Whose words was Yulia reading?

by Catte
Yulia Skripal’s surprise video statement and walkabout yesterday has, as usual in this case, raised more questions than it has provided answers. The MSM has predictably addressed none of those questions and been content to simply air the video along with portions of her statement, laced with anti-Russian commentary and distorted summaries of the backstory (see here and here and here). Fortunately those in the alt media are free to try to do a little better.
Reuters broke the story, and claimed an exclusive, but have not yet clarified their bureau chief Guy Faulconbridge, whose name appears on the article actually, spoke to Yulia in person.
The strange prelude to the statement in which we see Yulia walking amongst foliage in a “secret location” as if she’s auditioning for a commercial or doing a promo for a true-movie about herself is surreal and bizarre. Why not a simple piece to camera? Why put her through the added ordeal of being taken to the woods somewhere and asked to wander about smiling? Are they trying to prove she’s ambulatory? Happy? free?
If so they have failed on two of the three counts. She doesn’t seem happy or even comfortable, and certainly doesn’t appear to be free to speak her own thoughts. Whose idea was it to film her in this location? How much duress was she under to comply.
Her statement is also very problematic. Allegedly it’s her own words, written by her in Russian and in English. But this remains highly debatable.
For one thing, the handwritten English version contains a sentence lifted straight from the previous statement made on her behalf by the Metropolitan Police back in April. The words “At the moment I do not wish to avail myself of their services” appear in para two of that statement. And as you can see below these exact words are also in Yulia’s hand-written text from yesterday
This is curious, because the Met Police statement was pretty clearly not written by Yulia, but by a very fluent speaker of a certain kind of English official-speak. And it gets even curiouser when you add the fact the Russian words Yulia is speaking to camera are not remotely similar to the alleged “translation.” According to Craig Murray:
Of the Russian Embassy she said very simply “I am not ready, I do not want their help”. Strangely this is again translated in the Reuters subtitles by the strangulated officialese of “I do not wish to avail myself of their services”, as originally stated in the unnatural Metropolitan Police statement issued on her behalf weeks ago.
“I do not wish to avail myself of their services” is simply not a translation of what she says in Russian and totally misses the “I am not ready” opening phrase of that sentence.
The Russian Embassy, UK agrees with this take:
The bottom line is that MI5 should expect better results from their translators – for 32K/year they should be able to write statements which sound more Russian.
— Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) May 24, 2018
Why would Yulia – or anyone – translate her own Russian words using the same exact phrase previously used by the Met Police, which doesn’t even convey the right meaning?
There currently seems to be only one plausible explanation doesn’t there – that these are NOT Yulia’s words. That the English version of her new statement came first and was based on the original one from the Met Police in April. This was then translated into Russian by someone – probably not Yulia – and read out by her to camera. Murray again:
My conclusion is that Yulia’s statement was written by a British official and then translated to Russian for her to speak, rather than the other way round.
I tend to agree. In fact, Yulia’s statement looks just like that – a statement – written up by a police officer trained in the phrasing of such things, and not an informal composition by a civilian in her non-native language who simply wants to put a few things straight. Here’s the entire thing:
“I came to the UK on the 3rd of March to visit my father, something I have done regularly in the past”.
“I have chosen to interrupt my rehabilitation”…”
“Also I want to reiterate..”
Well, of course Yulia may have written these words and even managed to spell “rehabilitation” faultlessly – something beyond an awful lot of native-speakers. But under the circumstances a certain amount of scepticism is reasonable.
Altogether, whether her hand was holding the pen when those words were put to paper, it’s currently looking pretty unlikely she actually had anything to do with composing them. Far more probably she simply took dictation.
It may also be noteworthy that in this version of her statement, Yulia says she would like to go back to Russia some day, while the previous version, which she did not deliver in person, didn’t contain any such sentiment.
Are the authorities holding out the promise she may be sent home eventually? Is it her own free choice she isn’t going home now?
If you were Yulia’s family member watching the strange events of yesterday, how reassured would you feel right now?
All of the instances of the letter “R” that appear in the letter are capitalised. It is unlikely that one could become that fluent in english and still not realise that there is a lower case version that should be used.
