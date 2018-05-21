Syrian military in full control of Damascus for first time in years

Israeli-made weapons among arms handed over by militants in Damascus
BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – For the first time since the start of the Syrian conflict in 2011, the city of Damascus is fully under the control of the Syrian military.
The long-time stronghold for the so-called Islamic State (ISIS), southern Damascus was the only part of the capital that was still outside of the Syrian government’s control.
However, that would change on May 19th, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) finally agreed to hold talks with the Islamic State in the area; this would lead to the latter’s surrender the next day.
The remaining Islamic State terrorists and their family members will now be transported to the vast Badiya area that was located between eastern Homs and western Deir Ezzor.
With ISIS gone, the Syrian Army now free up thousands of soldiers for the upcoming offensive in the southern provinces of Al-Quneitra and Dara’a.
Fantastic news the operation to liberate Damascus and surrounding areas is fully complete. Damascus free of shelling and terror.
I am reading that Isis terrorists went to a different location (Badiya Al Sham) to their families who apparently went to Idlib. Rumours around twitter that Isis terrorists were airlifted from villages by US helicopters to an unknown destination. No doubt a clearer picture of what happened re Isis will emerge in time.
Magnificent news. There is much left to do – but there is hope now for the Syrian people.
The perversion of the human spirit and the corruption of individual character is no more personified than by the example of Benjamin Netanyahu. I have no more to say on the matter…..
Reblogged this on circusbuoy and commented:
israel,s objective is to take Syria and cleanse it and become part of greater Israel .
