Sergei and Yulia Skripal?

In an article on 3rd May, the Guardian journalist, Luke Harding, made the following rather amusing observation:
Since the Skripals were found stricken on a park bench, Downing Street has stuck to one version of events. Theresa May says it is ‘highly likely’ Moscow carried out the attack using a Soviet-made nerve agent. Only the Kremlin had the motive to kill its former officer, she argues.”
The funny part, in case you didn’t spot it, was his claim that Downing Street has stuck to one version of events. He is of course correct, but what he doesn’t tell his readers is that this one version of events has had a plethora of sub-narratives attached to it, none of which have been able to remotely support the main thesis. Sticking to one version of events is reasonable only inasmuch as that version can be supported by facts. On the other hand, if the version of events being stuck to is not supported by the facts, or if the “facts” constantly change, or if the “facts” are contradictory, then sticking to it is a measure not of reasonableness, as Mr Harding implies, but rather of absurdity, folly and irrationality.
G. K. Chesterton once cautioned us against the propensity towards indefinite scepticism:
Merely having an open mind is nothing. The object of opening the mind, as of opening the mouth, is to shut it again on something solid.”
This is very true. But there is another, equally insidious, ditch which must be avoided. Let’s put it like this:
Closing your mind too quickly can be worse than nothing. The object of closing the mind, as of closing the mouth, is to make sure that when you do, you have something solid inside.”
So is the narrative that Downing Street closed on so quickly after the incident solid? Does it stand up to scrutiny? Let’s see.
The Claim
The basic claim of the UK Government is as follows:
On 4th March 2018, Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, which had been put on the handle of Mr Skripal’s front door in Christie Miller Road, Salisbury. The substance used was A-234 (a Novichok agent), which is said to be around 5-8 times more lethal than VX (just 10 milligrams of VX on the skin can be lethal). It had been placed there by a person or persons either working on behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation, or who had somehow managed to come into possession of the substance from stocks controlled by the Russian Government.
As Mr Harding implies, it’s all very straightforward. So let’s test it.
What would you have expected to happen?
The basic question one must ask is as follows: Given the scenario outlined in the Government claim, what would you have expected to happen? Here are four basic things one would reasonably have expected:
What actually happened?
So much for what we would have expected to see. Now, more than two months after the incident, we can ask the question: What actually happened?
What Would Holmes Have Made of it?
If you laid all that out in front of Sherlock Holmes – the claims, the expectations, and the reality – and asked him what he made of it, he would no doubt reply along the following lines:
On the assumption that the substance known as A-234 is several times more toxic than VX, which all credible references to it claim that it is, then given that the Skripals did not die on the spot, and having survived do not appear to have any of the lasting and irreparable side-effects of being poisoned by this substance, it can be stated with reasonable certainty that they were not poisoned by it. Furthermore, given the symptoms that they displayed on the bench, according to eye-witness testimony, in all probability, Mr Skripal and Yulia were poisoned by a substance which can cause hallucinations, such as the opioid, Fentanyl, or an incapacitating, but non-lethal, chemical such as 3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate (BZ). This theory is given credence by the fact that Salisbury District Hospital originally believed the incident to be a case of Fentanyl poisoning.”
What Would Holmes do Next?
Having used the known facts to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the Skripals were not poisoned by A-234, what would Holmes do next?
The obvious thing would be to interview both Sergei and Yulia Skripal, since both are apparently alive and well. He would want to gather details about their movements on the morning of 4th March 2018, and whether they saw anyone acting suspiciously either near the house, or at the bench. He would want to know why Mr Skripal apparently became highly agitated in Zizzis. And he would of course want to find out from Mr Skripal about who he had dealings with in the weeks prior to the incident.
So what, you might ask, would he make of it if he found out that nobody, including him, was allowed to see Mr Skripal or Yulia? What, you might ask, would he make of the fact that nothing has been heard of Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey since his release from hospital more than six weeks ago? What, you might ask, would he make of the fact that there has been not one single police or press report looking into any of these things?
Holmes being Holmes, he would of course want to retain an open mind for as long as possible. But in the absence of any credible explanation for these oddities, or for the huge disparity between the UK Government claims and what actually happened, no doubt his great mind would soon start closing in on the suspicion that not only were the Skripals not poisoned by A-234, but it would appear that a cover up of what really happened has taken place.
Harding, occupying the position he does, at the heart of ‘liberal’ opinion within our media… is a disaster. He’s little more than a journalistic facade for pr from the UK security services who feed him information to ‘sex up’ his scribblings. When the liberal left is so ‘compromised’ and manipulated and ‘dumbed down’ there’s not much hope. Harding is gonna be around for… years because he’s so useful to the state and its’ propaganda machine. He asks no relevant questions and doesn’t even have the capacity to ask them. I think, basically, he’s really rather stupid.
The Skripal Affair is extraordinary. An absurd piece of theatre that the British excel at… like the recent royal wedding. But what’s really stunning is how the entire media has gone along with this absurd farce without examination or any form of protest. What’s happened to the media? Iraq was one thing, but this is probably worse… the lack of criticism, the lack of questioning… the chronic lack of any real journalism worth the name. That things have sunk so low is really awful.
It’s a great question – and one that’s likely to be around for some decades. I imagine Sherlock would soon be wandering the moors – and probably end up at Porton Down. A nerve agent factory 6 miles from the scene of the crime would draw his attention. “It’s a remarkable coincidence” he would tell Watson and while he knows coincidences do happen I imagine he’d want to see the Occurences log and comings and goings at the base on the day itself. He’d soon be arrested and on release publish his shortest book ever “The Case That Never was”.