If Yulia is so proficient in English, why did she not also make her statments in English in the video and not in Russian only?
The reuters article pdf has both a Russian and an English statement both of which were apparently signed by her. The English text is perfect (as if it was copied out) but her translation into a Russian version was clearly done afterwards as it contains several “mistakes”. If she was writing in her own words in Russian first, there would be no need to correct anything because the English document supposedly didn’t exist? Of course the statement was written for her in English and she translated it. Someone was watching over her and hence the corrections. It stinks.
I think it was translated into Russian by someone else, not by Yulia. Probably an English translator hired by or working for the police, and not a native Russian speaker. Translators normally translate from foreign languages into their mother tongue, specifically in order to avoid the kind of mistakes made in the Russian version. This of course doesn’t apply to people who are perfectly bilingual since childhood and for whom two languages are equally mother tongues. I know – both my parents were translators, as was I.
Unless, of course, Yulia deliberately made those mistakes as a kind of subtle message to her family in Russia and to the Russian Embassy and authorities, if she actually has a very good command of English, a command sufficient to translate English texts into Russian – but that is mere speculation on my part.
Yulia’s statement was written by an educated middle class native speaker of English. That I can say specifically from a linguistic analysis. I have taught English to Slavic people for 20 years. Slavic languages do not have perfect aspect (to say ‘you have done’ something) and do not have articles (a, an, the and so on). Slavic languages have a different sentence structure from English. Yulia’s statement is impeccable in its use of tense and aspect, in its word order and sentence construction, it is perfect in its use of articles. It is perfect in its use of idiomatic language (“a place I am all too familiar with”) Literally, there are no mistakes, and nothing that is even borderline. There is no chance at all that this was not written by a proficient native speaker.
To underline this point, there is a mistake, a tic of native speakers. Oh joy, the giveaway. This is important. The sentence “Also, I want to reiterate what I said in my earlier statement that no one speaks for me, or for my father, but ourselves”. This is an annoying tic that native speakers in the UK possess. The use of the reflexive pronoun ‘ourselves’, ‘yourselves’, ‘myself’ and so on where it is grammatically incorrect would not have been taught to her in Russia, but is a tic of native speakers (“For people like myself…”; “Would it be good for yourself…”). If she said anything in English, as a learner free of this annoying tic, it would be “no one speaks for me, or for my father, but us”.
Not a single spelling mistake, correct punctuation and syntax. Got to be fluent in the english language. Why the the written statement, rather than a typed example? For that human touch? I am suddenly interested in the scholarly achievements of Miss Skripal.—– Interested I am also as regards to the clinical procedures employed leading to the miraculous recovery of all three of the ‘victims’. Will surely be reading up on them in the BMJ, or The Lancet. (Not).
I’m going to address the human not the political. geopolitical or propaganda aspects to this.
What I saw was a worried and scared young lady in trauma. This young lady has had a terrifying and fearful experience. She is clearly in some emotional distress. And, it ‘s worth pointing out, she is probably the chief innocent in all of this. I truly feel for this young lady and wish her the best in life. It’s going to be very difficult for her indeed to live a life of peace and serenity. What a crying shame this all is.
In my opinion the Police had to put out this piece on Yulia Skripal, I sent an e mail to the Chief Constable of the Metropolitan Police on 15-05-18, Most of it here..
I sent you an email on 7th of May 2018, in it I described how the detention of Ms Yulia Skripal breached her human rights, including article 5. “everyone has the right to liberty and security of person”, and article 8. “the right to respect for private and family life” of the 1998 Human Rights Act, UK. In your reply you referred to the two statements put out by the Metropolitan Police purporting to be from Ms Skripal. You refused to give a lawful reason why Ms Skripal was being detained.
You are holding Ms Skripal in a secret location, and since she has not officially contacted family, friends, the Russian Embassy, an independent lawyer or the media, nor can any of the above contact her, this is regarded by the International Community as an enforced disappearance, the definition of which is described by the UN International Convention ‘For the Protection of all Persons from Enforced Disappearance’ thus….
