conflict zones, latest
Published on May 21, 2018
Comments 4

Syrian military in full control of Damascus for first time in years

written by

damascuswearpons

Israeli-made weapons among arms handed over by militants in Damascus

Al Masdar news reports:

BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – For the first time since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, the city of Damascus is fully under the control of the Syrian military.

The long-time stronghold for the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), southern Damascus was the only part of the capital that was still outside of the Syrian government’s control.

However, that would change on May 19th, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) finally agreed to hold talks with the Islamic State in the area; this would lead to the latter’s surrender the next day.

The remaining Islamic State terrorists and their family members will now be transported to the vast Badiya area that was located between eastern Homs and western Deir Ezzor.

With ISIS gone, the Syrian Army now free up thousands of soldiers for the upcoming offensive in the southern provinces of Al-Quneitra and Dara’a.

 

4 Comments

  1. Manda says

    Fantastic news the operation to liberate Damascus and surrounding areas is fully complete. Damascus free of shelling and terror.

    I am reading that Isis terrorists went to a different location (Badiya Al Sham) to their families who apparently went to Idlib. Rumours around twitter that Isis terrorists were airlifted from villages by US helicopters to an unknown destination. No doubt a clearer picture of what happened re Isis will emerge in time.

    Like

    Reply
  2. reinertorheit says

    Magnificent news. There is much left to do – but there is hope now for the Syrian people.

    Like

    Reply
    • Boundless Heart Thus Come One says

      The perversion of the human spirit and the corruption of individual character is no more personified than by the example of Benjamin Netanyahu. I have no more to say on the matter…..

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply

.....................

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s