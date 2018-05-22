Fake news instead of real criticism

by Denis Churilov, Australia
There are so many real things Trump should be criticised for, yet the mainstream media keeps making up stuff, producing fake stories and misreporting news about him. What for? Isn’t there already enough real material for the media to destroy him without repeatedly making fools out of themselves?
The most recent case was last week, when major American news outlets (including ABC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News, as well as the Washington Post) reported that Trump called illegal immigrants “animals”, when in reality he was specifically referring to the members of MS-13, a criminal gang whose associates have been accused of beheading their victims.
Don’t they understand that, by fixating on minor things, taking remarks out of context, misreporting and blatantly making up stories, they only de-legitimise the anti-Trump movement?
Why do they have to lie?
***
Attempting to answer my own question, I would say that it has to do with the artificially “limited spectrum of acceptable opinion” described by Noam Chomsky in his 1998 book titled “A Common Good”. The establishment media can only discuss and debate things within a very narrow range of topics, creating an illusion of public discussion, while real issues remain unchallenged.
The reality is that those anti-Trump forces that lobby and sponsor the media actually support some a significant portion of the Trump Administration policies. As such, all major US news outlets applaud Trump when he fires rockets at Syria. The media don’t criticise Trump for selling weapons to Saudi Arabia, thus enabling the crisis in Yemen, because the US military-industrial complex makes hundreds of billions out of it (besides, being friends with Saudi Arabia helps the US-based financial institutions to maintain the petrodollar system).
The reality is that many of those in power who oppose Trump are complicit in many of his crimes; therefore, you are unlikely to see the mainstream media covering some of the most crucial issues. But they still want Trump out of the office, so they make stuff up to compensate for the lack of things they are allowed to talk about.
Besides, many post-modern thinkers say that we live in the post-truth world, where public discourse doesn’t have to correspond to facts and reality, so making stuff up shouldn’t be a huge deal for the media anyway.
I agree with the general principle that the media avoids many opportunities for valid criticism of Trump and his policies. But, I’m not so sure that his “animals” quote was specifically referring to MS-13. The context was a conference held to discuss federal immigration policy with respect to California’s new “Sanctuary State” rule. A sheriff was in an extended rant about the general state of confusion, and briefly mentioned the possibility that some immigrant might be MS-13. ThenTrump resumed the general rant, and was once again talking about immigrants as a class, and how bad they all are. Or anyhow, that’s how I parsed it.
If Trump was only talking about MS-13, here are two questions: (1) when it comes to MS-13 criminals, why not arrest and try them as criminals instead of just dumping them back over the border; and (2) why is it that we now have a national immigration policy that treats all undocumented individuals as sub-humans, separating kids from parents and putting them in concentration camps?
LikeLike
I’d only quibble that public discourse never has corresponded to facts or reality.
War/armaments and banking both are the kings of all rackets and are predominant in the US and UK, the criterion for whether anything Trump or any selected, not elected leader does being good or bad and thus covered positively or not is whether it’s good for those racketeers, the suppliers, whether of finished goods, raw materials, or fiat money lent at interest for which taxpayers and future generations are liable to eternity. The racketeers, who are loyal to no country, whose webs span national borders, even opposing battle lines in wars great and small, behind the curtain pull the strings that make interchangeable, disposable, elected politician front-persons jump and dance to their tune, their job is to keep enough of the public humming along and mesmerised by the spectacle. People outside the elite which is international, comprising 99.9% or more, are expendable in their tens of millions without a care, regret or even thought, they are self-reproducing farmed animals whose populations sometimes overshoot the mechanisms and forces that keep them servile and in check, requiring a cull or reinforcement of their cages, a tightening of their chains and who turn the wheels of the machines to which they are tethered, and those are the privileged ones, the unquestioning and docile, who generate surplus wealth for others to offset the taxes that enable the whole charade to continue.
LikeLike
Most journalists would be under pressure, either to fill space, or pay their bills.
Hence the rise of non-news.
The masses must be distracted and/or given their daily dose.
LikeLike