“The detention, abduction or any other form of deprivation of liberty committed by agents of the state or by persons acting with the authorization, support or acquiescence of the state, followed by the refusal to acknowledge the deprivation of liberty or by concealment of the fate or whereabouts of the disappeared person, which place such a person outside the protection of law”.
Because the above derives from the general prohibition on enforced disappearances they are part of customary International law and are binding on all states and are absolute and non derogable in their application.
The Human rights committee have found that incommunicado detention of 15 day’s constitutes a violation of the above obligations, though shorter time periods may also be prohibited. Secret detention constitute an enforced disappearance where it persists for more than a week or two or otherwise contains indications that its purpose or effect is to place the individual outside the protection of the law. May I point out that Ms Skripal has been held by the police for over 10 weeks and incommunicado. The Psychological effect all this has on her and her family and friends could also amount to cruel and inhuman treatment as set out in various Human Rights documents.
Unless you tell me on which specific Law of the UK you are holding/detaining, or of any other form of deprivation of liberty, and incommunicado Ms Skripal, and the proof that she is not being held against her will, the burden is on you, then I will have no other alternative than to assume you have no legal authority to hold her and will be forced to institute proceedings against you.
To which I received this reply on 19-05-18.
“Thank you for your e-mail to the Commissioner’s Private Office. “If Ms Skripal consents to any assistance provided then she could not be considered to be being detained against her will.”
Notice the ‘If Ms Skripal consents’ well has she or hasn’t she, consent not freely given or made under duress is not consent at all, the test for consent is if a reasonable person [in all the given circumstances] could conclude that consent was given.. I think not.
Well as anything said on this is nothing but a personal opinion here’s my sixpence worth.
Yulia is of course reciting a script. Aside from the anomalous translation issues stated by the Russian Embassy in immediate response the verbal delivery was entirely unnatural and delivered at such speed and precision, and devoid of natural emotional inflection that it was evidently not just rehearsed but memorised.
It is likely Yulia insisted on her “in the longer term hope to return to my country” to agree to speak at all and is bolted onto the end of a paragraph.
All in all the statement only raises suspicion she is under involuntary detention and her partial cooperation fits with my belief that her father was a triple agent and Yulia was a courier.
The similarity between this statement and the statement released by the police a few weeks ago are too formally structured, near identical in fact, and what you could expect from a policeman writing a statement. They are neither what you would expect from a non native speaker aware of the concerns of her mother, family and nation who have been waiting for news. As her mother’s full time care giver it is highly suspicious that there was no reassurance for her. If she has not been prevented from accessing news then she would also be aware millions of Russians are deeply concerned about her, again not a word for them.
There are however thanks for strangers and medical staff that echo government praise of these same mysterious heroes who would have in any other media frenzy be household names through breakfast tv and chat shows.
The whole thing stinks worse than a can of surstromming spilled in a car on a hot day.
Her mother, Lyudmila Skripal and Sergei Skripal’s ex-wife, died of cancer in October 2012. On the other hand, Yulia is very close to her very frail grandmother, Yelena Skripal, 89 years old.
Because it is perfect but the Russian translation has crossings out. If the russian came first and it was not based on anything then there would be nothing to “correct” it to. Simples.
I had no idea that Yulia is so utterly fluent in English! (I seriously doubt it).
Excerpt:
“Judging by quite a few elements, the text was a translation from English and had been initially written by a native English-speaker,” the embassy said. “The handwritten letters signed by Yulia in Russian and English confirm this impression.”
https://www.rt.com/news/427580-embassy-yulia-skripal-access/
See also:
Excerpt:
Is Yulia speaking for herself?
Russians and Russian speakers have expressed skepticism over some of the expressions used in the statement, and whether it is completely her own. Some have suggested that the way Yulia phrased much of her statement showed indications that it may have at first been written in English and translated into Russian. This would seem a strange way to write a statement considering she is a native Russian speaker. The hand-written English language statement signed by Yulia was immaculate containing none of the usual mistakes made by Russians speaking English.
https://www.rt.com/uk/427689-yulia-skripal-statement-poisoning/