Skripals and The World Cup 2018
A certain Mr Camiknickers wanted to try and ruin Russia hosting of the 2018 World Cup. His motive being spite, caused by his abject humiliation at the hands of FIFA during the England 2010 World Cup bid. He can’t get at FIFA but he can spoil things for the winners.
The FA used Christopher Steele of Otis Business Intelligence to compile a dossier on the Russian bid accusing them of bribery, but to no avail. Apparently bribery was widespread and the England was just as guilty as other countries, though we were the only ones not covering up our activities. Perhaps Mr Camiknickers should have gone to school in Qatar instead of at Eton?
Cometh World Cup 2018 cometh the man, and Mr Camiknickers re-hires Otis Business Intelligence and asks them to do something to piss on the Russian’s parade.
A colleague of Steele’s, Pablo Miller, used to be the handler for Sergei Skripal , and still meets him once a month in a Salisbury restaurant. And Col Skripal had turned from an asset into a liability, visiting the Russian Embassy regularly in an effort to persuade them to allow him home.
There is a rumour that shorty before the poisoning there was a big military exercise on Salisbury Plain, involving Porton Down (I’ve not got a link to evidence relating to that one). However the Daily Mail reported that, following the poisoning, police removed a contaminated car from outside the officers’ quarters at Larkhill.
Following the poisoning Theresa May and Boris Johnson jumped in with both feet. Why? Did Christopher Steele thoughtfully supply them with a dodgy dossier? And is this the mysterious evidence that the government claimed was supporting their accusation that the poisoning was done by Russia?
Theresa May then visited Salisbury, fist bumping a member of the crowd in triumph. Hardly something you would do if three people were slowly dying from a nerve agent, but quite predictable (given her social ineptitude) if she felt that a plot she was involved in was going well.
But the Tory government can’t hide the Skripals forever. Too many loose ends. Sergei Skripal sent £150,000 to Yulia in Russia and gave her power of attorney over it, Sergei’s 90 year old mother wants to know where he is and talk to him. The Russians want to know what has happened to two of their citizens, and the rest of the world is starting to wake up to the fact that the British government has been lying to them.
And then we got a complete media news blackout about the Skripals. Why?
One theory is that they died and the government can’t produce them.
However there is another possibility. That the government have not allowed MSM to see, film or speak to the Skripals in order to wet MSM appetites. That way the sudden announcement that there is going to be a news conference will have more dramatic impact. After nearly four months of silence the Skripals will speak for the first time about their terrible ordeal.
So could it be that the whole ridiculous plot is aimed at embarrassing the Russians shortly before World Cup 2018? By getting the Skripals to attend a news conference, at which they announce to the world that they were poisoned by the Russians using Novichok?
Which raises another question were the Skripals willing agents or victims?
If willing agents then they did not think through the likely consequences. Neither of them would be welcome back in Russia. the Russian football loving population would loath them, their friends and relatives would disown them, and, if they ruin England’s world cup prospects, they are not going to be welcome here either.
Send them abroad anywhere and they would not find foreign media nearly as compliant as the UK press, plus speculation on social media is widespread. Nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.
So if they did agree to participate they would turn into world-wide pariahs.
If however, they were unwilling agents (and are still alive) then they are presumably being brainwashed into parroting the Tory Government’s line. Something the UK press do effortlessly it would appear, but then they are not faced with social ignominy if they do so (though they ought to be)
I do have links to back up most of this content which I’m planning to publish, once I’ve managed to get WordPress to forget the incorrect email address I accidentally added. In the meantime its all on the internet apart from the military exercise on Salisbury Plain, which was mentioned on a video linked to Moon of Alabama; and the evidence about Camiknickers being purely circumstantial, but details about England’s World Cup bid in 2010 and the embarrassing consequences, are freely available.
Skripal said to be out today (Royal Wedding day!!!) I need proof…they might be dead, after all and Russia is certainly justified to demand to have sight of them in conditions where they can be assured of their freedom and choices.
Truth is only one aspect of reality, and not the most important.
And always the most important question: Cui bono?
Did it serve Russia trying with China to push the Eurasian Cooperation? Would it have served Russia trying to get out of the snaction Regime? Would it have served Russia´s efforts to bring Nordstream 2 about? Would it have served the Russian effort to make World Championship a big Event? None of this! So the official narrative is bulllsh…!
See also:
https://wipokuli.wordpress.com/2018/03/20/the-anti-russia-show-must-go-on-another-setup/
Pentecost regards
One is reminded of the war criminal George W. Bush at a tuxedoed event of multi-gazillionaires – while the Iraq War was ongoing – arrogantly joking about “Those weapons of mass destruction … they gotta be here somewhere … Nope, not here … Hehehe!”. And the crowd found it so, so amusing, as innocent Iraqis were being killed, maimed and made refugees.
Given the sad state of affairs today, one wouldn’t be surprised to see Theresa May at a similar tuxedoed event of bazillionaires where she cracks psychotic jokes over the Skripal false flag: “Has anyone seen where I left the Skripals? … They gotta be here somewhere … Nope, not under here … Hehehe!” Cue the upper crust laughter and satisfaction …
“..at a tuxedoed event of multi-gazillionaires ”
I think it was the White House Correspondents’ Annual Dinner.
Oh well, given nobody’s said it yet, lol ..
“Elementary Watson ..”
Let’s ask IBM’s Watson for all calculable permutations ..
What are the ‘odds’ given the criteria, listed above !
Pretty binary innit’ !?
As Sherlock Holmes is an entirely fictional character presuming what he would make of the official government theory on what happened is eminently appropriate. Well done !
Luke Harding is so used to repeating the establishment lies I doubt he would recognise truth and facts if they slapped him in the face. Any utterance by him is not worth the air he exhales in doing so and certainly not worthy of paper and ink.
